Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Andre Iguodala had the splint on his left wrist removed and could be cleared for light work in next 7-10 days. Re-evaluated in two weeks. Warriors will have to advance deep into playoffs to see Iguodala again.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors say Andre Iguodala could be cleared for light ball handling and shooting drills in the next 7-10 days. pic.twitter.com/DBGKdsV1q2 – 4:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andre Iguodala got the splint removed from his wrist. Will be reevaluated in a week or so. pic.twitter.com/Nc923MhONe – 3:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Andre Iguodala (wrist) could be cleared to begin light ball handling and shooting drills in the next 7-10 days.
Will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/2ZOmx9ooRE – 3:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Per the Warriors, Andre Iguodala could begin light ballhandling and shooting drills in 7 to 10 days. Iguodala will be re-evaluated in two weeks – 3:57 PM
Andre Iguodala: Dat boy @Kevon Looney reppin for 4/20 ain’t he!!?? Lol -via Twitter @andre / April 21, 2023
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala (wrist) is still ways off and hasn’t been able to practice. Warriors say next update will come April 21. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 12, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala is in good spirits but this was a tough way for his final season to play out. The Warriors anticipated him to be available for the stretch run. “Big loss but it’s just how it is and you have to keep going,” Kerr said. -via Twitter @madkenney / March 22, 2023