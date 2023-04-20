Sixers look to sweep Nets after taking 3-0 lead behind Tyrese Maxey performance

Alex Schiffer: Final: Sixers beat the Nets 102-97 to take a 3-0 series lead. Nets had multiple chances to win that one, especially when Harden got tossed. Tyrese Maxey continues to be clutch. Game 4 is Saturday afternoon.
Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer
Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In an era filled with plenty of Sixers weirdness, this playoff game might take the cake. Multiple ejections, perhaps another one that could have been argued for, and a second half filled with disgusting offense.
But the Sixers had Maxey. That was enough phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:11 PM
In an era filled with plenty of Sixers weirdness, this playoff game might take the cake. Multiple ejections, perhaps another one that could have been argued for, and a second half filled with disgusting offense.
But the Sixers had Maxey. That was enough phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
MAXEY WAS CLUTCH 🔥
🔔 25 PTS
🔔 10 PTS in the fourth pic.twitter.com/F2RfySlRMR – 10:11 PM
MAXEY WAS CLUTCH 🔥
🔔 25 PTS
🔔 10 PTS in the fourth pic.twitter.com/F2RfySlRMR – 10:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Tyrese Maxey keeps showing he can step up in ways the Sixers need as a shot-creator which will be even more vital next round since James Harden doesn’t have his same explosiveness or burst. With Maxey on-ball Harden will need to be ready to shoot spot-ups. pic.twitter.com/FZKRD8zStD – 10:09 PM
Tyrese Maxey keeps showing he can step up in ways the Sixers need as a shot-creator which will be even more vital next round since James Harden doesn’t have his same explosiveness or burst. With Maxey on-ball Harden will need to be ready to shoot spot-ups. pic.twitter.com/FZKRD8zStD – 10:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tyrese Maxey is the MVP of this series for Philadelphia.
25 points on 5/8 shooting from three tonight. He’s been the best player on the floor the last two games. – 10:07 PM
Tyrese Maxey is the MVP of this series for Philadelphia.
25 points on 5/8 shooting from three tonight. He’s been the best player on the floor the last two games. – 10:07 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Hopefully next time Maxey can touch the ball in the middle 30 minutes – 10:03 PM
Hopefully next time Maxey can touch the ball in the middle 30 minutes – 10:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers find a way to win in Brooklyn, and lead the series, 3-0.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 7 REB
Embiid: 14 PTS / 10 REB / 2 AST
Melton: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 3 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST – 10:02 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers find a way to win in Brooklyn, and lead the series, 3-0.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 7 REB
Embiid: 14 PTS / 10 REB / 2 AST
Melton: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 3 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 102-97 to take a 3-0 series lead. Nets had multiple chances to win that one, especially when Harden got tossed. Tyrese Maxey continues to be clutch. Game 4 is Saturday afternoon. – 10:01 PM
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 102-97 to take a 3-0 series lead. Nets had multiple chances to win that one, especially when Harden got tossed. Tyrese Maxey continues to be clutch. Game 4 is Saturday afternoon. – 10:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey missed a pull-up jumper, but Embiid came down with a game-saving block on Dinwiddie on the other end.
Tucker to the line with 8 seconds left. He makes 1 of 2, putting the Sixers up 3. Nets ball with 8 seconds left after this timeout. – 9:57 PM
Maxey missed a pull-up jumper, but Embiid came down with a game-saving block on Dinwiddie on the other end.
Tucker to the line with 8 seconds left. He makes 1 of 2, putting the Sixers up 3. Nets ball with 8 seconds left after this timeout. – 9:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tyrese Maxey is a guy who worries you when you’re playing the #76ers. It’s so crucial that the #Celtics offense often plays him off the court. – 9:55 PM
Tyrese Maxey is a guy who worries you when you’re playing the #76ers. It’s so crucial that the #Celtics offense often plays him off the court. – 9:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyrese Maxey crashed the party and is double-dipping the chips. No fear. Just going for it. Alpha stuff. – 9:55 PM
Tyrese Maxey crashed the party and is double-dipping the chips. No fear. Just going for it. Alpha stuff. – 9:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tyrese Maxey with a 3 to put the Sixers up 99-96 with 44 seconds left. Dinwiddie draws a foul on P.J. Tucker that put Doc Rivers on the scorers table from his exasperation. Rivers challenging the call with 37.7 seconds left. Dinwiddie shooting free throws if call stands. – 9:54 PM
Tyrese Maxey with a 3 to put the Sixers up 99-96 with 44 seconds left. Dinwiddie draws a foul on P.J. Tucker that put Doc Rivers on the scorers table from his exasperation. Rivers challenging the call with 37.7 seconds left. Dinwiddie shooting free throws if call stands. – 9:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey didn’t score for the first 21 minutes of the second half, and has since scored seven straight to tie this thing up with 52.4 seconds to go.
Now, Philly has the ball and a chance to take the lead. – 9:51 PM
Tyrese Maxey didn’t score for the first 21 minutes of the second half, and has since scored seven straight to tie this thing up with 52.4 seconds to go.
Now, Philly has the ball and a chance to take the lead. – 9:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tyrese Maxey with seven straight points in 90 seconds after being scoreless in the second half. It’s 96 up. – 9:49 PM
Tyrese Maxey with seven straight points in 90 seconds after being scoreless in the second half. It’s 96 up. – 9:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After a scorching first half, Maxey can’t buy a bucket in the second half. – 9:47 PM
After a scorching first half, Maxey can’t buy a bucket in the second half. – 9:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Without Harden, Sixers will start the fourth with Maxey-Melton-Harris-Niang-Embid. Veeeeeery interesting. – 9:27 PM
Without Harden, Sixers will start the fourth with Maxey-Melton-Harris-Niang-Embid. Veeeeeery interesting. – 9:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nets 47
Tyrese Maxey has 15 points for Philly, while James Harden has 12 and Tobias Harris 10.
The Sixers are shooting 52 percent and only have two turnoveers.
The Nets have more FTs than the Sixers (12-10) while Spencer Dinwiddie has 15 pts for Brooklyn. – 8:38 PM
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nets 47
Tyrese Maxey has 15 points for Philly, while James Harden has 12 and Tobias Harris 10.
The Sixers are shooting 52 percent and only have two turnoveers.
The Nets have more FTs than the Sixers (12-10) while Spencer Dinwiddie has 15 pts for Brooklyn. – 8:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
11-point lead at the half for the Sixers. The early fireworks (and Embiid grimacing) aside, the Sixers will certainly take another one of those. Great Maxey outing so far, and Harden has looked spry.
Plus, an M.O.P. halftime show, which I am pumped about – 8:38 PM
11-point lead at the half for the Sixers. The early fireworks (and Embiid grimacing) aside, the Sixers will certainly take another one of those. Great Maxey outing so far, and Harden has looked spry.
Plus, an M.O.P. halftime show, which I am pumped about – 8:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 58-47 heading into the break.
Brooklyn played their best quarter of the series in the first, and trailed. Things got worse from there, as they scored just 19 in the second quarter.
Maxey has 15 on 6-9 shooting. Harden with 12/4/3. Sixers with just 2 TOs as a team. – 8:38 PM
Sixers lead 58-47 heading into the break.
Brooklyn played their best quarter of the series in the first, and trailed. Things got worse from there, as they scored just 19 in the second quarter.
Maxey has 15 on 6-9 shooting. Harden with 12/4/3. Sixers with just 2 TOs as a team. – 8:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nets 47. Similar formula as the first two games. Embiid is giving the ball up to counter doubles, and Maxey (15 points), Harden (12 points) and Harris (10 points) took advantage. Nets can’t score enough after an initial run to start the game. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nets 47. Similar formula as the first two games. Embiid is giving the ball up to counter doubles, and Maxey (15 points), Harden (12 points) and Harris (10 points) took advantage. Nets can’t score enough after an initial run to start the game. – 8:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-47, at halftime of Game 3 in Brooklyn.
Maxey: 15 PTS / 6-9 fg / 3-4 fg
Harden: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 4 REB
Melton: 6 PTS – 8:36 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-47, at halftime of Game 3 in Brooklyn.
Maxey: 15 PTS / 6-9 fg / 3-4 fg
Harden: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 4 REB
Melton: 6 PTS – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey with the shoulder roll from the bench after that Tobias and-1 finish. Another strong game — literally and physically — percolating from him: 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:35 PM
Maxey with the shoulder roll from the bench after that Tobias and-1 finish. Another strong game — literally and physically — percolating from him: 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey just killing these guys over the last two games. Nets have been put in a tough spot — can’t give him too much space, can’t press him and risk the blow-by – 8:28 PM
Maxey just killing these guys over the last two games. Nets have been put in a tough spot — can’t give him too much space, can’t press him and risk the blow-by – 8:28 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey shot 29 percent from 3 in college. He followed it up by shooting 30 percent from 3 as a rookie.
Two years later, he is unequivocally one of the best shooters in the NBA. – 8:28 PM
Tyrese Maxey shot 29 percent from 3 in college. He followed it up by shooting 30 percent from 3 as a rookie.
Two years later, he is unequivocally one of the best shooters in the NBA. – 8:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers have opened an 11-point lead with just under 4 minutes remaining in the half. Bridges now 2 for 9, while Maxey is 6 for 8 for 15 points. – 8:27 PM
76ers have opened an 11-point lead with just under 4 minutes remaining in the half. Bridges now 2 for 9, while Maxey is 6 for 8 for 15 points. – 8:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers now with their largest lead of the game at 51-40 after that Maxey three-pointer late in the second. He’s up to 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-3 from deep.
Nets, meanwhile, have only gotten up 10 three-pointers as a team. Their goal is 40 per game. – 8:27 PM
Sixers now with their largest lead of the game at 51-40 after that Maxey three-pointer late in the second. He’s up to 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-3 from deep.
Nets, meanwhile, have only gotten up 10 three-pointers as a team. Their goal is 40 per game. – 8:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Maxey 3-pointer sends the #Nets into a timeout down 51-40 with 3:51 left in the half. #76ers – 8:27 PM
That Maxey 3-pointer sends the #Nets into a timeout down 51-40 with 3:51 left in the half. #76ers – 8:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Crazy how good of an off-ball player Tyrese Maxey has turned himself into. – 8:26 PM
Crazy how good of an off-ball player Tyrese Maxey has turned himself into. – 8:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
All of that drama and the Sixers are up 4 after one.
Big plot lines at the moment:
—Maxey foul trouble
—Nets mixing it up with Embiid (and Embiid getting sucked into it) – 8:06 PM
All of that drama and the Sixers are up 4 after one.
Big plot lines at the moment:
—Maxey foul trouble
—Nets mixing it up with Embiid (and Embiid getting sucked into it) – 8:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers end the first quarter on a 21-9 run, take a 32-28 lead into the second quarter. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Harris and Harden both have 5 each. Embiid with just 2 on 1-3 shooting.
Sixers shot 59.1% from the field and had just 1 TO in the 1st. – 8:05 PM
Sixers end the first quarter on a 21-9 run, take a 32-28 lead into the second quarter. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Harris and Harden both have 5 each. Embiid with just 2 on 1-3 shooting.
Sixers shot 59.1% from the field and had just 1 TO in the 1st. – 8:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 32, Nets 28 at the end of the first. Sixers withstood Brooklyn’s initial burst (and the aftermath of the Claxton-Embiid thing) and got a big quarter from Maxey (12 points on 5-of-7 shooting). Embiid only had three shots in the period. – 8:05 PM
Sixers 32, Nets 28 at the end of the first. Sixers withstood Brooklyn’s initial burst (and the aftermath of the Claxton-Embiid thing) and got a big quarter from Maxey (12 points on 5-of-7 shooting). Embiid only had three shots in the period. – 8:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Nets are closing out way heavy on the shooters like Maxey/Melton. Letting them attack and get easy penetration into the lane on offense. Can’t do that against especially Maxey. He might be on his way to a big one tonight with how aggressively they’re pushing out onto shooters. – 7:57 PM
Nets are closing out way heavy on the shooters like Maxey/Melton. Letting them attack and get easy penetration into the lane on offense. Can’t do that against especially Maxey. He might be on his way to a big one tonight with how aggressively they’re pushing out onto shooters. – 7:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Awesome start for @TyreseMaxey (the game’s leading scorer thus far) tonight:
12 PTS / 5-6 fg / 2-2 3fg – 7:54 PM
Awesome start for @TyreseMaxey (the game’s leading scorer thus far) tonight:
12 PTS / 5-6 fg / 2-2 3fg – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nets up 19-11 five minutes into this one, as they’re shooting 6-9 from the field, with Bridges (8) and Claxton (7) leading the way.
For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey has 7 on 3-4 shooting, the rest of his teammates are just 1-4 from the field. – 7:47 PM
Nets up 19-11 five minutes into this one, as they’re shooting 6-9 from the field, with Bridges (8) and Claxton (7) leading the way.
For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey has 7 on 3-4 shooting, the rest of his teammates are just 1-4 from the field. – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Same Sixers starters for Game 3 in Brooklyn:
Maxey-Harden-Harris-Tucker-Embiid – 7:02 PM
Same Sixers starters for Game 3 in Brooklyn:
Maxey-Harden-Harris-Tucker-Embiid – 7:02 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Maxey tonight: 25 PTS 10-17 FG 5-8 3P Game-winning bucket. pic.twitter.com/RSQhiNJtXh -via Twitter @statmuse / April 20, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid’s leadership: “I feel like the leadership coming from Joel has been on another level this year” pic.twitter.com/t7OvCTK09U -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / April 19, 2023
But despite getting outplayed drastically, the Sixers only trailed 49-44 going into locker room at the half. This feels like the right series to lose focus. The Sixers’ margin for error against Brooklyn seems to be quite high. So, what happened after the timeout? The Sixers began to remember that this first-round series will likely be won with ball movement, not individual brilliance. On the first possession, Embiid got the ball at the nail, accepted the double-team and found Tyrese Maxey for a wide-open 3-point attempt. P.J. Tucker corralled Maxey’s miss, got the ball right back to him and Maxey canned a corner 3. -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023