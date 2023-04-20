Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 20, 2023- by

By |

The Sacramento Kings play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $68,411,807 per win while the Golden State Warriors have not won any games

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…4:00 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home