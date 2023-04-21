Victor Wembanyama announces he will enter 2023 NBA draft

Marc J. Spears: Projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama tells @malika_andrews and the #NBAToday crew that he has entered his name into the 2023 NBA Draft. @espn pic.twitter.com/bP0O8L7jXl
Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Victor Wembanyama Talks Load Management, Says Goal Is To Play In ‘The Most Games I Can’ forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
Mike Curtis: Victor Wembanyama just declared for the NBA Draft on ESPN. @Malika Andrews asked him about being open to any team that drafts him: “Absolutely. There are very few players in the NBA…I know every organization is so careful about their players that there’s no wrong destination.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / April 21, 2023
French wing Bilal Coulibaly has declared as an Early Entry Candidate for the 2023 NBA Draft. Coulibaly is projected to be a late-first-round selection in June’s draft. The 6-foot-6 wing has played for Metropolitans 92 in France this season, as a teammate with projected first overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Coulibaly has used the increased exposure to increase his draft stock this season. -via RealGM / April 20, 2023
The argument for Wembanyama at #1 is easy: we’ve never seen a 7’4” guy with guard skills who can shoot off the dribble. The argument for Miller at #2 is also pretty straightforward: he’s 6’7”, and lengthy wings are irresistible in today’s NBA. Scoot, meanwhile, is either 6’3” (if you believe his Twitter bio) or 6’2” (if you believe the draft experts). Either way, his height, along with questions about his shooting, have some scouts rethinking their rankings. When I ask Jeter how tall Scoot is, he tells me: “He’s 6-monster. The boy can jump. He’s explosive. He’s getting that leadership in him. It’s about how big that heart is. Heart over height. Always.” Jeter sees Henderson’s closest comp as Duke-era Jay Williams, who went first overall before his career was derailed by a motorcycle crash. Jeter also mentions Eric Bledsoe’s name, and I ask if he thinks he can really fill out like the famously muscular guard. “Yes, Scoot is huge. Scoot has abs underneath his armpits,” Jeter says. “He sent me a video the other day on Instagram and a person had abs on their back. I said, ‘That’s you, man!’ We always joke that he puts Muscle Milk in his cereal.” -via GQ.com / April 20, 2023