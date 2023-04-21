Marcus Smart: I don't see a team with three backcourt defenders as good as the Celtics

“I don’t see any three [backcourt defenders] better than us,” Marcus Smart says. “Especially when Derrick White is playing the way he’s playing. And Malcolm Brogdon’s playing the way he’s playing. And then obviously me getting back to me. I don’t see any three guards that are doing exactly what we’re doing at a very high level every game. So that speaks volumes about us and the pride we are taking on that end.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon doing it all: 7 points, 5 rebounds & 5 assists after that dish to Marcus Smart. – 7:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Marcus Smart ties the game at 22 and TD Garden is rocking.
The Hawks offense has run stagnant and they’ve missed their last eight shot attempts. – 7:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
hawks pick up where they left off in the second half of game 1, moving dejounte onto derrick white and hiding trae young on marcus smart. some pretty simple ways boston can attack that matchup, though – 7:16 PM
Mazzulla wasn’t surprised Smart’s defense wasn’t recognized during the regular season. “I try to tell him he doesn’t need an award to get that value that we talk [about],” said Mazzulla. “Because we know what he does for us.” In fact, Mazzulla likes the idea of Smart playing with something to prove. “I’m a big spite guy,” said Mazzulla. “So, yeah.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 21, 2023
Smart agrees. The “mediocre” defense he was playing in March? “It’s very different,” says Smart. If some forgot how difference-making Boston’s backcourt defense is, the playoffs are a chance to remind them of how good they can be. “I mean, as you can see, we’re turning it up,” says Smart. “Regular season for me, defense wasn’t too crazy. But you can see that’s all changing in the playoffs. We’re definitely using that to motivate us as much as we can. We believe we have one of the best defensive teams, the best defensive guys, and that’s what it is. So now we just got to go out there and continue to prove it.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 21, 2023
The trust in himself. The bravado to take hold of key moments. The brashness to do what White’s teammates considered him capable of doing all along. Laid back by nature, White had an instinct to blend in after he got thrown into the whirlwind of a title push last season. The rest of the Celtics encouraged him to stand out instead. “Derrick’s not a confrontational guy in the aspect where he just sits back, he’s not trying to do too much, he doesn’t want to do too much, he doesn’t want to be too out there,” Marcus Smart said late in the regular season. “So we were like, ‘Hey, man, you’re one of the better players in this league, dude. You played for one of the best coaches. You know how to play the game. We need you to play the game.’” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023