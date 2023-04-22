Charles Barkley will host new weekly show on CNN

CNN will be the home to a new weekly prime-time show featuring Gayle King and Charles Barkley, the news network announced on Saturday. King and Barkley sat down together on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off Saturday to discuss the details of the live show, titled King Charles, which is set to air on Wednesdays.
Source: Nicole Goodkind @ CNN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Kevon Looney is only the 2nd player in the last ten years and the 4th player since the NBA-ABA merger to have at least 9 assists and 9 offensive rebounds in a playoff game, joining Nikola Jokic, Charles Barkley, and Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/eqBgDdZRir – 11:32 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Charles Barkley on Embiid’s kick: I think his was worse than Draymond’s
sportando.basketball/en/charles-bar… – 3:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker tonight:
45 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
2 BLK
18-29 FG
Joins Charles Barkley as the only Suns with multiple 45-point playoff games. pic.twitter.com/CkHlC2uNxX – 1:10 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
A public service announcement from Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/gsjlDcKy4M (📹via @awfulannouncing) – 10:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Charles Barkley reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid kicking Nets’ Nic Claxton: ‘He should’ve got ejected’ nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 9:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
N.J. big man Karl Anthony-Towns has ‘ruined his game’ by ‘just becoming a 3-point shooter,’ Charles Barkley says nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:48 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Charles Barkley on the Kings-Warriors series: “They’ve got to figure out a way to play them young guys because them old guys can’t stop Sacramento.” – 1:25 AM
More on this storyline
“I want the show to be nonpolitical,” said Barkley, though he added that the show would touch on politics. “You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter,” he added. “I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing.” -via CNN / April 22, 2023
Devin Booker has been a good scorer since he came into the league in 2016. But he has taken it to another level since Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in February. Booker scored a game-high 45 points on a blistering 18-for-29 shooting (62%) in the Suns’ 129-124 victory over the Clippers in Game 3 on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, as Phoenix took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. Booker has now scored 109 points in the first three games of the series, the most for a Suns player since Charles Barkley (112 points) in 1994. -via ESPN / April 21, 2023
Oh, man. The Inside the NBA crew was on one late Tuesday night. They were talking about the Boston Celtics and guard Derrick White … and noting that his hairline might be moving up the top of his head. (What they should be talking about is how good White has been for the Celts!! But I digress.) Then? They compared him to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Dang. And Smith caught wind of it and tweeted that he was not too pleased (although the smile emojis tell me that he’s totally fine with it). -via For The Win / April 19, 2023