Live stream: 76ers 18, Nets 22

The Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) play against the Brooklyn Nets (0-3) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 22, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 18, Brooklyn Nets 22 (Q1 01:36)
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are shooting 6-for-18 – including missing all three of their 3s – and only trail 20-16 w/ 2:41 left in the first quarter. Harden is attacking and getting to the foul line. He and Tobias Harris lead the Sixers with six points each. Maxey has yet to score. – 1:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers have woke up a bit. Nets lead down to 20-16 with 2:41 left in the first quarter. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 1-for-7 from the field. Once again Tobias Harris (3-for-5) is keeping the offense afloat. – 1:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers have been a little fortunate that Dinwiddie has run into Kyle Kuzma’s free real estate a couple of times here. But good shotmaking from Harris and continued pressure on the rim from Harden are good signs. Hanging around despite not playing all that well – 1:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
this game is shaping up to be a fascinating test for james harden – 1:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden is 4-4 from the foul line this quarter after shooting a combined three free throws in the first three series games. – 1:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale got subbed out for Claxton and went straight to the locker room with 4:55 left in the first. Curious to see who gets his minutes if he’s out before his next rotation. – 1:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Royce O’Neal took a knee to the knee on that Harden drive. If Vaughn decided to review it maybe they’d eject Harden. – 1:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is heading to the locker room after bumping his right knee with James Harden’s. #Nets – 1:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Doc Rivers says he’s ‘not sure’ if 76ers star could return in first round
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is grabbing his knee after a hard collision with James Harden.
Looks like he went knee-to-knee. Nic Claxton subbing him out – 1:17 PM
Royce O’Neale is grabbing his knee after a hard collision with James Harden.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale appears to have knocked knees on that James Harden drive. – 1:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers brought De’Anthony Melton in for Paul Reed, as they’ll play a little small ball here with PJ Tucker at center. – 1:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris is about to check in. First time in a while he’s been Vaughn’s first sub. – 1:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He is a star” 🤩🤩
@Scalabrine and @TheFrankIsola believe Tyrese Maxey is the second best player on the Philadelphia 76ers
#NBAPlayoffs | #BrotherlyLove
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets jump out to a 14-4 lead on Embiid-less Sixers. They need to keep foot on the gas as Sixers were 11-5 without the NBA scoring king this season. – 1:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Perfect start for the Nets, who are defending well (and without fouling) at the rim and knocking down shots. Brooklyn is out to a 14-4 lead four minutes in on the Embiid-less 76ers. – 1:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers offense without Embiid this series so far: 107.8 points per-100, which is below average.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
We’re a little over four minutes into this one, and if you ignore the six misses, the Sixers have made the rest of their 8 shot attempts.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets came out hot in this one. They’re 5/8 from the field and getting stops defensively.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 14-4 with 7:50 left in the first quarter. Hot start for BK. Spencer Dinwiddie hits his first two 3s after a tough shooting start to the series. DFS has missed 3, but is getting the looks. Sixers start 2-for-8 from the field. – 1:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets start looking like they want to stay alive and 76ers looking like they’re OK with that. Brooklyn up 14-4. – 1:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sharpness not there for the Sixers early — some botched switches, low pass turnover from Harden to an open Tucker in the corner. Harden creating dribble penetration the only real positive so far – 1:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have jumped out to a 14-4 lead over the Joel Embiid-less 76ers here at Barclays Center. With Embiid’s status uncertain going forward, this has to be a confidence boost for a team down 0-3. – 1:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden just missed a contested layup after getting by Dorian Finney-Smith.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Allie LaForce on TNT says Doc Rivers said “it wasn’t a tear,” regarding Joel Embiid and that they’re “hopeful for a midweek return next week.”
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie hitting a pair of 3s in the first 2 minutes of the game might not be the worst thing in the world for the Sixers for the remaining 46. – 1:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie 2/2 from three to start. His stroke has returned since going missing in Philly. – 1:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: As the 76ers try to close out the Nets without Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers said this was “another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year.”
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers-Nets about to tip with Paul Reed starting at center for the Sixers. Will see what the Nets’ defense looks like without Embiid. – 1:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“I feel comfortable, stepping up in place of Joel. He’s been out before and I had to step up and play big minutes. So it’s ain’t nothing new.” – Paul Reed, who will start in place of Joel Embiid. #Sixers #Nets – 1:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joel Embiid’s status for rest of #76ers–#Nets series uncertain after knee injury nypost.com/2023/04/22/joe… via @nypostsports – 1:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have introduced fireworks as part of their playoff pregame introductions. – 1:01 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
GAME 4 #NBAPlayoffs
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
stick together & stay focused.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Sixers Game 4 is upon us. No Joel Embiid due to a knee sprain. Can the Nets force Game 5? Paul Reed is starting in place of Embiid. Nets nearly had Game 3, but couldn’t finish down the stretch. Is today any different? Updates to come. – 12:54 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This is the first non “we’ve clinched the 3-seed and are resting starters” start for Paul Reed this season. Went from being out of the rotation for a portion of the season to starting a relatively important playoff game.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia is starting Paul Reed in place of Joel Embiid in Game 4 of its first round series with Brooklyn today. – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Paul Reed will start at center in place of Joel Embiid. #Sixers – 12:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed will start at center for Joel Embiid in today’s Game 4 against the Nets. – 12:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed will start at center today in place of Embiid, Sixers say. – 12:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers starters for Game 4 against Nets:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual starters for Brooklyn: Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 12:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias31
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Bball_Paul
🔔 @JHarden13
🔔 @TyreseMaxey
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs than
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Karl-Anthony Towns
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers Rivers on what triggered Embiid’s MRI:
“Just the tests after the game in the locker room. You think about it, down the stretch he made two amazing plays. The block shot was huge. – 12:10 PM
Doc Rivers Rivers on what triggered Embiid’s MRI:
“Just the tests after the game in the locker room. You think about it, down the stretch he made two amazing plays. The block shot was huge. – 12:10 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
James Harden’s Game 4 fit is ______ 🤨
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Belatedly, your @TheAthleticNBA first round follows…
East
Nets (@Alex__Schiffer) v. Sixers (@rich_hofmann)
Bucks (@eric_nehm) v. Heat (@DarnellMayberry/@WillGuillory)
Cavs (@kelseyyrusso) v. Knicks (@FredKatz)
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Ahead of a potential close-out Game 4 in Brooklyn, P.J. Tucker on thriving in hostile environments (from after Game 3):
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “…they checked his knee out right after the game because he was complaining about some soreness behind the knee which is always a scary thing…” #Sixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had some swelling/discomfort in the back of his knee after Game 3, which triggered getting an MRI yesterday. – 12:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers on if Joel Embiid will be sidelines as long as their opening-round series with Brooklyn goes: “I don’t know. I can’t answer that. I’m not sure.” – 11:59 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
PJ Tucker walked into the locker room pregame rapping Heat by 50 Cent to himself, fair to say he is locked in – 11:58 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s MRI “did not turn out well” after he had pain and swelling behind his knee:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said “I’m not sure” how long Joel Embiid will be out. – 11:50 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers said he had a conversation with Embiid last night after finding out about the injury, and acknowledged that this can feel like Groundhog’s Day with the injuries.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Doc Rivers said Embiid had swelling in his knee quickly after Game 3, which led to concern and an MRI. Not sure if he’s out for however long this series lasts. – 11:46 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers suggests Joel Embiid could be out longer than just tonight. Said he doesn’t know for sure but also said he had a conversation with Embiid and said “it may take a minute” for him to get back on the floor. – 11:42 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid had knee soreness, swelling immediately after Game 3, which led to him getting an MRI.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid was looked at after the game and his pain was coming from behind the knee, “which is always scary.” – 11:36 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers said Embiid was/is dealing with swelling in the knee and that there was pain “behind the knee” which set off alarm bells and triggered their desire to do an MRI – 11:36 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers facing the challenge of playing without MVP favorite Joel Embiid in Brooklyn today:
“We’ve had practice at this. We’ve got a confident group. We’ve got a deep basketball team.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers: “Obviously losing Joel (Embiid) takes away a lot of stuff. You know, it changes the way the game will be played. Tonight, I will invite them to trap all our fives tonight; I would be really appreciative.” #Nets #76ers – 11:35 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says that he isn’t sure whether Joel Embiid would be out for the remainder of the series against the Nets. “I’m not sure. I can’t answer that.” – 11:35 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers said he’d like to invite the Nets to continue trapping all Philly’s centers even though Joel Embiid is out today. Says he expects the Nets now to trap James Harden and Tyrese Maxey instead. – 11:34 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says with a laugh that he would be appreciative if Brooklyn continues to trap their centers all game today with Joel Embiid sidelined, but isn’t counting on that happening. Said he expects James Harden to get a ton of attention, instead. – 11:34 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said he was “not sure” whether Embiid would be available at some point the rest of this series (with the obvious caveats being we don’t know how long it will last) – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers jokes the Nets shouldn’t change their game plan despite the absence of Joel Embiid. “I would be delighted if they trap all of our fives.” – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said he isn’t sure of Joel Embiid’s status for however long this series goes, if it continues beyond today. – 11:33 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Danuel House Jr. (Non-Covid Illness) will miss today’s game vs. the #Nets. – 11:30 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What I’m looking at today in terms of rotations:
How much do Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, Joe Harris play? If at all.
Nets can play straight-up defense with no Embiid. PHI’s only advantage is putting those 3 in P&R to force a switch onto Harden/Maxey.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is still out for today’s Game 4 in Brooklyn. – 11:27 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danuel House Jr. (Non-Covid Illness) is out today, per Sixers. – 11:27 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Vaughn noted that while the absence of Embiid certainly impacts how they focus their resources on defense, but base level they’re still the same group: “We’re still a switching team” – 11:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Without Joel Embiid, Jacque Vaughn said guarding Tyrese Maxey “becomes the premium” in addition to James Harden. – 11:20 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Talked to Paul Reed before the playoffs about his confidence this time around:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed is always one of the first Sixers out for pregame individual work. With Embiid out, Sixers might need a big effort out of him today. pic.twitter.com/3es1eZeb7v – 10:46 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Wrote a little about Damian Lillard’s courtside appearance at Barclays, his known affinity for Mikal Bridges, and Jacque Vaughn’s hilarious reaction.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“He doesn’t need a lot to get going. He can just run them off, and take over the game. He’s that good.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
round 1 – game 4.
🕐 1:00PM
📺 @NBCSPhilly, @NBAonTNT
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Game 4.
📺 My9 & @NBAonTNT
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
