Joel Embiid's groin kick on Nic Claxton to be reviewed by the NBA today

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Recapping everything from an eventful night in Brooklyn: ridiculous calls from the refs, an uncharacteristically down night from Joel Embiid, the most ridiculous ejection I’ve ever seen and the heroics by PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey.
Recapping everything from an eventful night in Brooklyn: ridiculous calls from the refs, an uncharacteristically down night from Joel Embiid, the most ridiculous ejection I’ve ever seen and the heroics by PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid on the Nets mucking the game up: “Get us ejected, fluster us, do whatever it takes. If that’s the only way they can win, then I can’t do nothing about it, but we focus on the positive which is we stayed together.” #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/21/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:41 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid on the Nets’ defensive game plan: “It’s been the same strategy for the first 3 games, really the same. There has been no adjustment, which is fine for us. We’re up 3-0, so I’ll take it every time. Even if it means I get 0 shots and 0 points.”
Joel Embiid on the Nets’ defensive game plan: “It’s been the same strategy for the first 3 games, really the same. There has been no adjustment, which is fine for us. We’re up 3-0, so I’ll take it every time. Even if it means I get 0 shots and 0 points.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid was probably flagrant fouled numerous times this series, not called. Not even reviewed in game. League should Review a few of those low-back shots or head smacks while they’re watching him whiff on a kick. – 11:32 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and his teammates have a reaction to James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 10:53 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Joel Embiid kick to Nic Claxton’s groin will be reviewed by #NBA operations today, but that’s not unusual. Every flagrant is reviewed by the league the next day. #nets #76ers #sixers – 10:39 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
Boban Marjanovic pregame yoga and playing-days Doc Rivers brawling mixed into this story on yet another strange Joel Embiid night:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
On a night when James Harden was ejected, Joel Embiid hit the floor countless times and Sixers-Nets turned more than chippy, Tyrese Maxey regained his scoring burst and pushed his team to a 3-0 lead.
It began with a blunt chat with Sam Cassell 👇🏼
On a night when James Harden was ejected, Joel Embiid hit the floor countless times and Sixers-Nets turned more than chippy, Tyrese Maxey regained his scoring burst and pushed his team to a 3-0 lead.
It began with a blunt chat with Sam Cassell 👇🏼
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Troell Embiid on the kick that didn’t get him ejected: “I honestly don’t remember the play… allegedly.” pic.twitter.com/MrRLXFPiAe – 7:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid: “For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or towards, and for him to continue to play… I’ve never seen that before in a game.” pic.twitter.com/avoThce7vq – 7:14 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Column: #Nets‘ Nic Claxton learns valuable lesson from Game 3 ejection, Joel Embiid feud nypost.com/2023/04/21/net… via @nypostsports – 6:18 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Immature Embiid embarrasses philly
Maxey, Tucker bailed him out
Phillies shutout by the worst in MLB
Immature Embiid embarrasses philly
Maxey, Tucker bailed him out
Phillies shutout by the worst in MLB
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid gets Flagrant Foul 1 for kicking Nic Claxton, James Harden ejected for contact with Royce O’Neale, and more in crazy Game 3 for 76ers and Nets #NBAPlayoffs
Joel Embiid gets Flagrant Foul 1 for kicking Nic Claxton, James Harden ejected for contact with Royce O’Neale, and more in crazy Game 3 for 76ers and Nets #NBAPlayoffs
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Some questionable officiating last night in the PHI-BKN game. Embiid should have been tossed and Harden shouldn’t have, how they managed to get it the other way round is bewildering. – 5:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers survive Joel Embiid injury, James Harden ejection to take commanding 3-0 series lead inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:56 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After a wild night in Brooklyn saw the 76ers push the Nets to the brink of elimination, James Harden was furious he was ejected and Nets coach Jacque Vaughn was furious Joel Embiid was not: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:08 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden made direct contact when he swung at a Nets player’s groin. Joel Embiid’s kick to a different player landed in a safer spot.
That’s why Harden was thrown out and Embiid dodged an ejection in Philadelphia’s 102-97 victory in Game 3.
James Harden made direct contact when he swung at a Nets player’s groin. Joel Embiid’s kick to a different player landed in a safer spot.
That’s why Harden was thrown out and Embiid dodged an ejection in Philadelphia’s 102-97 victory in Game 3.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid was asked whether he was concerned he would be thrown out after kicking Nic Claxton in the first quarter. “Um. I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Reporter: “Do you remember the play where he [Claxton] got thrown out at the end of the game?”
Joel Embiid was asked whether he was concerned he would be thrown out after kicking Nic Claxton in the first quarter. “Um. I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Reporter: “Do you remember the play where he [Claxton] got thrown out at the end of the game?”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on the Flagrant 1 against Claxton: “I honestly didn’t remember the play.”
Joel Embiid on the Flagrant 1 against Claxton: “I honestly didn’t remember the play.”
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Summing it up: Harden hit his mark (flagrant 2, ejection) and Embiid missed (flagrant 1). official.nba.com/pool-report-on… – 10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid said he couldn’t remember the flagrant foul 1 on Nic Claxton. Asked if he could remember the tech that got Claxton ejected, he smiled and said “yes.” – 10:51 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Here’s the Pool Report with crew chief Tony Brothers on the flagrant foul 1 assessed to Embiid & the flagrant foul 2 assessed to Harden in the Sixers-Nets game. pic.twitter.com/RQg32ZUGa9 – 10:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Official Tony Brothers explains why Joel Embiid wasn’t assessed a flagrant foul 2 for kicking Nic Claxton — and also says James Harden’s contact on Royce O’Neale was deemed excessive. pic.twitter.com/eRN4SCwes5 – 10:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Embiid not getting ejected for kicking him in the groin: “He’s the MVP. I thought he shouldve been kicked out. Like I said it’s not my job to referee. Maybe I shouldve sold it more instead of just clapping…Like I was really hurt; but just gotta move on.” #nets – 10:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid claims he “doesn’t remember” the play with Nic Claxton early or whether he should have been ejected. Said it takes a while to process a game.
Joel Embiid claims he “doesn’t remember” the play with Nic Claxton early or whether he should have been ejected. Said it takes a while to process a game.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said “I don’t remember what happened” with a smile when asked if he was afraid he was going to be ejected after the dust up with Nic Claxton in the first quarter.
Joel Embiid said “I don’t remember what happened” with a smile when asked if he was afraid he was going to be ejected after the dust up with Nic Claxton in the first quarter.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid with a sly smile on whether he thought he’d be ejected in the first quarter: “I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Does he remember the play where Nic Claxton was ejected?
Joel Embiid with a sly smile on whether he thought he’d be ejected in the first quarter: “I don’t know. I don’t remember.”
Does he remember the play where Nic Claxton was ejected?
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I don’t know.. I don’t remember” said Joel Embiid when asked if he was worried about getting ejected in the first quarter #Sixers – 10:45 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Embiid on Claxton kick: “I don’t know I don’t remember it. Like I said we’re up 3-0” – 10:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he “took a lot of shots” today, but that he feels fine. – 10:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tobias Harris said the Sixers knew the shots they were going to get based on how the Nets were sticking to their game plan defending Joel Embiid. Said it was on them to “swing-swing” and knock down shots. They did. – 10:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid kicking Nic Claxton and still playing:
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid kicking Nic Claxton and still playing:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Embiid kicking Claxton: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before, for a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at…and for him to continue to play. I’ve never seen that before. Intentionally.” #Nets #76ers – 10:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid not being ejected for his kick of Nic Claxton:
Jacque Vaughn on Joel Embiid not being ejected for his kick of Nic Claxton:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he’s never seen a situation like Joel Embiid’s before in his career where a player kicks another in the groin intentionally and is able to stay in the game. – 10:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Harden get ejected, Claxton get ejected, Embiid pick up Flagrant 1 in spicy Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/wat… – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden and Embiid in the playoffs:
Embiid — Harden —
20.0 PPG 17.3 PPG
5.0 TPG 3.7 TPG
46/13/96% 39/43/67%
Harden and Embiid in the playoffs:
Embiid — Harden —
20.0 PPG 17.3 PPG
5.0 TPG 3.7 TPG
46/13/96% 39/43/67%
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Nets choked that entire fourth quarter away.
– No Harden
– Embiid in his own head, they didn’t try to go at him with 5 fouls
– Had favorable Dinwiddie isos that turned into O’Neale & Harris catch-and-shoot 3s
The Nets choked that entire fourth quarter away.
– No Harden
– Embiid in his own head, they didn’t try to go at him with 5 fouls
– Had favorable Dinwiddie isos that turned into O’Neale & Harris catch-and-shoot 3s
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers find a way to win in Brooklyn, and lead the series, 3-0.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 7 REB
Embiid: 14 PTS / 10 REB / 2 AST
Melton: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL
The @Philadelphia 76ers find a way to win in Brooklyn, and lead the series, 3-0.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 7 REB
Embiid: 14 PTS / 10 REB / 2 AST
Melton: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 102, Nets 97. Sixers are up 3-0 after a night when Embiid was largely bad (until that late block), Harden got ejected and they committed 15 turnovers. They’ll go for the sweep Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center. – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
14 PTS
10 REB
2 BLK
Embiid tonight:
14 PTS
10 REB
2 BLK
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nets turn it over on the inbounds pass. Melton dunk.
Nets turn it over on the inbounds pass. Melton dunk.
Game (effectively) over as the Sixers will take a 3-0 series lead, despite Harden being ejected, Embiid playing his worst game of the series and Tyrese Maxey going scoreless for a large stretch of the second half. – 10:00 PM
Maxey missed a pull-up jumper, but Embiid came down with a game-saving block on Dinwiddie on the other end.
Tucker to the line with 8 seconds left. He makes 1 of 2, putting the Sixers up 3. Nets ball with 8 seconds left after this timeout. – 9:57 PM
Tucker to the line with 8 seconds left. He makes 1 of 2, putting the Sixers up 3. Nets ball with 8 seconds left after this timeout. – 9:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid with a massive swat at the rim on a Spencer Dinwiddie drive, and now PJ Tucker has two free throws to put the game away. – 9:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers fans chanting “MVP!” after Embiid’s potentially game-saving swat. – 9:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie went to the basket to tie it and Joel Embiid with a huge block to likely seal it. – 9:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers down 92-89 after Harris and Embiid both miss 3s that would have tied it.
But it is still their ball because P.J. Tucker got a couple of key boards. Hasn’t made (or taken) shots, but some key plays from the vet.
Sixers down 92-89 after Harris and Embiid both miss 3s that would have tied it.
But it is still their ball because P.J. Tucker got a couple of key boards. Hasn’t made (or taken) shots, but some key plays from the vet.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 92-89 with 3:57 left. Joel Embiid keeping the Sixers in it despite being clearly hobbled. Vaughn has played just six guys over 11 minutes tonight. Thomas played 11. – 9:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Win or lose, Embiid looks heading for some scans of his right knee. – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid, who now has five fouls, just hit a jumper to pull Philly back to within three, and then had a bit of a limp while running back to the other end of the floor. – 9:42 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
joel embiid made baskets in this series:
game 1: 7
game 2: 6
joel embiid made baskets in this series:
game 1: 7
game 2: 6
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 Nets/76ers Ejection Alert 🚨
🚨 Nets/76ers Ejection Alert 🚨
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The technicals will get all the storylines from this game, but this has been not even close to good enough from Joel Embiid. – 9:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
did Embiid receive permission to speak with the referee? better be careful or else. – 9:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets just had two threes that were halfway down the net and rimmed out.
Joel Embiid picks up an offensive foul on the other end, his 5th. Sixers are challenging.
Nets just had two threes that were halfway down the net and rimmed out.
Joel Embiid picks up an offensive foul on the other end, his 5th. Sixers are challenging.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale draws a charge on Joel Embiid with 5:20 left. Embiid now has five fouls. Nets lead 90-87. This game is trashed. – 9:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Now Embiid’s got five fouls with 5:20 to play. This whole game has been a big ole “wut.” – 9:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who had Royce O’Neale — the Joel Embiid stopper — on their NBA playoff BINGO card? Not I. – 9:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid looking exhausted these last couple defensive possessions. – 9:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I think this might be the weirdest playoff game I’ve seen in a few years? Harden terrible ejection, Claxton double celly ejection for taunting (again, overly aggressive by officials), the non-Embiid ejection, the Embiid falling and generally poor play, the…just overall mess? – 9:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Claxton had been great all night except for the whole can’t dunk without taunting Embiid thing. – 9:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc needs a timeout. Embiid nearly fell just walking up the court, then fell shooting, then sprinted for a track down block. – 9:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nic Claxton may have dunked on Joel Embiid and then stared him down Embiid got the last laugh. He called for Claxton to get T’d up and he was. That was Claxton’s 2nd tech and he’s out of the game. This night is spicy. pic.twitter.com/qCvjd3Fqdc – 9:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton just got a tech after a dunk over Joel Embiid. That’s his second, he’s out of the game.
Nic Claxton just got a tech after a dunk over Joel Embiid. That’s his second, he’s out of the game.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton got a second technical for taunting Embiid after that dunk. – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton dunks over Embiid and gets a T for it. He’s been ejected from the game with 8:48 left. It’s time to call an Uber for this one. – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton has been tossed after picking up his second technical foul for staring down Joel EMbiid after dunking on him. The first tech came for stepping over him in the first quarter. – 9:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And now Nic Claxton has just been ejected for a second technical foul for taunting Joel Embiid following a dunk over him here early in the fourth. – 9:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What do we think of Embiid out there on a sore back and hurt knee in a game this violent, being officiated this weirdly? – 9:31 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The refs should have ejected Embiid and given Harden a flagrant 1 and somehow went 0 for 2. Based on prior history, I’m gonna say NBA officiating is still a mess. – 9:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Pretty massive 4th quarter here for Philly/Embiid.
With it being on the board that the league will suspend Embiid for Game 4, finding a way to win this game without Harden & put an end to the series here, suspension or not, is paramount. – 9:25 PM
With it being on the board that the league will suspend Embiid for Game 4, finding a way to win this game without Harden & put an end to the series here, suspension or not, is paramount. – 9:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
So they eject James Harden on an obvious make up call, for only giving Embiid a flagrant 1 earlier which is awful. But Embiid has taken enough non-basketball fouls for 3 series too so… – 9:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Embiid stayed in the game for his kick but Harden ejected for that? That’s a bush league attempt at a make up call if that’s what it was. – 9:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden thrown out for a shot to O’Neale’s groin area. Though not sure how that is the one they eject for and not Embiid’s. – 9:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers have looked out of it for most of night, and certainly all of the 2nd half. Ball movement leading to nowhere, late clock possessions, no chance at an o-board, Embiid disengaged.
Sixers have looked out of it for most of night, and certainly all of the 2nd half. Ball movement leading to nowhere, late clock possessions, no chance at an o-board, Embiid disengaged.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Really bizarre Embiid night. Lot of out of position moments defensively. Lot of weird not-locked-in moments? Whole Sixers team just looks flustered in general? I was skeptical of the aggressive doubles and closeouts early, but cumulative effect of Nets pressure might be helping? – 9:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid just tossed Nic Claxton out of bounds while Clax was going for a loose ball.
Joel Embiid just tossed Nic Claxton out of bounds while Clax was going for a loose ball.
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
I’m done with Embiid. Before the kick he endangered Clayton by grabbing his legs while he was dunking. The shooter has a right to safely land. – 9:09 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
If y’all think people freak out every single time Embiid falls down, just wait for the Wemby experience. – 9:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton with a circus layup against Embiid, flexes his bicep and hits the free throw for the three-point play. He’s yet to miss a shot. – 9:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has remained in the game after an awkward fall and grabbing at his right knee just before the previous timeout.
Joel Embiid has remained in the game after an awkward fall and grabbing at his right knee just before the previous timeout.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A look an a very scary fall for Embiid. This has been the most dangerous game of the season for him it appears. Right knee is the concern. pic.twitter.com/IZpd0IsNYi – 9:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is staying in the game. Getting a pep talk from Trez at halfcourt before starting it back up – 9:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Could not imagine a worse start to the third quarter for the Sixers.
Could not imagine a worse start to the third quarter for the Sixers.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is staying on the bench during the timeout, has trainer Kevin Johnson by his side talking to him. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Sixers are tied at 63 with 7:32 left in the third quarter. Cam Johnson has started to get going and Joel Embiid is limping again after colliding with him on a layup. Bridges is up to 22 points, Johnson has nine. – 9:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid is limping pretty badly after getting tangled up with Cam Johnson and hitting the deck following a contest. Timeout Sixers. – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After a collision on a block attempt, Joel Embiid struggled to get to his feet and significantly limped up the court. Doc Rivers has called timeout, and Embiid has hobbled to the bench. Nets and Sixers tied at 63. – 9:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Now Embiid comes up limping again after crashing backward trying to stop Cam Johnson’s drive to the basket that ties it at 63. He limps off as 76ers call time. – 9:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid just went down on a Cam Johnson layup and is limping while holding his knee.
Joel Embiid just went down on a Cam Johnson layup and is limping while holding his knee.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Can’t keep track of how many times Embiid has hit the floor tonight, but he was limping right before that Doc timeout. – 9:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Embiid up and hobbling after that Cam Johnson drive. #nets #76ers – 9:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn’s mma, octagon metaphors were the story line in that first half. The big challenge for the Sixers is get out of the first round healthy. Nets seem content to push this one to the physical limits.
Jacque Vaughn’s mma, octagon metaphors were the story line in that first half. The big challenge for the Sixers is get out of the first round healthy. Nets seem content to push this one to the physical limits.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid goes down again on a foul from O’Neal. pic.twitter.com/DhiTRTxQtI – 8:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
28 points for Brooklyn in the last 19:17 of that half. They also only got up 11 3-pointers, when their goal for a half is 20.
28 points for Brooklyn in the last 19:17 of that half. They also only got up 11 3-pointers, when their goal for a half is 20.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
11-point lead at the half for the Sixers. The early fireworks (and Embiid grimacing) aside, the Sixers will certainly take another one of those. Great Maxey outing so far, and Harden has looked spry.
11-point lead at the half for the Sixers. The early fireworks (and Embiid grimacing) aside, the Sixers will certainly take another one of those. Great Maxey outing so far, and Harden has looked spry.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nets 47. Similar formula as the first two games. Embiid is giving the ball up to counter doubles, and Maxey (15 points), Harden (12 points) and Harris (10 points) took advantage. Nets can’t score enough after an initial run to start the game. – 8:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-47, at halftime of Game 3 in Brooklyn.
Maxey: 15 PTS / 6-9 fg / 3-4 fg
Harden: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 4 REB
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-47, at halftime of Game 3 in Brooklyn.
Maxey: 15 PTS / 6-9 fg / 3-4 fg
Harden: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 4 REB
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Concerned about Joel Embiid’s lack of balance. That light graze by O’Neale caused him to fall right over. Could be a serious inner ear ailment – 8:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Brooklyn is showing a slightly different look tonight on defense.
Doubled on catch in Game 1.
Doubled on the blind side in Game 2.
Brooklyn is showing a slightly different look tonight on defense.
Doubled on catch in Game 1.
Doubled on the blind side in Game 2.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Sixers 51-40 with 3:51 left in the first half. Embiid with just three points and the Nets aren’t taking advantage. Bridges has cooled down and the pace of this game is like dial-up. Shows how much the Nets need to go their way to get a win. – 8:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
They said Embiid went to the locker room for treatment on his back. In his first play back he takes a spill and the TNT broadcast points out he was really laboring, and may have landed on someone’s foot. pic.twitter.com/h67YHk98dZ – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson just went for another baptism on Joel Embiid. It wasn’t as successful as the one on Monday. – 8:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid missed, but that’s another nice Rivers ATO for him, a backscreen to get him on the move towards the rim – 8:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Johnson almost just posterized Joel Embiid for the second time this series. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets going small with Embiid and Harden in. It’s the Cams, DFS, Bridges and O’Neale. – 8:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc Rivers guessed the reason Embiid left the floor for the locker room was because of his back from one of those hard falls.
Doc Rivers guessed the reason Embiid left the floor for the locker room was because of his back from one of those hard falls.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Embiid, who went to the locker room earlier, now limping out here in the second quarter. Looks like his lower leg. – 8:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
First Harden and now Embiid have looked a little gimpy in the last few possessions. #76ers #Nets – 8:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Now, Embiid is limping after appearing to twist his ankle while colliding with Cam Johnson. – 8:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid is back in the game and limping after a fall while going for a rebound. Right ankle for him. – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Now Joel Embiid has a slight limp in his right ankle. Uh oh. – 8:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden moving slowly after that collision with Mikal Bridges. Looks like he banged knees.
James Harden moving slowly after that collision with Mikal Bridges. Looks like he banged knees.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
All of that drama and the Sixers are up 4 after one.
Big plot lines at the moment:
—Maxey foul trouble
All of that drama and the Sixers are up 4 after one.
Big plot lines at the moment:
—Maxey foul trouble
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers end the first quarter on a 21-9 run, take a 32-28 lead into the second quarter. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Harris and Harden both have 5 each. Embiid with just 2 on 1-3 shooting.
Sixers end the first quarter on a 21-9 run, take a 32-28 lead into the second quarter. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Harris and Harden both have 5 each. Embiid with just 2 on 1-3 shooting.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 32, Nets 28 at the end of the first. Sixers withstood Brooklyn’s initial burst (and the aftermath of the Claxton-Embiid thing) and got a big quarter from Maxey (12 points on 5-of-7 shooting). Embiid only had three shots in the period. – 8:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid walked to the locker room, I think he was holding that lower back. We saw him holding it a couple times the last two games, both on called fouls against Claxton. – 8:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Straight back to the locker room for Joel Embiid after that latest substitution.
Straight back to the locker room for Joel Embiid after that latest substitution.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid’s heading back to the locker room as he checks out with a little under 2 minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid checked out of the game late in the first quarter and headed straight back to the locker room area. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is heading to the locker room after checking out late in the first quarter. – 8:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid goes back to the locker room after Paul Reed subs in #Sixers – 8:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid gets flagrant 1 in Game 3 of Sixers-Nets after kicking Nic Claxton
Joel Embiid gets flagrant 1 in Game 3 of Sixers-Nets after kicking Nic Claxton
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Smart game plan by Brooklyn to step over, shove, and scrap with Embiid. Vaugh has used a bunch of ring, hitting and octagon metaphors throughout games 1-2. Surprised Sixers weren’t a little more prepared for the scrappy underdog tactics. – 8:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Now would be the time for the leadership and maturity Embiid’s teammates have have praised him for to come through. Can’t take the bait – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Pretty obvious Brooklyn’s whole game plan is to get Embiid to get himself in trouble. It’s their last resort. – 7:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Looked like Sharpe was looking to draw another reaction from Embiid after that play.
Looked like Sharpe was looking to draw another reaction from Embiid after that play.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Now Day’Ron Sharpe is getting into it with Embiid. Why can’t we all just get along? – 7:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s not the hardest matchup for him defensively, but man the Nets have no answers for Joel Embiid’s defense in this series. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie has to improve reading Joel Embiid in drop coverage.
Spencer Dinwiddie has to improve reading Joel Embiid in drop coverage.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
In addition to Embiid not getting ejected, he only has one personal foul after that play. – 7:48 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
So, does Embiid not get ejected because the contact wasn’t to the groin?? Or was he not ejected because of the name on the back of the jersey he was pointing to? – 7:45 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Looked like an extremely straight forward flagrant two call. Bizarre stuff that Embiid stays in the game after intentionally kicking a guy in the wallabies. – 7:44 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
I’m sure Embiid only wanted to hit Nic in the leg just like Rudy Gobert only wanted to punch Kyle Anderson’s neck😂😂😂 – 7:44 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid gets a flagrant 1 for kicking Nic Claxton after Claxton stood over him after an alley oop. Claxton received a tech as well pic.twitter.com/ZT8GLlG5J5 – 7:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Claxton received a technical foul for stepping over Embiid. Embiid, in turn, received a Flagrant foul 1. He remains in the game. Doc Rivers and the Sixers be …. pic.twitter.com/paTucfovFC – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
To recap:
Tech on Claxton for stepping over Embiid
Flagrant 1 on Embiid (but no ejection) for kicking Claxton – 7:43 PM
Tech on Claxton for stepping over Embiid
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Flagrant 1 for Embiid. Technical for Claxton. Sixers dodge a bullet with no ejection there. – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Embiid gets hit with a Flagrant 1 while Claxton gets hit with a T. – 7:42 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid just kicked Nic Claxton after Claxton stood over him after an alley oop dunk. Nets and 76ers get into it a little afterwards. They’re reviewing whether it’s a flagrant on Embiid pic.twitter.com/5erGmFgma0 – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Nets connect on their one of their few (second?) lobs of the series, Claxton stared down Embiid a little too long, and Embiid retaliated with a kick to the groin. They’re reviewing the play. Embiid can’t lose his cool like that. – 7:40 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
We’re two minutes into G3 at Barclays, and Joel Embiid just gave Nic Claxton the…uh…business down low after Claxton’s alley-oop dunk. Wow. – 7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid appeared to kick Claxton in the groin area after the Nets center stood over him after a dunk. – 7:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton just finished an and-one over Joel Embiid and was kicked by Embiid in the groin as it looked like he stepped over him
Nic Claxton just finished an and-one over Joel Embiid and was kicked by Embiid in the groin as it looked like he stepped over him
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton steps over a prone Joel Embiid, who proceeds to kick the #Nets center in the nether regions. #76ers – 7:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nic Claxton fouled Joel Embiid and then stepped over him and then Embiid kicked up into his midsection, and now it’s being reviewed by the officials to see what the punishments will be. – 7:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nic Claxton stepped over Joel Embiid a la Iverson, but Embiid kicked him.
Nic Claxton stepped over Joel Embiid a la Iverson, but Embiid kicked him.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Claxton just dunked over Embiid and stepped over him. Embiid went for the family jewels. They had to be separated. – 7:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Same Sixers starters for Game 3 in Brooklyn:
Maxey-Harden-Harris-Tucker-Embiid – 7:02 PM
Maxey-Harden-Harris-Tucker-Embiid – 7:02 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden getting warm before Sixers-Nets Game 3: pic.twitter.com/RaBn7JqHB5 – 6:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on officiating of James Harden and Joel Embiid:
“I don’t wanna sound like I’m campaigning, but I am. James and Joel do lead the league in missed calls as far as fouls. They get fouled the most, and that’s not a Sixers stat by the way.”
Doc Rivers on officiating of James Harden and Joel Embiid:
“I don’t wanna sound like I’m campaigning, but I am. James and Joel do lead the league in missed calls as far as fouls. They get fouled the most, and that’s not a Sixers stat by the way.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said James Harden and Joel Embiid lead the league in missed calls on them. Adds “it’s not a Sixers’ stat, too.” Asked where he got it from, he didn’t give us a specific source. – 6:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Brooklyn has gone to more five-out against the Sixers, which should give them a preview for Boston (should they advance). Embiid makes a great rotation below, but he gives up a goaltend because Harden gets beat.
Brooklyn has gone to more five-out against the Sixers, which should give them a preview for Boston (should they advance). Embiid makes a great rotation below, but he gives up a goaltend because Harden gets beat.
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Joel Embiid dribbled 5,526 times this season. On why that matters: nytimes.com/2023/04/20/spo… – 12:14 PM
More on this storyline
Claxton was more surprised, rather than upset, at Embiid’s non-ejection: “I mean, it’s the MVP. I thought he should have been kicked out. Like I said, it’s not my job to referee. Maybe I should have sold it more instead of just clapping on the ground, like I was really, really hurt. But just gotta move on.” -via NetsDaily / April 21, 2023
When asked if he remembers Claxton being ejected after he picked up his second technical foul in the fourth quarter. “Um, yes,” he said with a laugh. -via Sixers Wire / April 21, 2023