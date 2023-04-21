Dejounte Murray on Trae Young: 'He has to be confident, be Trae Young, be who he is'

Jeff Schultz: Dejounte Murray on the struggling Trae Young: “He has to be confident, be Trae Young, be who he is. Keep the outside noise outside. I texted him when we got home. I just told him, ‘Be yourself, play the game you want to play, and play it at a high level like you’re used to doing”
Source: Twitter @JeffSchultzATL
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Availability has been a problem for the Pelicans. Does Trae Young make sense as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans? Draymond Green instead?
youtube.com/watch?v=Of_5xy… pic.twitter.com/EGbbcOTadB – 11:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks guard Trae Young mourns death of grandfather on social media ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Took a look at some of the video to see some of the little tricks Boston used to get to the rim against Atlanta … beyond just picking on Trae Young
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/19/vid… pic.twitter.com/a7LobJ0Zg8 – 1:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Quin Snyder said Trae Young was here early getting a bunch of 3s up. #Hawks stressing the need to keep shooting them across the board. Murray thinks Young is in the flow of things, since he’s playing PG, but texted him “be yourself” after last game. – 1:19 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Heaven got brighter overnight.. rest easy Grandpa, please protect us now. 🙏🏽
Love on your family🖤 – 10:33 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En vez del #MiercolesDeMorales usual esta semana tendremos un #JuevesDeMorales junto al @CoachCMorales. Puedes verlo en las plataformas digitales de @ELMercurio_DEP, @OvacionDigital y por supuesto, las de @RitmoNBA. Trae tu pregunta y observaciones y las incluimos en el streaming pic.twitter.com/0JnteDgoe3 – 7:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Trae Young on his play after Game 2: “I didn’t play my best today, and I know I will going forward. I’m not worried.” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:29 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics set an NBA playoff record with just 8 fouls in their Game 2 win over the Hawks.
They continue to go small, but it’s their guards who are dominating the skies to wall off Trae Young and the Hawks from the paint.
NEW on @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4427358/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/fP7A08rw3z – 9:05 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics set an NBA playoff record with just 8 fouls in their Game 2 win over the Hawks.
They continue to go small, but it’s their guards who are dominating the skies to wall off Trae Young and the Hawks from the paint.
NEW on @The Athletic https://t.co/ug415t5bL2 pic.twitter.com/r7YX5cF6bu – 2:07 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Celtics fans chanting “Overrated” at Trae Young in the 4th as he shot free throws 🫥 pic.twitter.com/wZTcrlQ7Wt – 9:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla on what Dejounte Murray was saying to Celtics bench after his 3s: “He asked how my day was going.” – 9:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Was Dejounte Murray talking shit to Joe Mazzulla?
“He was talking to me. Just asked how my day was going.” – 9:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the first two games of the series:
Trae — White —
40 PTS 72 PTS
6 REB 12 REB
14 AST 9 AST
35/23/69% 62/50/89% pic.twitter.com/0nwiRkCs4U – 9:16 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just grabbing some quick notes for Celtics-Hawks for the pod, and man did I absolutely love this side Spain PnR action the Celtics ran with Smart on the backside of the action to make sure that Trae is involved in a Tatum ball-screen that is tough to pre-switch. pic.twitter.com/1Y9pPDJAef – 9:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Trae Young, 24 points on 22 shots
Dejounte Murray, 24 points on 22 shots.
Young also 2-8 from three. – 9:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
After Young called the Celtics fans respectful, they’ve been all lover him. Overrated chants, F Trae Young chants start, but he’s rolling since that Murray run. 8 PTS & an AST in 7+ mins. White answers with a layup and FT to keep the lead at 14.
MVP chants for Derrick. – 8:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
As part of @TheAthleticNBA promotional campaign for our NBA player survey that named Trae Young the most overrated player in the NBA, the entire Garden crowd just chanted “OVERRATED!” while he was at the line.
Thank you all for your participation. theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 8:57 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
A loud “overrated” chant for Trae Young while he’s at the line. He was voted the league’s most overrated player, by NBA players in @The Athletic survey. – 8:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
“Overrarted” chants rang out when Trae Young went to the line to shoot FTs. He made both and then just got a steal and scored a layup in transition. – 8:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will start 4Q. – 8:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
19-8 #Hawks run and they have cut the #Celtics lead to 9. Dejounte Murray with 13 in 3Q. – 8:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Re-upping this excellent piece from @MarcJSpears on Dejounte Murray to check out between quarters
andscape.com/features/atlan… – 8:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Dejounte Murray has words for Joe Mazzulla and the #Celtics bench after each bucket. He has 24. #Hawks – 8:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dejounte Murray putting in work on the ball with 3 straight makes. #Hawks might want to ride this 2nd unit with Young on the bench. – 8:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray seems to be the only Hawks player that can still hit 3s. He’s 5-8 from 3 with just under 5 to play in 3Q. He’s got 17pts. – 8:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White is so good at transition defense that he just made Trae Young miss a floater by rotating off of Trae to take away the dump off, then he trapped Capela into throwing the ball away for a TO. – 8:22 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
I am always amazed at the Hawks ability to play offense exactly the way the defense wants them to. And that starts with the point guards, Trae and DJM. – 8:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
2Q, 4:51 — Celtics call timeout. The Hawks managed to cut the lead to 44-40 w/ 6:21 but they just cannot quite get back over the hump.
Trae Young got a breather and was about to check back in before the stoppage. – 7:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Trae Young finally realizes the advantage against Hauser is the step-back, not the drive, and gets a bucket. Last 5 minutes from him have been awful but at least he’s starting to figure it out. – 7:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White blocks the shit out of a Trae Young floater and then Brogdon hits a half-court buzzer beater. Damn that quarter really turned around. Celtics lead 28-25 after one. – 7:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Trae Young has gotten a Sam Hauser switch on almost every possession since they came into the game and Hauser hasn’t let him score once. Celtics are zoning off their guys to loosely double Trae and he isn’t finding any daylight when he attacks. Should’ve gone – 7:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Sad I have to praise this, but good call by refs to rule that Hauser foul on Trae non-shooting. – 7:28 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That’s twice Trae has gone iso against Hauser and turned the ball over. – 7:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
another Hauser stop after Trae Young hunted him on the switch – 7:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is back in the game and Jalen Johnson has also come off the bench. – 7:24 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
hawks pick up where they left off in the second half of game 1, moving dejounte onto derrick white and hiding trae young on marcus smart. some pretty simple ways boston can attack that matchup, though – 7:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Tough start for the Celtics down 17-9 to the Hawks. Jaylen Brown already with 2 turnovers. Trae Young also with a much better start. Hawks making their 3s early at 3-6. – 7:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q, 6:45 — Celtics call timeout with the Hawks up 17-9.
Hawks are 3-6 from 3 as they’ve moved the ball and gotten some good looks from De’Andre, John and Trae. They’re 7-13 overall and have heled the Celtics to 4-8 shooting overall. Celtics are 1-4 from 3. – 7:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Still WAY too early but 8:54 left in 1Q and the Hawks look much more ready than they did in Game 1. They lead 13-5 after Trae Young made a running layup down the lane with 8:25 in 1Q. – 7:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 18, 2023 – Game Two Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/BqbosCWCNv – 6:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Trae going with the Celtics green Dior silk shirt is a helluva statement after that Game 1. h/t @JeffSchultzATL pic.twitter.com/jAq1Upk1fW – 5:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dejounte Murray tore his ACL the preseason after Kawhi Leonard left San Antonio. The two always stayed connected, and Dejounte was better after coming back from his injury. pic.twitter.com/clnfocIMSH – 5:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks star Trae Young voted ‘most overrated’ in NBA, anonymous player poll reveals
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 3:27 PM
Bobby Marks: 💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M 💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M 💰Buddy Hield- $684K 💰Kyrie Irving- $719K 💰Nikola Jokic- $569K 💰Dejounte Murray- $500K 💰Julius Randle- $2.4M 💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M 💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K 💰Derrick White- $500K 2/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
Tom Orsborn: With 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists (1 turnover), Tre Jones has his 2nd triple-double in 3 games. He joins Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Dejounte Murray Johnny Moore & Alvin Robertson as the only players in franchise history with multiple triple-doubles. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / April 8, 2023
As Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported, the Hawks could have a look at trading Young this summer. One executive tells Heavy Sports, “They went out and got tradeable pieces. If the Hawks don’t make a move in the summer, the Lakers would be a possibility next season. It would take a lot, and things would have to align just right for that. I also don’t buy that every guy who signs with Klutch is going to the Lakers, that is obviously not the case. But this is one they have been watching.” -via Heavy.com / April 21, 2023
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was shooting at the free-throw line when he heard an unmistakable roar coming from the crowd. Young, who was playing against the Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, received thunderous chants from unified fans all calling him “overrated” over and over again. The chants were “raining down” as Young tried to attempt his shots at the charity stripe. According to Young, however, it was not a particularly big deal. He said the crowd was “very loud” and “rowdy” but that unlike in New York during his games against the Knicks, fans did not chant “[expletive] you!” as early as the first quarter. -via For The Win / April 19, 2023