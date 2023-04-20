Tyler Herro: Heat banned team from wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo shoes

Tyler Herro said the Heat banned Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneakers from everyone’s feet several years ago when they faced the Bucks in the playoffs, but that was by team agreement, not the fiat of one grizzled vet.
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks – The Miami perspective w/@SRochesterNBA from @5ReasonsSports
🏀 Can the Heat respond?
🏀 Bucks size causing chaos
🏀 What does the loss of Tyler Herro mean?
🏀 Who are the wildcards?
🏀 Is Jimmy healthy?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat turned to Duncan Robinson to start in place of the injured Tyler Herro in Game 2. But will that continue? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler's knee is fine – 4:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Heat's Victor Oladipo start after Duncan Robinson struggled in place of Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wasted opportunity with Giannis out or successful trip? Heat returns to Miami with home-court advantage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Butler: "I would like to be up 2-0. But that's in the past now. So we're taking it to the crib and we got to handle business on our home floor." – 12:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On the court, the #Bucks used a familiar formula to beat Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo in lineup:
🏔️👀 Brook & Bobby
👜Jrue in his bag
☄️A hot hand in the backcourt
☘️Playoff Pat off the bench
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Wasted opportunity with Giannis out or successful trip? Heat returns to Miami with home-court advantage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Butler: "I would like to be up 2-0. But that's in the past now. So we're taking it to the crib and we got to handle business on our home floor." – 10:53 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m rewatching how the Bucks attacked that Brook Lopez matchup last night, and this would be my game 3 adjustment
Vincent on Holiday, Strus on Allen, Caleb on Middleton, Bam on Giannis, Jimmy on Brook
If they’re going to place a smaller defender on him, let Jimmy muck things up – 10:29 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It could be another next man up for Heat after Duncan Robinson uneven in place of Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat failing to measure up to Bucks, even with Giannis sidelined. – 10:28 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat's blowout loss in Game 2 on a record-setting shooting night for the Bucks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Without Giannis, the Bucks dominated near the rim early and then blew the game open with three-point shooting – 10:21 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Game 2. It didn’t matter.
“We think we have the best player in the world, but we think we have the best guys around him, the best team and that’s what gives us confidence.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 138-122 loss in Milwaukee: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. It was decided early.
2. Brook Lopez sets inside tone for Bucks.
3. Duncan Robinson starts with Tyler Herro out.
4. Victor Oladipo gets a chance, too.
5. Two at home up next. – 7:50 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks convert 25 3-pointers to match NBA playoff record in Game 2 win over Heat, without Giannis Antetokounmpo
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 12:42 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@Frank Madden
🏀 Brook establishes dominance in the paint
🏀 Bucks catch fire from the outside
🏀 Pat Connaughton back?
🏀 Bobby Portis typifies energy shift
🏀 Giannis watch continues
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks rain 25 3-pointers on Heat, win despite Antetokounmpo sitting out nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/buc… – 12:04 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bucks destroy the Heat without Giannis making 25 three-pointers
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Giannis, no problem for Bucks in 138-122 thrashing of Heat that evens series 1-1. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Portis tonight:
13 PTS
15 REB
5 AST
5-9 FG
3-4 3P
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
One game, small sample, etc, but in a playoff setting, are we sure the Bucks aren't better without Giannis? – 10:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Another double-double for Bobby Portis when he starts for Giannis Antetokounmpo – dunk gives him 10 points to go with his 14 rebounds.
#Bucks lead 112-78 – 10:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Game 1: Heat put up 130 points in a road win despite missing Tyler Herro in the second half.
Game 2: Bucks, without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wes Matthews, sitting on 107 points with 4:23 left in the third.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Heat-Bucks at the half 😳
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Bucks — without Giannis — are nine points away from the Knicks total in Game 2. It's halftime. – 10:03 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bucks 81, Heat 55.
Erik Spoelstra started Duncan Robinson in place of the injured Tyler Herro, but Robinson lasted only six minutes before subbing out and not returning for the first half.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Bucks 81, Heat 55. Bucks shooting 60 percent from the field and 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) on threes. Jrue Holiday with 21 points. Giannis isn't playing. – 10:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For them to be embarrassed like this without Giannis is so demoralizing. And it has happened twice now in two months – 9:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Bam efficiency numbers down since mid February, two years of fans calling for aggressive Bam has been muted. Butler with 2 of first 15 Heat shot; that must change. And Bucks with 12-6 edge on boards even with no Giannis – 9:24 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Bucks might be without Giannis and the Heat will be without Herro.
@coachthorpe tells @jshector despite the injuries the Bucks are still the better team.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bobby Portis will start tonight in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo – 8:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
For the Bucks: Bobby Portis getting the start in place of Giannis. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis (#Bucks) & Duncan Robinson (#Heat) get the starts in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo & Tyler Herro tonight. – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Duncan Robinson in place of sidelined Tyler Herro. Rest of starters remain Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. – 8:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks' Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/buc… – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If Bucks go down 0-2, I wouldn't panic, but it opens the door to more going wrong and costing them. Milwaukee has been good this year when they know Giannis is out entering a game. Worst news is that this injury could cost Giannis time & the ability to play at his best. – 7:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out vs. Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 Giannis (back) is OUT for tonight’s Game 2 between the Bucks and Heat. pic.twitter.com/1XbY74XRpd – 7:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry will be available in Game 2 vs. Bucks. Only Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro out tonight. – 7:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
No Giannis. I am absolutely stunned. It’s not like he doesn’t play through stuff, because he does, so his back must be seriously hurting. – 7:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back contusion
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
With all that said, Heat better not come out like they’re playing the Bucks without Giannis
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Budenholzer said Giannis had been upgraded to questionable to follow NBA guidelines if there was a chance for him to play. – 7:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 2 against the Miami Heat. – 7:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in tonight’s Game 2 against Miami, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. – 7:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 2 vs. Heat. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis will not play tonight.
Well, then. – 7:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight, coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 7:18 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
5:30 injury report still has Giannis listed as Questionable – however he wasn’t on the floor at his usual time with Khris Middleton – 7:09 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Jrue Holiday tells reporters that he told Giannis Antetokounmpo that they could hold it down for him in Game 2 tonight. Holiday: “I told him this morning. Like, I know you’re gonna wanna come back, but if you don’t, just know we got you.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 20, 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks handled the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday, winning 138-122 to even the series. Here’s what you need to know: The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out with a lower back contusion ahead of the contest. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 1. Brook Lopez led Milwaukee with 25 points in 12-of-17 shooting, but he was one of seven Bucks to score in double figures as the team drained 25 3-pointers — tying the playoff record. Jrue Holiday had 24 points and Pat Connaughton scored 22 off the bench (going 6-of-10 from 3). Milwaukee led by as many as 36 points. Jimmy Butler paced Miami with 25 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field. The Heat and Bucks shot a nearly identical 53.6 percent and 53.5 percent from the field, respectively. -via The Athletic / April 20, 2023
Jamal Collier: Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks just put up 81 points in the first half, the most points in a first half in franchise postseason history, per @ESPNStatsInfo They lead Miami 81-55 -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 19, 2023
Jim Owczarski: Bobby Portis (#Bucks) & Duncan Robinson (#Heat) get the starts in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo & Tyler Herro tonight. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / April 19, 2023
Darnell Mayberry: Tyler Herro doesn’t regret diving for a loose ball that resulted in a broken right hand Sunday at Milwaukee. “I could dive on 10 balls and I probably won’t break my hand at all,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. I watched the video. I still don’t know where I hit my hand.” -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / April 18, 2023
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro, “I feel for him. I do.” And “It’s a shame you get injured on a hustle play.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 18, 2023