Hawks take Game 3 behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray performances

As Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported, the Hawks could have a look at trading Young this summer. One executive tells Heavy Sports, “They went out and got tradeable pieces. If the Hawks don’t make a move in the summer, the Lakers would be a possibility next season. It would take a lot, and things would have to align just right for that. I also don’t buy that every guy who signs with Klutch is going to the Lakers, that is obviously not the case. But this is one they have been watching.” -via Heavy.com / April 21, 2023