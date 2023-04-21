Celtics vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (2-0) play against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 21, 2023
Boston Celtics 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
When I saw the Hawks promotion for the 404 area code, I was thinking, "Why do those numbers feel familiar to me?" And then I remembered this…
Boston Celtics @celtics
3️⃣6️⃣ | 9️⃣ | 7️⃣ | 0️⃣ | 4️⃣2️⃣
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown at shootaround and pregame. Looking a little more comfortable dribbling/shooting, but still wearing that restrictive protection on his right hand. 19/37 FG 5 AST 10 TOV
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
You’ve probably thought about Austin Reaves fit with the @Utah Jazz.
But what about Grant Williams? Is Cam Johnson too much of a pipedream?
I looked at some of the top names in free agency the Jazz could make a run at this summer.
#TakeNote
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jaylen Brown taking some time pregame to sign autographs for the fans
Boston Celtics @celtics
The #JetBlueRunway has arrived for Game 👌🏾
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tonight Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon will play their first postseason games IN Atlanta in the NBA careers
JB and Brogdon are both natives of ATL and played high school ball in the area. Exciting homecomings for each of them – 5:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla: "I expect to get a big punch from Atlanta. We've talked about how to manage games…I don't expect things to go our way the whole game."
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“It’s nasty. But it makes you feel better.”
Joe Mazzulla has newly crowned Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon drinking bone broth every morning. It must be working.
Brogdon is back in his native Georgia for Game 3. @DKSportsbook has him over/under 12.5 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/LoWsDR91fO – 5:29 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics Game 2 MVP, Derrick White, is averaging 25 points a game in this series, shooting 63% from the floor, 6/12 from 3.
@DKSportsbook has Derrick at +150 odds to hit at least 3 treys in Game 3 tonight. #DKPartner – 5:29 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Hawks HC Quin Snyder on Derrick White playing off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: "That's why he has been so important and so good. He's played well."
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Quin Snyder said Derrick White hasn't surprised the #Hawks and they haven't let him go off for a lack of attention toward him, he has simply played great. They're going to try to put more pressure on him while continuing to take away from Brown, Tatum primarily.
Boston Celtics @celtics
gotta take care of business on the road to get to where we want to go
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Trae Young has become underrated lately.
We’ve gotten so caught up in the perceived dysfunction and the things he doesn’t do that we’ve forgotten a) that he has the most valuable skill in basketball (shot creation) and b) he’s never really been on a good team. – 4:46 PM
I think Trae Young has become underrated lately.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm Brogdon is confident in our shotmaking ability heading into Game 3 tonight against Atlanta.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics are dominating the #Hawks shooting the ball, but as the series turns to Atlanta, Quin Snyder's team is winning two of the four factors (OREB/TOV) and holding free throws relatively even.

Something to watch if shooting percentages regress:
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tatum about any role he played recruiting Brogdon: "I always hated playing against Malcolm when he was in (MIL) and (IND). Always knew how to play the game, played hard…dog on the defensive end and can create…when I found out he was coming to the team, I was excited."
Boston Celtics @celtics
We popped over to Jamaica Plain today for the grand opening of a brand new TD Bank store
Boston Celtics @celtics
We popped over to Jamaica Plain today for the grand opening of a brand new @TDBank_US branch 💰☘️ pic.twitter.com/Q47VGn9Kqq – 3:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Is Derrick White the Real MVP? | A List Podcast
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks' Trae Young focused on task ahead in Game 3 vs. Celtics
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Strong Atlanta theme @ #Celtics shootaround thanks to Isaiah Covington, who's always got the playlist on point, depending on the city
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features Joel Embiid talk, figuring out Boston's best lineup for rest of playoffs and what the ideal offseason may look like
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
With a 2-0 series lead, Al Horford doesn’t want the Celtics overlooking Atlanta. He was a rookie when his 8-seed Hawks took the eventual champion 2008 C’s to 7 games.
“We can’t underestimate teams. And (these Hawks are) way better than we were back then.”
bit.ly/3GUwSFz – 2:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Talked to Danilo Gallinari briefly at #Celtics shootaround: “The process feels great and the more I do it, the better I feel.”
Boston Celtics @celtics
We gave Luke the keys to the podcast this week and it went just about how you'd expect
Give it a listen ⤵️ – 1:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks sell out franchise-best 38 regular-season games this season
