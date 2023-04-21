Darius Garland injures ankle after tripping on baseline cameramen

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland rolled his left ankle on a baseline cameraman. He had his shoe off on the bench while being looked at by trainer Steve Spiro. Garland kept smacking the court in frustration.
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland’s worst game of the regular season (that he didn’t have his eyelid lacerated in) was on Nov. 9 in Sacramento when he went 1 of 9 from the floor and scored 6 points. He had a Basketball-Reference GameScore of 0.1.
I imagine this GameScore will be much worse. – 11:13 PM
Darius Garland’s worst game of the regular season (that he didn’t have his eyelid lacerated in) was on Nov. 9 in Sacramento when he went 1 of 9 from the floor and scored 6 points. He had a Basketball-Reference GameScore of 0.1.
I imagine this GameScore will be much worse. – 11:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland’s final line tonight: 10 points on 4 of 21 shooting, 1 of 7 from deep, two rebounds, three assists, four steals, three turnovers. He was a -21 in 32 minutes. – 10:53 PM
Darius Garland’s final line tonight: 10 points on 4 of 21 shooting, 1 of 7 from deep, two rebounds, three assists, four steals, three turnovers. He was a -21 in 32 minutes. – 10:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland rolled his left ankle on a baseline cameraman. He had his shoe off on the bench while being looked at by trainer Steve Spiro. Garland kept smacking the court in frustration. – 10:33 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland rolled his left ankle on a baseline cameraman. He had his shoe off on the bench while being looked at by trainer Steve Spiro. Garland kept smacking the court in frustration. – 10:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Looks like Darius Garland tripped on a cameraman’s foot after missing a layup and tweaked his ankle. He subbed out the game. Garland is 2-for-17 (0-for-6 from three) so far in Game 3. – 10:30 PM
Looks like Darius Garland tripped on a cameraman’s foot after missing a layup and tweaked his ankle. He subbed out the game. Garland is 2-for-17 (0-for-6 from three) so far in Game 3. – 10:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Darius Garland went from Kobe Bryant to Wayne Selden in one game. – 10:29 PM
Darius Garland went from Kobe Bryant to Wayne Selden in one game. – 10:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Darius Garland just limped off and is holding his left ankle after tweaking it on a fast break and missing a layup. – 10:29 PM
Darius Garland just limped off and is holding his left ankle after tweaking it on a fast break and missing a layup. – 10:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
… And now #Cavs Darius Garland is limping and checking out of the game. – 10:28 PM
… And now #Cavs Darius Garland is limping and checking out of the game. – 10:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Knicks 72, Cavaliers 55
Even after a 23-point third quarter, Cleveland is at its lowest point total of the season through 3 quarters.
RJ Barrett has 19 to lead the Knicks.
Darius Garland is 2-for-16 for Cleveland. – 10:26 PM
After 3: Knicks 72, Cavaliers 55
Even after a 23-point third quarter, Cleveland is at its lowest point total of the season through 3 quarters.
RJ Barrett has 19 to lead the Knicks.
Darius Garland is 2-for-16 for Cleveland. – 10:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland looks a lot like a guy who is playing his first road playoff game of his career — in an incredibly hostile environment. – 10:26 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland looks a lot like a guy who is playing his first road playoff game of his career — in an incredibly hostile environment. – 10:26 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
To paraphrase the late, great Howard Cosell, the Cavs’ Darius Garland, 2 of 16 from the floor through three quarters, has not been a compelling factor in this game. – 10:25 PM
To paraphrase the late, great Howard Cosell, the Cavs’ Darius Garland, 2 of 16 from the floor through three quarters, has not been a compelling factor in this game. – 10:25 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Man. To say Garland has been up and down in this series would be an understatement – 10:22 PM
Man. To say Garland has been up and down in this series would be an understatement – 10:22 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Cavs readily switching Mitchell and Garland onto Brunson is not gonna cut it. – 10:06 PM
Cavs readily switching Mitchell and Garland onto Brunson is not gonna cut it. – 10:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The last time Caris LeVert was in the starting lineup with Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen was on November 11.
Doesn’t look like tonight was the right time to change that. – 9:47 PM
The last time Caris LeVert was in the starting lineup with Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen was on November 11.
Doesn’t look like tonight was the right time to change that. – 9:47 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
OK, let’s go glass half-full …
#Cavs couldn’t have played worse – 32pts, 31%FG, 12 T.O., 2-19 3ptFG, Garland, LeVert, combined 1-18FG, but still within striking distance; NYK, not much better – 42%FG, 4-19 3ptFG.
One of these teams – or both – will figure it out after half. pic.twitter.com/W5GzjQuPZw – 9:45 PM
OK, let’s go glass half-full …
#Cavs couldn’t have played worse – 32pts, 31%FG, 12 T.O., 2-19 3ptFG, Garland, LeVert, combined 1-18FG, but still within striking distance; NYK, not much better – 42%FG, 4-19 3ptFG.
One of these teams – or both – will figure it out after half. pic.twitter.com/W5GzjQuPZw – 9:45 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Cavs went 2-of-19 from 3 in that first half. Darius Garland and Caris LeVert just 1 of their 18 combined shots.
The Knicks made 4-of-19 3s. Julius Randle missed 7 of his 8 shots. – 9:40 PM
The Cavs went 2-of-19 from 3 in that first half. Darius Garland and Caris LeVert just 1 of their 18 combined shots.
The Knicks made 4-of-19 3s. Julius Randle missed 7 of his 8 shots. – 9:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At the end of the first quarter, this rock fight is tied at 17. Yes. That’s correct. Seventeen. #Cavs Darius Garland went 0 for 8 in the first quarter of his road playoff debut. Yowza. – 9:08 PM
At the end of the first quarter, this rock fight is tied at 17. Yes. That’s correct. Seventeen. #Cavs Darius Garland went 0 for 8 in the first quarter of his road playoff debut. Yowza. – 9:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are replacing Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup with Caris LeVert.
Seeing if LeVert is able to find a rhythm offensively while sharing the floor with Garland and Mitchell is pretty important tonight. – 8:07 PM
#Cavs are replacing Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup with Caris LeVert.
Seeing if LeVert is able to find a rhythm offensively while sharing the floor with Garland and Mitchell is pretty important tonight. – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs making a change to starting lineup tonight against the Knicks. They are inserting Caris LeVert into the lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:06 PM
#Cavs making a change to starting lineup tonight against the Knicks. They are inserting Caris LeVert into the lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:06 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs Game 3 starters v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
LeVert
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/8vcCgAf2CZ – 8:01 PM
#Cavs Game 3 starters v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
LeVert
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/8vcCgAf2CZ – 8:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Earlier this season, one #Cavs coach referred to a 5-man group as Cleveland’s death lineup. Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Caris LeVert. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. With how LeVert played in Game 2, is it time to make that the starting lineup again?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/s… – 10:13 AM
Earlier this season, one #Cavs coach referred to a 5-man group as Cleveland’s death lineup. Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Caris LeVert. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. With how LeVert played in Game 2, is it time to make that the starting lineup again?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/s… – 10:13 AM
More on this storyline
As the Cavs sat in their film sessions in between the first and second games of the series, Garland said everyone kept telling him to shoot. They watched a couple of clips where Garland had an open shot and didn’t take it — those moments stuck with him. “Everybody in the building told me to go be aggressive and go shoot the ball,” Garland said. “So, I mean, I watched the film from the first game and saw some opportunities where I can go get mine and go be aggressive, and that’s what I just tried to do today.” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023
“Nothing that in-depth but kind of about what’s coming, and that’s going to be the biggest part of us growing together,” Mitchell said at shootaround Tuesday. “But also in his career. I’ve had vets that have done that for me, whether it was Ricky (Rubio), Mike Conley, Joe Ingles. I’ve had them do that for me, so I’m just doing the same that has been passed down to me. At the end of the day, we’re teammates and brothers, but I want him to be the best player that he can possibly be. Grateful to have guys that have done that for me, so being able to help. Also, seeing what he sees and hearing what he sees on the floor. Just part of building together. Done a pretty solid job of doing that this first year. But we can continue to get better.” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023
Darius Garland heard the message loud and clear. After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard struggled to make an impact at various points during Saturday’s Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, it seemed like everywhere the 23-year-old turned, people were telling him the same thing. “Everybody in the building told me to go be aggressive,” Garland said after scoring 32 points and leading the Cavs to a 107-90 Game 2 victory Tuesday night. “Go shoot the ball. So I watched the film from the first game and seeing some opportunities where I can go get mine and go be aggressive, and that’s what I just tried to do today.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2023