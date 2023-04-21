Jayson Tatum after losing to Atlanta: This one is on me

Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum says “This one tonight is on me.” “I know I get a lot of credit when we win and I take the blame when we lose. Rightfully so.”
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Game 3 loss to Hawks: ‘This one tonight is on me’ masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:05 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Tonight’s Jordan Tatum 1 PE for @jaytatum0! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/6QwlVrFWXc – 10:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum says “This one tonight is on me.”
“I know I get a lot of credit when we win and I take the blame when we lose. Rightfully so.” – 10:26 PM
Jayson Tatum says “This one tonight is on me.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum: “I get the credit when we win, I’ve gotta take the blame when we lose.” – 10:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum said his game-tying shot attempt felt good and hit the back of the rim:
“Second half, I’ve gotta play better, I had some timely turnovers…I’ve gotta do a better job…this one tonight is on me.” – 10:23 PM
Jayson Tatum said his game-tying shot attempt felt good and hit the back of the rim:
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “I gotta play better, I think. I had some timely turnovers, especially some reads at the rim. Maybe try and get fouled. I gotta do a better job of making decisions. This one tonight is on me.” – 10:22 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in Celtics history to post 25+ points in each of the Celtics’ first 3 games of the postseason 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kOVUNqAUeM – 10:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lose to #Hawks 130-122, and are alive in this series. Tatum 29, Smart 24, Brogdon 17, Brown 15, GWilliams 14, White 11; Young 30, Murray 25, Bey 15, Bogdanovic 15, Capela 10, Johnson 10. – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum taking the tight 3 instead of driving the wide open lane against the contest costs Celtics huge. Trae with another masterful floater and it’s a 5 point Hawks lead with 45.4 left. – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum misses an open tying 3 and Trae Young responds with a floater to put #Hawks up 5 with 45.4 left. #Celtics – 9:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hawks bench thought Tatum got happy feet on shot fake before the and-1 – 9:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A Tatum dunk cuts the Hawks lead to 116-113 with 4:07 in the game to force the Hawks to call timeout. – 9:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics going White-Brogdon-Tatum-Brown-Horford to close. Smart taking a seat. – 9:17 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Since a strong first quarter, Tatum is just 3 for 9 with 3 turnovers. – 9:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum to the bench for a rest with 10:48 left to go. Big stretch coming up with C’s down 100-97 and on a 9-0 run. – 9:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon 24 mins. Smart 24 White 19.
Brogdon-Brown-Tatum-Grant-Rob to start the 4th. – 8:57 PM
Brogdon 24 mins. Smart 24 White 19.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
After playing the entire third quarter, Tatum is in to start the fourth. Rare for him. – 8:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics tie it at 79, then fall behind by 12 and then cut #Hawks deficit to 7 after 3Q (100-93). Tatum 23, Brogdon 15, GWilliams 14, Brown 13, White 11; Murray 18, Young 17, Bogdanovic 15, Bey 12, Capela 10. – 8:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Game-saving play by Tatum and Grant, who side-stepped and hit another three in what’s becoming one of the his bigger games of the 2nd half of the season.
100-93 entering the 4th. Chance for Brown to play a ton late. After foul trouble layoff in the 3rd. – 8:54 PM
Game-saving play by Tatum and Grant, who side-stepped and hit another three in what’s becoming one of the his bigger games of the 2nd half of the season.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Vital bench run about to begin with ATL up 7.
Smart-Brogdon-Tatum-White-Rob for BOS
Murray-Bogdan-Bey-Hunter-Okongwu for ATL – 8:42 PM
Vital bench run about to begin with ATL up 7.
Smart-Brogdon-Tatum-White-Rob for BOS
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks make 17 of 23 FG in 2Q, lead #Celtics 74-67 at halftime. Tatum 17, Brogdon 13, GWilliams 11: Bogdanovic 15, Bey 12, Young 10, Capela 10.
#Hawks: 65.2% FG
#Celtics: 51.1% FG – 8:14 PM
#Hawks make 17 of 23 FG in 2Q, lead #Celtics 74-67 at halftime. Tatum 17, Brogdon 13, GWilliams 11: Bogdanovic 15, Bey 12, Young 10, Capela 10.
#Hawks: 65.2% FG
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Might have been a touch foul on Capela but Tatum also just missed the entire rim by about 20 feet on a dunk attempt – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Something to watch into the 2nd half — Tatum only has 4 FTA all series. – 8:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray went to go help De’Andre on Tatum and left Smart up but a good close out forced the 3 to hit iron. Then De’Andre hit a running layup and another 3 from Bogi puts the Hawks up 68-56. – 8:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Hawks fans getting back at the Celtics with an “overrated” chant for Jayson Tatum lol – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The three-guard lineup is back. Brogdon-Smart-White-Tatum-Horford as Boston’s guards get run together for the second straight game. – 7:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Hawks 37-33 after 1Q. Tatum 11, Brogdon 8, GWilliams 6, Brown 6; Bey 9. Capela 6 Bogdanovic 5, Young 4. – 7:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Damn Tatum sent Saddiq running then buried a 3 and Saddiq gave one right back. – 7:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Saddiq Bey is the role man stepping up early for the #Hawks, but #Celtics aren’t slowing down. Back to back 3s make it 11 late in the quarter for Tatum. – 7:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Hawks HC Quin Snyder on Derrick White playing off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “That’s why he has been so important and so good. He’s played well.” pic.twitter.com/KvFMYYgIiu – 5:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tatum about any role he played recruiting Brogdon: “I always hated playing against Malcolm when he was in (MIL) and (IND). Always knew how to play the game, played hard…dog on the defensive end and can create…when I found out he was coming to the team, I was excited.” – 3:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Why Jayson Tatum said he hated playing against Malcolm Brogdon before they became teammates: “Just always knew how to play the game. Very competitive. Played hard. Competed.”
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:52 PM
Why Jayson Tatum said he hated playing against Malcolm Brogdon before they became teammates: “Just always knew how to play the game. Very competitive. Played hard. Competed.”
The Ringer @ringernba
🔙 The return of the Galaxy Foamposites
👟 The new Giannis Immortality 3
👕 Off-court fits from Jayson Tatum and Russell Westbrook
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/BIo57q-V3Z4 – 12:05 PM
🔙 The return of the Galaxy Foamposites
👟 The new Giannis Immortality 3
👕 Off-court fits from Jayson Tatum and Russell Westbrook
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Since signing with Jordan in 2019, Jayson Tatum has looked to storytell through his sneakers.
“I wanted it to stand out. It’s essentially an extension of yourself.”
I caught up with @JayTatum0 to hear all about the colorways of his new Jordan Tatum 1:
andscape.com/features/jayso… – 10:46 AM
Since signing with Jordan in 2019, Jayson Tatum has looked to storytell through his sneakers.
“I wanted it to stand out. It’s essentially an extension of yourself.”
I caught up with @JayTatum0 to hear all about the colorways of his new Jordan Tatum 1:
Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum on his Jordan JT1 shoe: “I might be biased, but I got the best shoes out with the best colorways.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 21, 2023
Bobby Manning: Quin Snyder said Derrick White hasn’t surprised the #Hawks and they haven’t let him go off for a lack of attention toward him, he has simply played great. They’re going to try to put more pressure on him while continuing to take away from Brown, Tatum primarily. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / April 21, 2023