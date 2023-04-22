Chris Paul: People who criticize Russell Westbrook don't know basketball

Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul on the criticism of Russell Westbrook: “I feel like the only people to do that are the people that don’t know basketball.” Kevin Durant: “Facts.”
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Absolutely.”
Chris Paul on his fader shot to put #Suns up 13 late in Game 4 win. #NBAPlayoffs . #Clippers pic.twitter.com/5XFowZGrMY – 7:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“All three were in go mode tonight.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DQE5GzN6XS – 6:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul’s clutch shooting key as Suns take commanding 3-1 series lead over Clippers #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I was pissed. We all was. We was going at each other on the bench, but it’s healthy.”
Chris Paul was asked about when he decided to take over in the 4Q, and he said the Suns were not happy with the way they started the 3Q. That dialogue helped them respond – 6:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on the criticism of Russell Westbrook: “I feel like the only people to do that are the people that don’t know basketball.”
Kevin Durant: “Facts.” – 6:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook is doing his postgame press conference with his son. pic.twitter.com/mVJGB3dfeJ – 6:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
KD was a spirited defense of Russell Westbrook and the perception of him. Chris Paul echoes it and calls Russ one of his closest friends – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant and Chris Paul praising Russell Westbrook.
KD says that Russ will be appreciated more after he retires. – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I told him it was luck.”
Torrey Craig on Chris Paul’s “ridiculous” shot late to put #Suns up 13 in the fourth. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/AeyVp8jNQr – 6:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russell Westbrook has been awesome this entire series.
Even without his injured superstar teammates, Russ has put up a fight against a stacked starting lineup of KD, Booker, CP3, Ayton and Foul Differential every game. – 6:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Chris Paul: “I think the mental fortitude that it takes to come back from the game he had the other day, and all 3 of those guys are tryng to figure out, ‘you go, I go,’ that kind of thing. I though all 3 of them were in ‘go’ mode today” – 5:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Russell Westbrook’s last 3 playoff games –
31.7 points on 54.4% shooting, 7 assists, 6.3 rebounds
The same guy the Lakers scapegoated btw pic.twitter.com/rGd5ZcbM8r – 5:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook is leading the Clippers in
Points
Assists
Steals
Blocks
in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/5rvrEWyeyH – 5:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 112, LAC 100
Durant: 31 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 9-17 FG
Booker: 30 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 10-21 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 9 Ast, 8-17 FG
Ayton: 15 Pts, 13 Reb, 7-13 FG
Westbrook: 37-6-4, 17-29 FG – 5:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul today:
19 PTS
9 AST
0 TOV
12 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/ICru3n2MaZ – 5:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I wasn’t sure how many games like this CP3 had in him. How many more does he have left? – 5:48 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Russell Westbrook with back to back 30 point performances in 2023.
Live look at us who kept stock. . pic.twitter.com/mZWpRJOoqX – 5:47 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Was very concerned about CP3 when he got swatted on that switch by Mason Plumlee in terms of being able to separate.
Instead, he just decided to completely take over and dominate the 4th. Don’t think he’s even hit the rim, and he’s been awesome on defense – 5:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker just stood there and stared at Chris Paul, laughing at what on earth that shot was he just hit. He was laughing about it all the way back to the bench pic.twitter.com/BfNlSvyaBs – 5:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul hitting daggers.
He bounced back from a rough Game 3 with 19 pts, 9 assists – 5:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Every bounce, every play going the Suns’ way, even Chris Paul throwing up an off-balanced shot that he thought the shot clock was about to expire and it goes in. Suns beating Clippers, making every meaningful play and grabbing every loose ball. – 5:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chris Paul is always unbelievable in the 4th, but that shot was beyond ridiculous. – 5:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul hits shot as shot clock was expiring I believe. Timeout #Clippers as #Suns take 13-point lead with 2:57 left.
Paul has 12 points in the 4th, 19 for the game. – 5:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Suns got away with a big time foul on that loose ball, but that CP3 shot was sick lol – 5:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul is tossing up some Steph Curry shots against the Clippers – 5:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Point God has been terrific here late. He’s got 10 of his 17 points in the 4Q – 5:43 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Chris Paul was just waiting for the senior discount at the matinee showing. – 5:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
man… you can criticize Westbrook for a lot of stuff – but that dude COMPETES.
Russ’ effort/intensity every night makes the nba better – 5:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers call timeout with 5:07 left, down 102-96 to Suns in Game 4.
Westbrook is keeping Clippers in it with 35 points, 16/26 FGs, 3/5 3s, no free throw attempts.
Durant has his first 30-point game in 20 days.
Paul is 3/4 FGs, 3 assists in 4th quarter. – 5:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is doing all he can to keep the Clippers in this with 35 points. He’s hit 16-of-26, including a couple of huge 3’s in this 4th. Clippers can’t get any stops on the other end. – 5:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Props to Russell Westbrook, man. Even in a setting where he could handle the ball this much, I truly didn’t think he had a series like this left in him. This series would be over if not for him. – 5:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul had seven points going into the 4th.
Has 7 already in the 4th.
#Suns up six as Ayton has putback. Timeout #Clippers with 5:07 left in 4th. – 5:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Russell Westbrook refuses to let the Suns create separation. He’s got 35 points on 16-of-26 shooting and has hit 3 of his 5 triples – 5:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Win or lose, I have to eat it on the Westbrook signing. Clips would be absolute toast without him in this series. – 5:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook is up to 32 points after scoring the Clippers’ last seven. – 5:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is Game 6 2021 WCF CP3 in this 4th quarter
But Russell Westbrook is now 3 for 3 in 30-point games when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out. – 5:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Another huge bucket from Chris Paul. Every time you start counting him out…. – 5:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Lakers tricked y’all, man. Russell Westbrook is still that guy. – 5:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook’s comeback with the Clippers is one of the greatest storylines of the season. – 5:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Big Chris Paul bucket to stop the bleeding after the Clippers cut it to 2. Two bad Suns turnovers giving LAC life – 5:34 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Nine points, seven assists for @CP3. But he is +18 — double the next best plus/minus on the team. Controlling the game for the Suns. – 5:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
pretty critical stretch by chris paul. that last pass to devin booker was vintage – 5:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook jumper. Replaced Powell.
Durant answer. foul on Covington.
FT. #Suns up 5. – 5:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell (30:35), Russell Westbrook (30:24) are Clippers over 30 minutes
Kevin Durant (32:33), Devin Booker (31:57) are Suns over 30 minutes
Chris Paul is at 26:02. – 5:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns lead 83-78 at the end of 3
KD had 12, Book had 11, CP3 had 5 of Suns’ 35 points in quarter, shooting 10/14 FGs. Too comfortable.
Durant has more FTs (9/10) than Clippers combined (8/8). – 5:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End 3: Suns 83, Clippers 78
Westbrook 23/5/3
Powell 14
Mann and Gordon 10
Phoenix took 7 fewer FGAs in the 3Q but made those possessions count, shooting 66z%. Also took 10 FTs to LAC’s 2 in the quarter. – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 83, LAC 78
Booker: 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 8-18 FG
Durant: 26 Pts, 6 Reb, 7-14 FG
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 6-11 FG
Westbrook: 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 11-19 FG – 5:19 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Clippers are outmanned from a personnel standpoint, but I’m enjoying the hell out of Russell Westbrook getting this moment after the season he’s gone through, and enjoying Ty Lue continue to establish himself as an elite coach. Great at finding weaknesses in opposition – 5:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams going with Josh Okogie out of the timeout, presumably to put someone on Russell Westbrook, who’s been getting to the rim all quarter. Clippers playing Robert Covington for the first time this series – 5:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook carrying the Clippers like he’s in OKC in 2016 again. – 5:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Norman Powell had two fouls within the first 2 minutes of the game.
He just got his 3rd guarding Booker on an and-1 play.
#Suns down one as Paul answers Westbrook dunk with 3. – 5:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
– Westbrook oop to Gordon
– Zubac steals Booker
– Morris 3 from Powell
– Zubac steals Durant
– Westbrook layup
Whole starting 5 contributing to the kind of start to 3rd quarter that Suns had been getting.
7-0 LA run
54-48 LA lead
Monty timeout after 64 seconds. – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Morris Sr. 3 after wild shot bad Booker on other.
Westbrook bucket on other end.
Timeout #Suns with 10:56 left in 3rd. #Clippers up six as they open 2nd half on 7-0 run. – 4:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Of Suns’ 8 turnovers, Clippers have only 1 steal (Powell on Booker fast break).
Of Clippers’ 10 turnovers, 9 have been Suns steals. The only dead ball turnover for Clippers was when Westbrook lost a ball out of bounds going up. – 4:43 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
It won’t happen but…
Just go Mann, Westbrook, Powell, Gordon, Zubac, Plumlee, Batum and RoCo and live or die with it – 4:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns lead Clippers 48-47 at halftime of Game 4.
Possession battle creeping again. Suns up 9-6 on offensive rebounds, 10-8 on turnovers. Booker has 3 of Suns’ 9 steals.
That’s how Suns have lead despite shooting 37.8% FGs.
Powell/Westbrook have 23 points, but also 6 TOs. – 4:36 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers find themselves down at the half 48-47. Westbrook with 13 pts, Powell with 10.
Then there are those 10 turnovers. – 4:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 48, LAC 47
Durant: 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-9 FG
Booker: 13 Pts, 4-12 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-10 FG
Westbrook: 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-13 FG – 4:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook has a slight elbow to get space, but still, getting into the paint at will.
Ayton answer. #Suns up 4 late in 1st. – 4:32 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
“I can’t believe Ty Lue waited that long to put Westbrook back in the game, that was so dumb” was a thing I just said at the Clippers game. What a Russ comeback!!!!!! – 4:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Point God making an impact here in the 2Q. Scored or assisted on 3 straight possessions, then KD finds DA on the roll for an easy one. Suns on a 9-2 run to close the game again – 4:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the bench. – 4:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the benhc. – 4:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers lead 30-23 after the first quarter. They’ve been good in first quarters all series.
Westbrook 9 pts
Gordon 8
Powell 7
PHX 8 second-chance points off of 18 rebounds. – 4:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Suns STILL have not led at the end of a 1st quarter in this series.
LAC leads 30-23 at the end of 1st quarter of Game 4, ending period on 9-2 run.
Russell Westbrook in heavy usage role, team-high 9 points and 3 rebounds.
Suns at 28% FGs. – 4:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Both Durant and Westbrook called for shooting fouls this quarter on plays that looked like pretty damn impressive blocks. – 4:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAC 30, PHX 23
Booker: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG
Durant: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1-3 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-6 FG
Westbrook: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG – 4:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
For the SECOND STRAIGHT GAME we have a Plumlee backward over the head pass for a Westbrook catch-and-shoot 3! – 4:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook is at the point where he feel like he can take anyone from the #Suns off the bounce.
Gordon 3. #Suns down 7. – 3:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went on 12-3 run, game now tied at 21 after Booker travel. Booker didn’t have a single turnover in Game 3.
Fatigue seems to be hitting CP3, Ayton, Craig the most. Those 3 are 2/11 FGs. Monty already got Craig (Okogie) and Paul (Shamet) out.
T Mann in for Morris. – 3:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I’m not sure if Russell Westbrook’s long range shooting could’ve looked this efficient but I’m certain he could’ve been a better defender if he chose to, earlier in his carer.
He’s been really, really good on D this series – 3:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook called for foul on block from behind on Durant.
Didn’t go over well with #Clippers fans or Westbrook.
Powell drive answer. #Suns up one. – 3:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook almost got KD’s middy AGAIN.
But instead… Suns in bonus last 4:31 of 1st quarter. – 3:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Russell Westbrook 🤝🔥❤️Clippers fans pic.twitter.com/ggwKD2okTl – 3:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul does significant damage to Eric Gordon’s ankles and don’t look now but the Suns are threatening to have a good start to a game in this series. – 3:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton a little high on the cross court pass to Paul.
Booker answer, he and Westbrook having a little conversation.
Booker again. #Suns up 13-9. – 3:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook to rim.
Ayton getting to line as Powell picks up 2nd foul in less than two minutes.
Stays in. #Suns up one as Ayton splits FTs. – 3:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starter Game 4 vs. #Clippers:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 3:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/22
LAC
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 3:04 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Lineup change for the Clippers in Game 4.
Russell Westbrook
Norman Powell
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac in Game 4 vs Suns. – 3:01 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Haven’t loved the playoff slate last few days, but I like an LA Home Doubleheader parlay. Think the Clips hang around in a desperation game — KD/Book/CP on 36 hrs rest already logging big mins.
So…
Clippers adjusted +11.5
Lakers to win -205
+123 parlay on @FDSportsbook – 1:21 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Am I the only one to notice that Chris Paul and his teammates In the long shorts State Farm commercial are wearing PONY sneakers? – 8:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
OUT:
Paul George – sprained right knee
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee
Russell Westbrook last night sounding plenty bummed on Kawhi’s behalf: “I just feel sorry for him. He probably was playing his best basketball in a while – probably the best in the world, honestly.” – 8:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet: Asked about how he’s handling the heavier minutes, Kevin Durant asked, “How’d I look tonight?” Chris Paul adds in: “Talk to ’em.” Durant finishes: “I missed a lot of time this season, so I want to be out there every minute. I wish I could’ve played all 48.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 22, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “I know how badly he wants to play well, so that’s never a concern of mine.” Monty Williams said he and Chris Paul talked yesterday after Chris struggled in Game 3, and only about 20% of it was about basketball. Monty said before the game he thought he’d bounce back -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 22, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “He shot some today, but we didn’t do a ton.” Monty Williams called today’s practice one of those “smell the gym” days, so not much of an update on Cam Payne as a result. Asked about whether Chris Paul’s hand is okay, Monty said, “I think so.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 19, 2023
Andrew Greif: Russell Westbrook says key for Clippers in Game 5 is still getting to the rim. “Hopefully we get rewarded for that, but we’ll see.” Suns took 21 more free throws in Game 3, 17 more free throws in Game 4. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 22, 2023
Law Murray: (Not an officiating comment) Today was Russell Westbrook’s 29th career 30-point postseason game 256th 30-point game overall. It was his first without attempting a free throw. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 22, 2023
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook has a season-high 37 points, his most in any game since May 2021 and most in postseason since April 2018 It’s not enough. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 22, 2023