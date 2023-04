Monty Williams says he cried after Mikal Bridges trade

In short, Bridges is a coach’s dream. “I think he could be an All-Star,” Wright said. “It just depends on how they need to use him.” Jay Wright, a rising star himself these days for CBS Sports, was asked if he had a message for Nets fans. “Just appreciate him as a winner,” he said. “He wants to win worse than probably any Nets fan wants them to win. Regardless of how many points he scores, regardless of what his role is, he really looks at the game every time he plays a game as, ‘I just want our team to win.’ It’s simple, but we know how rare that is these days.” -via New York Post / April 18, 2023