Marcus Smart: I don't see a team with three backcourt defenders as good as the Celtics

The trust in himself. The bravado to take hold of key moments. The brashness to do what White’s teammates considered him capable of doing all along. Laid back by nature, White had an instinct to blend in after he got thrown into the whirlwind of a title push last season. The rest of the Celtics encouraged him to stand out instead. “Derrick’s not a confrontational guy in the aspect where he just sits back, he’s not trying to do too much, he doesn’t want to do too much, he doesn’t want to be too out there,” Marcus Smart said late in the regular season. “So we were like, ‘Hey, man, you’re one of the better players in this league, dude. You played for one of the best coaches. You know how to play the game. We need you to play the game.’” -via The Athletic / April 19, 2023