Dejounte Murray on Trae Young: 'He has to be confident, be Trae Young, be who he is'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was shooting at the free-throw line when he heard an unmistakable roar coming from the crowd. Young, who was playing against the Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, received thunderous chants from unified fans all calling him “overrated” over and over again. The chants were “raining down” as Young tried to attempt his shots at the charity stripe. According to Young, however, it was not a particularly big deal. He said the crowd was “very loud” and “rowdy” but that unlike in New York during his games against the Knicks, fans did not chant “[expletive] you!” as early as the first quarter. -via For The Win / April 19, 2023