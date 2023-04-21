Doc Rivers doesn't believe Draymond Green should have been suspended for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers: “As a coach, and I love Jacque, but I can’t believe we have coaches campaigning for guys not to play. That’s just nuts to me. Really. I’ve been a player, this is a player’s league, and I am 100 percent pro-player. I think players should play in games.” – 2:11 PM
Doc Rivers: "As a coach, and I love Jacque, but I can't believe we have coaches campaigning for guys not to play. That's just nuts to me. Really. I've been a player, this is a player's league, and I am 100 percent pro-player. I think players should play in games." – 2:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he and the 76ers will be prepared no matter what happens so far as availability for Game 4, saying the 76ers have won without both Joel Embiid and James Harden this season. – 1:47 PM
Doc Rivers said he and the 76ers will be prepared no matter what happens so far as availability for Game 4, saying the 76ers have won without both Joel Embiid and James Harden this season. – 1:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he believes the Joel Embiid play could have gone either way, in terms of whether he could have been ejected. But he said the 76ers have to handle everything better in Game 4. – 1:44 PM
Doc Rivers says he believes the Joel Embiid play could have gone either way, in terms of whether he could have been ejected. But he said the 76ers have to handle everything better in Game 4. – 1:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn’t like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series. – 1:42 PM
Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn't like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series. – 1:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “He’s a tough kid, he hung in there. We drew up the play for him with Joel coming out of the timeout. And he wanted that shot.”
On a night that went haywire for the Sixers in a lot of ways, Tyrese Maxey got them a win:
https://t.co/B6Gx6YjMYs pic.twitter.com/D6PMwTEe0m – 10:45 AM
Doc Rivers: “He’s a tough kid, he hung in there. We drew up the play for him with Joel coming out of the timeout. And he wanted that shot.”
On a night that went haywire for the Sixers in a lot of ways, Tyrese Maxey got them a win:
https://t.co/B6Gx6YjMYs pic.twitter.com/D6PMwTEe0m – 10:45 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
What is Doc Rivers teaching out there? https://t.co/plqi3jqzDy pic.twitter.com/djsrQKS5ra – 9:09 AM
What is Doc Rivers teaching out there? https://t.co/plqi3jqzDy pic.twitter.com/djsrQKS5ra – 9:09 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:55 AM
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:55 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With Draymond Green already suspended for Game 3, the Warriors will also be without Gary Payton II on Thursday due to an illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/20/inj… – 4:00 AM
With Draymond Green already suspended for Game 3, the Warriors will also be without Gary Payton II on Thursday due to an illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/20/inj… – 4:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No one player can replace Draymond Green. No one player can replace Gary Payton II.
Many Warriors sure their absences didn’t put a deciding pitchfork into their season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:56 AM
No one player can replace Draymond Green. No one player can replace Gary Payton II.
Many Warriors sure their absences didn't put a deciding pitchfork into their season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:56 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on dropping Game 3 to the Warriors 114-97, the physicality the Warriors employed without Draymond Green, the struggles of Keegan Murray and the being careless with the ball resulting in too many turnovers. pic.twitter.com/9mVpIdgHEp – 1:55 AM
De'Aaron Fox on dropping Game 3 to the Warriors 114-97, the physicality the Warriors employed without Draymond Green, the struggles of Keegan Murray and the being careless with the ball resulting in too many turnovers. pic.twitter.com/9mVpIdgHEp – 1:55 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
So the Warriors just stomped the Kings at home and they’re adding in 4X NBA all star Draymond Green and the team’s best perimeter defender GPII on Sunday? I predict a tied series heading back to Sacramento for game 5. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
So the Warriors just stomped the Kings at home and they're adding in 4X NBA all star Draymond Green and the team's best perimeter defender GPII on Sunday? I predict a tied series heading back to Sacramento for game 5. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors bounce back in Game 3, cruise to win vs. Kings without Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2023/04/20/war… – 12:40 AM
Warriors bounce back in Game 3, cruise to win vs. Kings without Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2023/04/20/war… – 12:40 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors 114, Kings 97. Without Draymond and GPII, Golden State delivers an a– whooping reminiscent of past Warriors teams. Curry, of course, led the charge with 36 points. – 12:36 AM
Warriors 114, Kings 97. Without Draymond and GPII, Golden State delivers an a– whooping reminiscent of past Warriors teams. Curry, of course, led the charge with 36 points. – 12:36 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history among players with at least 100 postseason games.
(No longer tied with Draymond Green now). – 12:36 AM
Klay Thompson has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history among players with at least 100 postseason games.
(No longer tied with Draymond Green now). – 12:36 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
REALLY Impressive response by the Warriors especially without GP2 and Draymond.
They were physical, killed the Kings on the glass, their small lineup hurt the Kings and Sacramento can’t make a three in this series.
Sets up a REALLY interesting Game 4 on Sunday. – 12:36 AM
REALLY Impressive response by the Warriors especially without GP2 and Draymond.
They were physical, killed the Kings on the glass, their small lineup hurt the Kings and Sacramento can’t make a three in this series.
Sets up a REALLY interesting Game 4 on Sunday. – 12:36 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win Game 3 114-97 without Draymond Green or Gary Payton II. We have a series, folks
Game 4 is a Sunday matinee at 12:30 – 12:35 AM
Warriors win Game 3 114-97 without Draymond Green or Gary Payton II. We have a series, folks
Game 4 is a Sunday matinee at 12:30 – 12:35 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Kings left the door open with this big L tonight. Draymond Green back in Game 4, Chase is gonna be rocking. I’d be shocked if the Warriors lose that one. I bet the series will be heading back to Sacramento tied 2-2. – 12:25 AM
The Kings left the door open with this big L tonight. Draymond Green back in Game 4, Chase is gonna be rocking. I'd be shocked if the Warriors lose that one. I bet the series will be heading back to Sacramento tied 2-2. – 12:25 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Of all the potential outcomes, the Draymond-less, Payton-less Warriors throttling Sacramento defensively and while battering them on the boards was not high among them. – 12:21 AM
Of all the potential outcomes, the Draymond-less, Payton-less Warriors throttling Sacramento defensively and while battering them on the boards was not high among them. – 12:21 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just an absolute legacy game for Kevon Looney in a Warriors jersey. To step up the way he has, without Draymond Green with him in the frontcourt, has been huge. 18 rebounds, has taken on a lot of the Dray playmaking role with eight assists, good post defense on Sabonis. – 12:19 AM
Just an absolute legacy game for Kevon Looney in a Warriors jersey. To step up the way he has, without Draymond Green with him in the frontcourt, has been huge. 18 rebounds, has taken on a lot of the Dray playmaking role with eight assists, good post defense on Sabonis. – 12:19 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Availability has been a problem for the Pelicans. Does Trae Young make sense as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans? Draymond Green instead?
youtube.com/watch?v=Of_5xy… pic.twitter.com/EGbbcOTadB – 11:24 PM
Availability has been a problem for the Pelicans. Does Trae Young make sense as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans? Draymond Green instead?
youtube.com/watch?v=Of_5xy… pic.twitter.com/EGbbcOTadB – 11:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Kings 53-41 at halftime with no Draymond or GPII. That’s the lowest amount of points Sacramento has scored in a half this season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
GSW controlled the pace – committed just six turnovers for three points, committed eight fouls. Big improvement – 11:16 PM
Warriors lead the Kings 53-41 at halftime with no Draymond or GPII. That’s the lowest amount of points Sacramento has scored in a half this season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
GSW controlled the pace – committed just six turnovers for three points, committed eight fouls. Big improvement – 11:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry with a 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Warriors are up 53-41 at halftime without Draymond and GP2
Curry: 18 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Each are a +15 – 11:14 PM
Steph Curry with a 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Warriors are up 53-41 at halftime without Draymond and GP2
Curry: 18 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Each are a +15 – 11:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr shifting to a Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb frontcourt early in this second quarter. He’s now gone 10 deep into his rotation even without Draymond/Payton. – 10:45 PM
Steve Kerr shifting to a Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb frontcourt early in this second quarter. He's now gone 10 deep into his rotation even without Draymond/Payton. – 10:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
One of the Warriors’ biggest issues this series has been the lack of help from role players. With GPII and Draymond out, Golden State needs those role guys to step up. DiVincenzo and Moody are beginning to answer the call. – 10:41 PM
One of the Warriors' biggest issues this series has been the lack of help from role players. With GPII and Draymond out, Golden State needs those role guys to step up. DiVincenzo and Moody are beginning to answer the call. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Even with Draymond out, no Kuminga for Kerr in the first quarter – 10:41 PM
Even with Draymond out, no Kuminga for Kerr in the first quarter – 10:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead 15-10 with six minutes left in the opening quarter. Golden State has already forced four turnovers and Sacramento isn’t getting easy looks. Great start on defense without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. – 10:24 PM
Warriors lead 15-10 with six minutes left in the opening quarter. Golden State has already forced four turnovers and Sacramento isn't getting easy looks. Great start on defense without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. – 10:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Has Doc Rivers ever played in a game like this with multiple ejections?
Rivers: “Uh yeah. I played for the Knicks. Go watch Phoenix-Knicks.” – 10:20 PM
Has Doc Rivers ever played in a game like this with multiple ejections?
Rivers: "Uh yeah. I played for the Knicks. Go watch Phoenix-Knicks." – 10:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on if he’s ever been part of a chaotic, multi-ejection game like tonight’s: “Yeah. I played for the Knicks.” – 10:20 PM
Doc Rivers on if he's ever been part of a chaotic, multi-ejection game like tonight's: "Yeah. I played for the Knicks." – 10:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, when asked if he’s ever been part of a game like this:
“Yes. I played for the Knicks.” – 10:20 PM
Doc Rivers, when asked if he’s ever been part of a game like this:
"Yes. I played for the Knicks." – 10:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
De’Anthony Melton asked Doc Rivers after his dunk late whether he should have dunked it. Doc told him, yeah, because it put them up 5.
“I think they were struggling with their math at that point… Even after the game they were still talking about it, which I was more amazed.” – 10:19 PM
De’Anthony Melton asked Doc Rivers after his dunk late whether he should have dunked it. Doc told him, yeah, because it put them up 5.
"I think they were struggling with their math at that point… Even after the game they were still talking about it, which I was more amazed." – 10:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @De’Anthony Melton stepping up in the second half tonight:
“I’m always good when De’Anthony comes in the floor. When there’s a loose ball, he’s always around it somehow. He’s just a solid player.” – 10:17 PM
Doc Rivers on @De’Anthony Melton stepping up in the second half tonight:
"I'm always good when De'Anthony comes in the floor. When there's a loose ball, he's always around it somehow. He's just a solid player." – 10:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Doc Rivers: “I don’t think any of us played well tonight. I thought we won the game.”
He said PJ Tucker was the only 76er who played well tonight. – 10:16 PM
Doc Rivers: “I don’t think any of us played well tonight. I thought we won the game.”
He said PJ Tucker was the only 76er who played well tonight. – 10:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker tonight:
“P.J. Tucker won the game for us. He kept everything alive.” – 10:15 PM
Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker tonight:
"P.J. Tucker won the game for us. He kept everything alive." – 10:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “PJ Tucker won the game for us. … he kept everything alive, he defended.” – 10:15 PM
Doc Rivers: "PJ Tucker won the game for us. … he kept everything alive, he defended." – 10:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “That was called a win.” Impressed with how his team was able to grind out a win on a night it didn’t play its best. – 10:13 PM
Doc Rivers: "That was called a win." Impressed with how his team was able to grind out a win on a night it didn't play its best. – 10:13 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/pQeDW5cizS – 10:00 PM
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/pQeDW5cizS – 10:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Doc Rivers challenge use and timeout use late in games this year has been hard to understand – 9:56 PM
Doc Rivers challenge use and timeout use late in games this year has been hard to understand – 9:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tyrese Maxey with a 3 to put the Sixers up 99-96 with 44 seconds left. Dinwiddie draws a foul on P.J. Tucker that put Doc Rivers on the scorers table from his exasperation. Rivers challenging the call with 37.7 seconds left. Dinwiddie shooting free throws if call stands. – 9:54 PM
Tyrese Maxey with a 3 to put the Sixers up 99-96 with 44 seconds left. Dinwiddie draws a foul on P.J. Tucker that put Doc Rivers on the scorers table from his exasperation. Rivers challenging the call with 37.7 seconds left. Dinwiddie shooting free throws if call stands. – 9:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers is challenging the ruling on the floor that PJ Tucker fouled Spencer Dinwiddie on that drive to the rim. Pivotal call. – 9:53 PM
Doc Rivers is challenging the ruling on the floor that PJ Tucker fouled Spencer Dinwiddie on that drive to the rim. Pivotal call. – 9:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Iso on Dinwiddie. Step-back 3. Cold blooded.
And Doc Rivers, after losing his mind, will challenge this one. – 9:53 PM
Iso on Dinwiddie. Step-back 3. Cold blooded.
And Doc Rivers, after losing his mind, will challenge this one. – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Doc Rivers. It’s 96 up with 52.4 seconds left. Buckle up children. – 9:52 PM
Timeout Doc Rivers. It's 96 up with 52.4 seconds left. Buckle up children. – 9:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Your quick newser on Gary Payton II being ruled OUT for Game 3 with an illness
No Draymond Green, no GP2 with the Warriors already down 0-2 to the Kings in the first round nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:45 PM
Your quick newser on Gary Payton II being ruled OUT for Game 3 with an illness
No Draymond Green, no GP2 with the Warriors already down 0-2 to the Kings in the first round nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole with Draymond Green out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/aGI6Y0XEyo – 9:37 PM
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole with Draymond Green out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/aGI6Y0XEyo – 9:37 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Draymond Green observando en casa los cobros por violencia excesiva en el partido de @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets… pic.twitter.com/Q2Tcq5mLSu – 9:30 PM
Draymond Green observando en casa los cobros por violencia excesiva en el partido de @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets… pic.twitter.com/Q2Tcq5mLSu – 9:30 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Draymond overplayed his hand absurdly. But it’s remarkable how many times the Warriors have bet on him, antics and all, and wound up right in the long run. This time? We’ll see.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 9:19 PM
Draymond overplayed his hand absurdly. But it’s remarkable how many times the Warriors have bet on him, antics and all, and wound up right in the long run. This time? We’ll see.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 9:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. – 9:16 PM
Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. – 9:16 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Bad news for the start GPII crowd – he’s now reportedly OUT due to illness. Tough break for the Dubs who are without Draymond Green. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jonathan Kuminga are the likely candidates to start. #dubnation – 9:13 PM
Bad news for the start GPII crowd – he's now reportedly OUT due to illness. Tough break for the Dubs who are without Draymond Green. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jonathan Kuminga are the likely candidates to start. #dubnation – 9:13 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II tonight. – 9:12 PM
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II tonight. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After a collision on a block attempt, Joel Embiid struggled to get to his feet and significantly limped up the court. Doc Rivers has called timeout, and Embiid has hobbled to the bench. Nets and Sixers tied at 63. – 9:03 PM
After a collision on a block attempt, Joel Embiid struggled to get to his feet and significantly limped up the court. Doc Rivers has called timeout, and Embiid has hobbled to the bench. Nets and Sixers tied at 63. – 9:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers 58, Nets 47, at halftime. Nets brought the fight, like Jacque Vaughn vowed they would. Doc Rivers just brought a more complete basketball team. – 8:38 PM
76ers 58, Nets 47, at halftime. Nets brought the fight, like Jacque Vaughn vowed they would. Doc Rivers just brought a more complete basketball team. – 8:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green will watch the game tonight from home, Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Draymond Green will watch the game tonight from home, Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc Rivers guessed the reason Embiid left the floor for the locker room was because of his back from one of those hard falls.
pic.twitter.com/iaV6lcJ3P5 – 8:17 PM
Doc Rivers guessed the reason Embiid left the floor for the locker room was because of his back from one of those hard falls.
pic.twitter.com/iaV6lcJ3P5 – 8:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond certainly would get tossed for that. Other players wouldn’t. Kinda like Rodman toward the end. No benefit of doubt to fall on – 7:50 PM
Draymond certainly would get tossed for that. Other players wouldn't. Kinda like Rodman toward the end. No benefit of doubt to fall on – 7:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kings-Warriors series update from @FDSportsbook with Domantas Sabonis set to play in Game 3 tonight and Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/1riZHjoEBk – 7:48 PM
Kings-Warriors series update from @FDSportsbook with Domantas Sabonis set to play in Game 3 tonight and Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/1riZHjoEBk – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 19-11 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Good start for Claxton, Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges, who just sank his second 3, prompting Doc Rivers to call timeout. Nets are 6-for-9 from the floor. – 7:48 PM
Nets lead the Sixers 19-11 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Good start for Claxton, Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges, who just sank his second 3, prompting Doc Rivers to call timeout. Nets are 6-for-9 from the floor. – 7:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Claxton received a technical foul for stepping over Embiid. Embiid, in turn, received a Flagrant foul 1. He remains in the game. Doc Rivers and the Sixers be …. pic.twitter.com/paTucfovFC – 7:43 PM
Claxton received a technical foul for stepping over Embiid. Embiid, in turn, received a Flagrant foul 1. He remains in the game. Doc Rivers and the Sixers be …. pic.twitter.com/paTucfovFC – 7:43 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wherever you fall on the Draymond Green suspension, can we just all agree that the idea I’ve seen that the league is colluding in favor of the Kings is maybe the craziest thing people have ever said?
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
FULL WATCH: https://t.co/Inbe6kWrOt pic.twitter.com/YEUfS2ek6w – 7:38 PM
Wherever you fall on the Draymond Green suspension, can we just all agree that the idea I’ve seen that the league is colluding in favor of the Kings is maybe the craziest thing people have ever said?
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
FULL WATCH: https://t.co/Inbe6kWrOt pic.twitter.com/YEUfS2ek6w – 7:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Kawhi over Draymond for 2015 DPOY is mine. – 7:10 PM
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Kawhi over Draymond for 2015 DPOY is mine. – 7:10 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my latest unoriginal draymond green take it that, regardless of what the dubs do tonight, he’s going have an epic game 4 – 7:00 PM
my latest unoriginal draymond green take it that, regardless of what the dubs do tonight, he's going have an epic game 4 – 7:00 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Tonight is a Golden opportunity for this Warriors player to step up when his team needs him the most, especially with Draymond out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mvACq2CMh – 6:46 PM
Tonight is a Golden opportunity for this Warriors player to step up when his team needs him the most, especially with Draymond out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mvACq2CMh – 6:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on officiating of James Harden and Joel Embiid:
“I don’t wanna sound like I’m campaigning, but I am. James and Joel do lead the league in missed calls as far as fouls. They get fouled the most, and that’s not a Sixers stat by the way.”
Asked where that stat is from:… https://t.co/ap5rstaxxm pic.twitter.com/XSY8nfXpzY – 6:21 PM
Doc Rivers on officiating of James Harden and Joel Embiid:
“I don’t wanna sound like I’m campaigning, but I am. James and Joel do lead the league in missed calls as far as fouls. They get fouled the most, and that’s not a Sixers stat by the way.”
Asked where that stat is from:… https://t.co/ap5rstaxxm pic.twitter.com/XSY8nfXpzY – 6:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said James Harden and Joel Embiid lead the league in missed calls on them. Adds “it’s not a Sixers’ stat, too.” Asked where he got it from, he didn’t give us a specific source. – 6:09 PM
Doc Rivers said James Harden and Joel Embiid lead the league in missed calls on them. Adds "it's not a Sixers' stat, too." Asked where he got it from, he didn't give us a specific source. – 6:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said pregame that part of his message while trying to keep Sixers energy matching a more desperate team is to focus on their big picture goals: “We didn’t come to the playoffs to win two games and have a celebration” – 6:08 PM
Doc Rivers said pregame that part of his message while trying to keep Sixers energy matching a more desperate team is to focus on their big picture goals: "We didn't come to the playoffs to win two games and have a celebration" – 6:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the news broke of Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings, NBA Twitter erupted with a wave of must-see reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
After the news broke of Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings, NBA Twitter erupted with a wave of must-see reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis feels bad about his incident with Draymond Green taking away from the Sacramento Kings’ success. pic.twitter.com/QoQeQQtpOQ – 3:29 PM
Domantas Sabonis feels bad about his incident with Draymond Green taking away from the Sacramento Kings' success. pic.twitter.com/QoQeQQtpOQ – 3:29 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
This Draymond suspension has a bunch of media folks embarrassing themselves w/ hyperbole. The guy, who has a history of this, stomped on a guy. That’s an easy suspension, even without the ECW style cheap heat he was drawing afterwards. Obvious how many folks cape for the Dubs. – 3:09 PM
This Draymond suspension has a bunch of media folks embarrassing themselves w/ hyperbole. The guy, who has a history of this, stomped on a guy. That's an easy suspension, even without the ECW style cheap heat he was drawing afterwards. Obvious how many folks cape for the Dubs. – 3:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis says he feels bad that the incident with Draymond has taken away from the Kings being up 2-0, Mike Brown winning Coach of the Year, and De’Aaron Fox winning Clutch Player of the Year. – 2:39 PM
Domantas Sabonis says he feels bad that the incident with Draymond has taken away from the Kings being up 2-0, Mike Brown winning Coach of the Year, and De'Aaron Fox winning Clutch Player of the Year. – 2:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck: Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night. He made a quick detour to discuss Harden’s ejection: “The James thing is a joke” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / April 21, 2023
After his monstrous performance, Curry spoke out about Draymond Green’s suspension. The Warriors superstar acknowledged how this was a distraction for the squad, but at the same time, they used it as fuel for their big win in Game 3: “There’s a lot of distractions and noise around the series,” Curry said. “… [Green’s suspension] is a tough blow. But yesterday at practice we had really good energy, understanding what the mission was. Understand we couldn’t change anything about the decision that we knew was wrong, but that if we could come out and win tonight, it would change the momentum of the series.” -via Clutch Points / April 21, 2023
Main Rumors, Doc Rivers, Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings