Joel Embiid suffered sprained knee, will miss Game 4

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is out for Game 4. Cue the, “Aw shit, here we go again” meme
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-ne… – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid is out for Game 4. Cue the, “Aw shit, here we go again” meme
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-ne… – 8:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is officially out for Sixers-Nets Game 4 with a right knee sprain.
Sixers were 11-5 this regular season without him, will hope that carries over to the playoffs. – 8:36 PM
Joel Embiid is officially out for Sixers-Nets Game 4 with a right knee sprain.
Sixers were 11-5 this regular season without him, will hope that carries over to the playoffs. – 8:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star out for Game 4 vs. Nets due to sprained knee, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 8:34 PM
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star out for Game 4 vs. Nets due to sprained knee, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 8:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Sixers’ star Joel Embiid suffers sprained knee. How long is he out? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:34 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Sixers’ star Joel Embiid suffers sprained knee. How long is he out? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:34 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s the play Joel Embiid hurt his knee in the 3rd quarter of Game 3 while defending a Cameron Johnson drive to the rim. pic.twitter.com/z06PNnlkgI – 8:30 PM
Here’s the play Joel Embiid hurt his knee in the 3rd quarter of Game 3 while defending a Cameron Johnson drive to the rim. pic.twitter.com/z06PNnlkgI – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A source confirmed that #Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss tomorrow’s Game 4 vs the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right knee. @Ramona Shelburne was first to report the news. – 8:29 PM
A source confirmed that #Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss tomorrow’s Game 4 vs the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right knee. @Ramona Shelburne was first to report the news. – 8:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Joel Embiid queda fuera del cuarto partido de sus @Sixers mañana ante @BrooklynNets. Confían que estará listo para la semana entrante. pic.twitter.com/iCQEklifxY – 8:19 PM
Joel Embiid queda fuera del cuarto partido de sus @Sixers mañana ante @BrooklynNets. Confían que estará listo para la semana entrante. pic.twitter.com/iCQEklifxY – 8:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh – 8:17 PM
ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh – 8:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Doc Rivers spoke about Draymond’s suspension when discussing Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
More: https://t.co/WXbxUWLnBS pic.twitter.com/Q6jkhAyJx0 – 8:07 PM
Doc Rivers spoke about Draymond’s suspension when discussing Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
More: https://t.co/WXbxUWLnBS pic.twitter.com/Q6jkhAyJx0 – 8:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 4 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #BrooklynNets #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference first-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Mikal Bridges #PhilaUnite #Brooklyn – 7:47 PM
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 4 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #BrooklynNets #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference first-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Mikal Bridges #PhilaUnite #Brooklyn – 7:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid won’t be suspended for “The Kick” in Game 3. James Harden will also be available for Game 4 following his ejection 👀
➡️ https://t.co/ASN1prDcTk pic.twitter.com/xNP2mL7RxK – 6:17 PM
Joel Embiid won’t be suspended for “The Kick” in Game 3. James Harden will also be available for Game 4 following his ejection 👀
➡️ https://t.co/ASN1prDcTk pic.twitter.com/xNP2mL7RxK – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers sounds off after controversial fouls on James Harden, Joel Embiid: ‘We got a problem in this league’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
Doc Rivers sounds off after controversial fouls on James Harden, Joel Embiid: ‘We got a problem in this league’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Doc Rivers gave an impassioned defense of his star Joel Embiid Friday, saying that the NBA needs to protect it stars from being targeted by opposing teams in an attempt to cause them to retaliate. es.pn/3LiyGLk – 5:06 PM
New ESPN story: Doc Rivers gave an impassioned defense of his star Joel Embiid Friday, saying that the NBA needs to protect it stars from being targeted by opposing teams in an attempt to cause them to retaliate. es.pn/3LiyGLk – 5:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/rep… – 4:54 PM
Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/rep… – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid and James Harden incidents: Sixers stars to face no further punishment from the league
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 4:41 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden incidents: Sixers stars to face no further punishment from the league
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 4:41 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
See you in Game 4! Philadelphia #76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden will NOT be suspended for cheap shots to Brooklyn #Nets players’ groins mol.im/a/12000583 via @MailSport – 4:40 PM
See you in Game 4! Philadelphia #76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden will NOT be suspended for cheap shots to Brooklyn #Nets players’ groins mol.im/a/12000583 via @MailSport – 4:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
NBA Head of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen broke down the controversial fouls by the Sixers in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
“Embiid’s was to the back of the leg and Harden’s was to the groin and there is the distinction.” pic.twitter.com/HEAcgPijU5 – 4:28 PM
NBA Head of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen broke down the controversial fouls by the Sixers in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
“Embiid’s was to the back of the leg and Harden’s was to the groin and there is the distinction.” pic.twitter.com/HEAcgPijU5 – 4:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Both #Sixers fouls – Joel Embiid and James Harden’s – from last nights Game 3 win at the #Nets will stand as called after an #NBA review. – 3:35 PM
Both #Sixers fouls – Joel Embiid and James Harden’s – from last nights Game 3 win at the #Nets will stand as called after an #NBA review. – 3:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:28 PM
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
League spokesman confirms no further action will be taken on Embiid and Harden. – 3:22 PM
League spokesman confirms no further action will be taken on Embiid and Harden. – 3:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“We talk all year about fans not being happy about guys playing, and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs” phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-fla… – 2:57 PM
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“We talk all year about fans not being happy about guys playing, and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs” phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-fla… – 2:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid possibly being suspended for kicking Nic Claxton: “I didn’t think Draymond should had got suspended, and I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent, right now. This is not me campaigning and I’m dead serious. – 2:42 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid possibly being suspended for kicking Nic Claxton: “I didn’t think Draymond should had got suspended, and I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent, right now. This is not me campaigning and I’m dead serious. – 2:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Rivers’ main point: “If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.” pic.twitter.com/61FxzI57Dj – 2:21 PM
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Rivers’ main point: “If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.” pic.twitter.com/61FxzI57Dj – 2:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features Joel Embiid talk, figuring out Boston’s best lineup for rest of playoffs and what the ideal offseason may look like masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:17 PM
New #Celtics mailbag features Joel Embiid talk, figuring out Boston’s best lineup for rest of playoffs and what the ideal offseason may look like masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
He made a quick detour to discuss Harden’s ejection: “The James thing is a joke” – 1:48 PM
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
He made a quick detour to discuss Harden’s ejection: “The James thing is a joke” – 1:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he and the 76ers will be prepared no matter what happens so far as availability for Game 4, saying the 76ers have won without both Joel Embiid and James Harden this season. – 1:47 PM
Doc Rivers said he and the 76ers will be prepared no matter what happens so far as availability for Game 4, saying the 76ers have won without both Joel Embiid and James Harden this season. – 1:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he believes the Joel Embiid play could have gone either way, in terms of whether he could have been ejected. But he said the 76ers have to handle everything better in Game 4. – 1:44 PM
Doc Rivers says he believes the Joel Embiid play could have gone either way, in terms of whether he could have been ejected. But he said the 76ers have to handle everything better in Game 4. – 1:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he’s looking forward to hearing the league’s response to Joel Embiid remaining in last night’s game:
“I know my stance hasn’t changed. It is the same as yesterday… I’ll be tuned in and waiting for me email box to fill up for sure.”
Also said he was… pic.twitter.com/0rVsAYTUZt – 1:19 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he’s looking forward to hearing the league’s response to Joel Embiid remaining in last night’s game:
“I know my stance hasn’t changed. It is the same as yesterday… I’ll be tuned in and waiting for me email box to fill up for sure.”
Also said he was… pic.twitter.com/0rVsAYTUZt – 1:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he’s going to get suspended for Game 4.”
@Frank Isola believes Sixers star Joel Embiid could be in line for a suspension after his kick to the groin of Nic Claxton last night
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wA8BFohwzQ – 1:16 PM
“I think he’s going to get suspended for Game 4.”
@Frank Isola believes Sixers star Joel Embiid could be in line for a suspension after his kick to the groin of Nic Claxton last night
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wA8BFohwzQ – 1:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Johnson on Joel Embiid remaining in the game:
“I don’t really get it. I thought precedent was set a day or so ago… I thought that was a surefire one. Literally exessive and unantural and not basketball-like. I thought it hit all those. I guess they saw it differently.” pic.twitter.com/OX7CI5mbrZ – 1:04 PM
Cam Johnson on Joel Embiid remaining in the game:
“I don’t really get it. I thought precedent was set a day or so ago… I thought that was a surefire one. Literally exessive and unantural and not basketball-like. I thought it hit all those. I guess they saw it differently.” pic.twitter.com/OX7CI5mbrZ – 1:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers coverage since last night:
-Game 3 observations (tinyurl.com/2nxp98u6)
-Harden on his ejection (tinyurl.com/58vurwdc)
-Yet another strange Embiid evening (tinyurl.com/3yfdek3k)
-Column on Maxey, Melton thriving in chaos (tinyurl.com/328njbx8) – 1:03 PM
Sixers coverage since last night:
-Game 3 observations (tinyurl.com/2nxp98u6)
-Harden on his ejection (tinyurl.com/58vurwdc)
-Yet another strange Embiid evening (tinyurl.com/3yfdek3k)
-Column on Maxey, Melton thriving in chaos (tinyurl.com/328njbx8) – 1:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Referring to Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis, Nets’ F Cam Johnson said he thought “there was precedent” for Joel Embiid to have been ejected from Game 3 for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin. – 12:33 PM
Referring to Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis, Nets’ F Cam Johnson said he thought “there was precedent” for Joel Embiid to have been ejected from Game 3 for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin. – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers survive Joel Embiid injury, James Harden ejection to take 3-0 series lead inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:32 PM
Sixers survive Joel Embiid injury, James Harden ejection to take 3-0 series lead inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:32 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:23 PM
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Recapping everything from an eventful night in Brooklyn: ridiculous calls from the refs, an uncharacteristically down night from Joel Embiid, the most ridiculous ejection I’ve ever seen and the heroics by PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 12:03 PM
Recapping everything from an eventful night in Brooklyn: ridiculous calls from the refs, an uncharacteristically down night from Joel Embiid, the most ridiculous ejection I’ve ever seen and the heroics by PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 12:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid on the Nets mucking the game up: “Get us ejected, fluster us, do whatever it takes. If that’s the only way they can win, then I can’t do nothing about it, but we focus on the positive which is we stayed together.” #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/21/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:41 AM
Joel Embiid on the Nets mucking the game up: “Get us ejected, fluster us, do whatever it takes. If that’s the only way they can win, then I can’t do nothing about it, but we focus on the positive which is we stayed together.” #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/21/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:41 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid on the Nets’ defensive game plan: “It’s been the same strategy for the first 3 games, really the same. There has been no adjustment, which is fine for us. We’re up 3-0, so I’ll take it every time. Even if it means I get 0 shots and 0 points.”
trib.al/bRm1IvT – 11:37 AM
Joel Embiid on the Nets’ defensive game plan: “It’s been the same strategy for the first 3 games, really the same. There has been no adjustment, which is fine for us. We’re up 3-0, so I’ll take it every time. Even if it means I get 0 shots and 0 points.”
trib.al/bRm1IvT – 11:37 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid was probably flagrant fouled numerous times this series, not called. Not even reviewed in game. League should Review a few of those low-back shots or head smacks while they’re watching him whiff on a kick. – 11:32 AM
Embiid was probably flagrant fouled numerous times this series, not called. Not even reviewed in game. League should Review a few of those low-back shots or head smacks while they’re watching him whiff on a kick. – 11:32 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and his teammates have a reaction to James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 10:53 AM
Joel Embiid and his teammates have a reaction to James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 10:53 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Joel Embiid kick to Nic Claxton’s groin will be reviewed by #NBA operations today, but that’s not unusual. Every flagrant is reviewed by the league the next day. #nets #76ers #sixers – 10:39 AM
The Joel Embiid kick to Nic Claxton’s groin will be reviewed by #NBA operations today, but that’s not unusual. Every flagrant is reviewed by the league the next day. #nets #76ers #sixers – 10:39 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:55 AM
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:55 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
On a night when James Harden was ejected, Joel Embiid hit the floor countless times and Sixers-Nets turned more than chippy, Tyrese Maxey regained his scoring burst and pushed his team to a 3-0 lead.
It began with a blunt chat with Sam Cassell 👇🏼
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 8:54 AM
On a night when James Harden was ejected, Joel Embiid hit the floor countless times and Sixers-Nets turned more than chippy, Tyrese Maxey regained his scoring burst and pushed his team to a 3-0 lead.
It began with a blunt chat with Sam Cassell 👇🏼
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 8:54 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Troell Embiid on the kick that didn’t get him ejected: “I honestly don’t remember the play… allegedly.” pic.twitter.com/MrRLXFPiAe – 7:59 AM
Troell Embiid on the kick that didn’t get him ejected: “I honestly don’t remember the play… allegedly.” pic.twitter.com/MrRLXFPiAe – 7:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid: “For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or towards, and for him to continue to play… I’ve never seen that before in a game.” pic.twitter.com/avoThce7vq – 7:14 AM
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid: “For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or towards, and for him to continue to play… I’ve never seen that before in a game.” pic.twitter.com/avoThce7vq – 7:14 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!🗣️
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to Embiid & Harden’s flagrant fouls, Warriors Game 3 win without Draymond Green, and Devin Booker’s big night!
Hear The Starting Lineup on Ch. 86
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
or watch us on the NBA App!
📺app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/lLz5CH0Exm – 7:00 AM
Hello Friday!🗣️
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to Embiid & Harden’s flagrant fouls, Warriors Game 3 win without Draymond Green, and Devin Booker’s big night!
Hear The Starting Lineup on Ch. 86
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
or watch us on the NBA App!
📺app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/lLz5CH0Exm – 7:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Column: #Nets‘ Nic Claxton learns valuable lesson from Game 3 ejection, Joel Embiid feud nypost.com/2023/04/21/net… via @nypostsports – 6:18 AM
Column: #Nets‘ Nic Claxton learns valuable lesson from Game 3 ejection, Joel Embiid feud nypost.com/2023/04/21/net… via @nypostsports – 6:18 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Immature Embiid embarrasses philly
Maxey, Tucker bailed him out
Phillies shutout by the worst in MLB
Howie leaves clues go.audacy.com/Nki7BaMXazb – 6:10 AM
Immature Embiid embarrasses philly
Maxey, Tucker bailed him out
Phillies shutout by the worst in MLB
Howie leaves clues go.audacy.com/Nki7BaMXazb – 6:10 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid gets Flagrant Foul 1 for kicking Nic Claxton, James Harden ejected for contact with Royce O’Neale, and more in crazy Game 3 for 76ers and Nets #NBAPlayoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:46 AM
Joel Embiid gets Flagrant Foul 1 for kicking Nic Claxton, James Harden ejected for contact with Royce O’Neale, and more in crazy Game 3 for 76ers and Nets #NBAPlayoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:46 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Some questionable officiating last night in the PHI-BKN game. Embiid should have been tossed and Harden shouldn’t have, how they managed to get it the other way round is bewildering. – 5:14 AM
Some questionable officiating last night in the PHI-BKN game. Embiid should have been tossed and Harden shouldn’t have, how they managed to get it the other way round is bewildering. – 5:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers survive Joel Embiid injury, James Harden ejection to take commanding 3-0 series lead inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:56 AM
#Sixers survive Joel Embiid injury, James Harden ejection to take commanding 3-0 series lead inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:56 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After a wild night in Brooklyn saw the 76ers push the Nets to the brink of elimination, James Harden was furious he was ejected and Nets coach Jacque Vaughn was furious Joel Embiid was not: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:08 AM
New ESPN story: After a wild night in Brooklyn saw the 76ers push the Nets to the brink of elimination, James Harden was furious he was ejected and Nets coach Jacque Vaughn was furious Joel Embiid was not: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:08 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden made direct contact when he swung at a Nets player’s groin. Joel Embiid’s kick to a different player landed in a safer spot.
That’s why Harden was thrown out and Embiid dodged an ejection in Philadelphia’s 102-97 victory in Game 3.
apnews.com/article/embiid… – 11:43 PM
James Harden made direct contact when he swung at a Nets player’s groin. Joel Embiid’s kick to a different player landed in a safer spot.
That’s why Harden was thrown out and Embiid dodged an ejection in Philadelphia’s 102-97 victory in Game 3.
apnews.com/article/embiid… – 11:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid was asked whether he was concerned he would be thrown out after kicking Nic Claxton in the first quarter. “Um. I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Reporter: “Do you remember the play where he [Claxton] got thrown out at the end of the game?”
Embiid: “Um. Yes.” – 11:04 PM
Joel Embiid was asked whether he was concerned he would be thrown out after kicking Nic Claxton in the first quarter. “Um. I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Reporter: “Do you remember the play where he [Claxton] got thrown out at the end of the game?”
Embiid: “Um. Yes.” – 11:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on the Flagrant 1 against Claxton: “I honestly didn’t remember the play.”
On if he remembers Claxton getting ejected: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/lbV7eWNYxi – 11:03 PM
Joel Embiid on the Flagrant 1 against Claxton: “I honestly didn’t remember the play.”
On if he remembers Claxton getting ejected: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/lbV7eWNYxi – 11:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Summing it up: Harden hit his mark (flagrant 2, ejection) and Embiid missed (flagrant 1). official.nba.com/pool-report-on… – 10:58 PM
Summing it up: Harden hit his mark (flagrant 2, ejection) and Embiid missed (flagrant 1). official.nba.com/pool-report-on… – 10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid said he couldn’t remember the flagrant foul 1 on Nic Claxton. Asked if he could remember the tech that got Claxton ejected, he smiled and said “yes.” – 10:51 PM
Joel Embiid said he couldn’t remember the flagrant foul 1 on Nic Claxton. Asked if he could remember the tech that got Claxton ejected, he smiled and said “yes.” – 10:51 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Here’s the Pool Report with crew chief Tony Brothers on the flagrant foul 1 assessed to Embiid & the flagrant foul 2 assessed to Harden in the Sixers-Nets game. pic.twitter.com/RQg32ZUGa9 – 10:51 PM
Here’s the Pool Report with crew chief Tony Brothers on the flagrant foul 1 assessed to Embiid & the flagrant foul 2 assessed to Harden in the Sixers-Nets game. pic.twitter.com/RQg32ZUGa9 – 10:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Official Tony Brothers explains why Joel Embiid wasn’t assessed a flagrant foul 2 for kicking Nic Claxton — and also says James Harden’s contact on Royce O’Neale was deemed excessive. pic.twitter.com/eRN4SCwes5 – 10:49 PM
Official Tony Brothers explains why Joel Embiid wasn’t assessed a flagrant foul 2 for kicking Nic Claxton — and also says James Harden’s contact on Royce O’Neale was deemed excessive. pic.twitter.com/eRN4SCwes5 – 10:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Embiid not getting ejected for kicking him in the groin: “He’s the MVP. I thought he shouldve been kicked out. Like I said it’s not my job to referee. Maybe I shouldve sold it more instead of just clapping…Like I was really hurt; but just gotta move on.” #nets – 10:46 PM
Nic Claxton on Embiid not getting ejected for kicking him in the groin: “He’s the MVP. I thought he shouldve been kicked out. Like I said it’s not my job to referee. Maybe I shouldve sold it more instead of just clapping…Like I was really hurt; but just gotta move on.” #nets – 10:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid claims he “doesn’t remember” the play with Nic Claxton early or whether he should have been ejected. Said it takes a while to process a game.
After this video ended, he was asked if he remembers Nic Claxton getting ejected. “Yes” pic.twitter.com/rwr1GqHY2g – 10:46 PM
Joel Embiid claims he “doesn’t remember” the play with Nic Claxton early or whether he should have been ejected. Said it takes a while to process a game.
After this video ended, he was asked if he remembers Nic Claxton getting ejected. “Yes” pic.twitter.com/rwr1GqHY2g – 10:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said “I don’t remember what happened” with a smile when asked if he was afraid he was going to be ejected after the dust up with Nic Claxton in the first quarter.
When asked if he remembered what happened when Claxton got ejected, he said, “Yes.” – 10:45 PM
Joel Embiid said “I don’t remember what happened” with a smile when asked if he was afraid he was going to be ejected after the dust up with Nic Claxton in the first quarter.
When asked if he remembered what happened when Claxton got ejected, he said, “Yes.” – 10:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid with a sly smile on whether he thought he’d be ejected in the first quarter: “I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Does he remember the play where Nic Claxton was ejected?
“Yes.” – 10:45 PM
Joel Embiid with a sly smile on whether he thought he’d be ejected in the first quarter: “I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Does he remember the play where Nic Claxton was ejected?
“Yes.” – 10:45 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I don’t know.. I don’t remember” said Joel Embiid when asked if he was worried about getting ejected in the first quarter #Sixers – 10:45 PM
“I don’t know.. I don’t remember” said Joel Embiid when asked if he was worried about getting ejected in the first quarter #Sixers – 10:45 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Embiid on Claxton kick: “I don’t know I don’t remember it. Like I said we’re up 3-0” – 10:44 PM
Embiid on Claxton kick: “I don’t know I don’t remember it. Like I said we’re up 3-0” – 10:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he “took a lot of shots” today, but that he feels fine. – 10:43 PM
Joel Embiid said he “took a lot of shots” today, but that he feels fine. – 10:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tobias Harris said the Sixers knew the shots they were going to get based on how the Nets were sticking to their game plan defending Joel Embiid. Said it was on them to “swing-swing” and knock down shots. They did. – 10:40 PM
Tobias Harris said the Sixers knew the shots they were going to get based on how the Nets were sticking to their game plan defending Joel Embiid. Said it was on them to “swing-swing” and knock down shots. They did. – 10:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid kicking Nic Claxton and still playing:
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before…for a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked …..and for him to continue to play. I’ve never seen that before…” – 10:16 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid kicking Nic Claxton and still playing:
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before…for a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked …..and for him to continue to play. I’ve never seen that before…” – 10:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Embiid kicking Claxton: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before, for a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at…and for him to continue to play. I’ve never seen that before. Intentionally.” #Nets #76ers – 10:15 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Embiid kicking Claxton: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before, for a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at…and for him to continue to play. I’ve never seen that before. Intentionally.” #Nets #76ers – 10:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid not being ejected for his kick of Nic Claxton:
“I’ve never seen that before. For a guy to kick a player in a place where none of us want to be kicked and to be able to continue to play, I’ve never seen that before.” – 10:15 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid not being ejected for his kick of Nic Claxton:
“I’ve never seen that before. For a guy to kick a player in a place where none of us want to be kicked and to be able to continue to play, I’ve never seen that before.” – 10:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he’s never seen a situation like Joel Embiid’s before in his career where a player kicks another in the groin intentionally and is able to stay in the game. – 10:14 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he’s never seen a situation like Joel Embiid’s before in his career where a player kicks another in the groin intentionally and is able to stay in the game. – 10:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Harden get ejected, Claxton get ejected, Embiid pick up Flagrant 1 in spicy Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/wat… – 10:09 PM
Watch Harden get ejected, Claxton get ejected, Embiid pick up Flagrant 1 in spicy Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/wat… – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden and Embiid in the playoffs:
Embiid — Harden —
20.0 PPG 17.3 PPG
5.0 TPG 3.7 TPG
46/13/96% 39/43/67%
Still undefeated. pic.twitter.com/LF5m7xGYyQ – 10:08 PM
Harden and Embiid in the playoffs:
Embiid — Harden —
20.0 PPG 17.3 PPG
5.0 TPG 3.7 TPG
46/13/96% 39/43/67%
Still undefeated. pic.twitter.com/LF5m7xGYyQ – 10:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Nets choked that entire fourth quarter away.
– No Harden
– Embiid in his own head, they didn’t try to go at him with 5 fouls
– Had favorable Dinwiddie isos that turned into O’Neale & Harris catch-and-shoot 3s
– Threw the flimsiest, most inexplicable SLOB pass to clinch the L – 10:04 PM
The Nets choked that entire fourth quarter away.
– No Harden
– Embiid in his own head, they didn’t try to go at him with 5 fouls
– Had favorable Dinwiddie isos that turned into O’Neale & Harris catch-and-shoot 3s
– Threw the flimsiest, most inexplicable SLOB pass to clinch the L – 10:04 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers find a way to win in Brooklyn, and lead the series, 3-0.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 7 REB
Embiid: 14 PTS / 10 REB / 2 AST
Melton: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 3 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST – 10:02 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers find a way to win in Brooklyn, and lead the series, 3-0.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 7 REB
Embiid: 14 PTS / 10 REB / 2 AST
Melton: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 3 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST – 10:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 102, Nets 97. Sixers are up 3-0 after a night when Embiid was largely bad (until that late block), Harden got ejected and they committed 15 turnovers. They’ll go for the sweep Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center. – 10:01 PM
FINAL: Sixers 102, Nets 97. Sixers are up 3-0 after a night when Embiid was largely bad (until that late block), Harden got ejected and they committed 15 turnovers. They’ll go for the sweep Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center. – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
14 PTS
10 REB
2 BLK
And a game saving block. pic.twitter.com/CWNxs8q0w0 – 10:01 PM
Embiid tonight:
14 PTS
10 REB
2 BLK
And a game saving block. pic.twitter.com/CWNxs8q0w0 – 10:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nets turn it over on the inbounds pass. Melton dunk.
Game (effectively) over as the Sixers will take a 3-0 series lead, despite Harden being ejected, Embiid playing his worst game of the series and Tyrese Maxey going scoreless for a large stretch of the second half. – 10:00 PM
Nets turn it over on the inbounds pass. Melton dunk.
Game (effectively) over as the Sixers will take a 3-0 series lead, despite Harden being ejected, Embiid playing his worst game of the series and Tyrese Maxey going scoreless for a large stretch of the second half. – 10:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey missed a pull-up jumper, but Embiid came down with a game-saving block on Dinwiddie on the other end.
Tucker to the line with 8 seconds left. He makes 1 of 2, putting the Sixers up 3. Nets ball with 8 seconds left after this timeout. – 9:57 PM
Maxey missed a pull-up jumper, but Embiid came down with a game-saving block on Dinwiddie on the other end.
Tucker to the line with 8 seconds left. He makes 1 of 2, putting the Sixers up 3. Nets ball with 8 seconds left after this timeout. – 9:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid with a massive swat at the rim on a Spencer Dinwiddie drive, and now PJ Tucker has two free throws to put the game away. – 9:56 PM
Joel Embiid with a massive swat at the rim on a Spencer Dinwiddie drive, and now PJ Tucker has two free throws to put the game away. – 9:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers fans chanting “MVP!” after Embiid’s potentially game-saving swat. – 9:56 PM
Sixers fans chanting “MVP!” after Embiid’s potentially game-saving swat. – 9:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie went to the basket to tie it and Joel Embiid with a huge block to likely seal it. – 9:56 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie went to the basket to tie it and Joel Embiid with a huge block to likely seal it. – 9:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers down 92-89 after Harris and Embiid both miss 3s that would have tied it.
But it is still their ball because P.J. Tucker got a couple of key boards. Hasn’t made (or taken) shots, but some key plays from the vet.
Embiid was limping going back to the huddle. – 9:45 PM
Sixers down 92-89 after Harris and Embiid both miss 3s that would have tied it.
But it is still their ball because P.J. Tucker got a couple of key boards. Hasn’t made (or taken) shots, but some key plays from the vet.
Embiid was limping going back to the huddle. – 9:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 92-89 with 3:57 left. Joel Embiid keeping the Sixers in it despite being clearly hobbled. Vaughn has played just six guys over 11 minutes tonight. Thomas played 11. – 9:44 PM
Nets lead the Sixers 92-89 with 3:57 left. Joel Embiid keeping the Sixers in it despite being clearly hobbled. Vaughn has played just six guys over 11 minutes tonight. Thomas played 11. – 9:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Win or lose, Embiid looks heading for some scans of his right knee. – 9:43 PM
Win or lose, Embiid looks heading for some scans of his right knee. – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid, who now has five fouls, just hit a jumper to pull Philly back to within three, and then had a bit of a limp while running back to the other end of the floor. – 9:42 PM
Joel Embiid, who now has five fouls, just hit a jumper to pull Philly back to within three, and then had a bit of a limp while running back to the other end of the floor. – 9:42 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
joel embiid made baskets in this series:
game 1: 7
game 2: 6
game 3 (so far): 4 – 9:40 PM
joel embiid made baskets in this series:
game 1: 7
game 2: 6
game 3 (so far): 4 – 9:40 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 Nets/76ers Ejection Alert 🚨
Nic Claxton flexes on Embiid ➡️ gets tossed after the technical foul pic.twitter.com/MRE647clpY – 9:38 PM
🚨 Nets/76ers Ejection Alert 🚨
Nic Claxton flexes on Embiid ➡️ gets tossed after the technical foul pic.twitter.com/MRE647clpY – 9:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The technicals will get all the storylines from this game, but this has been not even close to good enough from Joel Embiid. – 9:38 PM
The technicals will get all the storylines from this game, but this has been not even close to good enough from Joel Embiid. – 9:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
did Embiid receive permission to speak with the referee? better be careful or else. – 9:37 PM
did Embiid receive permission to speak with the referee? better be careful or else. – 9:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets just had two threes that were halfway down the net and rimmed out.
Joel Embiid picks up an offensive foul on the other end, his 5th. Sixers are challenging.
Brooklyn leads 90-87 with 5:20 remaining. – 9:37 PM
Nets just had two threes that were halfway down the net and rimmed out.
Joel Embiid picks up an offensive foul on the other end, his 5th. Sixers are challenging.
Brooklyn leads 90-87 with 5:20 remaining. – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale draws a charge on Joel Embiid with 5:20 left. Embiid now has five fouls. Nets lead 90-87. This game is trashed. – 9:37 PM
Royce O’Neale draws a charge on Joel Embiid with 5:20 left. Embiid now has five fouls. Nets lead 90-87. This game is trashed. – 9:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Now Embiid’s got five fouls with 5:20 to play. This whole game has been a big ole “wut.” – 9:37 PM
Now Embiid’s got five fouls with 5:20 to play. This whole game has been a big ole “wut.” – 9:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who had Royce O’Neale — the Joel Embiid stopper — on their NBA playoff BINGO card? Not I. – 9:37 PM
Who had Royce O’Neale — the Joel Embiid stopper — on their NBA playoff BINGO card? Not I. – 9:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid looking exhausted these last couple defensive possessions. – 9:36 PM
Embiid looking exhausted these last couple defensive possessions. – 9:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I think this might be the weirdest playoff game I’ve seen in a few years? Harden terrible ejection, Claxton double celly ejection for taunting (again, overly aggressive by officials), the non-Embiid ejection, the Embiid falling and generally poor play, the…just overall mess? – 9:36 PM
I think this might be the weirdest playoff game I’ve seen in a few years? Harden terrible ejection, Claxton double celly ejection for taunting (again, overly aggressive by officials), the non-Embiid ejection, the Embiid falling and generally poor play, the…just overall mess? – 9:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Claxton had been great all night except for the whole can’t dunk without taunting Embiid thing. – 9:34 PM
Claxton had been great all night except for the whole can’t dunk without taunting Embiid thing. – 9:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc needs a timeout. Embiid nearly fell just walking up the court, then fell shooting, then sprinted for a track down block. – 9:34 PM
Doc needs a timeout. Embiid nearly fell just walking up the court, then fell shooting, then sprinted for a track down block. – 9:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nic Claxton may have dunked on Joel Embiid and then stared him down Embiid got the last laugh. He called for Claxton to get T’d up and he was. That was Claxton’s 2nd tech and he’s out of the game. This night is spicy. pic.twitter.com/qCvjd3Fqdc – 9:33 PM
Nic Claxton may have dunked on Joel Embiid and then stared him down Embiid got the last laugh. He called for Claxton to get T’d up and he was. That was Claxton’s 2nd tech and he’s out of the game. This night is spicy. pic.twitter.com/qCvjd3Fqdc – 9:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton just got a tech after a dunk over Joel Embiid. That’s his second, he’s out of the game.
Absolutely unacceptable mistake. – 9:32 PM
Nic Claxton just got a tech after a dunk over Joel Embiid. That’s his second, he’s out of the game.
Absolutely unacceptable mistake. – 9:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton got a second technical for taunting Embiid after that dunk. – 9:32 PM
Claxton got a second technical for taunting Embiid after that dunk. – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton dunks over Embiid and gets a T for it. He’s been ejected from the game with 8:48 left. It’s time to call an Uber for this one. – 9:32 PM
Nic Claxton dunks over Embiid and gets a T for it. He’s been ejected from the game with 8:48 left. It’s time to call an Uber for this one. – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton has been tossed after picking up his second technical foul for staring down Joel EMbiid after dunking on him. The first tech came for stepping over him in the first quarter. – 9:32 PM
Nic Claxton has been tossed after picking up his second technical foul for staring down Joel EMbiid after dunking on him. The first tech came for stepping over him in the first quarter. – 9:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And now Nic Claxton has just been ejected for a second technical foul for taunting Joel Embiid following a dunk over him here early in the fourth. – 9:32 PM
And now Nic Claxton has just been ejected for a second technical foul for taunting Joel Embiid following a dunk over him here early in the fourth. – 9:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What do we think of Embiid out there on a sore back and hurt knee in a game this violent, being officiated this weirdly? – 9:31 PM
What do we think of Embiid out there on a sore back and hurt knee in a game this violent, being officiated this weirdly? – 9:31 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The refs should have ejected Embiid and given Harden a flagrant 1 and somehow went 0 for 2. Based on prior history, I’m gonna say NBA officiating is still a mess. – 9:28 PM
The refs should have ejected Embiid and given Harden a flagrant 1 and somehow went 0 for 2. Based on prior history, I’m gonna say NBA officiating is still a mess. – 9:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Pretty massive 4th quarter here for Philly/Embiid.
With it being on the board that the league will suspend Embiid for Game 4, finding a way to win this game without Harden & put an end to the series here, suspension or not, is paramount. – 9:25 PM
Pretty massive 4th quarter here for Philly/Embiid.
With it being on the board that the league will suspend Embiid for Game 4, finding a way to win this game without Harden & put an end to the series here, suspension or not, is paramount. – 9:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
So they eject James Harden on an obvious make up call, for only giving Embiid a flagrant 1 earlier which is awful. But Embiid has taken enough non-basketball fouls for 3 series too so… – 9:24 PM
So they eject James Harden on an obvious make up call, for only giving Embiid a flagrant 1 earlier which is awful. But Embiid has taken enough non-basketball fouls for 3 series too so… – 9:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Embiid stayed in the game for his kick but Harden ejected for that? That’s a bush league attempt at a make up call if that’s what it was. – 9:23 PM
Embiid stayed in the game for his kick but Harden ejected for that? That’s a bush league attempt at a make up call if that’s what it was. – 9:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden thrown out for a shot to O’Neale’s groin area. Though not sure how that is the one they eject for and not Embiid’s. – 9:22 PM
Harden thrown out for a shot to O’Neale’s groin area. Though not sure how that is the one they eject for and not Embiid’s. – 9:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers have looked out of it for most of night, and certainly all of the 2nd half. Ball movement leading to nowhere, late clock possessions, no chance at an o-board, Embiid disengaged.
Yet it’s tied at 74 with 1:59 left in 3rd. If they can get it together for just a few mins… – 9:17 PM
Sixers have looked out of it for most of night, and certainly all of the 2nd half. Ball movement leading to nowhere, late clock possessions, no chance at an o-board, Embiid disengaged.
Yet it’s tied at 74 with 1:59 left in 3rd. If they can get it together for just a few mins… – 9:17 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Really bizarre Embiid night. Lot of out of position moments defensively. Lot of weird not-locked-in moments? Whole Sixers team just looks flustered in general? I was skeptical of the aggressive doubles and closeouts early, but cumulative effect of Nets pressure might be helping? – 9:15 PM
Really bizarre Embiid night. Lot of out of position moments defensively. Lot of weird not-locked-in moments? Whole Sixers team just looks flustered in general? I was skeptical of the aggressive doubles and closeouts early, but cumulative effect of Nets pressure might be helping? – 9:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid just tossed Nic Claxton out of bounds while Clax was going for a loose ball.
No whistle. – 9:13 PM
Joel Embiid just tossed Nic Claxton out of bounds while Clax was going for a loose ball.
No whistle. – 9:13 PM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
I’m done with Embiid. Before the kick he endangered Clayton by grabbing his legs while he was dunking. The shooter has a right to safely land. – 9:09 PM
I’m done with Embiid. Before the kick he endangered Clayton by grabbing his legs while he was dunking. The shooter has a right to safely land. – 9:09 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
If y’all think people freak out every single time Embiid falls down, just wait for the Wemby experience. – 9:08 PM
If y’all think people freak out every single time Embiid falls down, just wait for the Wemby experience. – 9:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton with a circus layup against Embiid, flexes his bicep and hits the free throw for the three-point play. He’s yet to miss a shot. – 9:08 PM
Nic Claxton with a circus layup against Embiid, flexes his bicep and hits the free throw for the three-point play. He’s yet to miss a shot. – 9:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has remained in the game after an awkward fall and grabbing at his right knee just before the previous timeout.
Brooklyn has opened the second half with a 16-5 run to tie the game. – 9:06 PM
Joel Embiid has remained in the game after an awkward fall and grabbing at his right knee just before the previous timeout.
Brooklyn has opened the second half with a 16-5 run to tie the game. – 9:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A look an a very scary fall for Embiid. This has been the most dangerous game of the season for him it appears. Right knee is the concern. pic.twitter.com/IZpd0IsNYi – 9:06 PM
A look an a very scary fall for Embiid. This has been the most dangerous game of the season for him it appears. Right knee is the concern. pic.twitter.com/IZpd0IsNYi – 9:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is staying in the game. Getting a pep talk from Trez at halfcourt before starting it back up – 9:05 PM
Embiid is staying in the game. Getting a pep talk from Trez at halfcourt before starting it back up – 9:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Could not imagine a worse start to the third quarter for the Sixers.
Embiid hobbled back to the bench, looks like he’s going to stay in the game. – 9:03 PM
Could not imagine a worse start to the third quarter for the Sixers.
Embiid hobbled back to the bench, looks like he’s going to stay in the game. – 9:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is staying on the bench during the timeout, has trainer Kevin Johnson by his side talking to him. – 9:03 PM
Embiid is staying on the bench during the timeout, has trainer Kevin Johnson by his side talking to him. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Sixers are tied at 63 with 7:32 left in the third quarter. Cam Johnson has started to get going and Joel Embiid is limping again after colliding with him on a layup. Bridges is up to 22 points, Johnson has nine. – 9:03 PM
Nets and Sixers are tied at 63 with 7:32 left in the third quarter. Cam Johnson has started to get going and Joel Embiid is limping again after colliding with him on a layup. Bridges is up to 22 points, Johnson has nine. – 9:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Charles Barkley reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid kicking Nets’ Nic Claxton: ‘He should’ve got ejected’ nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 9:03 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Charles Barkley reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid kicking Nets’ Nic Claxton: ‘He should’ve got ejected’ nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 9:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid is limping pretty badly after getting tangled up with Cam Johnson and hitting the deck following a contest. Timeout Sixers. – 9:03 PM
Joel Embiid is limping pretty badly after getting tangled up with Cam Johnson and hitting the deck following a contest. Timeout Sixers. – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After a collision on a block attempt, Joel Embiid struggled to get to his feet and significantly limped up the court. Doc Rivers has called timeout, and Embiid has hobbled to the bench. Nets and Sixers tied at 63. – 9:03 PM
After a collision on a block attempt, Joel Embiid struggled to get to his feet and significantly limped up the court. Doc Rivers has called timeout, and Embiid has hobbled to the bench. Nets and Sixers tied at 63. – 9:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Now Embiid comes up limping again after crashing backward trying to stop Cam Johnson’s drive to the basket that ties it at 63. He limps off as 76ers call time. – 9:03 PM
Now Embiid comes up limping again after crashing backward trying to stop Cam Johnson’s drive to the basket that ties it at 63. He limps off as 76ers call time. – 9:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid just went down on a Cam Johnson layup and is limping while holding his knee.
Looks to be walking it off. – 9:03 PM
Joel Embiid just went down on a Cam Johnson layup and is limping while holding his knee.
Looks to be walking it off. – 9:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Can’t keep track of how many times Embiid has hit the floor tonight, but he was limping right before that Doc timeout. – 9:03 PM
Can’t keep track of how many times Embiid has hit the floor tonight, but he was limping right before that Doc timeout. – 9:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Embiid up and hobbling after that Cam Johnson drive. #nets #76ers – 9:02 PM
Embiid up and hobbling after that Cam Johnson drive. #nets #76ers – 9:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn’s mma, octagon metaphors were the story line in that first half. The big challenge for the Sixers is get out of the first round healthy. Nets seem content to push this one to the physical limits.
If you’re Claxton, why not take a few more low back shivers on Embiid? – 8:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn’s mma, octagon metaphors were the story line in that first half. The big challenge for the Sixers is get out of the first round healthy. Nets seem content to push this one to the physical limits.
If you’re Claxton, why not take a few more low back shivers on Embiid? – 8:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid goes down again on a foul from O’Neal. pic.twitter.com/DhiTRTxQtI – 8:39 PM
Embiid goes down again on a foul from O’Neal. pic.twitter.com/DhiTRTxQtI – 8:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
28 points for Brooklyn in the last 19:17 of that half. They also only got up 11 3-pointers, when their goal for a half is 20.
It’s very hard for them to score against the Sixers, particularly when Embiid is on the floor. – 8:38 PM
28 points for Brooklyn in the last 19:17 of that half. They also only got up 11 3-pointers, when their goal for a half is 20.
It’s very hard for them to score against the Sixers, particularly when Embiid is on the floor. – 8:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
11-point lead at the half for the Sixers. The early fireworks (and Embiid grimacing) aside, the Sixers will certainly take another one of those. Great Maxey outing so far, and Harden has looked spry.
Plus, an M.O.P. halftime show, which I am pumped about – 8:38 PM
11-point lead at the half for the Sixers. The early fireworks (and Embiid grimacing) aside, the Sixers will certainly take another one of those. Great Maxey outing so far, and Harden has looked spry.
Plus, an M.O.P. halftime show, which I am pumped about – 8:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nets 47. Similar formula as the first two games. Embiid is giving the ball up to counter doubles, and Maxey (15 points), Harden (12 points) and Harris (10 points) took advantage. Nets can’t score enough after an initial run to start the game. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nets 47. Similar formula as the first two games. Embiid is giving the ball up to counter doubles, and Maxey (15 points), Harden (12 points) and Harris (10 points) took advantage. Nets can’t score enough after an initial run to start the game. – 8:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-47, at halftime of Game 3 in Brooklyn.
Maxey: 15 PTS / 6-9 fg / 3-4 fg
Harden: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 4 REB
Melton: 6 PTS – 8:36 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-47, at halftime of Game 3 in Brooklyn.
Maxey: 15 PTS / 6-9 fg / 3-4 fg
Harden: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 4 REB
Melton: 6 PTS – 8:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Concerned about Joel Embiid’s lack of balance. That light graze by O’Neale caused him to fall right over. Could be a serious inner ear ailment – 8:34 PM
Concerned about Joel Embiid’s lack of balance. That light graze by O’Neale caused him to fall right over. Could be a serious inner ear ailment – 8:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Brooklyn is showing a slightly different look tonight on defense.
Doubled on catch in Game 1.
Doubled on the blind side in Game 2.
Shading to Embiid’s outside arm in the post with a helper and fronting him with his matchup to deny the entry, blind-side double on catch in G3. – 8:29 PM
Brooklyn is showing a slightly different look tonight on defense.
Doubled on catch in Game 1.
Doubled on the blind side in Game 2.
Shading to Embiid’s outside arm in the post with a helper and fronting him with his matchup to deny the entry, blind-side double on catch in G3. – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Sixers 51-40 with 3:51 left in the first half. Embiid with just three points and the Nets aren’t taking advantage. Bridges has cooled down and the pace of this game is like dial-up. Shows how much the Nets need to go their way to get a win. – 8:29 PM
Nets trail the Sixers 51-40 with 3:51 left in the first half. Embiid with just three points and the Nets aren’t taking advantage. Bridges has cooled down and the pace of this game is like dial-up. Shows how much the Nets need to go their way to get a win. – 8:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
They said Embiid went to the locker room for treatment on his back. In his first play back he takes a spill and the TNT broadcast points out he was really laboring, and may have landed on someone’s foot. pic.twitter.com/h67YHk98dZ – 8:28 PM
They said Embiid went to the locker room for treatment on his back. In his first play back he takes a spill and the TNT broadcast points out he was really laboring, and may have landed on someone’s foot. pic.twitter.com/h67YHk98dZ – 8:28 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: NBA Head of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen explains why Joel Embiid only received a Flagrant 1 and James Harden received a Flagrant 2 “Embiid’s was to the back of the leg and Harden’s was to the groin and there is the distinction.” (Via @ESPNNBA ) pic.twitter.com/YZyivnSTz9 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 21, 2023
Doc Rivers: “Listen, and I’m gonna say this, I probably shouldn’t, I didn’t think Draymond Green should have got suspended and I think that league is setting up a very dangerous precedent right now. This is not me campaigning, alright? And I’m dead serious. I said it kind of yesterday before. I wish I’d said it louder, but if we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league because you know, and as a coach and I love Jacque Vaughn, but I can’t believe we have coaches campaigning for guys [Joel Embiid] not to play. That’s just nuts to me. Really. This is—I’ve been a player and this is a player’s league and I am 100% pro player. I think players should play in games. I think we talk all year about the fans not being happy, about guys playing and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs. I don’t believe in the past stuff either…” -via Sixers Wire / April 21, 2023
Doc Rivers: “…like they take away all your techs at the end of the season. Right? And you start over. Then you should start over and that stuff too. To hear what Joe Dumars was saying with Draymond Green, the past. No, if you should have done something then. This is now, but on top of that Draymond Green stepped on a guy’s chest because he was holding his foot. Alright? The instigator was holding his foot. If I was at a park, and I’m gonna make this point, and you stood over me, we’re going to have a problem. I didn’t grow up in the sticks and stones era. I grew up in the break-the-bones era so it’s a little different. Alright? Having said that, but these guys know they can do it, because they know most likely you can’t do anything. I’m not picking on Nic Claxton, but I don’t think at a park, you’re standing over Joel Embiid, but when you got the refs and everybody else there, nothing’s gonna happen…” -via Sixers Wire / April 21, 2023