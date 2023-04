Doc Rivers doesn't believe Draymond Green should have been suspended for Game 3

After his monstrous performance, Curry spoke out about Draymond Green’s suspension. The Warriors superstar acknowledged how this was a distraction for the squad, but at the same time, they used it as fuel for their big win in Game 3: “There’s a lot of distractions and noise around the series,” Curry said. “… [Green’s suspension] is a tough blow. But yesterday at practice we had really good energy, understanding what the mission was. Understand we couldn’t change anything about the decision that we knew was wrong, but that if we could come out and win tonight, it would change the momentum of the series.” -via Clutch Points / April 21, 2023