Ime Udoka very much in the mix for Raptors' job

April 21, 2023- by

By |

Nick Nurse has been fired after five seasons as Toronto Raptors coach, the team announced Friday. Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is expected to be a serious candidate to replace Nurse, sources said.
Source: ESPN

Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets will interview Ime Udoka for the franchise’s head coaching job on Wednesday, sources tell @TheAthletic. Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics prior to the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. -via Twitter @KellyIko / April 17, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: The Rockets are scheduling head coaching interviews with Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Toronto’s Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Frank Vogel and James Borrego. Raptors’ Nick Nurse is expected to be a top target should he become available. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 11, 2023

 

