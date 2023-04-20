Suns vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $176,042,453 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $192,905,421 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: KEIB 1150 / S: KWKW

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!