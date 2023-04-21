Monty Williams says he cried after Mikal Bridges trade

When Williams wakes up a couple hours after the deal is done, he has dozens of missed calls and texts. As he begins to scroll, he realizes what has transpired. Bridges and Johnson had become family to him — and now they were gone. “If I was going to lose Cam and Mikal, it better be for Kevin,” Williams told ESPN. “You know what I mean? It’s like you’re crying in one eye and then the other eye is kind of bright.” “That’s the only time in my coaching that I’ve cried [after a trade],” he said.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams calls timeout to challenge that foul call on Devin Booker. Suns up 13 with 9 minutes to go – 12:38 AM
Monty Williams calls timeout to challenge that foul call on Devin Booker. Suns up 13 with 9 minutes to go – 12:38 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the final turnover between him and Royce O’Neale:
“I should’ve just popped and got the ball. I was trying to get open and shoot but I should’ve just popped and got it. That’s what Royce was doing and I just let him down… That was the only play honestly and I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:49 PM
Mikal Bridges on the final turnover between him and Royce O’Neale:
“I should’ve just popped and got the ball. I was trying to get open and shoot but I should’ve just popped and got it. That’s what Royce was doing and I just let him down… That was the only play honestly and I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the final turnover between him and Royce O’Neale:
“I should’ve just popped on got the ball. I was trying to get open and shoot but I should’ve just popped and got it. That’s what Royce was doing and I just let him down… That was the only play honestly and I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:40 PM
Mikal Bridges on the final turnover between him and Royce O’Neale:
“I should’ve just popped on got the ball. I was trying to get open and shoot but I should’ve just popped and got it. That’s what Royce was doing and I just let him down… That was the only play honestly and I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Suns are a brutal team to shoot the ball against due to their physicality. Asked Monty Williams about that defensive factor pregame, especially with Clippers expected to rely more on the 3-pointer tonight. pic.twitter.com/85W6jELOJ0 – 10:19 PM
The Suns are a brutal team to shoot the ball against due to their physicality. Asked Monty Williams about that defensive factor pregame, especially with Clippers expected to rely more on the 3-pointer tonight. pic.twitter.com/85W6jELOJ0 – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Monty Williams on not getting trapgamed by Clips tonight, and using Lakers-Grizzlies Game 2 as a warning pic.twitter.com/lMNrSfgxfD – 10:13 PM
Here’s Monty Williams on not getting trapgamed by Clips tonight, and using Lakers-Grizzlies Game 2 as a warning pic.twitter.com/lMNrSfgxfD – 10:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the botched play with Royce O’Neale was for Mikal Bridges to get a look from 3. Said they “weren’t aligned” on that play. – 10:11 PM
Jacque Vaughn said the botched play with Royce O’Neale was for Mikal Bridges to get a look from 3. Said they “weren’t aligned” on that play. – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There is a level of urgency for every playoff game.”
Monty Williams on #Clippers playing without Kawhi Leonard and the idea of this being a trap game for #Suns. pic.twitter.com/5EqXfYqjBG – 9:34 PM
“There is a level of urgency for every playoff game.”
Monty Williams on #Clippers playing without Kawhi Leonard and the idea of this being a trap game for #Suns. pic.twitter.com/5EqXfYqjBG – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Balance.
#Suns Monty Williams talked about adjusting to #Clippers and sticking to their own team principles for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/GMhF5l4KEB – 9:29 PM
Balance.
#Suns Monty Williams talked about adjusting to #Clippers and sticking to their own team principles for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/GMhF5l4KEB – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says there is a level of urgency in every playoff game, and that he doesn’t see this as a trap game. Mentioned the Lakers-Grizzlies game last night as a reminder not to fall into getting comfortable – 9:11 PM
Monty Williams says there is a level of urgency in every playoff game, and that he doesn’t see this as a trap game. Mentioned the Lakers-Grizzlies game last night as a reminder not to fall into getting comfortable – 9:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Regardless of how long this series goes, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are playoff hoopers.
That’s a massive W for Brooklyn. – 9:09 PM
Regardless of how long this series goes, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are playoff hoopers.
That’s a massive W for Brooklyn. – 9:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the possibility of a trap game: “Our guys were already talking all day. I had guys texting me about how we approach our business…there’s a level of urgency in every playoff game.” – 9:08 PM
Monty Williams on the possibility of a trap game: “Our guys were already talking all day. I had guys texting me about how we approach our business…there’s a level of urgency in every playoff game.” – 9:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Kawhi Leonard being out: “I think we had to do what we do on a daily basis as far as making adjustments on the fly.” – 9:06 PM
Monty Williams on Kawhi Leonard being out: “I think we had to do what we do on a daily basis as far as making adjustments on the fly.” – 9:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges on a quick 7-0 spurt after taking a shot to the face off a P.J. Tucker screen. Gave James Harden a little nod before beating the former MVP in iso. #Nets, who trailed by 13, are within 60-56 with 9:12 left in the third. #76ers – 9:00 PM
Mikal Bridges on a quick 7-0 spurt after taking a shot to the face off a P.J. Tucker screen. Gave James Harden a little nod before beating the former MVP in iso. #Nets, who trailed by 13, are within 60-56 with 9:12 left in the third. #76ers – 9:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
9-2 Brooklyn run to start the 3rd quarter and they’ve cut the lead to 4 at 60-56. Mikal Bridges has 7 of the 9 points for the Nets, and he’s up to 20 on 7-15 shooting for the game. Timeout Sixers. – 8:58 PM
9-2 Brooklyn run to start the 3rd quarter and they’ve cut the lead to 4 at 60-56. Mikal Bridges has 7 of the 9 points for the Nets, and he’s up to 20 on 7-15 shooting for the game. Timeout Sixers. – 8:58 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just so fascinated to see how Brooklyn handles Mikal Bridges and this roster this summer. Bridges is a legit building block and I think a future all-star. He also might be the most popular trade target on the market if they’d make him available. What direction do they choose? – 8:58 PM
Just so fascinated to see how Brooklyn handles Mikal Bridges and this roster this summer. Bridges is a legit building block and I think a future all-star. He also might be the most popular trade target on the market if they’d make him available. What direction do they choose? – 8:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges just gave James Harden a nod in isolation mid-possession before driving and scoring.
He’s heating up. Just scored 7 straight. – 8:57 PM
Mikal Bridges just gave James Harden a nod in isolation mid-possession before driving and scoring.
He’s heating up. Just scored 7 straight. – 8:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mikal Bridges barking at the Sixers bench after that bucket. Nets with another surge to start this half to cut the Sixers’ lead to 60-56. – 8:57 PM
Mikal Bridges barking at the Sixers bench after that bucket. Nets with another surge to start this half to cut the Sixers’ lead to 60-56. – 8:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nice start to the second half for Mikal Bridges, who has brought the Nets within 60-56. – 8:57 PM
Nice start to the second half for Mikal Bridges, who has brought the Nets within 60-56. – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are not going to survive a poor Mikal Bridges shooting night. They just don’t have the shot creators for that.
He’s 2/8 right now. – 8:19 PM
The Nets are not going to survive a poor Mikal Bridges shooting night. They just don’t have the shot creators for that.
He’s 2/8 right now. – 8:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden moving slowly after that collision with Mikal Bridges. Looks like he banged knees.
Joel Embiid is back on the bench, btw. – 8:15 PM
James Harden moving slowly after that collision with Mikal Bridges. Looks like he banged knees.
Joel Embiid is back on the bench, btw. – 8:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It looked like Mikal Bridges aimed his three-point celebration at Damian Lillard, who is sitting courtside.
Lillard recently named Bridges as one of his two favorite players to watch. – 7:49 PM
It looked like Mikal Bridges aimed his three-point celebration at Damian Lillard, who is sitting courtside.
Lillard recently named Bridges as one of his two favorite players to watch. – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 19-11 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Good start for Claxton, Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges, who just sank his second 3, prompting Doc Rivers to call timeout. Nets are 6-for-9 from the floor. – 7:48 PM
Nets lead the Sixers 19-11 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Good start for Claxton, Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges, who just sank his second 3, prompting Doc Rivers to call timeout. Nets are 6-for-9 from the floor. – 7:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges connects on back-to-back threes and he’s fired up.
Nets lead 19-11. Timeout Sixers. – 7:46 PM
Mikal Bridges connects on back-to-back threes and he’s fired up.
Nets lead 19-11. Timeout Sixers. – 7:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Mikal Bridges didn’t plan for his starring role, but he was ready for it: ‘Whatever it takes’
(By @outsidethenba)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:17 AM
Nets’ Mikal Bridges didn’t plan for his starring role, but he was ready for it: ‘Whatever it takes’
(By @outsidethenba)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:17 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Mikal Bridges is in the middle of a career transformation. He’s gone from being a key piece of the Suns to the face of a Nets team in transition. The KD to Phoenix deal doesn’t happen without him. Brooklyn believes he’s ready for the next step to stardom. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:26 AM
Mikal Bridges is in the middle of a career transformation. He’s gone from being a key piece of the Suns to the face of a Nets team in transition. The KD to Phoenix deal doesn’t happen without him. Brooklyn believes he’s ready for the next step to stardom. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You’re just trying to figure out which combination along with two of Kevin, Booker. DA and Chris that can help you. Sometimes it’s feel, sometimes it’s off of the template we come up with before the game.”
Monty Williams on thought process of rotations so far in series. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XDzYlNsBSE – 8:57 PM
“You’re just trying to figure out which combination along with two of Kevin, Booker. DA and Chris that can help you. Sometimes it’s feel, sometimes it’s off of the template we come up with before the game.”
Monty Williams on thought process of rotations so far in series. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XDzYlNsBSE – 8:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He shot some today, but we didn’t do a ton.”
Monty Williams called today’s practice one of those “smell the gym” days, so not much of an update on Cam Payne as a result. Asked about whether Chris Paul’s hand is okay, Monty said, “I think so.” – 7:07 PM
“He shot some today, but we didn’t do a ton.”
Monty Williams called today’s practice one of those “smell the gym” days, so not much of an update on Cam Payne as a result. Asked about whether Chris Paul’s hand is okay, Monty said, “I think so.” – 7:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams said Chris Paul is fine and no issues with any injuries – 7:01 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams said Chris Paul is fine and no issues with any injuries – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Grit.”
Monty Williams early postgame comments on late run to end second quarter and to start the 3rd, Devin Booker’s 38-point night and Kevin Durant moving off ball. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Qp405GbD2d – 12:50 AM
“Grit.”
Monty Williams early postgame comments on late run to end second quarter and to start the 3rd, Devin Booker’s 38-point night and Kevin Durant moving off ball. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Qp405GbD2d – 12:50 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“When he’s going like that, I think the team feeds off of that.”
Monty Williams said he was planning on giving Devin Booker a break near the end of the 3rd quarter. His thought process was “one more play, one more play, but then he just kept hitting shots.” – 12:50 AM
“When he’s going like that, I think the team feeds off of that.”
Monty Williams said he was planning on giving Devin Booker a break near the end of the 3rd quarter. His thought process was “one more play, one more play, but then he just kept hitting shots.” – 12:50 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Juice, toughness, grit.”
Monty Williams said the Suns had one timeout where everybody to a man was talking about our ability to stop the ball. They came out in that third quarter and drew a line in the sand after “calling each other up, not out.” – 12:48 AM
“Juice, toughness, grit.”
Monty Williams said the Suns had one timeout where everybody to a man was talking about our ability to stop the ball. They came out in that third quarter and drew a line in the sand after “calling each other up, not out.” – 12:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Use It Or Lose It Timeout from Monty Williams in between Russell Westbrook free throws. Monty definitely uses the ice.
Phoenix leads Clippers 115-108 with 3:13 left. It’s still wild how close this game is with Suns shooting 59% and Clippers down at 44%. – 12:23 AM
Use It Or Lose It Timeout from Monty Williams in between Russell Westbrook free throws. Monty definitely uses the ice.
Phoenix leads Clippers 115-108 with 3:13 left. It’s still wild how close this game is with Suns shooting 59% and Clippers down at 44%. – 12:23 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Just as he did in the first quarter, Monty Williams seems to be adjusting by tying Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s minutes together. In Game 1, Suns were hurt when playing Booker-plus-subs lineups late in the third. – 11:46 PM
Just as he did in the first quarter, Monty Williams seems to be adjusting by tying Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s minutes together. In Game 1, Suns were hurt when playing Booker-plus-subs lineups late in the third. – 11:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Monty Williams isn’t repeating Sunday’s late 1Q rotation when Devin Booker was the only starter on the floor during a disastrous 90 seconds. He’s kept KD and Booker out there the entire quarter — but LAC leads 29-24, anyway, after one quarter. – 10:33 PM
Monty Williams isn’t repeating Sunday’s late 1Q rotation when Devin Booker was the only starter on the floor during a disastrous 90 seconds. He’s kept KD and Booker out there the entire quarter — but LAC leads 29-24, anyway, after one quarter. – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was asked how much of the defensive rebounding struggles from Game 1 fell on Deandre Ayton. He said DA took it to heart and is obviously a big part of it, but it’s on everybody: pic.twitter.com/6y3QTPrJMB – 9:30 PM
Monty Williams was asked how much of the defensive rebounding struggles from Game 1 fell on Deandre Ayton. He said DA took it to heart and is obviously a big part of it, but it’s on everybody: pic.twitter.com/6y3QTPrJMB – 9:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “We’ll see” when I asked if he would stick with the same starting lineup tonight – 8:22 PM
Monty Williams said “We’ll see” when I asked if he would stick with the same starting lineup tonight – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s just not ready.”
Monty Williams on Cameron Payne (low back) missing Game 2.
Said Payne is unable to make some moves without pain. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs – 8:22 PM
“He’s just not ready.”
Monty Williams on Cameron Payne (low back) missing Game 2.
Said Payne is unable to make some moves without pain. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs – 8:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Monty Williams said that Cam Payne is trying to return from a back injury but there are certain movements he just can’t do yet. – 8:22 PM
Monty Williams said that Cam Payne is trying to return from a back injury but there are certain movements he just can’t do yet. – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that there are certain movements that Cameron Payne can’t do.
He is out for Game 2 with a back injury. – 8:21 PM
Monty Williams says that there are certain movements that Cameron Payne can’t do.
He is out for Game 2 with a back injury. – 8:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Phoenix’s Monty Williams felt the Suns’ pace was “a bit stalled” during Game 1’s first quarter. He reiterated what he said yesterday, that “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:21 PM
Phoenix’s Monty Williams felt the Suns’ pace was “a bit stalled” during Game 1’s first quarter. He reiterated what he said yesterday, that “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that he thought Suns pace was “stalled” to begin Game 1, and that it got better as game went along, but that Suns have to get stops for it to matter – 8:21 PM
Monty Williams says that he thought Suns pace was “stalled” to begin Game 1, and that it got better as game went along, but that Suns have to get stops for it to matter – 8:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Monty Williams on getting Kevin Durant more opportunities: “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:20 PM
Monty Williams on getting Kevin Durant more opportunities: “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:20 PM
More on this storyline
In short, Bridges is a coach’s dream. “I think he could be an All-Star,” Wright said. “It just depends on how they need to use him.” Jay Wright, a rising star himself these days for CBS Sports, was asked if he had a message for Nets fans. “Just appreciate him as a winner,” he said. “He wants to win worse than probably any Nets fan wants them to win. Regardless of how many points he scores, regardless of what his role is, he really looks at the game every time he plays a game as, ‘I just want our team to win.’ It’s simple, but we know how rare that is these days.” -via New York Post / April 18, 2023
Erik Slater: I asked Mikal Bridges if he sees value in such an efficient performance in his first playoff game as a lead option: “None of that s*** matters when you lose. It feels good to make some shots, but I’d rather miss shots and win, so it’s whatever.” pic.twitter.com/Ot9U5LLxLi -via Twitter @erikslater_ / April 15, 2023
Who are some players you think have the potential to follow a similar career path? JJ Redick: Current players: I think Tyrese Haliburton and Mikal Bridges — I know we have them on the pod a lot and there is a reason for that. The maturity, the depth, the insight, the thoughtfulness, the basketball genius — they fit all that and they’re young guys and they’re charismatic. Of any of the young guys we’ve interviewed on the show, they fit the bill. Those two guys, if they wanted to when they’re done, they could crush it in the media space. -via For The Win / April 14, 2023