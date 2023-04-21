Tyler Herro undergoes successful hand surgery, out at least six weeks

Barry Jackson: Tyler Herro’s hand surgery was successful today and he’s expected to miss a minimum of 6 weeks, per Heat.
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis (back) listed as questionable for the Bucks for Game 3. Wesley Matthews remains out.
The Heat again ruled out Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro. Kyle Lowry, who is listed as questionable, only other player on Heat injury report. – 5:00 PM
Giannis (back) listed as questionable for the Bucks for Game 3. Wesley Matthews remains out.
The Heat again ruled out Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro. Kyle Lowry, who is listed as questionable, only other player on Heat injury report. – 5:00 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Tyler Herro: He is the 3rd player to suffer fractures of the 3rd and 4th metacarpals this season. The average time lost for isolated metacarpal fractures that require surgery is 41 days (~18 games) but Bagley missed 54 days following his surgery. – 4:59 PM
Re: Tyler Herro: He is the 3rd player to suffer fractures of the 3rd and 4th metacarpals this season. The average time lost for isolated metacarpal fractures that require surgery is 41 days (~18 games) but Bagley missed 54 days following his surgery. – 4:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report listing Tyler Herro (hand) and Nikola Jovic (back) as out, and Kyle Lowry (knee) as the usual questionable, the designation when he plays. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as questionable and Wesley Matthews (calf) is listed as out. – 4:57 PM
Heat injury report listing Tyler Herro (hand) and Nikola Jovic (back) as out, and Kyle Lowry (knee) as the usual questionable, the designation when he plays. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as questionable and Wesley Matthews (calf) is listed as out. – 4:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Tyler Herro press release for you surgery nerds pic.twitter.com/Gl4x6vrK9l – 4:53 PM
The Tyler Herro press release for you surgery nerds pic.twitter.com/Gl4x6vrK9l – 4:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat just announced that Tyler Herro underwent successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand. He is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks. – 4:52 PM
Heat just announced that Tyler Herro underwent successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand. He is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks. – 4:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tyler Herro’s hand surgery was successful today and he’s expected to miss a minimum of 6 weeks, per Heat. – 4:40 PM
Tyler Herro’s hand surgery was successful today and he’s expected to miss a minimum of 6 weeks, per Heat. – 4:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Tyler Herro is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:40 PM
The Heat say Tyler Herro is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat turned to Duncan Robinson to start in place of the injured Tyler Herro in Game 2. Will that continue? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 PM
The Heat turned to Duncan Robinson to start in place of the injured Tyler Herro in Game 2. Will that continue? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks – The Miami perspective w/@SRochesterNBA from @5ReasonsSports
🏀 Can the Heat respond?
🏀 Bucks size causing chaos
🏀 What does the loss of Tyler Herro mean?
🏀 Who are the wildcards?
🏀 Is Jimmy healthy?
📺 https://t.co/aVd2zkeXel
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/QPxFje2Izt – 6:41 PM
New Locked on Bucks – The Miami perspective w/@SRochesterNBA from @5ReasonsSports
🏀 Can the Heat respond?
🏀 Bucks size causing chaos
🏀 What does the loss of Tyler Herro mean?
🏀 Who are the wildcards?
🏀 Is Jimmy healthy?
📺 https://t.co/aVd2zkeXel
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/QPxFje2Izt – 6:41 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Per Heat: “Tyler Herro underwent successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand in a 90-minute procedure performed by Dr. Ann Ouelette. He is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks.” Minimum of. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 21, 2023
Tyler Herro said the Heat banned Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneakers from everyone’s feet several years ago when they faced the Bucks in the playoffs, but that was by team agreement, not the fiat of one grizzled vet. -via The Athletic / April 20, 2023
Jim Owczarski: Bobby Portis (#Bucks) & Duncan Robinson (#Heat) get the starts in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo & Tyler Herro tonight. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / April 19, 2023