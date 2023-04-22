Dillon Brooks ejected for hitting LeBron James in the groin

Mark Medina: LeBron James is down for the count. Dillon Brooks hit James’ groin with his right forearm while trying to get the ball. Brooks gets a Flagrant Foul 2 and is ejected
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Dillon Brooks has been ejected (flagrant 2) for hitting LeBron James in the groin. – 11:31 PM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected (flagrant 2) for hitting LeBron James in the groin. – 11:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Flagrant 2 assessed to Brooks on the hit to LeBron. Ejection in the first 15 seconds of the second half – 11:31 PM
Flagrant 2 assessed to Brooks on the hit to LeBron. Ejection in the first 15 seconds of the second half – 11:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected from the game. What a nightmare night for him. – 11:31 PM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected from the game. What a nightmare night for him. – 11:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dillon Brooks caught someone in the junk again? Shocking stuff. – 11:31 PM
Dillon Brooks caught someone in the junk again? Shocking stuff. – 11:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Looked unintentional to me, like Brooks was going for the ball and got LeBron’s nuts instead, but he’s been ejected. – 11:31 PM
Looked unintentional to me, like Brooks was going for the ball and got LeBron’s nuts instead, but he’s been ejected. – 11:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James is down for the count. Dillon Brooks hit James’ groin with his right forearm while trying to get the ball. Brooks gets a Flagrant Foul 2 and is ejected – 11:31 PM
LeBron James is down for the count. Dillon Brooks hit James’ groin with his right forearm while trying to get the ball. Brooks gets a Flagrant Foul 2 and is ejected – 11:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Brooks hit Lebron right in the…groin. He’s down. Being reviewed – 11:30 PM
Brooks hit Lebron right in the…groin. He’s down. Being reviewed – 11:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This place is about to go nuts on the replay.
Looked like Brooks got LeBron in the family jewels. – 11:30 PM
This place is about to go nuts on the replay.
Looked like Brooks got LeBron in the family jewels. – 11:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is the first Grizzlies player back out to shoot warmup shots during halftime. – 11:23 PM
Dillon Brooks is the first Grizzlies player back out to shoot warmup shots during halftime. – 11:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron let the grizzlies back in it so he’d have a reason to go for 40. chess not checkers. – 11:15 PM
lebron let the grizzlies back in it so he’d have a reason to go for 40. chess not checkers. – 11:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 53, Grizzlies 37
Memphis outscored LA 28-18 in the second. Some slippage was inevitable but LA stopped generating the looks they were getting earlier in the game. LeBron has 12 points and 5 rebounds. AD has 11 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 11:13 PM
Halftime: Lakers 53, Grizzlies 37
Memphis outscored LA 28-18 in the second. Some slippage was inevitable but LA stopped generating the looks they were getting earlier in the game. LeBron has 12 points and 5 rebounds. AD has 11 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 11:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kind of astounding that Dillon Brooks has three more FG attempts than…
Ja Morant
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 11:10 PM
Kind of astounding that Dillon Brooks has three more FG attempts than…
Ja Morant
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 11:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Lakers are sagging hard off of Dillon Brooks, and he’s not making them pay. DB is shooting 2-for-12 and he’s missed all four of his 3s. – 11:07 PM
The Lakers are sagging hard off of Dillon Brooks, and he’s not making them pay. DB is shooting 2-for-12 and he’s missed all four of his 3s. – 11:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks picked LeBron James at halfcourt. LeBron posted him up and Brooks swatted the ball at him and it went out-of-bounds. – 11:05 PM
Dillon Brooks picked LeBron James at halfcourt. LeBron posted him up and Brooks swatted the ball at him and it went out-of-bounds. – 11:05 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grizzlies need to finally upgrade the wing position and move on from Dillon Brooks this offseason. – 11:01 PM
Grizzlies need to finally upgrade the wing position and move on from Dillon Brooks this offseason. – 11:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron didn’t even bother putting his hand up. He has a bad habit of that. – 11:00 PM
LeBron didn’t even bother putting his hand up. He has a bad habit of that. – 11:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With all the focus about whether Dillon Brooks is poking the wrong bear with LeBron, it’s flown under the radar how Desmond Bane clearly should have kept his mouth regarding Rui. AK – 10:50 PM
With all the focus about whether Dillon Brooks is poking the wrong bear with LeBron, it’s flown under the radar how Desmond Bane clearly should have kept his mouth regarding Rui. AK – 10:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The good news is Dillon Brooks still doesn’t have to respect LeBron because at this rate he won’t play at all in the second half so he probably won’t get to 40. – 10:49 PM
The good news is Dillon Brooks still doesn’t have to respect LeBron because at this rate he won’t play at all in the second half so he probably won’t get to 40. – 10:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With all the focus about whether Dillon Brooks is poking the wrong bear with LeBron, it’s flown under the radar Desmond Bane clearly should have kept his mouth regarding Rui. Ak – 10:49 PM
With all the focus about whether Dillon Brooks is poking the wrong bear with LeBron, it’s flown under the radar Desmond Bane clearly should have kept his mouth regarding Rui. Ak – 10:49 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Recréame la conversación entre estos dos. Mientras más creatividad, mejor. Todos te leemos.
LBJ:
DB:
LBJ:
pic.twitter.com/nWYK9rrrbt – 10:49 PM
Recréame la conversación entre estos dos. Mientras más creatividad, mejor. Todos te leemos.
LBJ:
DB:
LBJ:
pic.twitter.com/nWYK9rrrbt – 10:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It would be really, really nice if the Lakers could get this thing wrapped up by halftime. The series moves to an every other night schedule from here on out, so getting LeBron extra rest will be critical. – 10:47 PM
It would be really, really nice if the Lakers could get this thing wrapped up by halftime. The series moves to an every other night schedule from here on out, so getting LeBron extra rest will be critical. – 10:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Dillon Brooks poking the bear seems to have affected everyone not named Dillon Brooks or LeBron James. – 10:45 PM
Dillon Brooks poking the bear seems to have affected everyone not named Dillon Brooks or LeBron James. – 10:45 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
If this lead holds, Ja Morant has to be thrilled that 100 percent of the blame will rest at the feet of Dillon Brooks. Ja will get credit for playing through injury, no matter the result. House money for him tonight. – 10:45 PM
If this lead holds, Ja Morant has to be thrilled that 100 percent of the blame will rest at the feet of Dillon Brooks. Ja will get credit for playing through injury, no matter the result. House money for him tonight. – 10:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 35, Grizzlies 9
That was one of the more one-sided opening quarters you’ll see. Memphis made just 3 of 25 shots (12%). LA has four players with at least 7 points. The Lakers have 22 points in the paint. Dillon Brooks is 0-for-4 with 1 turnover. – 10:43 PM
First quarter: Lakers 35, Grizzlies 9
That was one of the more one-sided opening quarters you’ll see. Memphis made just 3 of 25 shots (12%). LA has four players with at least 7 points. The Lakers have 22 points in the paint. Dillon Brooks is 0-for-4 with 1 turnover. – 10:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 35-9 lead over Memphis end of first. LeBron James, AD, D’Angelo Russell all have 8 points each – 10:41 PM
Lakers open 35-9 lead over Memphis end of first. LeBron James, AD, D’Angelo Russell all have 8 points each – 10:41 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
On the bright side: LeBron won’t be in the game long enough to put 40 on Dillon. – 10:40 PM
On the bright side: LeBron won’t be in the game long enough to put 40 on Dillon. – 10:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
People are going to point to the Dillon Brooks comments on why the Lakers came out locked in today. They’re probably right. But as someone who has had a lot of questions about the Lakers’ coaching staff this year, the offensive adjustment from G2 to G3 has been outstanding. – 10:39 PM
People are going to point to the Dillon Brooks comments on why the Lakers came out locked in today. They’re probably right. But as someone who has had a lot of questions about the Lakers’ coaching staff this year, the offensive adjustment from G2 to G3 has been outstanding. – 10:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers points breakdown:
LeBron James: 8
Anthony Davis: 8
D’Angelo Russell: 8
Rui Hachimura: 7
Austin Reaves: 4
This is a coach’s dream. – 10:38 PM
Lakers points breakdown:
LeBron James: 8
Anthony Davis: 8
D’Angelo Russell: 8
Rui Hachimura: 7
Austin Reaves: 4
This is a coach’s dream. – 10:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers have a 26-point lead over the Grizzlies in the first quarter of Game 3. Here’s to guessing Dillon Brooks has a few regrets right about now… – 10:37 PM
The Lakers have a 26-point lead over the Grizzlies in the first quarter of Game 3. Here’s to guessing Dillon Brooks has a few regrets right about now… – 10:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers blitz the Grizzlies early, go up 24-7. Timeout Memphis. LeBron James 8 pts on 4-of-6; Dillon Brooks 0 points on 0-of-4 – 10:31 PM
The Lakers blitz the Grizzlies early, go up 24-7. Timeout Memphis. LeBron James 8 pts on 4-of-6; Dillon Brooks 0 points on 0-of-4 – 10:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A put-back dunk and subsequent flex from Davis has the L.A. crowd on its feed, again.
Terrific energy coursing through the building as L.A. go up 24-7.
Davis has 6 points and 3 boards, second only to LeBron’s 8 and 5. – 10:30 PM
A put-back dunk and subsequent flex from Davis has the L.A. crowd on its feed, again.
Terrific energy coursing through the building as L.A. go up 24-7.
Davis has 6 points and 3 boards, second only to LeBron’s 8 and 5. – 10:30 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
LeBronómetro: @LeBron James está a 32 puntos de los 40 y que Dillon Brooks lo respete. pic.twitter.com/ZsqhXsYVaz – 10:29 PM
LeBronómetro: @LeBron James está a 32 puntos de los 40 y que Dillon Brooks lo respete. pic.twitter.com/ZsqhXsYVaz – 10:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Lakers not even contesting shots by Dillon Brooks at this point. It’s absurd how the Grizzlies give Brooks the freedom to shoot as much as he does. – 10:26 PM
Lakers not even contesting shots by Dillon Brooks at this point. It’s absurd how the Grizzlies give Brooks the freedom to shoot as much as he does. – 10:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL up 14-2 after a Russell bucket, then Reaves put-back J. Grizzlies are 1 for 11 with 4 TO’s.
Dillon Brooks is 0 for 3 with a turnover, as he traveled around a LeBron close out. – 10:25 PM
LAL up 14-2 after a Russell bucket, then Reaves put-back J. Grizzlies are 1 for 11 with 4 TO’s.
Dillon Brooks is 0 for 3 with a turnover, as he traveled around a LeBron close out. – 10:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Clearly LeBron told Brooks he doesn’t respect anybody who doesn’t try to put up 40 shots against him. BK – 10:24 PM
Clearly LeBron told Brooks he doesn’t respect anybody who doesn’t try to put up 40 shots against him. BK – 10:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Doris Burke talking about what Dillon Brooks brings:
“He obviously doesn’t bring elite shooting”
💀 – 10:23 PM
Doris Burke talking about what Dillon Brooks brings:
“He obviously doesn’t bring elite shooting”
💀 – 10:23 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron and Dillon Brooks had a word before tipoff 👀
How many points does Bron finish with tonight?
pic.twitter.com/TorQrJvh6z – 10:23 PM
LeBron and Dillon Brooks had a word before tipoff 👀
How many points does Bron finish with tonight?
pic.twitter.com/TorQrJvh6z – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks bricked a wide open 3. Lakers fans laughed. One fan yelled out, “Let him shoot!” – 10:23 PM
Dillon Brooks bricked a wide open 3. Lakers fans laughed. One fan yelled out, “Let him shoot!” – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First play: LeBron James easily drives past Dillon Brooks and makes a floater – 10:12 PM
First play: LeBron James easily drives past Dillon Brooks and makes a floater – 10:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dillon Brooks introduced in L.A. and the boo birds are out. pic.twitter.com/aZKnMlP0wK – 10:07 PM
Dillon Brooks introduced in L.A. and the boo birds are out. pic.twitter.com/aZKnMlP0wK – 10:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots of boos for Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks during lineup intros pic.twitter.com/Iz3DRPL3Vf – 10:07 PM
Lots of boos for Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks during lineup intros pic.twitter.com/Iz3DRPL3Vf – 10:07 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
They show Dillon on the video board. BOO! They show LeBron. YAY! As someone who was at Chase Center last year when Brooks returned to that series, that was some real sports hate. This is people playing their role. – 10:04 PM
They show Dillon on the video board. BOO! They show LeBron. YAY! As someone who was at Chase Center last year when Brooks returned to that series, that was some real sports hate. This is people playing their role. – 10:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler is the third Heat player to score 25+ points in the first three games of a postseason ♨️
He joins LeBron (2014) and D-Wade (2010). pic.twitter.com/re4baiYpIL – 10:04 PM
Jimmy Butler is the third Heat player to score 25+ points in the first three games of a postseason ♨️
He joins LeBron (2014) and D-Wade (2010). pic.twitter.com/re4baiYpIL – 10:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just went toe-to-toe. Not sure what was said. Looked impassioned from James.
Brooks didn’t flinch. – 10:03 PM
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just went toe-to-toe. Not sure what was said. Looked impassioned from James.
Brooks didn’t flinch. – 10:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just had a lil casual pregame chat. Gametime. – 10:03 PM
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just had a lil casual pregame chat. Gametime. – 10:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“LeBron James is not going to get thrown off his game by Dillon Brooks.”
@TheFrankIsola tells @Scalabrine this won’t end well for the Memphis Grizzlies
Hear Game 3 on NBA Radio right now! 📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
#LakeShow | #BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lkeS2XqrEY – 10:02 PM
“LeBron James is not going to get thrown off his game by Dillon Brooks.”
@TheFrankIsola tells @Scalabrine this won’t end well for the Memphis Grizzlies
Hear Game 3 on NBA Radio right now! 📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
#LakeShow | #BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lkeS2XqrEY – 10:02 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
LeBron James llega a prepararse para el partido y ya en cancha está Dillon Brooks lanzando al aro.
No sé que pasará esta noche, pero James está visiblemente irritado con el embeleco mediático que provocó Brooks.
Veremos.
pic.twitter.com/rvOkYAuz2d – 9:24 PM
LeBron James llega a prepararse para el partido y ya en cancha está Dillon Brooks lanzando al aro.
No sé que pasará esta noche, pero James está visiblemente irritado con el embeleco mediático que provocó Brooks.
Veremos.
pic.twitter.com/rvOkYAuz2d – 9:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant comes out for his warm-up, headphones on, hand wrapped. LeBron, on the way out, daps him up. – 9:17 PM
Morant comes out for his warm-up, headphones on, hand wrapped. LeBron, on the way out, daps him up. – 9:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Dillon Brooks called LeBron James “old” earlier this week.
🔊 @adaniels33 thinks it could be a smart tactic
Catch Game 3 on NBA Radio at 10p ET! 📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
#BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9KVosiUlQR – 9:04 PM
Dillon Brooks called LeBron James “old” earlier this week.
🔊 @adaniels33 thinks it could be a smart tactic
Catch Game 3 on NBA Radio at 10p ET! 📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
#BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9KVosiUlQR – 9:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James starting his pre-game warmup just as Dillon Brooks is in the middle of his pic.twitter.com/FJCcPmspWV – 9:03 PM
LeBron James starting his pre-game warmup just as Dillon Brooks is in the middle of his pic.twitter.com/FJCcPmspWV – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron just arrived, walking past Dillon Brooks toward the opposite side of the floor pic.twitter.com/JY41N6oD4B – 9:02 PM
LeBron just arrived, walking past Dillon Brooks toward the opposite side of the floor pic.twitter.com/JY41N6oD4B – 9:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up pregame, cheering whenever he misses. pic.twitter.com/30S2TPO68b – 9:02 PM
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up pregame, cheering whenever he misses. pic.twitter.com/30S2TPO68b – 9:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up, cheering every time he missed. pic.twitter.com/82l70EKxhC – 9:00 PM
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up, cheering every time he missed. pic.twitter.com/82l70EKxhC – 9:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans booing Dillon Brooks during pre-game warmups pic.twitter.com/aqUbbYojGm – 8:58 PM
Lakers fans booing Dillon Brooks during pre-game warmups pic.twitter.com/aqUbbYojGm – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
65 minutes from tip and crowd here cheering when Dillon Brooks misses shots during his *warmup* Brooks smiling and enjoying it. – 8:58 PM
65 minutes from tip and crowd here cheering when Dillon Brooks misses shots during his *warmup* Brooks smiling and enjoying it. – 8:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lakers fans already heckling Dillon Brooks as he warms up.
Booing when he makes shots, cheering when he misses.
Small “Dillon sucks!” chant going. – 8:57 PM
Lakers fans already heckling Dillon Brooks as he warms up.
Booing when he makes shots, cheering when he misses.
Small “Dillon sucks!” chant going. – 8:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks vs. LeBron James, Western (Conference) Style. pic.twitter.com/RiwEA1URNi – 6:15 PM
Dillon Brooks vs. LeBron James, Western (Conference) Style. pic.twitter.com/RiwEA1URNi – 6:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD!’ for the All-LA Playoff Saturday: LeBron’s response to Dillon Brooks, Kawhi’s and Paul George’s status, Draymond’s stomp vs Embiid’s kick and Jamal Murray says he’s better than “Bubble Murray” — with @mcten youtu.be/WD4o5YC5A2M – 4:28 PM
New ‘That’s OD!’ for the All-LA Playoff Saturday: LeBron’s response to Dillon Brooks, Kawhi’s and Paul George’s status, Draymond’s stomp vs Embiid’s kick and Jamal Murray says he’s better than “Bubble Murray” — with @mcten youtu.be/WD4o5YC5A2M – 4:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
A last link for my Grizzlies-Lakers Game 3 preview, where the on-court part of the Dillon Brooks/LeBron James thing has been a little more complicated than the rhetoric. Plus, four more Game 3 thoughts.
dailymemphian.com/article/35670/… – 1:13 PM
A last link for my Grizzlies-Lakers Game 3 preview, where the on-court part of the Dillon Brooks/LeBron James thing has been a little more complicated than the rhetoric. Plus, four more Game 3 thoughts.
dailymemphian.com/article/35670/… – 1:13 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“LeBron James is putting 50 on your head”
—@livmoods expects a dominant LeBron tonight, thanks to Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/s0TQz0bm23 – 1:10 PM
“LeBron James is putting 50 on your head”
—@livmoods expects a dominant LeBron tonight, thanks to Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/s0TQz0bm23 – 1:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has @latimessports #NBAPlayoff coverage with: ‘Ready to play’: LeBron James deflects Dillon Brooks trash talk ahead of Game 3 latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:48 AM
My dude @DanWoikeSports has @latimessports #NBAPlayoff coverage with: ‘Ready to play’: LeBron James deflects Dillon Brooks trash talk ahead of Game 3 latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:48 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As the Grizzlies-Lakers series turns to LA, here’s a flashback to a moment 15 months ago between LeBron James and Desmond Bane that signaled a culture shift in Memphis.
“From then on out, everybody knew that nobody was punking the Grizzlies.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:45 AM
As the Grizzlies-Lakers series turns to LA, here’s a flashback to a moment 15 months ago between LeBron James and Desmond Bane that signaled a culture shift in Memphis.
“From then on out, everybody knew that nobody was punking the Grizzlies.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:45 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Michael Jordan played in 179 career playoff games. LeBron James has won 175 career playoff games. – 10:19 AM
Michael Jordan played in 179 career playoff games. LeBron James has won 175 career playoff games. – 10:19 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
17 years ago, LeBron James dropped a triple-double in his playoff debut 😤
👑 32 Pts
👑 11 Ast
👑 11 Reb pic.twitter.com/CBlFM8q21G – 9:40 AM
17 years ago, LeBron James dropped a triple-double in his playoff debut 😤
👑 32 Pts
👑 11 Ast
👑 11 Reb pic.twitter.com/CBlFM8q21G – 9:40 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Here for the … basketball? No BS, it’s time for Game 3. On LeBron, Dillon, honey and everything else. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:26 AM
Here for the … basketball? No BS, it’s time for Game 3. On LeBron, Dillon, honey and everything else. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:26 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It’s Game 3 roundtable time:
@DamichaelC and I riffed on some of the bigger storylines as Grizzlies-Lakers series hits Hollywood.
What was Dillon Brooks thinking? What happens if Ja Morant plays? What if he doesn’t? Are you ready for AD vs X round 3?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 AM
It’s Game 3 roundtable time:
@DamichaelC and I riffed on some of the bigger storylines as Grizzlies-Lakers series hits Hollywood.
What was Dillon Brooks thinking? What happens if Ja Morant plays? What if he doesn’t? Are you ready for AD vs X round 3?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with more than three 30-point playoff games before turning 22:
— Kobe
— LeBron
And now, Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/NLO0JiiugZ – 11:43 PM
Players with more than three 30-point playoff games before turning 22:
— Kobe
— LeBron
And now, Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/NLO0JiiugZ – 11:43 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Dillon Brooks meandered over to the Lakers’ side of the floor during layup lines. LeBron James came over and they had a few words, nothing too animated. Then they showed Brooks on the big screen and fans booed loudly. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 22, 2023
Ryan Ward: Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and Dennis Schröder (right Achilles soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / April 22, 2023
Barry Jackson: Duncan Robinson, who turned 29 today, now behind only LeBron James and Mario Chalmers for most 3 pointers in Heat playoff history. Robinson at 98. LeBron had 123. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 22, 2023
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ crowd is booing Dillon Brooks and cheering every time he misses during warmups. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 22, 2023
Jovan Buha: Dillon Brooks’ comments about his defense on James aren’t based in reality. According to http://NBA.com , James has scored 26 of his 49 points against Brooks, shooting a sizzling 61.1% against him. Brooks has been more of a gnat than an agitator. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 22, 2023