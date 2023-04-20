Malcolm Brogdon wins Sixth Man of Year award

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Malcolm Brogdon was the clear favorite for Sixth Man of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0R2fP8OU6E – 7:32 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Quickley was pretty clearly my pick for 6MOY. Numbers were relatively close, Quickley’s defense was drastically better, and I’m not in favor of the “only games off the bench count” argument.
Don’t think IQ was “robbed” but thought IQ was the pick over Brogdon personally. – 7:22 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Malcolm Brogdon gets the John Havlicek trophy on TNT. pic.twitter.com/BiM5KgTOX0 – 7:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Fitting that the first winner of the John Havlicek Sixth Man trophy is a Celtic: Malcolm Brogdon, who averaged 15 points off the bench for Boston this season. – 7:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Brogdon trade was one of the best in Celtics history. Just a slam dunk with no downside. – 7:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon has just won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award.
More, via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/malcolm-… – 7:08 PM
Malcolm Brogdon has just won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award.
More, via @TheCelticsWire
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins Sixth Man of the Year
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 7:08 PM
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins Sixth Man of the Year
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA announces Malcolm Brogdon has won the Sixth Man of the Year award. – 7:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon is the third ever Celtics player to win Sixth Man of the Year honors
He joins Kevin McHale (2x) and Bill Walton – 7:04 PM
Malcolm Brogdon is the third ever Celtics player to win Sixth Man of the Year honors
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon, the former Pacers guard, was voted Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with the Boston Celtics.
A win-win trade last offseason, with the Pacers receiving Boston’s 2023 1st, Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis. – 7:03 PM
Malcolm Brogdon, the former Pacers guard, was voted Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with the Boston Celtics.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, the first Celtics player to win it since Bill Walton on the iconic 1986 championship team. – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has won the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. – 7:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on possible 6 Man honors for Brogdon:
It means a lot…each guy has had to sacrifice or put something aside for the betterment of the team
I thought Malcolm taking on the identity of the 2nd unit…he handled it with an open mind and humility.
We’re grateful for that. – 6:19 PM
Mazzulla on possible 6 Man honors for Brogdon:
It means a lot…each guy has had to sacrifice or put something aside for the betterment of the team
I thought Malcolm taking on the identity of the 2nd unit…he handled it with an open mind and humility.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST off the bench this season:
1,542 — Malik Monk
1,528 — Malcolm Brogdon
1,475 — Russell Westbrook
1,361 — Bennedict Mathurin pic.twitter.com/bq9cUE9wPe – 1:40 PM
Most PTS + REB + AST off the bench this season:
1,542 — Malik Monk
1,528 — Malcolm Brogdon
1,475 — Russell Westbrook
StatMuse: First Celtic to win 6MOTY since Bill Walton. pic.twitter.com/kZ0QlSSt7m -via Twitter @statmuse / April 20, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck tells @BallySports why Malcolm Brogdon “should be the 6th man” of the year. “I think the sixth man is an award that represents character.” -via Twitter / April 20, 2023