Hawks take Game 3 behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray performances

Lauren L. Williams: FINAL: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 Young 32p/6r/9a/2b/1s DJM 25p/6r/5a/1s Bey 15p/8r/2a Bogi 15p/4r/1a/1b/1s
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Hawks take game 3 as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray finally have simultaneous great games. Once the second unit came in and caught fire, the Hawks couldn’t stop missing contested shots. Then Trae carved up the Celtics drop coverage in crunch time. – 9:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dejounte Murray hit the three and then pointed at his former teammate Derrick White 😬 pic.twitter.com/t4i48KM11T – 9:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Like I’ve always said, gotta keep Trae Young off the offensive glass – 9:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum taking the tight 3 instead of driving the wide open lane against the contest costs Celtics huge. Trae with another masterful floater and it’s a 5 point Hawks lead with 45.4 left. – 9:27 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dejounte Murray pointed at Derrick White on the ground as he hit a 3 with 1:40 left. Marcus Smart hit a 3 the next time down, pointed right at Murray. – 9:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
45.4 in the game, Boston calls timeout. Hawks lead 126-121 after a floater down the lane from Trae. – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum misses an open tying 3 and Trae Young responds with a floater to put #Hawks up 5 with 45.4 left. #Celtics – 9:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clutch 3s from Trae Young and then Dejounte Murray give the Hawks a 124-118 lead. 1:40 to play – 9:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Horford has been really good on Trae in iso but can’t do more to stop those shots than just blocking them. – 9:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The drop coverage is finally getting exploited by Trae Young. Now let’s see what the adjustment is because I’m sure the Hawks are expecting lobs to Capela to start opening up – 9:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
8-3 #Hawks run for a 113-106 lead with 6:39 left. Trae Young with three key hoops in the last 90 seconds. #Celtics – 9:13 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Best playoff sequence for Trae Young in two years right there and the Hawks might actually win this one. – 9:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has scored 6 of the Hawks’ last eight points. His latest layup forces the Celtics to take another timeout with 6:39 in the game. The Hawks lead 113-106. – 9:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Trae Young with 3 buckets and an assist to stretch the Hawks’ lead back to 7 points. – 9:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics have done well keeping Trae out of that 10-foot range in the paint all series until he just got two B2B. – 9:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Boston calls timeout after Marcus Smart picked Dejounte Murray’s pocket with 8:38 in the game. They lead 105-101 – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Trae Young can’t give Atlanta anything in this series. The #Hawks‘ 9-point lead gone since he reentered late in the 2nd. 18-9 run – 8:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Capela committed a little touch there on that final-second foul but it wasn’t worse than what Trae caught on the previous possession. – 8:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That’s a mad weak foul call on Trae, but Smart definitely was in the act of shooting if they’re calling it for hitting the elbow. Smart literally raised his arm up into the foul to start his shooting motion. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Hawks went on a 20-12 run with Trae Young off the floor and he just returned. He’s the only Atlanta player who isn’t a positive tonight.
Somehow, Atlanta will need to minimize his role to compete in this series. Easier said than done. It’s just a brutal matchup for him. – 8:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray went to go help De’Andre on Tatum and left Smart up but a good close out forced the 3 to hit iron. Then De’Andre hit a running layup and another 3 from Bogi puts the Hawks up 68-56. – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3-pt play opportunity for Dejounte Murray. Drew an and-1 after getting fouled by Jaylen Brown, his second with 6:20 in 2Q. – 7:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
15-5 Hawks run as they started pushing off Celtics misses/forcing TOs. Bogdanovic and Bey have hit some great shots over mostly good contests as well, while Boston started throwing up some tight 3s. Hawks in the driver’s seat now tha Trae is targeting Hauser and taking stepbacks. – 7:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics running 5-on-0 shootaround offense right now. No duress whatsoever. Trae/Bey combo drawing dead in PNR defense. – 7:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
They just showed a segment of Trae Young drawing the Celtics logo on the Jumbotron and now it’s the official logo on the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/GcwQDu1IY0 – 7:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Trae Young doddled the #Celtics logo during a timeout promotion and State Farm Arena has adopted it. #Hawks pic.twitter.com/IWlavsQQJK – 7:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae has 4 points and 3 assists early and he has been attacking early and from the sides.
Trying to keep it 2-on-2 before the help gets set. pic.twitter.com/be0zOzFlRx – 7:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Clint Capela guarding Smart early on and Hawks are veer switching on pick-and-rolls it looks like. Celtics are matched up straight up on the Hawks so far with White on Trae but Smart on Hunter in the corners and Brown on Murray. – 7:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Trae Young has become underrated lately.
We’ve gotten so caught up in the perceived dysfunction and the things he doesn’t do that we’ve forgotten a) that he has the most valuable skill in basketball (shot creation) and b) he’s never really been on a good team. – 4:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Trae Young focused on task ahead in Game 3 vs. Celtics ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Availability has been a problem for the Pelicans. Does Trae Young make sense as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans? Draymond Green instead?
youtube.com/watch?v=Of_5xy… pic.twitter.com/EGbbcOTadB – 11:24 PM
Jeff Schultz: Dejounte Murray on the struggling Trae Young: “He has to be confident, be Trae Young, be who he is. Keep the outside noise outside. I texted him when we got home. I just told him, ‘Be yourself, play the game you want to play, and play it at a high level like you’re used to doing” -via Twitter @JeffSchultzATL / April 21, 2023
Bobby Marks: 💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M 💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M 💰Buddy Hield- $684K 💰Kyrie Irving- $719K 💰Nikola Jokic- $569K 💰Dejounte Murray- $500K 💰Julius Randle- $2.4M 💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M 💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K 💰Derrick White- $500K 2/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
Lauren L. Williams: On if he has any extra motivation tonight w/ his family grieving the passing of his grandfather. “I have my own motivations. I mean, obviously my grandfather had a great life, a long life. So, I’m blessed to have known him. So, I’m good, I’m just focused on tonight.” -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / April 21, 2023
As Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported, the Hawks could have a look at trading Young this summer. One executive tells Heavy Sports, “They went out and got tradeable pieces. If the Hawks don’t make a move in the summer, the Lakers would be a possibility next season. It would take a lot, and things would have to align just right for that. I also don’t buy that every guy who signs with Klutch is going to the Lakers, that is obviously not the case. But this is one they have been watching.” -via Heavy.com / April 21, 2023
