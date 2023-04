Devin Booker scores 45 points, leads Suns to win over Clippers

It was all about the Suns’ volume and efficiency from the midrange. The Clippers couldn’t stop them all game, with the Suns making at least four midrange field goals each quarter. And the only players to make those midrange field goals in Game 2 were Durant, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Paul, with all four stars increasing their efficiency and all by Booker increasing their volume from Game 1. “They made 11 in the first half,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue noted. “In the first half I thought we did a good job with our bigs being up. And then Ayton, he kind of got going, he made like four or five of ’em, and then we backed up. Then Book and KD and CP got going. So just mixing up our coverages, try to keep them off balance. I thought our zone was pretty good for us at times, but just got to keep trying to keep them off balance as best as possible.” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023