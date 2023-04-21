LeBron James on Dillon Brooks: I'm not here for the b*******, I'm ready to play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James ends his interview this way: “I don’t want to talk much more. Tomorrow is going to be a great game. I’m not here for the bull—. I’m ready to play. That’s it.” – 4:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James cut off his presser with this message: pic.twitter.com/AODC9BsYBr – 4:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James old: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They just want to talk. We don’t really care. We’re just going to play our game and try to win the game.” pic.twitter.com/eGmxHQmqqj – 4:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if he has any response to Dillon Brooks calling him old and saying he only has respect for a player who drops 40 on him:
“No.” – 4:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if he thinks you have to be a certain caliber player to engage in trash talk: pic.twitter.com/Kkt4VkiWeV – 4:26 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Asked if he had anything to say about Dillon Brooks, LeBron James said: “No.” – 4:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After generally side stepping questions about Dylan Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/Xq8Z9XOfvS – 4:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron at the end of his media availability: “I’m not here for the bullshit. I’m ready to play.” – 4:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James’ time and body language suggests he’s ready to unleash in Game 4 instead of contributing to the trash talk – 4:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron concluded his availability: “I’m not here for the B.S.; … I’m ready to play.” – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James has little to say about Dillon Brooks’ trash talking pic.twitter.com/ZEjOsCBu6Z – 4:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
When asked if he had thoughts on the postgame comments from Grizzlies players after Game 2, LeBron said “no.”
He added that the game is “won between the four lines.” – 4:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday's @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. Dillon Brooks calls out LeBron. Will he get a reaction? What can the Lakers fix in Game 3? Can D'Lo on track? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/dKNyZJaJwKI – 3:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I spoke with Tristan Thompson about signing with the Lakers, mentoring the team’s younger players, holding LeBron and AD accountable, what he learned from Dahntay Jones, and his post-career TV ambitions.
“I want to be next Michael Strahan.”
theathletic.com/4426422/2023/0… – 1:40 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Pretty sure Elon Musk is paying for LeBron’s and my blue checkmark… pic.twitter.com/XqkcKoFocj – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday's @lockedonlakers podcast! We talk Dillon Brooks antagonizing LeBron (and whether the King will take the bait) and adjustments the Lakers can make during Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies. Plus, Reaves gets some 6MOY love. @LockedOnNetwork
@LockedOnNBAPods
@LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dil… – 12:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday's @lockedonlakers podcast! We talk Dillon Brooks antagonizing LeBron (and whether the Kings will react in kind) and adjustments the Lakers can make during Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies. Plus, Reaves gets some 6MOY love. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Dillon Brooks is right. LeBron James is old. And the Grizzlies are still the youngest team in these playoffs. Dove into what that means in the context of this series. Sometimes we lose sight of that last part because of how good Memphis has been.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A fun feature story:
– How Luke Kennard won an Xbox and loaded his closet at an amusement park
– Luke on the moment he passed LeBron James in career high school points
– How “Luke Mania” in Franklin changed the operation for one local pizza business.
A fun feature story:
– How Luke Kennard won an Xbox and loaded his closet at an amusement park
– Luke on the moment he passed LeBron James in career high school points
– How “Luke Mania” in Franklin changed the operation for one local pizza business.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A fun feature story:
– How Luke Kennard won an Xbox and loaded his closet at an amusement park
– Luek on the moment he passed LeBron James in career high school points
– How “Luke Mania” in Franklin changed the operation for one local pizza business.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:34 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Lakers-Grizzlies series is a referendum now, probably on the guy who called out LeBron James. Probably, @TheAthleticNBA
theathletic.com/4434140/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Dillon Brooks: “I don’t respect no one until they give me 40.”
Dillon Brooks has never made an All-Defensive Team.
LeBron has scored 40 vs every NBA team.
Conclusion: Dillon Brooks is not that dude. – 1:25 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
after dropping 36 pts vs the kings, steph curry is now *4th* in playoff games with 35+ pts on 65+ ts% (via @stathead)
1. lebron james (27x)
2. kevin durant (20x)
3. michael jordan (18x)
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Here’s yet another instance of the refs deciding when to issue a T (on Claxton) for taunting Imbiid after ignoring it for multiple games. Gangrene could be expelled from every game for taunting. Why wasn’t Brooks T’d up for taunting LeBron in G2? I could go on forever… – 9:38 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The slights LeBron James gets are beneath him, including the bombs Dillon Brooks dropped. But we have a series now because of what Brooks said, and LeBron once again has to answer, @The Athletic
theathletic.com/4434140/2023/0… – 7:07 PM
The slights LeBron James gets are beneath him, including the bombs Dillon Brooks dropped. But we have a series now because of what Brooks said, and LeBron once again has to answer, @The Athletic
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The slights LeBron James occasionally gets are beneath him. But what if Dillon Brooks turns out to be right? We have a series now, because of this very question, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4434140/2023/0… – 6:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
In Franklin, Ohio Luke Kennard is more than the player who passed LeBron James in high school scoring.
He is godsend to one local business owner, and prize menace at the local amusement park.
Story: https://t.co/bmGggB35Dq pic.twitter.com/20RQW8jq1G – 5:14 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Game 3 preview, on defending LeBron and deploying Dillon. Plus:
🏀Ja’s probable return
🏀Surviving the bigs battle
🏀Waiting for 3s to fall
🏀Roddy making 8th-man case
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:13 PM
