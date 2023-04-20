Lauri Markkanen undertaking military service in Finland

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is undertaking military service in Finland following the conclusion of his NBA season. Earlier this week, the Jazz posted a photo on social media of Markkanen reporting for military service, while the 25-year-old uploaded a photo of his new buzz cut to Instagram, reassuring followers that his “curls will be back.” Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) “I just figured if we’re not going to playing in the postseason this year, then it’s going to be a good time to do it now, instead of just postponing it and then eventually having to do it in a time that wouldn’t work so well for me,” Markkanen explained.
Source: George Ramsay @ CNN
Source: George Ramsay @ CNN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lauri Markkanen began his military service at the Finnish Defence Forces Sports School 🫡 pic.twitter.com/TTPESyM4wx – 4:12 PM
Lauri Markkanen began his military service at the Finnish Defence Forces Sports School 🫡 pic.twitter.com/TTPESyM4wx – 4:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
My three NBA Pre-season bets
1) DEN Regular season wins over ✅
2) Brogdon 6MOTY
3) JJR DPOTY + Shai MIP
I Feel very good about 2) but looks like I’m going to devastatingly miss out on 3) which had by far the best odds due to Lauri Markkanen 😫 – 7:56 PM
My three NBA Pre-season bets
1) DEN Regular season wins over ✅
2) Brogdon 6MOTY
3) JJR DPOTY + Shai MIP
I Feel very good about 2) but looks like I’m going to devastatingly miss out on 3) which had by far the best odds due to Lauri Markkanen 😫 – 7:56 PM
More on this storyline
NBA on ESPN: Lauri Markkanen has offically begun his service in the Finnish army 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/V6YWMYRjI2 -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / April 19, 2023
Mike McGraw: Most Improved finalists are interesting: ex-Bulls Lauri Markkanen, Stevenson HS grad Jalen Brunson, and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Should be Markkanen, but we’ll see -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / April 15, 2023
The 3rd Team is headlined by a pair of Kings, Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, which coach Mike Brown has been clamoring for during pre-game media press conferences towards the end of the season. The NBA’s all-time three-point shooting leader, Stephen Curry, is projected to earn All-NBA honors, while Boston’s Jaylen Brown is on track to earn All-NBA honors for the first time in his career. Anthony Davis and Lauri Markkanen tied for the final All-NBA spot. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023