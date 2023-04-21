Draymond Green: I didn't know you could be suspended for a flagrant-two foul from seven years ago

Draymond Green: I never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant-two foul that happened seven years ago. I also never knew you could get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double-birds and yelling your name and chanting that you suck.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s expectations, Draymond Green’s stomp, popcorn on a plane and the blue check: Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_
Almost every sports media member in Oregon lost their blue check except Brenna. Hmm
Hear her side.
oregonlive.com/nba/2023/04/da… – 4:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“We talk all year about fans not being happy about guys playing, and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs” phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-fla… – 2:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As promised, here is the full rant from Doc Rivers who addressed Jacque Vaughn, the Nets, the Draymond Green suspension, and James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-d… via @SixersWire – 2:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Rivers’ main point: “If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.” pic.twitter.com/61FxzI57Dj – 2:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn’t like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series. – 1:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Referring to Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis, Nets’ F Cam Johnson said he thought “there was precedent” for Joel Embiid to have been ejected from Game 3 for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin. – 12:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!🗣️
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to Embiid & Harden’s flagrant fouls, Warriors Game 3 win without Draymond Green, and Devin Booker’s big night!
Hear The Starting Lineup on Ch. 86
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
or watch us on the NBA App!
📺app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/lLz5CH0Exm – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With Draymond Green already suspended for Game 3, the Warriors will also be without Gary Payton II on Thursday due to an illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/20/inj… – 4:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No one player can replace Draymond Green. No one player can replace Gary Payton II.
Many Warriors sure their absences didn’t put a deciding pitchfork into their season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:56 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on dropping Game 3 to the Warriors 114-97, the physicality the Warriors employed without Draymond Green, the struggles of Keegan Murray and the being careless with the ball resulting in too many turnovers. pic.twitter.com/9mVpIdgHEp – 1:55 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
So the Warriors just stomped the Kings at home and they’re adding in 4X NBA all star Draymond Green and the team’s best perimeter defender GPII on Sunday? I predict a tied series heading back to Sacramento for game 5. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors bounce back in Game 3, cruise to win vs. Kings without Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2023/04/20/war… – 12:40 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors 114, Kings 97. Without Draymond and GPII, Golden State delivers an a– whooping reminiscent of past Warriors teams. Curry, of course, led the charge with 36 points. – 12:36 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history among players with at least 100 postseason games.
(No longer tied with Draymond Green now). – 12:36 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
REALLY Impressive response by the Warriors especially without GP2 and Draymond.
They were physical, killed the Kings on the glass, their small lineup hurt the Kings and Sacramento can’t make a three in this series.
Sets up a REALLY interesting Game 4 on Sunday. – 12:36 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win Game 3 114-97 without Draymond Green or Gary Payton II. We have a series, folks
Game 4 is a Sunday matinee at 12:30 – 12:35 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Kings left the door open with this big L tonight. Draymond Green back in Game 4, Chase is gonna be rocking. I’d be shocked if the Warriors lose that one. I bet the series will be heading back to Sacramento tied 2-2. – 12:25 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Of all the potential outcomes, the Draymond-less, Payton-less Warriors throttling Sacramento defensively and while battering them on the boards was not high among them. – 12:21 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just an absolute legacy game for Kevon Looney in a Warriors jersey. To step up the way he has, without Draymond Green with him in the frontcourt, has been huge. 18 rebounds, has taken on a lot of the Dray playmaking role with eight assists, good post defense on Sabonis. – 12:19 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Availability has been a problem for the Pelicans. Does Trae Young make sense as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans? Draymond Green instead?
youtube.com/watch?v=Of_5xy… pic.twitter.com/EGbbcOTadB – 11:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Kings 53-41 at halftime with no Draymond or GPII. That’s the lowest amount of points Sacramento has scored in a half this season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
GSW controlled the pace – committed just six turnovers for three points, committed eight fouls. Big improvement – 11:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry with a 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Warriors are up 53-41 at halftime without Draymond and GP2
Curry: 18 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Each are a +15 – 11:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr shifting to a Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb frontcourt early in this second quarter. He’s now gone 10 deep into his rotation even without Draymond/Payton. – 10:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
One of the Warriors’ biggest issues this series has been the lack of help from role players. With GPII and Draymond out, Golden State needs those role guys to step up. DiVincenzo and Moody are beginning to answer the call. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Even with Draymond out, no Kuminga for Kerr in the first quarter – 10:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead 15-10 with six minutes left in the opening quarter. Golden State has already forced four turnovers and Sacramento isn’t getting easy looks. Great start on defense without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. – 10:24 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/pQeDW5cizS – 10:00 PM
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Your quick newser on Gary Payton II being ruled OUT for Game 3 with an illness
No Draymond Green, no GP2 with the Warriors already down 0-2 to the Kings in the first round nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole with Draymond Green out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/aGI6Y0XEyo – 9:37 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Draymond Green observando en casa los cobros por violencia excesiva en el partido de @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets… pic.twitter.com/Q2Tcq5mLSu – 9:30 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Draymond overplayed his hand absurdly. But it’s remarkable how many times the Warriors have bet on him, antics and all, and wound up right in the long run. This time? We’ll see.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 9:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. – 9:16 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Bad news for the start GPII crowd – he’s now reportedly OUT due to illness. Tough break for the Dubs who are without Draymond Green. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jonathan Kuminga are the likely candidates to start. #dubnation – 9:13 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II tonight. – 9:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green will watch the game tonight from home, Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond certainly would get tossed for that. Other players wouldn’t. Kinda like Rodman toward the end. No benefit of doubt to fall on – 7:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kings-Warriors series update from @FDSportsbook with Domantas Sabonis set to play in Game 3 tonight and Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/1riZHjoEBk – 7:48 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wherever you fall on the Draymond Green suspension, can we just all agree that the idea I’ve seen that the league is colluding in favor of the Kings is maybe the craziest thing people have ever said?
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
FULL WATCH: https://t.co/Inbe6kWrOt pic.twitter.com/YEUfS2ek6w – 7:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Kawhi over Draymond for 2015 DPOY is mine. – 7:10 PM
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
Dan Favale @danfavale
my latest unoriginal draymond green take it that, regardless of what the dubs do tonight, he’s going have an epic game 4 – 7:00 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Tonight is a Golden opportunity for this Warriors player to step up when his team needs him the most, especially with Draymond out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mvACq2CMh – 6:46 PM
