Woj: James Harden's future very unclear in Philadelphia, Houston very much in play for him

Adrian Wojnarowski: James Harden’s future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him and I think a lot may depend on ‘do they make a run and win and it’s easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be back in Houston and win or lose he goes, or it’s dependent on the team success,, but it’s gonna look different.
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a game-day edition of the Clap Your Hands podcast, @EliotShorrParks and I discuss Game 3, potential Nets adjustments, and Harden’s finishing over the first two games against Brooklyn.
phillyvoice.com/clap-your-hand… – 1:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Sixers are up 2-0, but James Harden has struggled inside the three-point arc. Better spacing can help unclog the paint, but the Sixers say they’re ultimately unconcerned.
“I’m not worried about James making layups.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:43 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Marcus Morris was fined $35K in 2020. Marquese Chriss was fined $35K in 2019. Both times, NBA said past behavior led into bigger fines. (Both hits were against Luka, fyi.)
In 2012, Metta World Peace was suspended 7 games for elbowing James Harden; “history” was factor, NBA said. – 12:11 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
New @SixersBeat: On Game 2… The Good, The Bad and The Harden
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/six…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/0nh7zAnoX…
The Athletic: theathletic.com/podcast/132-si… – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets kept Joel Embiid & James Harden in check in Game 2, but Tyrese Maxey hit 6 3s. Cam Johnson said pick your poison is the Nets’ game plan.
“But at the same time, that’s not a poison you wanna pick: Maxey teeing off open threes from the corner.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We have to be more organized. Get to our spots faster, so we can execute our plays with the spacing,” Jalen McDaniels said of the 2nd unit paired w/ James Harden.
How will the #Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My article from last night’s game.
The Nets held Joel Embiid and James Harden in check but couldn’t come away with a win. And that development underscores a harsh reality for Brooklyn.
Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-joel… – 12:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point playoff games by an active player:
118 — LeBron
[gap]
71 — Durant
52 — Steph
45 — Harden
34 — Kawhi
32 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/wpQQFS8wnC – 11:52 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on Reiter Than You from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: Draymond melts down, Kings take 2-0 lead, Hurts contract, KD’s quandary, Bryce Young, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS vs James Harden, Purdy worries, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:51 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
In here, some thoughts on the Sixers maybe having a James Harden problem:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 7:08 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Doc Rivers called timeout. Harden: Cursing us out
sportando.basketball/en/doc-rivers-… – 4:02 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow is up now. Got into every single playoff series starting with what happened Monday night.
-The Draymond Stomp
-Davion Mitchell: X-Factor!
-Maxey makes up for Harden’s struggles
-Are the Grizzlies in trouble?
-Lakers options
-Russ! Kawhi!… pic.twitter.com/nCHkfW3u9Z – 2:53 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Brooklyn, 96-84. They lead the series 2-0.
Ugly game. A 33-point night for Tyrese Maxey. A strong energy game from Joel Embiid. Tobias Harris against played a great game. James Harden did not.
The Nets’ small-ball threw the Sixers off, but they did just enough. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Philadelphia was in the 70s late in the fourth quarter. James Harden did nothing tonight.
Nets put on a bricklaying display. Not much more to it than that. – 9:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid and James Harden have 17 combined points on 6/20 shooting and the Nets are down 5.
Brooklyn just can’t score.
Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie are struggling and the supporting pieces can’t hit shots when presented openings. – 9:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets should have Harden’s man set high ball screens for Bridges and Dinwiddie.
He can’t stay in front of them. Make Philly switch him or go drop with him fighting over screens. – 9:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
These refs have done a great job not falling for the Embiid/Harden flops.
Tons of flailing and falling down on clean defensive plays. Officiating has been solid. – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I think Embiid has handled Brooklyn’s coverage properly — the Sixers have to get their spacing in order and Harden has to, uh, play better.
Poor half in a lot of ways and they’re still only down five. Extremely winnable game – 8:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nets lead 45-35 with 3:42 left in the half.
Not much has been going right for the Sixers, who are shooting 3-13 from 3 with 10 turnovers. Harden looks out of it, and has 2 points on 1-4 shooting with 4 TOs. He’s on the bench with 2 fouls. – 8:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Two fouls on Harden, but House for Harden was not a sub I was expecting midway through the second quarter.
And then Harris picks up his third. Not a good decision to reach. – 8:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
No time like the present for the James Harden-Paul Reed connection to look pretty elite.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mikal Bridges kept going under the screen on that Harden 3-pointer, ended up in a miss.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
For those concerned about Harden missing layups in Game 1:
Harden just blew by Claxton, one of the best switch defenders in the NBA, for a layup and probably should’ve gotten the foul, too – 7:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden this season:
21.0 PPG
10.7 APG (1st in NBA)
6.1 RPG
2.8 3PM
The only player in NBA history to reach those numbers or better in a season… he has done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/h2C9wD1QCu – 7:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Emptying out the notebook as we get ready for Game 2, with some quick thoughts on how the Sixers defended Bridges, the (lack of) consequences in bringing Embiid up to the level of the screen against the Nets, doubling off of James Harden, and more.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 3:19 PM
Magic Johnson: I like the leadership of MVP Joel Embiid and his co-pilot James Harden. They are committed to trying to bring a championship to Philadelphia this season! -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / April 18, 2023
After watching his team fail to properly run a play he drew up coming out of the halftime break — which followed a lackadaisical overall performance in the first half of Game 2 of its first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets — Rivers let his players know how he felt. “Cursing us out,” star James Harden said matter-of-factly, followed by a laugh, when asked what Rivers said in that huddle. “That’s it. Just cursing us out. “The first possession, we didn’t run a play that he drew up, for whatever reason. But we got it right.” -via ESPN / April 18, 2023
Clutch Points: “Like I said, he’s the best playmaker in the league by far. But we don’t want him — I certainly don’t want him — to fall in love with just that. We need him to be aggressive.” Joel Embiid on James Harden 💯 pic.twitter.com/Z7MDtKj3fG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 15, 2023