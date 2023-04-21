Doc Rivers on Draymond suspension: 'League is setting up a very dangerous precedent right now'

“I didn’t think Draymond should have been suspended, and I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent right now,” said Rivers, who has spent a combined 37 seasons in the NBA as a player and coach. “This is not me campaigning, and I’m dead serious. And I said it kind of yesterday before. I wish I said it louder. But if we are going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.”
Doc Rivers sounds off after controversial fouls on James Harden, Joel Embiid: ‘We got a problem in this league’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
New ESPN story: Doc Rivers gave an impassioned defense of his star Joel Embiid Friday, saying that the NBA needs to protect it stars from being targeted by opposing teams in an attempt to cause them to retaliate. es.pn/3LiyGLk – 5:06 PM
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“We talk all year about fans not being happy about guys playing, and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs” phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-fla… – 2:57 PM
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“If we’re gonna start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem.”
Doc Rivers on NBA officiating and the league setting up “a very dangerous precedent”.
“If we’re gonna start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem.”
Doc Rivers on NBA officiating and the league setting up “a very dangerous precedent”.
As promised, here is the full rant from Doc Rivers who addressed Jacque Vaughn, the Nets, the Draymond Green suspension, and James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-d… via @SixersWire – 2:30 PM
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Rivers’ main point: “If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.” pic.twitter.com/61FxzI57Dj – 2:21 PM
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
His rookie year, @Tyrese Maxey didn’t play for a multi-week stretch. During that time, Doc Rivers called him into his office & told Tyrese he’d win a playoff game for the team that year (he did).
Tyrese called it the “turning point” of his career.
And last night, he won another. pic.twitter.com/ZD7MvECyuE – 2:16 PM
His rookie year, @Tyrese Maxey didn’t play for a multi-week stretch. During that time, Doc Rivers called him into his office & told Tyrese he’d win a playoff game for the team that year (he did).
Tyrese called it the “turning point” of his career.
Doc Rivers: “As a coach, and I love Jacque, but I can’t believe we have coaches campaigning for guys not to play. That’s just nuts to me. Really. I’ve been a player, this is a player’s league, and I am 100 percent pro-player. I think players should play in games.” – 2:11 PM
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
He made a quick detour to discuss Harden’s ejection: “The James thing is a joke” – 1:48 PM
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
Doc Rivers said he and the 76ers will be prepared no matter what happens so far as availability for Game 4, saying the 76ers have won without both Joel Embiid and James Harden this season. – 1:47 PM
Doc Rivers says he believes the Joel Embiid play could have gone either way, in terms of whether he could have been ejected. But he said the 76ers have to handle everything better in Game 4. – 1:44 PM
Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn’t like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series. – 1:42 PM
Doc Rivers: “He’s a tough kid, he hung in there. We drew up the play for him with Joel coming out of the timeout. And he wanted that shot.”
On a night that went haywire for the Sixers in a lot of ways, Tyrese Maxey got them a win:
https://t.co/B6Gx6YjMYs pic.twitter.com/D6PMwTEe0m – 10:45 AM
Doc Rivers: “He’s a tough kid, he hung in there. We drew up the play for him with Joel coming out of the timeout. And he wanted that shot.”
On a night that went haywire for the Sixers in a lot of ways, Tyrese Maxey got them a win:
What is Doc Rivers teaching out there? https://t.co/plqi3jqzDy pic.twitter.com/djsrQKS5ra – 9:09 AM
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:55 AM
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
Has Doc Rivers ever played in a game like this with multiple ejections?
Rivers: “Uh yeah. I played for the Knicks. Go watch Phoenix-Knicks.” – 10:20 PM
Has Doc Rivers ever played in a game like this with multiple ejections?
Doc Rivers on if he’s ever been part of a chaotic, multi-ejection game like tonight’s: “Yeah. I played for the Knicks.” – 10:20 PM
Doc Rivers, when asked if he’s ever been part of a game like this:
“Yes. I played for the Knicks.” – 10:20 PM
Doc Rivers, when asked if he’s ever been part of a game like this:
De’Anthony Melton asked Doc Rivers after his dunk late whether he should have dunked it. Doc told him, yeah, because it put them up 5.
“I think they were struggling with their math at that point… Even after the game they were still talking about it, which I was more amazed.” – 10:19 PM
De’Anthony Melton asked Doc Rivers after his dunk late whether he should have dunked it. Doc told him, yeah, because it put them up 5.
Doc Rivers on @De’Anthony Melton stepping up in the second half tonight:
“I’m always good when De’Anthony comes in the floor. When there’s a loose ball, he’s always around it somehow. He’s just a solid player.” – 10:17 PM
Doc Rivers on @De’Anthony Melton stepping up in the second half tonight:
Doc Rivers: “I don’t think any of us played well tonight. I thought we won the game.”
He said PJ Tucker was the only 76er who played well tonight. – 10:16 PM
Doc Rivers: “I don’t think any of us played well tonight. I thought we won the game.”
Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker tonight:
“P.J. Tucker won the game for us. He kept everything alive.” – 10:15 PM
Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker tonight:
Doc Rivers: “PJ Tucker won the game for us. … he kept everything alive, he defended.” – 10:15 PM
Doc Rivers: “That was called a win.” Impressed with how his team was able to grind out a win on a night it didn’t play its best. – 10:13 PM
Doc Rivers challenge use and timeout use late in games this year has been hard to understand – 9:56 PM
Tyrese Maxey with a 3 to put the Sixers up 99-96 with 44 seconds left. Dinwiddie draws a foul on P.J. Tucker that put Doc Rivers on the scorers table from his exasperation. Rivers challenging the call with 37.7 seconds left. Dinwiddie shooting free throws if call stands. – 9:54 PM
Doc Rivers is challenging the ruling on the floor that PJ Tucker fouled Spencer Dinwiddie on that drive to the rim. Pivotal call. – 9:53 PM
Iso on Dinwiddie. Step-back 3. Cold blooded.
And Doc Rivers, after losing his mind, will challenge this one. – 9:53 PM
Iso on Dinwiddie. Step-back 3. Cold blooded.
Timeout Doc Rivers. It’s 96 up with 52.4 seconds left. Buckle up children. – 9:52 PM
After a collision on a block attempt, Joel Embiid struggled to get to his feet and significantly limped up the court. Doc Rivers has called timeout, and Embiid has hobbled to the bench. Nets and Sixers tied at 63. – 9:03 PM
76ers 58, Nets 47, at halftime. Nets brought the fight, like Jacque Vaughn vowed they would. Doc Rivers just brought a more complete basketball team. – 8:38 PM
Doc Rivers guessed the reason Embiid left the floor for the locker room was because of his back from one of those hard falls.
pic.twitter.com/iaV6lcJ3P5 – 8:17 PM
Doc Rivers guessed the reason Embiid left the floor for the locker room was because of his back from one of those hard falls.
Nets lead the Sixers 19-11 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Good start for Claxton, Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges, who just sank his second 3, prompting Doc Rivers to call timeout. Nets are 6-for-9 from the floor. – 7:48 PM
Claxton received a technical foul for stepping over Embiid. Embiid, in turn, received a Flagrant foul 1. He remains in the game. Doc Rivers and the Sixers be …. pic.twitter.com/paTucfovFC – 7:43 PM
Draymond Green: I never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant-two foul that happened seven years ago. I also never knew you could get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double-birds and yelling your name and chanting that you suck. -via YouTube / April 21, 2023
Doc Rivers: “Listen, and I’m gonna say this, I probably shouldn’t, I didn’t think Draymond Green should have got suspended and I think that league is setting up a very dangerous precedent right now. This is not me campaigning, alright? And I’m dead serious. I said it kind of yesterday before. I wish I’d said it louder, but if we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league because you know, and as a coach and I love Jacque Vaughn, but I can’t believe we have coaches campaigning for guys [Joel Embiid] not to play. That’s just nuts to me. Really. This is—I’ve been a player and this is a player’s league and I am 100% pro player. I think players should play in games. I think we talk all year about the fans not being happy, about guys playing and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs. I don’t believe in the past stuff either…” -via Sixers Wire / April 21, 2023
Doc Rivers: “…like they take away all your techs at the end of the season. Right? And you start over. Then you should start over and that stuff too. To hear what Joe Dumars was saying with Draymond Green, the past. No, if you should have done something then. This is now, but on top of that Draymond Green stepped on a guy’s chest because he was holding his foot. Alright? The instigator was holding his foot. If I was at a park, and I’m gonna make this point, and you stood over me, we’re going to have a problem. I didn’t grow up in the sticks and stones era. I grew up in the break-the-bones era so it’s a little different. Alright? Having said that, but these guys know they can do it, because they know most likely you can’t do anything. I’m not picking on Nic Claxton, but I don’t think at a park, you’re standing over Joel Embiid, but when you got the refs and everybody else there, nothing’s gonna happen…” -via Sixers Wire / April 21, 2023