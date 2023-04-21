Live stream: Cavaliers 24, Knicks 25

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) play against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday April 21, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 24, New York Knicks 25 (Q2 08:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro checks into the game, becoming the ninth player in the rotation tonight. – 9:12 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro checks into the game, becoming the ninth player in the rotation tonight. – 9:12 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
It’s 6-1 Blue Jays after a two-run double by Brandon Belt in the eighth.
Go watch Knicks-Cavs. – 9:11 PM
It’s 6-1 Blue Jays after a two-run double by Brandon Belt in the eighth.
Go watch Knicks-Cavs. – 9:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have scored just 107 points over their last five quarters – dating back to start of Game 2
Lowest-scoring 5-quarter stretch of the entire season – 9:11 PM
Knicks have scored just 107 points over their last five quarters – dating back to start of Game 2
Lowest-scoring 5-quarter stretch of the entire season – 9:11 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Good job by #Cavs D cooling this crowd off after 1Q; teams combined 3-23 3ptFG; RJ Barrett came into series 6-25FG, tonight he’s 4-6FG, rest of Knicks, 2-17FG; Allen, 3-3FG, 6pts, rest of #Cavs, 5-21FG. – 9:10 PM
Good job by #Cavs D cooling this crowd off after 1Q; teams combined 3-23 3ptFG; RJ Barrett came into series 6-25FG, tonight he’s 4-6FG, rest of Knicks, 2-17FG; Allen, 3-3FG, 6pts, rest of #Cavs, 5-21FG. – 9:10 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
17-17 after 1, just as we all expected.
Cavs and Knicks are a combined 3-23 from three. RJ Barrett leads all scorers with 10. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs with 9. – 9:09 PM
17-17 after 1, just as we all expected.
Cavs and Knicks are a combined 3-23 from three. RJ Barrett leads all scorers with 10. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs with 9. – 9:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think the #Cavs have to feel a lot better about the quality of looks they’ve gotten in the first quarter than the Knicks do. Feels like NYK has had to work a bit harder for its offense, Cavs have missed a lot of open looks. – 9:08 PM
I think the #Cavs have to feel a lot better about the quality of looks they’ve gotten in the first quarter than the Knicks do. Feels like NYK has had to work a bit harder for its offense, Cavs have missed a lot of open looks. – 9:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At the end of the first quarter, this rock fight is tied at 17. Yes. That’s correct. Seventeen. #Cavs Darius Garland went 0 for 8 in the first quarter of his road playoff debut. Yowza. – 9:08 PM
At the end of the first quarter, this rock fight is tied at 17. Yes. That’s correct. Seventeen. #Cavs Darius Garland went 0 for 8 in the first quarter of his road playoff debut. Yowza. – 9:08 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
There’s no place like MSG in the spring, when the Knicks matter and are hosting playoff games. The energy is just electric. pic.twitter.com/7SMbAxITAT – 9:07 PM
There’s no place like MSG in the spring, when the Knicks matter and are hosting playoff games. The energy is just electric. pic.twitter.com/7SMbAxITAT – 9:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs and Knicks are tied 17 a piece. LOTS of missed shots from both teams, as the Cavs shot 8 of 24 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 9 points. – 9:07 PM
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs and Knicks are tied 17 a piece. LOTS of missed shots from both teams, as the Cavs shot 8 of 24 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 9 points. – 9:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Knicks 17, Cavaliers 17.
The Knicks and Cavs shot a combined 14-for-47 from the field in the first quarter, and 3-for-23 from 3-point range.
RJ Barrett has 10 points for New York, and Donovan Mitchell has 9 to lead Cleveland. – 9:07 PM
After 1: Knicks 17, Cavaliers 17.
The Knicks and Cavs shot a combined 14-for-47 from the field in the first quarter, and 3-for-23 from 3-point range.
RJ Barrett has 10 points for New York, and Donovan Mitchell has 9 to lead Cleveland. – 9:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks and Cavs tied at 17 after one. Teams combined to shoot 3 for 23 on 3s. – 9:07 PM
Knicks and Cavs tied at 17 after one. Teams combined to shoot 3 for 23 on 3s. – 9:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson shot a combined 1-for-9 and the score is tied after the first quarter.
Knicks will take it. – 9:06 PM
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson shot a combined 1-for-9 and the score is tied after the first quarter.
Knicks will take it. – 9:06 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cavs-Knicks is the kind of first quarter only a mother could love – 9:05 PM
Cavs-Knicks is the kind of first quarter only a mother could love – 9:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Cavaliers-Knicks with me and @DannyLeroux on @WatchPlayback playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 9:05 PM
Watch Cavaliers-Knicks with me and @DannyLeroux on @WatchPlayback playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 9:05 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
New-look combo for #Cavs in the series right here: Cedi, Rubio, Danny Green, Donovan, Jarrett Allen. – 9:02 PM
New-look combo for #Cavs in the series right here: Cedi, Rubio, Danny Green, Donovan, Jarrett Allen. – 9:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Spida’s New York roots make Game 3 special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQzXGRbol4 – 9:01 PM
Spida’s New York roots make Game 3 special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQzXGRbol4 – 9:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
… and a foul 35 feet from the basket for #Cavs Ricky Rubio just nine seconds after checking in. – 8:59 PM
… and a foul 35 feet from the basket for #Cavs Ricky Rubio just nine seconds after checking in. – 8:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Still three minutes left but best playoff quarter of RJ Barrett’s career.
Knicks 14, Cavs 12. – 8:59 PM
Still three minutes left but best playoff quarter of RJ Barrett’s career.
Knicks 14, Cavs 12. – 8:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks and Cavs are a combined 1-for-17 from 3 — RJ Barrett with the lone make. – 8:58 PM
Knicks and Cavs are a combined 1-for-17 from 3 — RJ Barrett with the lone make. – 8:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett opens Game 3 with 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting (1-2 from three), five rebounds and a steal. Knicks up two with 3 minutes to go in the first. – 8:58 PM
RJ Barrett opens Game 3 with 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting (1-2 from three), five rebounds and a steal. Knicks up two with 3 minutes to go in the first. – 8:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Cedi Osman has checked in, he’s the first sub off the bench. – 8:56 PM
#Cavs Cedi Osman has checked in, he’s the first sub off the bench. – 8:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Maybe floor is shaking. Shooting has been dreadful on both sides — bright spot, lots of opportunities for Mitchell Robinson, who has two offensive rebounds in first 7 minutes. – 8:56 PM
Maybe floor is shaking. Shooting has been dreadful on both sides — bright spot, lots of opportunities for Mitchell Robinson, who has two offensive rebounds in first 7 minutes. – 8:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Join me and @Danny Leroux for play-by-play of a huge Cavs/Knicks Game 3 playback.tv/nateduncannba – 8:53 PM
Join me and @Danny Leroux for play-by-play of a huge Cavs/Knicks Game 3 playback.tv/nateduncannba – 8:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs and #Knicks are a combined 1 of 13 from 3 in the first 6ish minutes. – 8:51 PM
#Cavs and #Knicks are a combined 1 of 13 from 3 in the first 6ish minutes. – 8:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Great energy at the start for both teams but the shooting hasn’t matched it. Knicks 3 for 11, Cavs 4 for 13. – 8:50 PM
Great energy at the start for both teams but the shooting hasn’t matched it. Knicks 3 for 11, Cavs 4 for 13. – 8:50 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
If you’re looking for good play-by-play of Cavaliers-Knicks, join @NateDuncanNBA and I on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:50 PM
If you’re looking for good play-by-play of Cavaliers-Knicks, join @NateDuncanNBA and I on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cavs are 0-for-5 from 3-pointers and they’ve all been wide open.
Knicks are 1-for-6 on 3s. A lot of nervous energy here at MSG. – 8:48 PM
Cavs are 0-for-5 from 3-pointers and they’ve all been wide open.
Knicks are 1-for-6 on 3s. A lot of nervous energy here at MSG. – 8:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Good break for the Knicks on an early turnover to get RJ Barrett as easy a look as possible for a 3. He’s been struggling badly. – 8:46 PM
Good break for the Knicks on an early turnover to get RJ Barrett as easy a look as possible for a 3. He’s been struggling badly. – 8:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch Cavaliers-Knicks with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:45 PM
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch Cavaliers-Knicks with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WE’RE LIVE. LET’S GO.😈
📺 Tune in on ABC or @BallySportsCLE. pic.twitter.com/qC5ZbZJdrd – 8:41 PM
WE’RE LIVE. LET’S GO.😈
📺 Tune in on ABC or @BallySportsCLE. pic.twitter.com/qC5ZbZJdrd – 8:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sources tell @clevelanddotcom there is a plan in place to re-insert Ricky Rubio into the rotation tonight against the Knicks. The game flow could change this, of course, but the belief is his steady hand, playoff experience and poise will all be needed in this chaotic environment – 8:39 PM
Sources tell @clevelanddotcom there is a plan in place to re-insert Ricky Rubio into the rotation tonight against the Knicks. The game flow could change this, of course, but the belief is his steady hand, playoff experience and poise will all be needed in this chaotic environment – 8:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell told reporters this morning when asked about taking on the villain role, ““I think as a competitor you want to be booed.” I’d imagine he won’t be disappointed. – 8:32 PM
Donovan Mitchell told reporters this morning when asked about taking on the villain role, ““I think as a competitor you want to be booed.” I’d imagine he won’t be disappointed. – 8:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Fat Joe is performing at halftime of Knicks-Cavs at MSG.
Song Predictions: Lean Back, What’s Luv – 8:32 PM
Fat Joe is performing at halftime of Knicks-Cavs at MSG.
Song Predictions: Lean Back, What’s Luv – 8:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Cavaliers-Knicks!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:30 PM
We’re live for Cavaliers-Knicks!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Cavaliers-Knicks!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @NateDuncanNBA, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:30 PM
We’re live for Cavaliers-Knicks!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @NateDuncanNBA, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 8:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think Game 3, if both teams bring it, is going to be an epic game.”
@Alan Hahn joined @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine to preview tonight’s Game 3 between the Knicks & Cavs. Catch the game on SiriusXM Channel 83!
#NewYorkForever | #LetEmKnow | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HQpFS47yLQ – 8:25 PM
“I think Game 3, if both teams bring it, is going to be an epic game.”
@Alan Hahn joined @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine to preview tonight’s Game 3 between the Knicks & Cavs. Catch the game on SiriusXM Channel 83!
#NewYorkForever | #LetEmKnow | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HQpFS47yLQ – 8:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First road game of the series!
Lock in your predictions for it before tip-off and you could win new and exciting playoff prizes by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @fuboTV!
PLAY NOW: cavspickem.com – 8:23 PM
First road game of the series!
Lock in your predictions for it before tip-off and you could win new and exciting playoff prizes by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @fuboTV!
PLAY NOW: cavspickem.com – 8:23 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Cedi Osman is available to go tonight; was listed as questionable earlier. – 8:20 PM
Cedi Osman is available to go tonight; was listed as questionable earlier. – 8:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Immanuel Quickley just came onto the court flexing and screaming. Seems excited by this playoff game. – 8:18 PM
Immanuel Quickley just came onto the court flexing and screaming. Seems excited by this playoff game. – 8:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman is AVAILABLE tonight, I’m told, despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury coming into Game 3. – 8:09 PM
#Cavs Cedi Osman is AVAILABLE tonight, I’m told, despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury coming into Game 3. – 8:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are replacing Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup with Caris LeVert.
Seeing if LeVert is able to find a rhythm offensively while sharing the floor with Garland and Mitchell is pretty important tonight. – 8:07 PM
#Cavs are replacing Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup with Caris LeVert.
Seeing if LeVert is able to find a rhythm offensively while sharing the floor with Garland and Mitchell is pretty important tonight. – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs making a change to starting lineup tonight against the Knicks. They are inserting Caris LeVert into the lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:06 PM
#Cavs making a change to starting lineup tonight against the Knicks. They are inserting Caris LeVert into the lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s first five.
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sO9GeK0ggG – 8:04 PM
Tonight’s first five.
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sO9GeK0ggG – 8:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bickerstaff, noting the young guys on his Cavaliers may not have even seen the ’90s Knicks and may not be in awe of any Madison Square Garden mystique in Game 3:
“So for them, you hope this is just another night with a loud crowd.” – 8:02 PM
Bickerstaff, noting the young guys on his Cavaliers may not have even seen the ’90s Knicks and may not be in awe of any Madison Square Garden mystique in Game 3:
“So for them, you hope this is just another night with a loud crowd.” – 8:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tori Kelly will perform the national anthem before Game 3 between the Cavaliers and Knicks at MSG, a source told @hoopshype 😉 pic.twitter.com/3mU0C5L4sP – 8:02 PM
Tori Kelly will perform the national anthem before Game 3 between the Cavaliers and Knicks at MSG, a source told @hoopshype 😉 pic.twitter.com/3mU0C5L4sP – 8:02 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs Game 3 starters v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
LeVert
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/8vcCgAf2CZ – 8:01 PM
#Cavs Game 3 starters v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
LeVert
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/8vcCgAf2CZ – 8:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are making starting lineup change for Game 3 tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. They are taking out Isaac Okoro and replacing him with Caris LeVert. It will be the “death lineup” that has mangled New York in the first two games.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/c… – 7:56 PM
#Cavs are making starting lineup change for Game 3 tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. They are taking out Isaac Okoro and replacing him with Caris LeVert. It will be the “death lineup” that has mangled New York in the first two games.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/c… – 7:56 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I go in-depth on the first round of the playoffs. Cavs/Knicks, Kings/Warriors, the Raptors firing Nick Nurse and much more:
💰@FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271283… – 7:51 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I go in-depth on the first round of the playoffs. Cavs/Knicks, Kings/Warriors, the Raptors firing Nick Nurse and much more:
💰@FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271283… – 7:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley uses Sixth Man runner-up vote as fuel newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:46 PM
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley uses Sixth Man runner-up vote as fuel newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Under the lights.📸 #LetEmKnow
Follow #CavsKnicks tonight Through the Lens.⬇️ – 7:45 PM
Under the lights.📸 #LetEmKnow
Follow #CavsKnicks tonight Through the Lens.⬇️ – 7:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Only one hour until tip-off!🙌 How we feelin’, Cavs fans?! #LetEmKnow – 7:31 PM
Only one hour until tip-off!🙌 How we feelin’, Cavs fans?! #LetEmKnow – 7:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Going live in about an hour for Cavaliers-Knicks with @DannyLeroux!
Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 7:30 PM
Going live in about an hour for Cavaliers-Knicks with @DannyLeroux!
Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 7:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cavs’ JB Bickerstaff says his starting lineup for Game 3 – specifically whether Isaac Okoro is starting tonight – is still TBD. – 7:11 PM
Cavs’ JB Bickerstaff says his starting lineup for Game 3 – specifically whether Isaac Okoro is starting tonight – is still TBD. – 7:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Imagine telling a ten-year-old Jalen Brunson that he’d someday start at PG for the Knicks inside MSG in a huge playoff game – with his dad on the bench as his coach.
Fairytale shit pic.twitter.com/RJd4TvtVee – 7:01 PM
Imagine telling a ten-year-old Jalen Brunson that he’d someday start at PG for the Knicks inside MSG in a huge playoff game – with his dad on the bench as his coach.
Fairytale shit pic.twitter.com/RJd4TvtVee – 7:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Decades ago, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell was a young boy inside Madison Square Garden for his first ever playoff game. He remembers the roars. He remembers the emotions. He had dreams of being on that same stage. It finally happens tonight — as the villain
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 6:55 PM
Decades ago, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell was a young boy inside Madison Square Garden for his first ever playoff game. He remembers the roars. He remembers the emotions. He had dreams of being on that same stage. It finally happens tonight — as the villain
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 6:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The extra hour Knicks fans have to wait tonight may break some of them lol – 5:57 PM
The extra hour Knicks fans have to wait tonight may break some of them lol – 5:57 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Game 3️⃣
The Garden is the place to be 🏡 pic.twitter.com/r8qXFoImd9 – 5:21 PM
Game 3️⃣
The Garden is the place to be 🏡 pic.twitter.com/r8qXFoImd9 – 5:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley to use Sixth Man award snub as motivation nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley to use Sixth Man award snub as motivation nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Almost that time. Game Three in The Garden coming soon… 👀
@keybank | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/IhzWbrJp2T – 5:09 PM
Almost that time. Game Three in The Garden coming soon… 👀
@keybank | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/IhzWbrJp2T – 5:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Chris Herring and @RohanNadkarni: NBA’s foul inconsistency, Warriors have life, Cavs-Knicks heating up, more: open.spotify.com/episode/3upc3b… – 4:42 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Chris Herring and @RohanNadkarni: NBA’s foul inconsistency, Warriors have life, Cavs-Knicks heating up, more: open.spotify.com/episode/3upc3b… – 4:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Cavaliers-Knicks at 8:30 PM ET with me and @NateDuncanNBA! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Track our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 4:31 PM
Watch Cavaliers-Knicks at 8:30 PM ET with me and @NateDuncanNBA! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Track our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 4:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
PLAYOFF MODE ‼️
#NewYorkForever x #NoQuitInNY pic.twitter.com/fZrfC9eaze – 4:04 PM
PLAYOFF MODE ‼️
#NewYorkForever x #NoQuitInNY pic.twitter.com/fZrfC9eaze – 4:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Series tied. 👀
🔗 https://t.co/c5jhWWR7Rv
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/15eZENHqTK – 4:01 PM
Series tied. 👀
🔗 https://t.co/c5jhWWR7Rv
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/15eZENHqTK – 4:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“This guy’s been an All Star in 2 of the last 3 years. I don’t want him to overthink it. I want him to be Julius Randle. I want him to attack with ferocity.”
@Marc Berman sees a big Game 3 for Randle. Full Putback show w/Marc & @JCMacriNBA on @SNYtv: pic.twitter.com/VBxyUcYkCC – 3:53 PM
“This guy’s been an All Star in 2 of the last 3 years. I don’t want him to overthink it. I want him to be Julius Randle. I want him to attack with ferocity.”
@Marc Berman sees a big Game 3 for Randle. Full Putback show w/Marc & @JCMacriNBA on @SNYtv: pic.twitter.com/VBxyUcYkCC – 3:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
What does #Cavs Donovan Mitchell — a native New Yorker who once attended a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden as a young boy — expect tonight in Game 3?
Chaos. And fun. Lots of fun.
“I wouldn’t want it any way else.”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 3:22 PM
What does #Cavs Donovan Mitchell — a native New Yorker who once attended a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden as a young boy — expect tonight in Game 3?
Chaos. And fun. Lots of fun.
“I wouldn’t want it any way else.”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 3:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I go in-depth on the first round of the playoffs. Cavs/Knicks, Kings/Warriors, the Raptors firing Nick Nurse and much more.
💰@FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271283… – 3:19 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I go in-depth on the first round of the playoffs. Cavs/Knicks, Kings/Warriors, the Raptors firing Nick Nurse and much more.
💰@FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271283… – 3:19 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Will be interesting to see how NYK adjusts defensively tonight vs Cleveland – NYK seemed to have found something with their screen defender hunts. pic.twitter.com/bnbVc5ALoA – 3:11 PM
Will be interesting to see how NYK adjusts defensively tonight vs Cleveland – NYK seemed to have found something with their screen defender hunts. pic.twitter.com/bnbVc5ALoA – 3:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks empty injury report has changed — team announces Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for tonight’s Game 3. – 3:07 PM
Knicks empty injury report has changed — team announces Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for tonight’s Game 3. – 3:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Whether you have a ticket to the game or just want to be a part of Cavs playoff excitement downtown, the fun and festivities start at the Cavs FREE indoor Tailgate at Tower City presented by @Huntington_Bank before every HOME game.
The next Cavs Tailgate is on WEDNESDAY, April… pic.twitter.com/0mM7kGD8Ht – 3:01 PM
Whether you have a ticket to the game or just want to be a part of Cavs playoff excitement downtown, the fun and festivities start at the Cavs FREE indoor Tailgate at Tower City presented by @Huntington_Bank before every HOME game.
The next Cavs Tailgate is on WEDNESDAY, April… pic.twitter.com/0mM7kGD8Ht – 3:01 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for Game 3 against Cleveland. – 3:00 PM
Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for Game 3 against Cleveland. – 3:00 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
“It’s us vs. everybody.”
– Donovan Mitchell
6 hours till #Cavs tip on @BallySportsCLE. pic.twitter.com/pGUByUKRMi – 2:48 PM
“It’s us vs. everybody.”
– Donovan Mitchell
6 hours till #Cavs tip on @BallySportsCLE. pic.twitter.com/pGUByUKRMi – 2:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
HBD to one of our favorite bigs! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6gCKWVW1fO – 2:46 PM
HBD to one of our favorite bigs! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6gCKWVW1fO – 2:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new york switched on fewer pick-and-rolls than any other team this season; brunson has yet to try it even once in the 1st round. instead he’ll show, blitz, or moonlight as a matador.
how the knicks adjust may be the most important subplot in this series: theringer.com/2023/4/21/2369… pic.twitter.com/PRtz2ZWMTd – 2:44 PM
new york switched on fewer pick-and-rolls than any other team this season; brunson has yet to try it even once in the 1st round. instead he’ll show, blitz, or moonlight as a matador.
how the knicks adjust may be the most important subplot in this series: theringer.com/2023/4/21/2369… pic.twitter.com/PRtz2ZWMTd – 2:44 PM