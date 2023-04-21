Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks' trash talk: That's all they can do. They want to talk, we don't care

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James old: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They just want to talk. We don’t really care. We’re just going to play our game and try to win the game.” pic.twitter.com/eGmxHQmqqj – 4:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if he has any response to Dillon Brooks calling him old and saying he only has respect for a player who drops 40 on him:
“No.” – 4:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks’ comments: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They want to talk. We don’t care.” – 4:30 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Asked if he had anything to say about Dillon Brooks, LeBron James said: “No.” – 4:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Dillon Brooks is right. LeBron James is old. And the Grizzlies are still the youngest team in these playoffs. Dove into what that means in the context of this series. Sometimes we lose sight of that last part because of how good Memphis has been.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Dillon Brooks: “I don’t respect no one until they give me 40.”
Dillon Brooks has never made an All-Defensive Team.
LeBron has scored 40 vs every NBA team.
Conclusion: Dillon Brooks is not that dude. – 1:25 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The slights LeBron James gets are beneath him, including the bombs Dillon Brooks dropped. But we have a series now because of what Brooks said, and LeBron once again has to answer, @The Athletic
theathletic.com/4434140/2023/0… – 7:07 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The slights LeBron James occasionally gets are beneath him. But what if Dillon Brooks turns out to be right? We have a series now, because of this very question, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4434140/2023/0… – 6:57 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Rui Hachimura is averaging 24.5 points per game for the Lakers in the playoffs(!) How’s he doing it?
Watch how the Grizzlies are guarding him. They’re helping way off him at the nail, giving him practice shots. pic.twitter.com/PT4LDE3oGz – 11:21 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James 28 points, 12 rebounds and Rui Hachimura 20 points and 5 rebounds for Lakers – 10:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The best players in the NBA are Xavier Tillman, Rui Hachimura, Malik Monk, Bruce Brown and Caris LeVert. – 9:57 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Rui Hachimura is the first Laker with 20+ bench points in back-to-back playoff games since Magic Johnson (1996) 🪄 pic.twitter.com/YeA6DKjKDQ – 9:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rui Hachimura is the first Laker to score 20 points off the bench in back-to-back playoff games since Magic Johnson in 1996 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rdyVjFtvPg – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, Hachimura, Vanderbilt, Beasley and Schröder start the 4th Q. JJJ is in, having played 28 minutes. Davis is sitting, having played 29. – 9:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 83, Lakers 71
The Lakers cut the Grizzlies’ 20-point lead to as few as six points, but couldn’t get any closer. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura each have 20 points. No other Laker has more than 9. AD and DLo are a combined 3-for-19. – 9:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down 20 in third, end it down 83-71 to Memphis. AD just 2-for-12 from the field. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura both have 20 points. – 9:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rui Hachimura is the first Lakers player with back to back 20-point games off the bench in the playoffs since Magic Johnson in 1996. – 9:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura is the first Laker since Magic Johnson in 1996 with B2B 20-point playoff games.
He’s been terrific tonight, following up his 29-point debut with 20 points on 7 of 10 FG’s. – 9:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Looks like the Lakers may be shortening their rotations here in the 2nd half. Beasley and Brown haven’t checked in, with just Hachimura and now Schröder in. – 9:18 PM
Jovan Buha: LeBron James on if he has a response to Dillon Brooks’ comments: “No.” James was asked if trash-talk has ever affected a series he’s been involved in: “The game is won in between the four lines. Always has. Always will be.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 21, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James at the end of his media availability: “I’m not here for the b*******. I’m ready to play.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 21, 2023
Dave McMenamin: After generally side stepping questions about Dillon Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/yVcWNWf5g4 -via Twitter @mcten / April 21, 2023
Jovan Buha: Rui Hachimura is the first Laker to score 20+ in back-to-back playoff games off the bench since Magic Johnson in 1996. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 19, 2023
Jovan Buha: Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 The Grizzlies even the series 1-1. LeBron James had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 20 points off the bench. AD (4-14) and DLo (2-11) both struggled offensively. There will be a Game 5 back in Memphis. Up next: Game 3 in LA on Sat. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 19, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura: “It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 16, 2023