Darius Garland injures ankle after tripping on baseline cameramen

“Nothing that in-depth but kind of about what’s coming, and that’s going to be the biggest part of us growing together,” Mitchell said at shootaround Tuesday. “But also in his career. I’ve had vets that have done that for me, whether it was Ricky (Rubio), Mike Conley, Joe Ingles. I’ve had them do that for me, so I’m just doing the same that has been passed down to me. At the end of the day, we’re teammates and brothers, but I want him to be the best player that he can possibly be. Grateful to have guys that have done that for me, so being able to help. Also, seeing what he sees and hearing what he sees on the floor. Just part of building together. Done a pretty solid job of doing that this first year. But we can continue to get better.” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023