Suns vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023
Phoenix Suns 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Cavinder twins here courtside in Clippers (not Canes!) jerseys – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters Game 3 at #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
#Suns starters Game 3 at #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Has Doc Rivers ever played in a game like this with multiple ejections?
Has Doc Rivers ever played in a game like this with multiple ejections?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/20
LAC
Eric Gordon
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
STARTERS 4/20
LAC
Eric Gordon
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Been busy and just noticed the starting lineups:
Norm Powell
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
Nicolas Batum
Been busy and just noticed the starting lineups:
Norm Powell
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
Nicolas Batum
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is replacing Kawhi Leonard in starting lineup tonight.
Leaves a second unit of Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee.
Norman Powell is replacing Kawhi Leonard in starting lineup tonight.
Leaves a second unit of Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Janis Carr @janiscarr
TARTERS 4/20
LAC
Clippers starters for Game 3
Eric Gordon
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
TARTERS 4/20
LAC
Clippers starters for Game 3
Eric Gordon
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns update: Cameron Payne remains out with low back soreness #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs
Phoenix Suns update: Cameron Payne remains out with low back soreness #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brain Warp
Brain Warp
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Brooklyn in clutch time games since the Durant trade:
4-7 (26th)
-34 (2nd worst)
Brooklyn in clutch time games since the Durant trade:
4-7 (26th)
-34 (2nd worst)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m old enough to remember when Clippers and Warriors couldn’t even do chapel together during 2013-14 season/playoffs
I’m old enough to remember when Clippers and Warriors couldn’t even do chapel together during 2013-14 season/playoffs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Beanie Book is here just for @LindseySmithAZ’s birthday!
Beanie Book is here just for @LindseySmithAZ’s birthday!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There is a level of urgency for every playoff game.”
“There is a level of urgency for every playoff game.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Balance.
Balance.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel bad for Kawhi.”
“I feel bad for Kawhi.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ty found out about Kawhi’s availability “right before shootaround.
Ty found out about Kawhi’s availability “right before shootaround.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tyronn Lue said the Clippers found out Kawhi Leonard would be out at shootaround today.
Tyronn Lue said the Clippers found out Kawhi Leonard would be out at shootaround today.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This can’t get here soon enough.
This can’t get here soon enough.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell finished 4th in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind President Brogdan 🏆, Immanuel Quickley, Bobby Portis.
Norman Powell finished 4th in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind President Brogdan 🏆, Immanuel Quickley, Bobby Portis.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just talked last night about how much I’m savoring and appreciating every moment we get healthy Kawhi Leonard in this playoffs because we just never know how long it’ll last. News today really just sucks.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
Just talked last night about how much I’m savoring and appreciating every moment we get healthy Kawhi Leonard in this playoffs because we just never know how long it’ll last. News today really just sucks.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Your pregame reading assignment for Game 3
Your pregame reading assignment for Game 3
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Well then.
Well then.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Part of being an all-time great is showing up”
“Part of being an all-time great is showing up”
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George — aka Podcast P — says he’s been enjoying his front-row seat for the Kawhi Leonard-Kevin Durant duel (below).
Paul George — aka Podcast P — says he’s been enjoying his front-row seat for the Kawhi Leonard-Kevin Durant duel (below).
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s hard to overstate the void created by Kawhi’s injury: Points he scored or assisted on accounted on 45% of the Clippers’ offense in Games 1 and 2; he’s also guarded KD a team-high 53 possessions.
It’s hard to overstate the void created by Kawhi’s injury: Points he scored or assisted on accounted on 45% of the Clippers’ offense in Games 1 and 2; he’s also guarded KD a team-high 53 possessions.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 tonight due to a right knee sprain.
More here on how the LA Clippers have (unfortunately) been here before and who could have to step up against the Phoenix Suns.
📰 @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 tonight due to a right knee sprain.
More here on how the LA Clippers have (unfortunately) been here before and who could have to step up against the Phoenix Suns.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Couple Kawhi Leonard thoughts:
1) This really sucks. Even without PG, we were finally getting healthy Kawhi vs. healthy KD again
Couple Kawhi Leonard thoughts:
1) This really sucks. Even without PG, we were finally getting healthy Kawhi vs. healthy KD again
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
