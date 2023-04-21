Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis (back) listed as questionable for the Bucks for Game 3. Wesley Matthews remains out.
The Heat again ruled out Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro. Kyle Lowry, who is listed as questionable, only other player on Heat injury report. – 5:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Game 3 of Bucks-Heat. – 4:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report listing Tyler Herro (hand) and Nikola Jovic (back) as out, and Kyle Lowry (knee) as the usual questionable, the designation when he plays. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as questionable and Wesley Matthews (calf) is listed as out. – 4:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bucks list Giannis as questionable. Lowry also questionable, which has been customary listing for him with his continued knee soreness. – 4:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not practice for #Bucks in advance of Game 3 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:32 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo did some individual work before practice today, but didn’t participate in team portion, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer
Bud says the Bucks will continue to monitor him before Game 3 tomorrow – 2:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Kevin Love, asked if he and Spo have discussed him possibly rejoining the starters: “We’ll see. I know a lot
will be dependent on if Giannis is playing. In terms of matchups, we’re probably going to throw a few different looks at them.” – 1:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says “We’ll see” when asked if the Heat could go with a bigger starting lineup.
Says he has given it thought and it could also depend on if Giannis plays. pic.twitter.com/XrC7PPuE17 – 1:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Here’s a simplified defensive checklist I would expect for the Heat in game 3:
If Giannis doesn’t play:
– Shifting individual matchups
If Giannis plays:
– Similar matchups with more zone – 1:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love on if he expects to return to the Heat starting lineup:
“We’ll see. A lot of it is matchup dependent.” Whether Giannis plays is also an obvious factor. pic.twitter.com/UPEkEYLDYF – 1:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
A few years ago, the Miami Heat banned Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneakers from their feet when they faced the Bucks in the playoffs. But the unwritten rules of signature sneakers are changing.
“It’s a new day and age.”
“Guys are a lot friendlier nowadays.”
theathletic.com/4425011/2023/0… – 9:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wasted opportunity with Giannis out or successful trip? Heat returns to Miami with home-court advantage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Eric Nehm: Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to do the team stuff that they did at practice. And he did not have an update on Antetokounmpo’s availability for Game 3. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 21, 2023
Eric Nehm: Mike Budenholzer: “We’re just going to monitor him the rest of the day today. We’ll monitor him tomorrow and see where he is and together with him make decisions.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 21, 2023