Anthony Edwards: 'Everyone's counting us out. It ain't over'

In a quiet Timberwolves locker room, Anthony Edwards sat at his locker, his back to the room and overheard Jaylen Nowell lamenting another difficult playoff defeat and the 3-0 hole in which they find themselves. He stood up and turned to deliver an impossible-to-miss message for Nowell and anyone else who was listening. “This series is not over,” Edwards said. “It’s the first to four, not to three. I promise you it ain’t over. Everyone’s counting us out. It ain’t over. I promise you.”
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Before stars can rise in the NBA, they have to fall. Anthony Edwards is experiencing the playoff pain that most greats have had to endure. theathletic.com/4438347/2023/0… – 10:14 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic dominates, Anthony Edwards joins Kobe Bryant as Nuggets takes 3-0 lead over Timberwolves
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 1:20 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Anthony Edwards looking at Christian Braun like “who is this dude” while the kid with the Tintin haircut keeps finishing on the break and harassing him on defense. pic.twitter.com/MyBtyIXeI5 – 11:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Edwards for three and the Nuggets lead is down to 94-91……10:32 remaining – 11:35 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Anthony Edwards just made one of the most athletic two-way plays I’ve ever seen. – 10:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have to be ready for heavy doses of Anthony Edwards tonight — particularly in the pick-and-roll and two-man game. Downhill drives to the rim are most concerning.
Five of Edwards’ 10 second-half baskets in Game 2 came out of two-man action-type of looks. pic.twitter.com/72jAUdK13A – 5:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Cool answer, I thought, from Nickeil Alexander-Walker when asked what he saw from Anthony Edwards, when Ant started going off in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/89xq3c5cqL – 12:44 PM
Cool answer, I thought, from Nickeil Alexander-Walker when asked what he saw from Anthony Edwards, when Ant started going off in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/89xq3c5cqL – 12:44 PM
