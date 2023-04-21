Every Raptor besides Scottie Barnes available for trade?

With Nick Nurse gone, the only prominent front-facing figures that remain from that 2019 team are Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby, and their futures are very much uncertain as well. VanVleet will opt out of his contract and join Jakob Poeltl and Gary Trent Jr. as unrestricted free agents this summer. Siakam and Anunoby have been and will continue to be featured in trade speculation. Outside of Scottie Barnes, who is coming off a disappointing follow up to his Rookie of the Year campaign, everybody and everything is on the table as the off-season kicks into high gear ahead of the draft in late June and free agency at the beginning of July.
Source: Josh Lewenberg @ TSN
Source: Josh Lewenberg @ TSN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: Ujiri on Barnes: “We should always remember that Scottie is 21 years old. He’s a baby. I understand the concerns about last summer. When you come into the league & you’re pulled in different directions it’s sometimes tough… I think he grew a lot this season and realized a lot” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 21, 2023
“VanVleet’s a player, and so is Scottie Barnes. Poeltl is a competent center. He’s nothing special, but he’s certainly competent and provides a pretty good defensive presence. Siakam is one of the better scorers in the league. And all Gary Trent does is make buckets. Yet they can’t bust a grape. “I like their talent level. We’d love to have some of that. But together, what they have doesn’t work. It just doesn’t. I think Nurse has been around, and he realizes when the bloom is off the rose.” -via Heavy.com / April 14, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Scottie Barnes on Nurse’s uncertain Raptors future: “I love Nick. He allows us to play freely… He gives us a lot of freedom out there on the court. I guess we’ll see what happens.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 13, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Nick Nurse, Trade, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors