Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $68,411,807 per win while the Golden State Warriors have not won any games
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 AM