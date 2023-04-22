Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors say Andre Iguodala could be cleared for light ball handling and shooting drills in the next 7-10 days. pic.twitter.com/DBGKdsV1q24:00 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andre Iguodala got the splint removed from his wrist. Will be reevaluated in a week or so. pic.twitter.com/Nc923MhONe3:58 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Andre Iguodala (wrist) could be cleared to begin light ball handling and shooting drills in the next 7-10 days.
Will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/2ZOmx9ooRE3:57 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Per the Warriors, Andre Iguodala could begin light ballhandling and shooting drills in 7 to 10 days. Iguodala will be re-evaluated in two weeks – 3:57 PM

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala (wrist) is still ways off and hasn’t been able to practice. Warriors say next update will come April 21. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 12, 2023

