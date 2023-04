Kawhi Leonard and Paul George listed as out for Game 4

Hours before tipoff, when the Clippers had thoughts of putting some real doubt into the minds of the favored Suns, word came down Leonard would be unavailable for Thursday’s game. It isn’t the dreaded “load management,” but it put a damper on what could’ve been the best basketball series for anybody’s money. “It’s very deflating,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “I’m thinking mostly of Kawhi. He hasn’t missed a rehab session, eats right, eats clean. Works extremely hard to get to this point. And then you have something like this happen. I feel bad for him . “Our guys have been through a lot this year and the last two years, just for us to compete to the point to make the playoffs and feel pretty good, outside of having PG [Paul George]. It’s a blow.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 21, 2023