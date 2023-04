Lauri Markkanen undertaking military service in Finland

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is undertaking military service in Finland following the conclusion of his NBA season . Earlier this week, the Jazz posted a photo on social media of Markkanen reporting for military service, while the 25-year-old uploaded a photo of his new buzz cut to Instagram, reassuring followers that his “curls will be back.” Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) “I just figured if we’re not going to playing in the postseason this year, then it’s going to be a good time to do it now, instead of just postponing it and then eventually having to do it in a time that wouldn’t work so well for me,” Markkanen explained.Source: George Ramsay @ CNN