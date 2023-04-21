Stephen Curry passes Scottie Pippen, Dirk Nowitzki in playoff all-time scoring list

Jorge Sierra: Stephen Curry passed Scottie Pippen and Dirk Nowitzki in playoff scoring tonight. He’s now at No. 16 all-time and about to move ahead of Magic Johnson too.
Source: Twitter @hoopshype
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Thanks to better defense, Curry 36, Warriors beat Kings despite no Green nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/tha… – 2:25 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
after dropping 36 pts vs the kings, steph curry is now *4th* in playoff games with 35+ pts on 65+ ts% (via @stathead)
1. lebron james (27x)
2. kevin durant (20x)
3. michael jordan (18x)
4. kobe bryant/steph curry (12x) pic.twitter.com/BukcOYbJTP – 1:22 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney on Steph Curry: “His focus level was insane tonight.” – 1:17 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
With the Warriors against the wall, Steph Curry shined. Of course he did.
In an exclusive interview, I talked to him about how he keeps getting better, how long he intends to play and if there’s added pressure bc this could be the dynasty’s last dance
foxsports.com/stories/nba/st… – 12:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-time playoff 3-pointers:
576 — Steph Curry
471 — Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/7EAchKV1ul – 12:54 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Stephen Curry passed Scottie Pippen and Dirk Nowitzki in playoff scoring tonight.
He’s now at No. 16 all-time and about to move ahead of Magic Johnson too. – 12:52 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Warriors hand the Kings their first playoff loss since May 5, 2006‼️
🏀 Steph Curry: 36 pts, 6-12 3pt FG pic.twitter.com/RMAUDR2YuM – 12:43 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores 36 points to lead Warriors to Game 3 win over Kings sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:40 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors 114, Kings 97. Without Draymond and GPII, Golden State delivers an a– whooping reminiscent of past Warriors teams. Curry, of course, led the charge with 36 points. – 12:36 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors win Game 3
*Steph Curry: 36 points, six 3s
*Kevon Looney: 20 rebounds, 9 assists, held down Sabonis
*Warriors: 19 offensive rebounds, only 12 turnovers
*Andrew Wiggins: Quiet 20
*Moody/Kuminga: 19 combined
*Kings up 2-1 in series. Huge Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in SF. – 12:35 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kevon Looney, man. 20 points. Eight rebounds. Super solid defense. If Curry, Poole and Green deserve statues outside Chase Center, Looney at least needs a mural or something. – 12:26 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry right now
30 minutes
33 points
4 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
1 block
11 of 21 from the field
5 of 10 from 3
6 of 6 on free throws
+20 – 12:13 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors are in complete control of this game, mainly because of Stephen Curry and Kevon Loomey. The Sacramento Kings haven’t looked like the same team we’ve seen in the first two games. – 12:13 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
30 for 30
Steph Curry (30) and Andrew Wiggins (20) have now combined for 50 of the Warriors’ 90 points – 12:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up by 12, 84-72, going into the fourth quarter and Steph Curry is up to 28 points – 12:03 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry returns having played 24 of the 33 minutes.
With 15 to play. He can go the rest of the way without reaching 40 minutes
Since he’s +15, this is ideal for the Warriors – 11:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors took Stephen Curry out when Davion Mitchell entered the game in the first quarter and again in the third. – 11:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Monk replaces Mitchell after Curry goes out. Brown matching him up with Curry. – 11:44 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors rebounding
Looney 16
Poole 5
Curry 4
Wiggins 4
DiVincenzo 4 – 11:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins: 7/13 FG
Stephen Curry: 7/14 FG
Rest of Warriors: 9/35 FG – 11:43 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Kings 2nd 1/2 priorities — Strong with the ball, minimize TOs, attack rim, finish or FTs or kick out to open 3s, Contain Curry, Get stops, multiple stops, D possession doesn’t end until D rebound secured Keep Looney off your D glass (6 O Rebs 1st 1/2) #SacramentoProud… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 11:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Live updates: Stephen Curry leads Warriors to 12-point lead over Kings in playoff Game 3 sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:25 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Just before halftime of the Warriors/Kings game, the 2022-23 NBA Clutch Player of the Year…
…watched Steph Curry hit this shot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ML6QJpRTwk – 11:22 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Looney 12 rebounds, 6 offensive, plus five assists. And that last one delivering a Curry 3, just a monster board/dime. – 11:16 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry +15
Wiggins +15
Looney +12
Thompson +9
Poole +9
Kuminga +4
Lamb +2
Moody -2
J. Green -4 – 11:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry buries at 3 in the final seconds of the half to put the Warriors up 53-41, their largest lead of the series.
Curry leads all scorers with 18 pts. Looney has 12 rebounds (the most he’s grabbed this postseason) and five assists. – 11:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry with a 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Warriors are up 53-41 at halftime without Draymond and GP2
Curry: 18 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Each are a +15 – 11:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
A Stephen Curry three from a Kevon Looney offensive rebound ended the half, and the Warriors are leading the Kings 53-41. – 11:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looney’s sixth offensive rebound leads to Curry’s third 3-pointer and a 12-point halftime lead for the Warriors – 11:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steph Curry has gone to the ground two different times on Hurter/Sabonis DHOs trying to get a call.
Huerter cashed in on the open three this time. – 11:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry urges the (relatively tame) crowd to turn up. It does – 11:04 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry fires the crowd up as he steps to the free-throw line. – 11:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is HYPED yelling at the crowd
Oh, and he finally had a foul called on a 3-point attempt – 11:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry gives the Warriors their first made shot in nearly 4 minutes – 11:02 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Minute watch: Kerr gave Curry nice rests early, assuredly setting them up to play heavy minutes in the second half
Thompson 11
Poole 10
Looney 9
Curry 8
Wiggins 7 – 10:43 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Juan Toscano Anderson is a guest in the Curry family’s seats tonight – 10:41 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is in the “Chef Curry” Flotro 2s tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i5vVrZb839 – 10:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr giving Curry and early rest to match him up with Len’s minutes. He’s back in right when Len replaces Sabonis. – 10:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry back in at the 2:03 mark and the Warriors up 23-17
Warriors were a +1 without him – 10:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Davion Mitchell comes in, Steph Curry comes out
This will be interesting – 10:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Coming out of the timeout (No Steph Curry)
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Kevon Looney – 10:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk check in at the 6:00 mark. Stephen Curry goes to the bench. – 10:27 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/pQeDW5cizS – 10:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Can De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings slow down Stephen Curry enough to take a 3-0 lead? – 9:45 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 9:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters for Game 3 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 9:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors will start Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney tonight against Sacramento Kings. – 9:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So boom: Cam Thomas played 11 first-half minutes — over Joe Harris and Seth Curry, both DNPs. Thomas had six points in 11 minutes. Nets trail 58-47 at the half. Dinwiddie has 15 and Bridges has 13. Nets 4/11 from downtown. Important half loading in Brooklyn. – 8:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mike Brown on defending Steph Curry: “You don’t stop a Hall of Famer like Steph, you just hope to make him work a little bit.” – 8:37 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I just noticed Stephen Curry lost his blue check. Oh wait, me too … – 3:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
This postseason is different for the Warriors. Some are questioning whether it could be the last dance for the dynasty.
But even with looming contract situations, Steph Curry is unfazed.
“There’s no extra pressure because of any of that,” he told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/st… – 1:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors are down, 2-0. All eyes are going to be on Steph Curry. The good news? Even at 35, he’s playing his best ball.
In an exclusive interview, I caught up with him about how he has been able to evade Father Time.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/st… – 11:43 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
De’Aaron Fox scored 35 more clutch time points than the next closest player in DeMar DeRozan.
That is the largest difference in the top-2 players in total clutch time points in a season since 2009-10 when LeBron James had 40 more clutch time points than Dirk Nowitzki. – 7:18 PM
