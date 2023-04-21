Kawhi Leonard and Paul George listed as out for Game 4

Law Murray: Clippers availability report for Game 4 vs Suns – Paul George (out, right knee sprain) – Kawhi Leonard (out, right knee sprain)
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Earlier today, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said “I got a little time now to do that” when asked about developing a game plan in case Kawhi Leonard is out.
That’s the game plan T Lue will have to go with, as Leonard will miss Game 4.
theathletic.com/4438403/2023/0… – 9:09 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Earlier today, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said “I got a little time now to do that” when asked about developing a game plan in case Kawhi Leonard is out.
That’s the game plan T Lue will have to go with, as Leonard will miss Game 4.
theathletic.com/4438403/2023/0… – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers’ list Kawhi Leonard as out for Game 4 with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/cli… – 9:09 PM
Clippers’ list Kawhi Leonard as out for Game 4 with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/cli… – 9:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for a second straight game with a right knee sprain espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:08 PM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for a second straight game with a right knee sprain espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kawhi Leonard (knee) out Game 4 for Clippers, Cameron Payne (back) questionable (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PQYta2Ejrh – 8:49 PM
Suns update: Kawhi Leonard (knee) out Game 4 for Clippers, Cameron Payne (back) questionable (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PQYta2Ejrh – 8:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
OUT:
Paul George – sprained right knee
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee
Russell Westbrook last night sounding plenty bummed on Kawhi’s behalf: “I just feel sorry for him. He probably was playing his best basketball in a while – probably the best in the world, honestly.” – 8:13 PM
OUT:
Paul George – sprained right knee
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee
Russell Westbrook last night sounding plenty bummed on Kawhi’s behalf: “I just feel sorry for him. He probably was playing his best basketball in a while – probably the best in the world, honestly.” – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is set to miss his first consecutive games since returning from ankle injury on December 5 at Charlotte. – 8:12 PM
Kawhi Leonard is set to miss his first consecutive games since returning from ankle injury on December 5 at Charlotte. – 8:12 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Kawhi Leonard will be out for Game 4 vs. the Suns due to a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/k6TzFZmT1m – 8:12 PM
Kawhi Leonard will be out for Game 4 vs. the Suns due to a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/k6TzFZmT1m – 8:12 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 4. Per the team, he is out again with that right knee sprain. PG also remains out with the same type of injury. – 8:08 PM
Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 4. Per the team, he is out again with that right knee sprain. PG also remains out with the same type of injury. – 8:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
sad trombones — Clippers Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 tomorrow. There had been some optimism that we might see him tomorrow. Will have two days off before Game 5 in Phoenix. – 8:07 PM
sad trombones — Clippers Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 tomorrow. There had been some optimism that we might see him tomorrow. Will have two days off before Game 5 in Phoenix. – 8:07 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard will not play inn Game 4. Per the team, he is out with that right knee sprain. PG also remains out with the same type of injury.
Game 4: LAC vs PHX — Injury Report
OUT:
Paul George – sprained right knee
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee – 8:07 PM
Kawhi Leonard will not play inn Game 4. Per the team, he is out with that right knee sprain. PG also remains out with the same type of injury.
Game 4: LAC vs PHX — Injury Report
OUT:
Paul George – sprained right knee
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee – 8:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (knee) will not play in Game 4 on Saturday versus the Phoenix Suns. – 8:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (knee) will not play in Game 4 on Saturday versus the Phoenix Suns. – 8:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been ruled out for Saturday’s Game 4. – 8:06 PM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been ruled out for Saturday’s Game 4. – 8:06 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Clippers announced Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out tomorrow for Game 4 against Phoenix. – 8:06 PM
The Clippers announced Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out tomorrow for Game 4 against Phoenix. – 8:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for Game 4 with a sprained right knee. – 8:06 PM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for Game 4 with a sprained right knee. – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (sprained right knee) is out again for Game 4 tomorrow. Paul George (sprained right knee) remains out. – 8:05 PM
Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (sprained right knee) is out again for Game 4 tomorrow. Paul George (sprained right knee) remains out. – 8:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Clippers list Kawhi Leonard (knee) as out for Game 4 vs. Suns. – 8:05 PM
Clippers list Kawhi Leonard (knee) as out for Game 4 vs. Suns. – 8:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers availability report for Game 4 vs Suns
– Paul George (out, right knee sprain)
– Kawhi Leonard (out, right knee sprain) – 8:05 PM
Clippers availability report for Game 4 vs Suns
– Paul George (out, right knee sprain)
– Kawhi Leonard (out, right knee sprain) – 8:05 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If I’m Steve Ballmer and the front office of the Clippers I’m giving Kawhi and PG just 1 more year to make a title run. Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/hL0k66TlUd – 5:00 PM
If I’m Steve Ballmer and the front office of the Clippers I’m giving Kawhi and PG just 1 more year to make a title run. Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/hL0k66TlUd – 5:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard missed 30 games this regular season.
Let’s go through them:
1 b2b first weekend of season
12 games when knee that had torn ACL stiffened
6 games due to in-game ankle injury
8 more games (non-consecutive) due to b2bs
1 to illness
1 to rest
1 to personal – 4:18 PM
Kawhi Leonard missed 30 games this regular season.
Let’s go through them:
1 b2b first weekend of season
12 games when knee that had torn ACL stiffened
6 games due to in-game ankle injury
8 more games (non-consecutive) due to b2bs
1 to illness
1 to rest
1 to personal – 4:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue didn’t have an update on Kawhi Leonard. He said he has a game plan covering if Kawhi plays and another if he doesn’t and is preparing for both possibilities. – 3:16 PM
Ty Lue didn’t have an update on Kawhi Leonard. He said he has a game plan covering if Kawhi plays and another if he doesn’t and is preparing for both possibilities. – 3:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kawhi has the 3rd-highest win % of all time in the regular season 😯
(h/t HoopsHype) pic.twitter.com/sId2ateZFV – 2:42 PM
Kawhi has the 3rd-highest win % of all time in the regular season 😯
(h/t HoopsHype) pic.twitter.com/sId2ateZFV – 2:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: For their biggest game since 2021, the Clippers gave out shirts w/ the “All Hands” rallying cry.
But the two most important sets, those belonging to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George, their $480+ million duo, never touched the ball. Again. @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 1:14 PM
Column: For their biggest game since 2021, the Clippers gave out shirts w/ the “All Hands” rallying cry.
But the two most important sets, those belonging to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George, their $480+ million duo, never touched the ball. Again. @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 1:14 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:23 PM
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Both Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have played at elite levels, while also managing serious injuries last few seasons. KD on Kawhi’s latest ordeal: “There’s some stuff that you wish you had more control over. It’s just such a tough situation. ” bit.ly/3H415SC pic.twitter.com/4CpyTZQJ9l – 11:13 AM
Both Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have played at elite levels, while also managing serious injuries last few seasons. KD on Kawhi’s latest ordeal: “There’s some stuff that you wish you had more control over. It’s just such a tough situation. ” bit.ly/3H415SC pic.twitter.com/4CpyTZQJ9l – 11:13 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will the Clippers & Kawhi Leonard ever catch a health break? I dive into the Clippers’ extensive injury history during the most inopportune times. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer: “Obviously you want to win a championship, but you have to stay healthy.” https://t.co/qJR3gTRHbk pic.twitter.com/Iauqmd9qQS – 10:32 AM
Will the Clippers & Kawhi Leonard ever catch a health break? I dive into the Clippers’ extensive injury history during the most inopportune times. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer: “Obviously you want to win a championship, but you have to stay healthy.” https://t.co/qJR3gTRHbk pic.twitter.com/Iauqmd9qQS – 10:32 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“It’s very deflating”
Ty Lue’s plans for this series relied upon a healthy Kawhi Leonard. Everything the Clippers do is built upon a healthy Kawhi Leonard. A few hours before Game 3, those plans went up in smoke sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-w… – 10:28 AM
“It’s very deflating”
Ty Lue’s plans for this series relied upon a healthy Kawhi Leonard. Everything the Clippers do is built upon a healthy Kawhi Leonard. A few hours before Game 3, those plans went up in smoke sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-w… – 10:28 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Friday show! We’re live from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: Warriors step up, rethinking Kawhi, Brady obfuscates, @SamQuinnCBS, @DecelCBS all mad & got some doubts, Buy/Sell, Bum Of The Week, @AndrewBogusch, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:39 AM
Friday show! We’re live from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: Warriors step up, rethinking Kawhi, Brady obfuscates, @SamQuinnCBS, @DecelCBS all mad & got some doubts, Buy/Sell, Bum Of The Week, @AndrewBogusch, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG this playoffs:
36.3 — Devin Booker
34.5 — Kawhi Leonard
32.0 — Jamal Murray
31.1 — Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/vUm46Dii8H – 9:35 AM
Most PPG this playoffs:
36.3 — Devin Booker
34.5 — Kawhi Leonard
32.0 — Jamal Murray
31.1 — Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/vUm46Dii8H – 9:35 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA pod w/ @Adam_Mares
Did Warriors take momentum vs Kings?
Eject or not to eject
Kawhi injury
Suns concerns
open.spotify.com/episode/3Mw2Er… – 9:18 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA pod w/ @Adam_Mares
Did Warriors take momentum vs Kings?
Eject or not to eject
Kawhi injury
Suns concerns
open.spotify.com/episode/3Mw2Er… – 9:18 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Clippers left Phoenix believing they can win this series. Now they’re down 2-1 and wondering if they’ll have Kawhi back at some point against the Suns. Ty Lue’s emotions ran the gamut over the past 24 or so hours: “It’s very deflating.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:49 AM
The Clippers left Phoenix believing they can win this series. Now they’re down 2-1 and wondering if they’ll have Kawhi back at some point against the Suns. Ty Lue’s emotions ran the gamut over the past 24 or so hours: “It’s very deflating.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The Clippers had their first home game of the postseason Thursday night.
19,068 in building.
Kawhi Leonard was inactive due to a right knee sprain. It’s another spring with Leonard unable to play in front of a full home playoff crowd.
theathletic.com/4435753/2023/0… – 3:31 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
The Clippers had their first home game of the postseason Thursday night.
19,068 in building.
Kawhi Leonard was inactive due to a right knee sprain. It’s another spring with Leonard unable to play in front of a full home playoff crowd.
theathletic.com/4435753/2023/0… – 3:31 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
I’m telling you, the Clippers live at the intersection of You Can’t Make This Up and What Else Would You Expect.
Pain on pain on pain: Kawhi Leonard (knee) joins Paul George (knee) in street clothes.
ocregister.com/2023/04/20/swa… – 3:06 AM
I’m telling you, the Clippers live at the intersection of You Can’t Make This Up and What Else Would You Expect.
Pain on pain on pain: Kawhi Leonard (knee) joins Paul George (knee) in street clothes.
ocregister.com/2023/04/20/swa… – 3:06 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook took blame for turnovers postgame. Phoenix scored 7 points off his 6 turnovers. Then he described his feelings after hearing Kawhi was out. pic.twitter.com/8gJqGTp5wB – 2:29 AM
Russell Westbrook took blame for turnovers postgame. Phoenix scored 7 points off his 6 turnovers. Then he described his feelings after hearing Kawhi was out. pic.twitter.com/8gJqGTp5wB – 2:29 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook said he felt for Kawhi Leonard when he learned Kawhi would be out for Game 3. He said Kawhi was playing the best of anyone in the world in the first two games. If Clippers have to move forward without Kawhi, Russ says Clippers have to rally together. – 1:51 AM
Russell Westbrook said he felt for Kawhi Leonard when he learned Kawhi would be out for Game 3. He said Kawhi was playing the best of anyone in the world in the first two games. If Clippers have to move forward without Kawhi, Russ says Clippers have to rally together. – 1:51 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Russell Westbrook feels for Kawhi Leonard, who’s day to day with a knee sprain: “I just feel sorry for him, probably was playing the best basketball in a while – best in the world, probably.” – 1:49 AM
Russell Westbrook feels for Kawhi Leonard, who’s day to day with a knee sprain: “I just feel sorry for him, probably was playing the best basketball in a while – best in the world, probably.” – 1:49 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tyronn Lue on emotions today, learning the Kawhi Leonard news. Reiterates that it’s most deflating for Kawhi: “It’s very deflating. I think more so for Kawhi. You have a guy coming off an ACL … works extremely hard to get to this point, so it’s tough for him.” – 1:34 AM
Tyronn Lue on emotions today, learning the Kawhi Leonard news. Reiterates that it’s most deflating for Kawhi: “It’s very deflating. I think more so for Kawhi. You have a guy coming off an ACL … works extremely hard to get to this point, so it’s tough for him.” – 1:34 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tyronn Lue on the Clippers’ effort, without PG and Kawhi, in a 129-124 loss to the Suns.
“We’ve been here before, as crazy as it might sound. We have a deep team … you hate to see PG and Kawhi go down, but control what you can control.” – 1:32 AM
Tyronn Lue on the Clippers’ effort, without PG and Kawhi, in a 129-124 loss to the Suns.
“We’ve been here before, as crazy as it might sound. We have a deep team … you hate to see PG and Kawhi go down, but control what you can control.” – 1:32 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Man, watching the Suns celebrate on Clippers floor without Kawhi is getting old – 1:11 AM
Man, watching the Suns celebrate on Clippers floor without Kawhi is getting old – 1:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Clippers with 40+ points in a playoff game:
Bob McAdoo
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
Elton Brand
And now, Norman Powell. pic.twitter.com/RLQKsSqdog – 1:08 AM
Clippers with 40+ points in a playoff game:
Bob McAdoo
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
Elton Brand
And now, Norman Powell. pic.twitter.com/RLQKsSqdog – 1:08 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Went into today thinking it was Kawhi, Russ, Norm who needed help scoring.
Kawhi’s out. Norm has playoff career high 31. Russ has 24.
Only other player in double figures is Bones (14) with 9:50 left.
theathletic.com/4429984/2023/0… – 12:35 AM
Went into today thinking it was Kawhi, Russ, Norm who needed help scoring.
Kawhi’s out. Norm has playoff career high 31. Russ has 24.
Only other player in double figures is Bones (14) with 9:50 left.
theathletic.com/4429984/2023/0… – 12:35 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers trail the Suns by just 3 at the half 54-51 without Kawhi or PG. – 11:39 PM
Clippers trail the Suns by just 3 at the half 54-51 without Kawhi or PG. – 11:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Clippers are playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they only trail the Suns at halftime, 54-51. – 11:38 PM
The Clippers are playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they only trail the Suns at halftime, 54-51. – 11:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Marcus Morris Sr. got a tech for arguing a foul called on his block attempt. Clippers are playing feisty and scrappy as expected. They just need to find offense will be the big issue as long as Kawhi remains out. – 11:21 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. got a tech for arguing a foul called on his block attempt. Clippers are playing feisty and scrappy as expected. They just need to find offense will be the big issue as long as Kawhi remains out. – 11:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers need all the offense they can get with Kawhi and PG out. Bones has waved for three clear outs and counting. pic.twitter.com/quIgvK1R2E – 11:20 PM
Clippers need all the offense they can get with Kawhi and PG out. Bones has waved for three clear outs and counting. pic.twitter.com/quIgvK1R2E – 11:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers with a 20-14 lead over Suns with 3:44 left in 1st Q. So far, reminds me of hustle & resiliency Clippers showed after Kawhi Leonard injured his ACL in 2021 playoffs vs Utah. – 10:58 PM
Clippers with a 20-14 lead over Suns with 3:44 left in 1st Q. So far, reminds me of hustle & resiliency Clippers showed after Kawhi Leonard injured his ACL in 2021 playoffs vs Utah. – 10:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers started out with an adrenaline rush presumably to make up for Kawhi Leonard’s absence. Since then, last two possessions ended with two Westbrook turnovers, including a pass that bounced off Zubac’s back. – 10:46 PM
Clippers started out with an adrenaline rush presumably to make up for Kawhi Leonard’s absence. Since then, last two possessions ended with two Westbrook turnovers, including a pass that bounced off Zubac’s back. – 10:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers and Suns starting lineups
Kawhi and PG both on bench. pic.twitter.com/nCeax1GDB3 – 10:42 PM
Clippers and Suns starting lineups
Kawhi and PG both on bench. pic.twitter.com/nCeax1GDB3 – 10:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
SportsCenter hit on Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/gU1XYKLOXD – 10:38 PM
SportsCenter hit on Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/gU1XYKLOXD – 10:38 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
We recorded today’s show before the Kawhi news broke.
But, Suns vs. Clippers has been entertaining and @David Thorpe tells @jshector being pushed deep by the Clippers is good for the Suns.
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9vRn0 pic.twitter.com/i9QZfa60TE – 10:30 PM
We recorded today’s show before the Kawhi news broke.
But, Suns vs. Clippers has been entertaining and @David Thorpe tells @jshector being pushed deep by the Clippers is good for the Suns.
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9vRn0 pic.twitter.com/i9QZfa60TE – 10:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is replacing Kawhi Leonard in starting lineup tonight.
Leaves a second unit of Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee.
Same starters for Suns. Cameron Payne still inactive. – 10:07 PM
Norman Powell is replacing Kawhi Leonard in starting lineup tonight.
Leaves a second unit of Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee.
Same starters for Suns. Cameron Payne still inactive. – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There is a level of urgency for every playoff game.”
Monty Williams on #Clippers playing without Kawhi Leonard and the idea of this being a trap game for #Suns. pic.twitter.com/5EqXfYqjBG – 9:34 PM
“There is a level of urgency for every playoff game.”
Monty Williams on #Clippers playing without Kawhi Leonard and the idea of this being a trap game for #Suns. pic.twitter.com/5EqXfYqjBG – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Kawhi Leonard being out: “I think we had to do what we do on a daily basis as far as making adjustments on the fly.” – 9:06 PM
Monty Williams on Kawhi Leonard being out: “I think we had to do what we do on a daily basis as far as making adjustments on the fly.” – 9:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi headed to locker room and greeted a couple of reporters with “What’s up? What’s up?” – 8:58 PM
Kawhi headed to locker room and greeted a couple of reporters with “What’s up? What’s up?” – 8:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said he found out last night that Kawhi Leonard had aggravated his right knee. Lue said he learned before shootaround that he would not have Kawhi. – 8:55 PM
Ty Lue said he found out last night that Kawhi Leonard had aggravated his right knee. Lue said he learned before shootaround that he would not have Kawhi. – 8:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ty Lue said last night is when he found out that Kawhi Leonard had injured his knee. Shootaround is when they found out he was out. – 8:55 PM
Ty Lue said last night is when he found out that Kawhi Leonard had injured his knee. Shootaround is when they found out he was out. – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue not certain if Kawhi Leonard he will play in Game 4. But Ty said, “I’m optimistic anything can happen.” – 8:52 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue not certain if Kawhi Leonard he will play in Game 4. But Ty said, “I’m optimistic anything can happen.” – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue expressed confidence in the Clippers who are available, saying the team had a good shootaround. Lue added that Kawhi Leonard is feeling down. – 8:52 PM
Ty Lue expressed confidence in the Clippers who are available, saying the team had a good shootaround. Lue added that Kawhi Leonard is feeling down. – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on playing Game 3 without Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/P3aSR5rGwY – 8:51 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue on playing Game 3 without Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/P3aSR5rGwY – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on level of optimism of Kawhi coming back: “I don’t know much about it.” – 8:51 PM
T Lue on level of optimism of Kawhi coming back: “I don’t know much about it.” – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel bad for Kawhi.”
Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard (knee) being out Game 3. #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/pr0McjVAZF – 8:50 PM
“I feel bad for Kawhi.”
Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard (knee) being out Game 3. #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/pr0McjVAZF – 8:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Clippers coach Ty Lue said he found out Kawhi Leonard wouldn’t be available “right before shootaround”. The knee was aggravated in Game 1, worsened in Game 2. – 8:50 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said he found out Kawhi Leonard wouldn’t be available “right before shootaround”. The knee was aggravated in Game 1, worsened in Game 2. – 8:50 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Ty Lue said he found out Kawhi Leonard (knee) was not going to be able to play tonight right before shootaround this morning. That is not a lot of time to change up a game plan. – 8:50 PM
Ty Lue said he found out Kawhi Leonard (knee) was not going to be able to play tonight right before shootaround this morning. That is not a lot of time to change up a game plan. – 8:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tyronn Lue on the knee sprain that Kawhi Leonard is dealing with. “Feel sorry for Kawhi because he works so hard to get to this point. All the guys gotta step up.” – 8:49 PM
Tyronn Lue on the knee sprain that Kawhi Leonard is dealing with. “Feel sorry for Kawhi because he works so hard to get to this point. All the guys gotta step up.” – 8:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tyronn Lue said he found out before today’s shootaround that the Clippers would not have Kawhi Leonard for Game 3. He said he feels sorry for Leonard but that the Clippers have been here before, compensating for a hurt player. – 8:49 PM
Tyronn Lue said he found out before today’s shootaround that the Clippers would not have Kawhi Leonard for Game 3. He said he feels sorry for Leonard but that the Clippers have been here before, compensating for a hurt player. – 8:49 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ty found out about Kawhi’s availability “right before shootaround.
“I feel sorry Kawhi” – 8:49 PM
Ty found out about Kawhi’s availability “right before shootaround.
“I feel sorry Kawhi” – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tyronn Lue said the Clippers found out Kawhi Leonard would be out at shootaround today.
“Feel sorry for Kawhi, because he worked so hard to get to this point.” – 8:49 PM
Tyronn Lue said the Clippers found out Kawhi Leonard would be out at shootaround today.
“Feel sorry for Kawhi, because he worked so hard to get to this point.” – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that he had to change gameplan based on Kawhi Leonard’s injury “right before shootaround.” – 8:48 PM
Tyronn Lue says that he had to change gameplan based on Kawhi Leonard’s injury “right before shootaround.” – 8:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank on load management Kawhi question: “He didn’t mean to land on Amir Coffey’s ankle. He didn’t mean to tear his ACL.” pic.twitter.com/14SCyUQqbo – 8:47 PM
Lawrence Frank on load management Kawhi question: “He didn’t mean to land on Amir Coffey’s ankle. He didn’t mean to tear his ACL.” pic.twitter.com/14SCyUQqbo – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When asked about what Kawhi Leonard’s benchmarks are to get cleared, Lawrence Frank says that he will defer to the medical staff and doctors and “kind of how he responds to treatment without, out of respect to privacy, exactly what the specific benchmarks are.” – 8:42 PM
When asked about what Kawhi Leonard’s benchmarks are to get cleared, Lawrence Frank says that he will defer to the medical staff and doctors and “kind of how he responds to treatment without, out of respect to privacy, exactly what the specific benchmarks are.” – 8:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Paul George continues “to work his butt off” and makes progress but that Kawhi Leonard’s injury has no impact on George’s return timetable. – 8:38 PM
Lawrence Frank says Paul George continues “to work his butt off” and makes progress but that Kawhi Leonard’s injury has no impact on George’s return timetable. – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is day-to-day, and declined to elaborate on specifics on degree of severity of Leonard’s knee sprain in regards to Paul George’s knee sprain last month. pic.twitter.com/SBjtdHglFl – 8:36 PM
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is day-to-day, and declined to elaborate on specifics on degree of severity of Leonard’s knee sprain in regards to Paul George’s knee sprain last month. pic.twitter.com/SBjtdHglFl – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked about Paul George’s recovery, Lawrence Frank said that Kawhi’s injury won’t affect the timeline of George’s rehab. – 8:25 PM
Asked about Paul George’s recovery, Lawrence Frank said that Kawhi’s injury won’t affect the timeline of George’s rehab. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank on Kawhi: “He desperately, desperately wants to play. This is the playoffs. This is what these guys live for. And especially him, where he takes his game and he is one of the few players in the history of this game at the highest level.” – 8:24 PM
L Frank on Kawhi: “He desperately, desperately wants to play. This is the playoffs. This is what these guys live for. And especially him, where he takes his game and he is one of the few players in the history of this game at the highest level.” – 8:24 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
No matter how much Kawhi wanted to play, he’s “not cleared to play.” – 8:24 PM
No matter how much Kawhi wanted to play, he’s “not cleared to play.” – 8:24 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue does not have a Kawhi Leonard update this afternoon -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 21, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue says he has a game plan with and without Kawhi Leonard for Game 4 now that he has had more time to prepare. Lue said he found out the night before Game 3 about Kawhi’s knee hurting and didn’t know until before morning shootaround that they wouldn’t have Kawhi. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 21, 2023
Hours before tipoff, when the Clippers had thoughts of putting some real doubt into the minds of the favored Suns, word came down Leonard would be unavailable for Thursday’s game. It isn’t the dreaded “load management,” but it put a damper on what could’ve been the best basketball series for anybody’s money. “It’s very deflating,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “I’m thinking mostly of Kawhi. He hasn’t missed a rehab session, eats right, eats clean. Works extremely hard to get to this point. And then you have something like this happen. I feel bad for him. “Our guys have been through a lot this year and the last two years, just for us to compete to the point to make the playoffs and feel pretty good, outside of having PG [Paul George]. It’s a blow.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 21, 2023
Law Murray: Paul George on return progress via @PodcastPShow: “I’m grinding. Literally grinding… trying to figure it out, trying to work my ass off. Doing a ton of cardio, ton of conditioning. And it’s basically just trying to check off any boxes I can. So each day, it’s something new…” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 20, 2023