Victor Wembanyama announces he will enter 2023 NBA draft

The argument for Wembanyama at #1 is easy: we’ve never seen a 7’4” guy with guard skills who can shoot off the dribble. The argument for Miller at #2 is also pretty straightforward: he’s 6’7”, and lengthy wings are irresistible in today’s NBA. Scoot, meanwhile, is either 6’3” (if you believe his Twitter bio) or 6’2” (if you believe the draft experts). Either way, his height, along with questions about his shooting, have some scouts rethinking their rankings. When I ask Jeter how tall Scoot is, he tells me: “He’s 6-monster. The boy can jump. He’s explosive. He’s getting that leadership in him. It’s about how big that heart is. Heart over height. Always.” Jeter sees Henderson’s closest comp as Duke-era Jay Williams, who went first overall before his career was derailed by a motorcycle crash. Jeter also mentions Eric Bledsoe’s name, and I ask if he thinks he can really fill out like the famously muscular guard. “Yes, Scoot is huge. Scoot has abs underneath his armpits,” Jeter says. “He sent me a video the other day on Instagram and a person had abs on their back. I said, ‘That’s you, man!’ We always joke that he puts Muscle Milk in his cereal.” -via GQ.com / April 20, 2023