Marcus Smart: I don't see a team with three backcourt defenders as good as the Celtics

Marcus Smart: I don't see a team with three backcourt defenders as good as the Celtics

Main Rumors

Marcus Smart: I don't see a team with three backcourt defenders as good as the Celtics

April 21, 2023- by

By |

“I don’t see any three [backcourt defenders] better than us,” Marcus Smart says. “Especially when Derrick White is playing the way he’s playing. And Malcolm Brogdon’s playing the way he’s playing. And then obviously me getting back to me. I don’t see any three guards that are doing exactly what we’re doing at a very high level every game. So that speaks volumes about us and the pride we are taking on that end.”
Source: Sports Illustrated

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jay King @ByJayKing
Malcolm Brogdon really pushing the pace tonight. Then Marcus Smart does it twice in a row to create Jayson Tatum layup attempts. He blew the first one, but Smart found him moments later for another easy one. – 7:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon doing it all: 7 points, 5 rebounds & 5 assists after that dish to Marcus Smart. – 7:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Marcus Smart ties the game at 22 and TD Garden is rocking.
The Hawks offense has run stagnant and they’ve missed their last eight shot attempts. – 7:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
hawks pick up where they left off in the second half of game 1, moving dejounte onto derrick white and hiding trae young on marcus smart. some pretty simple ways boston can attack that matchup, though – 7:16 PM

More on this storyline

The trust in himself. The bravado to take hold of key moments. The brashness to do what White’s teammates considered him capable of doing all along. Laid back by nature, White had an instinct to blend in after he got thrown into the whirlwind of a title push last season. The rest of the Celtics encouraged him to stand out instead. “Derrick’s not a confrontational guy in the aspect where he just sits back, he’s not trying to do too much, he doesn’t want to do too much, he doesn’t want to be too out there,” Marcus Smart said late in the regular season. “So we were like, ‘Hey, man, you’re one of the better players in this league, dude. You played for one of the best coaches. You know how to play the game. We need you to play the game.’” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023

Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home