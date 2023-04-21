Devin Booker scores 45 points, leads Suns to win over Clippers

Gerald Bourguet: Final: PHX 129, LAC 124 Booker: 45 Pts, 7 Reb, 18-29 FG Durant: 28-6-5, 8-15 FG Craig: 15 Pts, 3-4 3P Ayton: 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 4-9 FG Powell: 42 Pts, 15-23 FG Suns take a 2-1 lead in the series
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finish is one thing.
Was fouled. Hit FT. #Suns went up nine with 42 seconds left in 129-124 Game 3 win.
The fan reaction is priceless. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LoPKK34ESB – 1:17 AM
Devin Booker finish is one thing.
Was fouled. Hit FT. #Suns went up nine with 42 seconds left in 129-124 Game 3 win.
The fan reaction is priceless. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LoPKK34ESB – 1:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker this playoffs:
— 1st in points per game
— 2nd in stocks per game
Doing it on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/Wyz0W6x2yQ – 1:16 AM
Devin Booker this playoffs:
— 1st in points per game
— 2nd in stocks per game
Doing it on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/Wyz0W6x2yQ – 1:16 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Devin Booker and Norman Powell put on a show in Game 3 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ls1i9gAInP – 1:14 AM
Devin Booker and Norman Powell put on a show in Game 3 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ls1i9gAInP – 1:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns reclaim home court advantage with 129-124 Game 3 win, take first lead of series at 2-1.
Devin Booker: 45 points, 18/29 FGs, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, ZERO turnovers, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 3/7 3s, 6/7 FTs.
Set your clocks: Game 4 begins in about 38 hours here in LA. – 1:12 AM
Suns reclaim home court advantage with 129-124 Game 3 win, take first lead of series at 2-1.
Devin Booker: 45 points, 18/29 FGs, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, ZERO turnovers, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 3/7 3s, 6/7 FTs.
Set your clocks: Game 4 begins in about 38 hours here in LA. – 1:12 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
In the good news department, Suns minutes for Durant (41) and Booker (44) were again outrageous – 1:10 AM
In the good news department, Suns minutes for Durant (41) and Booker (44) were again outrageous – 1:10 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Suns win 129-124, take 2-1 series lead. Valiant effort by undermanned Clippers, including a 40-piece from Norm Powell, but Devin Booker’s 45 just too much. – 1:10 AM
Suns win 129-124, take 2-1 series lead. Valiant effort by undermanned Clippers, including a 40-piece from Norm Powell, but Devin Booker’s 45 just too much. – 1:10 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker tonight:
45 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
2 BLK
18-29 FG
Joins Charles Barkley as the only Suns with multiple 45-point playoff games. pic.twitter.com/CkHlC2uNxX – 1:10 AM
Devin Booker tonight:
45 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
2 BLK
18-29 FG
Joins Charles Barkley as the only Suns with multiple 45-point playoff games. pic.twitter.com/CkHlC2uNxX – 1:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 129, LAC 124
Booker: 45 Pts, 7 Reb, 18-29 FG
Durant: 28-6-5, 8-15 FG
Craig: 15 Pts, 3-4 3P
Ayton: 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 4-9 FG
Powell: 42 Pts, 15-23 FG
Suns take a 2-1 lead in the series – 1:09 AM
Final: PHX 129, LAC 124
Booker: 45 Pts, 7 Reb, 18-29 FG
Durant: 28-6-5, 8-15 FG
Craig: 15 Pts, 3-4 3P
Ayton: 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 4-9 FG
Powell: 42 Pts, 15-23 FG
Suns take a 2-1 lead in the series – 1:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3-point play.
Powell with 4-point play. #Suns up 5 with 36.4 seconds left.
Paul fouled. Misses FTs. #Suns up five with 19.4 seconds left as Bones 3 rimmed in and out.
Durant hits FTs. #Suns up 7. Timeout #Clippers with 19.4 seconds left. – 1:07 AM
Booker 3-point play.
Powell with 4-point play. #Suns up 5 with 36.4 seconds left.
Paul fouled. Misses FTs. #Suns up five with 19.4 seconds left as Bones 3 rimmed in and out.
Durant hits FTs. #Suns up 7. Timeout #Clippers with 19.4 seconds left. – 1:07 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
You make Booker and KD give it up. Torrey Craig hits the corner 3 on a late closeout. Gotta live w/that result. That’s playoff basketball in a nutshell. Teams who can beat those kinds of coverages despite you taking away Option 1 and 2 usually win. #SunsClippers – 1:04 AM
You make Booker and KD give it up. Torrey Craig hits the corner 3 on a late closeout. Gotta live w/that result. That’s playoff basketball in a nutshell. Teams who can beat those kinds of coverages despite you taking away Option 1 and 2 usually win. #SunsClippers – 1:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Big offensive rebound from Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker capitalizes pic.twitter.com/cirEo4q9CC – 1:04 AM
Big offensive rebound from Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker capitalizes pic.twitter.com/cirEo4q9CC – 1:04 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Double Booker left Durant open, who swung the ball to Paul, who missed an open corner 3.
#Suns up seven with 2:07 left in game. – 12:58 AM
Double Booker left Durant open, who swung the ball to Paul, who missed an open corner 3.
#Suns up seven with 2:07 left in game. – 12:58 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sure looked like Booker fouled Russ on the pass there. Russ certainly thought so. – 12:57 AM
Sure looked like Booker fouled Russ on the pass there. Russ certainly thought so. – 12:57 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Take a shot every time CP3, Book or KD dribble out of a wide open 3 to take a middie. – 12:56 AM
Take a shot every time CP3, Book or KD dribble out of a wide open 3 to take a middie. – 12:56 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers were down 13 when they took Plumlee out and went small. Some early offensive success but it’s a 10-point deficit with 6 minutes to go and Devin Booker has 40 on 16-24 shooting. – 12:49 AM
Clippers were down 13 when they took Plumlee out and went small. Some early offensive success but it’s a 10-point deficit with 6 minutes to go and Devin Booker has 40 on 16-24 shooting. – 12:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue is trying to pull off the Harden Nets comeback at Phoenix from two years ago
It worked for a 7-0 run
But Norm Powell spun out on a corner 3, and Booker now has 40. The addition of KD has spiked Booker’s production in a major way.
Suns lead 111-101 with 6:09 left. – 12:48 AM
T Lue is trying to pull off the Harden Nets comeback at Phoenix from two years ago
It worked for a 7-0 run
But Norm Powell spun out on a corner 3, and Booker now has 40. The addition of KD has spiked Booker’s production in a major way.
Suns lead 111-101 with 6:09 left. – 12:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker bucket. Has 40. Durant talking to him as #Clippers call timeout with 6:09 left in the game.
#Suns up 10. – 12:47 AM
Booker bucket. Has 40. Durant talking to him as #Clippers call timeout with 6:09 left in the game.
#Suns up 10. – 12:47 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Fifth 40-point game of Devin Booker’s postseason career.
That is the third-most in the NBA since his playoff debut two years ago. – 12:47 AM
Fifth 40-point game of Devin Booker’s postseason career.
That is the third-most in the NBA since his playoff debut two years ago. – 12:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with the left hand. Been working move in the second half. #Suns up 8. – 12:46 AM
Booker with the left hand. Been working move in the second half. #Suns up 8. – 12:46 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Booker was pretty insistent that he didn’t foul Bones, Monty will use his challenge here. – 12:38 AM
Booker was pretty insistent that he didn’t foul Bones, Monty will use his challenge here. – 12:38 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams calls timeout to challenge that foul call on Devin Booker. Suns up 13 with 9 minutes to go – 12:38 AM
Monty Williams calls timeout to challenge that foul call on Devin Booker. Suns up 13 with 9 minutes to go – 12:38 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some “the hell am I supposed to do?” exasperation from Powell after Booker hits full speed pull up for 36th point. – 12:33 AM
Some “the hell am I supposed to do?” exasperation from Powell after Booker hits full speed pull up for 36th point. – 12:33 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker starting the fourth quarter. Might play the whole second half again? We’ll see for that + how long Durant’s last rest again. – 12:31 AM
Booker starting the fourth quarter. Might play the whole second half again? We’ll see for that + how long Durant’s last rest again. – 12:31 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns scored 17 of theri 40 3rd quarter points from the free throw line.
11 fouls called on Clippers
All the FTs shot by Durant, Booker, Ayton, Craig, Biyombo – 12:30 AM
Suns scored 17 of theri 40 3rd quarter points from the free throw line.
11 fouls called on Clippers
All the FTs shot by Durant, Booker, Ayton, Craig, Biyombo – 12:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2nd quarter ended with Chris Paul getting all the way to the rim
3rd quarter ended with Devin Booker getting all the way to the rim
It’s the little things.
Suns lead 94-85 with 3 quarters down in Game 3.
Paul: 5 assists, 2 turnovers, 3 steals.
Suns: +8 in possession battle. – 12:29 AM
2nd quarter ended with Chris Paul getting all the way to the rim
3rd quarter ended with Devin Booker getting all the way to the rim
It’s the little things.
Suns lead 94-85 with 3 quarters down in Game 3.
Paul: 5 assists, 2 turnovers, 3 steals.
Suns: +8 in possession battle. – 12:29 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
40-point eruption by Suns in 3rd, they lead 94-85 entering 4th. Booker+Durant 56, Westbrook+Powell 54. Difference is 17 Clipper turnovers – 12:28 AM
40-point eruption by Suns in 3rd, they lead 94-85 entering 4th. Booker+Durant 56, Westbrook+Powell 54. Difference is 17 Clipper turnovers – 12:28 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker goes through Terance Mann for basket plus foul.
Has 34. #Suns up 94-85 going into the 4th. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZHb79DpsvI – 12:28 AM
Devin Booker goes through Terance Mann for basket plus foul.
Has 34. #Suns up 94-85 going into the 4th. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZHb79DpsvI – 12:28 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 94, LAC 85
Booker: 34 Pts, 6 Reb, 13-21 FG
Durant: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-11 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 4-9 FG
Powell: 29 Pts, 10-15 FG – 12:27 AM
End of 3Q: PHX 94, LAC 85
Booker: 34 Pts, 6 Reb, 13-21 FG
Durant: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-11 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 4-9 FG
Powell: 29 Pts, 10-15 FG – 12:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 30-16 in FTAs after that Devin Booker and-1. Strong physical finish on that one – 12:25 AM
Suns up 30-16 in FTAs after that Devin Booker and-1. Strong physical finish on that one – 12:25 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton was mad at himself for not finishing the dunk Plumlee fouled him on, but his teammates loved it. Booker, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee all pumped him up afterward as encouragement – 12:19 AM
Deandre Ayton was mad at himself for not finishing the dunk Plumlee fouled him on, but his teammates loved it. Booker, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee all pumped him up afterward as encouragement – 12:19 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns now in the bonus with 7:16 left in the third quarter. Booker and Durant had an aggressive mindset. Booker is on a ridiculous tear right now. – 12:08 AM
Suns now in the bonus with 7:16 left in the third quarter. Booker and Durant had an aggressive mindset. Booker is on a ridiculous tear right now. – 12:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is on another level. Pickpocket and dunk on the break after that ridiculous 3 in the corner. He’s got 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting and we’re not even halfway through the 3rd quarter – 12:07 AM
Devin Booker is on another level. Pickpocket and dunk on the break after that ridiculous 3 in the corner. He’s got 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting and we’re not even halfway through the 3rd quarter – 12:07 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers haven’t learned. Second straight game Ivica Zubac has turned to try to give a handoff only for Booker to sneak up behind him and poke away a steal. – 12:07 AM
The Clippers haven’t learned. Second straight game Ivica Zubac has turned to try to give a handoff only for Booker to sneak up behind him and poke away a steal. – 12:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging foul on Eric Gordon to attempt a jump-ball with Devin Booker. – 11:58 PM
Tyronn Lue is challenging foul on Eric Gordon to attempt a jump-ball with Devin Booker. – 11:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker somehow just +1 in that very strange half of basketball. – 11:42 PM
Booker somehow just +1 in that very strange half of basketball. – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns lead 54-51 at halftime of Game 3 in LA
Sloppy half for both teams as they combined for 20 turnovers.
Devin Booker does not have any turnovers, IS still cooking Clippers: 21 points, 9/15 FGs, 2/3 3s, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 rebounds
Norman Powell: game-high 22 points – 11:41 PM
Suns lead 54-51 at halftime of Game 3 in LA
Sloppy half for both teams as they combined for 20 turnovers.
Devin Booker does not have any turnovers, IS still cooking Clippers: 21 points, 9/15 FGs, 2/3 3s, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 rebounds
Norman Powell: game-high 22 points – 11:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
54-51 Suns at half. Norm Powell heroball >> Westbrook heroball, 22 points for Norm to keep L.A. in this. Booker and KD awesome once again but Suns role players invisible. – 11:39 PM
54-51 Suns at half. Norm Powell heroball >> Westbrook heroball, 22 points for Norm to keep L.A. in this. Booker and KD awesome once again but Suns role players invisible. – 11:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 54, LAC 51
Booker: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 9-15 FG
Durant: 14 Pts, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-7 FG
Powell: 22 Pts, 8-10 FG – 11:38 PM
Halftime: PHX 54, LAC 51
Booker: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 9-15 FG
Durant: 14 Pts, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-7 FG
Powell: 22 Pts, 8-10 FG – 11:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns need more 0.5 possessions attacking closeouts like that one for the Durant bucket. Impossible to guard either Booker or Durant in that situation and they’ll often find each other, like right there. – 11:36 PM
Suns need more 0.5 possessions attacking closeouts like that one for the Durant bucket. Impossible to guard either Booker or Durant in that situation and they’ll often find each other, like right there. – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a lead after a Zubac dunk
Then Suns hit 3 straight 3s, the last after Batum tried to inbound to Westbrook and Devin Booker accepted the donation.
12 turnovers for Clippers.
Suns lead 50-42 with 2:25 left in 1st half. Way too many mistakes on both ends for LA – 11:32 PM
Clippers took a lead after a Zubac dunk
Then Suns hit 3 straight 3s, the last after Batum tried to inbound to Westbrook and Devin Booker accepted the donation.
12 turnovers for Clippers.
Suns lead 50-42 with 2:25 left in 1st half. Way too many mistakes on both ends for LA – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul 3.
Booker 3 off steal.
Suns suddenly up eight. Timeout #Clippers with 2:25 left in half. – 11:31 PM
Paul 3.
Booker 3 off steal.
Suns suddenly up eight. Timeout #Clippers with 2:25 left in half. – 11:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Well that was a huge sequence. Kevin Durant hits a 3, Suns get a stop, Chris Paul hits a 3 on Zubac, and then Devin Booker gets a steal on the inbounds and hits a wide-open 3 of his own. Quick 9-0 burst and the Suns are up 8 after LAC had taken the lead – 11:31 PM
Well that was a huge sequence. Kevin Durant hits a 3, Suns get a stop, Chris Paul hits a 3 on Zubac, and then Devin Booker gets a steal on the inbounds and hits a wide-open 3 of his own. Quick 9-0 burst and the Suns are up 8 after LAC had taken the lead – 11:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Huge 9-point run by the middy Suns. KD triple, CP triple then Book steals the inbounds pass and…triple. 50-42 Suns lead now – 11:31 PM
Huge 9-point run by the middy Suns. KD triple, CP triple then Book steals the inbounds pass and…triple. 50-42 Suns lead now – 11:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo in for Ayton.
#Suns current lineup.
Paul
Booker
Craig
Durant
Biyombo.
Thoughts? – 11:29 PM
Biyombo in for Ayton.
#Suns current lineup.
Paul
Booker
Craig
Durant
Biyombo.
Thoughts? – 11:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Devin Booker came out COOKIN’ 🔥
He’s up to 18 points in the second 👀 pic.twitter.com/GJzGBvTHVK – 11:22 PM
Devin Booker came out COOKIN’ 🔥
He’s up to 18 points in the second 👀 pic.twitter.com/GJzGBvTHVK – 11:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lee comes in as the 10th man again. Booker did NOT want to come out. – 11:15 PM
Lee comes in as the 10th man again. Booker did NOT want to come out. – 11:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Devin Booker is picking up where he left off in Game 2. 18 in the first 13 minutes – 11:13 PM
Devin Booker is picking up where he left off in Game 2. 18 in the first 13 minutes – 11:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 18 points, 8-13 FG
Rest of Suns: 14 points, 5-13 FG
Book is picking up right where he left off in Game 2. – 11:13 PM
Devin Booker: 18 points, 8-13 FG
Rest of Suns: 14 points, 5-13 FG
Book is picking up right where he left off in Game 2. – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Okogie, Warren, Ayton, Booker and Shamet to start 2nd quarter.
Thoughts? #Suns – 11:11 PM
Got Okogie, Warren, Ayton, Booker and Shamet to start 2nd quarter.
Thoughts? #Suns – 11:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker starting the second quarter again after playing the whole first. – 11:11 PM
Booker starting the second quarter again after playing the whole first. – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns closing 1st quarter with Durant, Ayton, Paul, Booker and Shamet for 2nd straight game.
Booker bucket.
Morris 3. He and Booker have smiling conversation afterward.
#Suns #Clippers tied 27-27. – 11:10 PM
#Suns closing 1st quarter with Durant, Ayton, Paul, Booker and Shamet for 2nd straight game.
Booker bucket.
Morris 3. He and Booker have smiling conversation afterward.
#Suns #Clippers tied 27-27. – 11:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Devin Booker’s shoe defense is no match for Marcus Morris from the corner. – 11:08 PM
Devin Booker’s shoe defense is no match for Marcus Morris from the corner. – 11:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris hits a three to beat the first-quarter buzzer and it’s a 27-all tie at the end of one.
Booker has 13 points already. Norm Powell, who played the entire quarter, has 10. – 11:08 PM
Marcus Morris hits a three to beat the first-quarter buzzer and it’s a 27-all tie at the end of one.
Booker has 13 points already. Norm Powell, who played the entire quarter, has 10. – 11:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker’s 13 points in the first quarter felt like 33. Got going downhill again to save a bad offensive quarter. All tied up. – 11:08 PM
Devin Booker’s 13 points in the first quarter felt like 33. Got going downhill again to save a bad offensive quarter. All tied up. – 11:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, LAC 27
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-11 FG
Durant: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts, 2 Reb
Powell: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Marcus Morris hits a 3 at the 1Q buzzer on Book and had some words for him afterwards – 11:08 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 27, LAC 27
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-11 FG
Durant: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts, 2 Reb
Powell: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Marcus Morris hits a 3 at the 1Q buzzer on Book and had some words for him afterwards – 11:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Devin Booker tried to close out on Marcus Morris Sr with one barefoot while carrying his shoe. Appreciate the hustle – 11:08 PM
Devin Booker tried to close out on Marcus Morris Sr with one barefoot while carrying his shoe. Appreciate the hustle – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marcus Morris seeing action for first time in series. Booker picks up 2nd foul. Stays in. #Suns – 11:05 PM
Marcus Morris seeing action for first time in series. Booker picks up 2nd foul. Stays in. #Suns – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 9 points, 4-9 FG
Rest of Suns: 9 points, 3-9 FG – 11:02 PM
Devin Booker: 9 points, 4-9 FG
Rest of Suns: 9 points, 3-9 FG – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3. #Suns 7-0 run. Up 7-6. Timeout #Clippers. 8:33 left in 1st. – 10:46 PM
Booker 3. #Suns 7-0 run. Up 7-6. Timeout #Clippers. 8:33 left in 1st. – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good start for the Clippers until the turnovers. Westbrook boinked Zubac in the head. Booker hits a 3 off that and admires his work for a few seconds after. – 10:46 PM
Good start for the Clippers until the turnovers. Westbrook boinked Zubac in the head. Booker hits a 3 off that and admires his work for a few seconds after. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook on the attack. scores over Booker. 6-0 #Clippers. #Suns – 10:43 PM
Westbrook on the attack. scores over Booker. 6-0 #Clippers. #Suns – 10:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Westbrook opens on Booker, pick six on first play, great rearview contest two trips later. His defense this series a big story. – 10:43 PM
Westbrook opens on Booker, pick six on first play, great rearview contest two trips later. His defense this series a big story. – 10:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters Game 3 at #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 10:26 PM
#Suns starters Game 3 at #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 10:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/20
LAC
Eric Gordon
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 10:14 PM
STARTERS 4/20
LAC
Eric Gordon
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker ends pregame with extended dunk. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RsOdcd0nex – 9:46 PM
Devin Booker ends pregame with extended dunk. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RsOdcd0nex – 9:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker pregame. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/X6eeRzMpsS – 9:44 PM
Devin Booker pregame. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/X6eeRzMpsS – 9:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has some good playoff memories in this building pic.twitter.com/NmKHpuWqSp – 9:43 PM
Devin Booker has some good playoff memories in this building pic.twitter.com/NmKHpuWqSp – 9:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Beanie Book is here just for @LindseySmithAZ’s birthday!
(Not really, but go wish her a happy birthday) pic.twitter.com/v58HfIggBJ – 9:35 PM
Beanie Book is here just for @LindseySmithAZ’s birthday!
(Not really, but go wish her a happy birthday) pic.twitter.com/v58HfIggBJ – 9:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so against a team that has kevin durant, devin booker, and chris paul, kawhi nearly carried the paul george-less clippers to a 2-0 series lead, on the road, with a hurt knee. kind of incredible! – 3:50 PM
so against a team that has kevin durant, devin booker, and chris paul, kawhi nearly carried the paul george-less clippers to a 2-0 series lead, on the road, with a hurt knee. kind of incredible! – 3:50 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This isn’t me. This is just a big fan telling you to buy this book. amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr… – 3:15 PM
This isn’t me. This is just a big fan telling you to buy this book. amazon.com/Spaced-Out-Thr… – 3:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #NBA Finals MVP Odds via @betonline_ag :
Kevin Durant 7/1
Devin Booker 16/1
Chris Paul 100/1 pic.twitter.com/sbchcQ2lvw – 12:38 PM
#Suns #NBA Finals MVP Odds via @betonline_ag :
Kevin Durant 7/1
Devin Booker 16/1
Chris Paul 100/1 pic.twitter.com/sbchcQ2lvw – 12:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most steals + blocks this playoffs:
15 — Anthony Davis
14
13
12
11
10
9
8 — Smart, Booker, Fox, Edwards pic.twitter.com/NyEUA2NvPP – 11:58 AM
Most steals + blocks this playoffs:
15 — Anthony Davis
14
13
12
11
10
9
8 — Smart, Booker, Fox, Edwards pic.twitter.com/NyEUA2NvPP – 11:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the playoffs this year:
69 — Kawhi Leonard
64 — Booker, Murray
62 — De’Aaron Fox
60 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/HFCZxsKMG5 – 10:58 AM
Most points in the playoffs this year:
69 — Kawhi Leonard
64 — Booker, Murray
62 — De’Aaron Fox
60 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/HFCZxsKMG5 – 10:58 AM
More on this storyline
Collin Harmon: Devin Booker just ran over to say hi to Stan Van Gundy at the TNT broadcast table. Stan told him, “You know what I think about every time I watch you play? If I had drafted you, I’d still be coaching.” Van Gundy’s Pistons took Stanley Johnson 5 picks ahead of Booker -via Twitter / April 20, 2023
StatMuse: Jamal Murray has more 40-point playoff games than Devin Booker Donovan Mitchell Damian Lillard Carmelo Anthony Oscar Robertson Karl Malone Alex English Kyrie Irving Paul Pierce DeMar DeRozan Reggie Miller Tim Duncan Magic Johnson Elite playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/5SfdmwKFNT -via Twitter @statmuse / April 20, 2023
It was all about the Suns’ volume and efficiency from the midrange. The Clippers couldn’t stop them all game, with the Suns making at least four midrange field goals each quarter. And the only players to make those midrange field goals in Game 2 were Durant, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Paul, with all four stars increasing their efficiency and all by Booker increasing their volume from Game 1. “They made 11 in the first half,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue noted. “In the first half I thought we did a good job with our bigs being up. And then Ayton, he kind of got going, he made like four or five of ’em, and then we backed up. Then Book and KD and CP got going. So just mixing up our coverages, try to keep them off balance. I thought our zone was pretty good for us at times, but just got to keep trying to keep them off balance as best as possible.” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023