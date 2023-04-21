Ime Udoka very much in the mix for Raptors' job

Nick Nurse has been fired after five seasons as Toronto Raptors coach, the team announced Friday. Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is expected to be a serious candidate to replace Nurse, sources said.
Source: ESPN
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets to interview Ime Udoka for head coaching position sportando.basketball/en/rockets-to-… – 3:00 PM
Ian Begley: One note on Toronto: some members of the organization hold former Celtics coach Ime Udoka in high regard. Udoka, reportedly, has interviewed – or will interview – for several other NBA coaching vacancies this offseason. -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 21, 2023
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets will interview Ime Udoka for the franchise’s head coaching job on Wednesday, sources tell @TheAthletic. Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics prior to the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. -via Twitter @KellyIko / April 17, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: The Rockets are scheduling head coaching interviews with Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Toronto’s Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Frank Vogel and James Borrego. Raptors’ Nick Nurse is expected to be a top target should he become available. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 11, 2023