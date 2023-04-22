Doc Rivers not sure how long Joel Embiid will remain out with injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers said he had a conversation with Embiid last night after finding out about the injury, and acknowledged that this can feel like Groundhog’s Day with the injuries.
“Clearly that’s on your mind.,” Rivers said. “I’m sure. He’s human, and goodness, this happens again.” – 11:46 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Doc Rivers said Embiid had swelling in his knee quickly after Game 3, which led to concern and an MRI. Not sure if he’s out for however long this series lasts. – 11:46 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers suggests Joel Embiid could be out longer than just tonight. Said he doesn’t know for sure but also said he had a conversation with Embiid and said “it may take a minute” for him to get back on the floor. – 11:42 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid had knee soreness, swelling immediately after Game 3, which led to him getting an MRI.
Rivers says he’s unsure of when Embiid might return. – 11:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid was looked at after the game and his pain was coming from behind the knee, “which is always scary.” – 11:36 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers said Embiid was/is dealing with swelling in the knee and that there was pain “behind the knee” which set off alarm bells and triggered their desire to do an MRI – 11:36 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers facing the challenge of playing without MVP favorite Joel Embiid in Brooklyn today:
“We’ve had practice at this. We’ve got a confident group. We’ve got a deep basketball team.”
The team went 11-5 without Joel in the regular season. – 11:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers: “Obviously losing Joel (Embiid) takes away a lot of stuff. You know, it changes the way the game will be played. Tonight, I will invite them to trap all our fives tonight; I would be really appreciative.” #Nets #76ers – 11:35 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says that he isn’t sure whether Joel Embiid would be out for the remainder of the series against the Nets. “I’m not sure. I can’t answer that.” – 11:35 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers said he’d like to invite the Nets to continue trapping all Philly’s centers even though Joel Embiid is out today. Says he expects the Nets now to trap James Harden and Tyrese Maxey instead. – 11:34 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said he was “not sure” whether Embiid would be available at some point the rest of this series (with the obvious caveats being we don’t know how long it will last) – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers jokes the Nets shouldn’t change their game plan despite the absence of Joel Embiid. “I would be delighted if they trap all of our fives.” – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said he isn’t sure of Joel Embiid’s status for however long this series goes, if it continues beyond today. – 11:33 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What I’m looking at today in terms of rotations:
How much do Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, Joe Harris play? If at all.
Nets can play straight-up defense with no Embiid. PHI’s only advantage is putting those 3 in P&R to force a switch onto Harden/Maxey.
Might be a Yuta/Sumner game. – 11:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pIQ566WQDX – 11:27 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Vaughn noted that while the absence of Embiid certainly impacts how they focus their resources on defense, but base level they’re still the same group: “We’re still a switching team” – 11:23 AM
Vaughn noted that while the absence of Embiid certainly impacts how they focus their resources on defense, but base level they’re still the same group: “We’re still a switching team” – 11:23 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed is always one of the first Sixers out for pregame individual work. With Embiid out, Sixers might need a big effort out of him today. pic.twitter.com/3es1eZeb7v – 10:46 AM
Paul Reed is always one of the first Sixers out for pregame individual work. With Embiid out, Sixers might need a big effort out of him today. pic.twitter.com/3es1eZeb7v – 10:46 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/dqU0PA3s1Z – 10:41 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/oEbBbTuWOE – 9:41 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/ountuwd38M – 9:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has to take their game to another level today for the Sixers with Joel Embiid out? – 6:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @dannyleroux. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who would you like to see start at center tomorrow for the Sixers with Joel Embiid out? – 10:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers star Joel Embiid to miss Game 4 against the Nets with a sprained right knee inquirer.com/sports/76ers-n… via @phillyinquirer – 10:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Do you still have faith in the Sixers closing out their first-round series game with Brooklyn Nets on Saturday now that Joel Embiid is sidelined with a sprained right knee? – 9:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Do you still have faith in the Sixers closing out their first-round series game with Brooklyn Nets tomorrow now the Joel Embiid is sidelined with a sprained right knee? – 9:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The officials not ejecting Embiid like they should have but ejecting Harden when they shouldn’t have blossoms into the Sixers annual nightmare. – 9:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Joel Embiid suffered sprained knee, out for Game 4 vs. Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/rep… – 9:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We could have a star missing in all four games tomorrow:
Nets-Sixers: Joel Embiid
Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard
Bucks-Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lakers-Grizzlies: Ja Morant – 9:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is out for Game 4. Cue the, “Aw shit, here we go again” meme
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is officially out for Sixers-Nets Game 4 with a right knee sprain.
Sixers were 11-5 this regular season without him, will hope that carries over to the playoffs. – 8:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star out for Game 4 vs. Nets due to sprained knee, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 8:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Sixers’ star Joel Embiid suffers sprained knee. How long is he out? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers have officially listed Joel Embiid as OUT for Game 4. Here’s what Doc Rivers had to say about Embiid this afternoon:
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s the play Joel Embiid hurt his knee in the 3rd quarter of Game 3 while defending a Cameron Johnson drive to the rim. pic.twitter.com/z06PNnlkgI – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A source confirmed that #Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss tomorrow’s Game 4 vs the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right knee. @Ramona Shelburne was first to report the news. – 8:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Joel Embiid queda fuera del cuarto partido de sus @Sixers mañana ante @BrooklynNets. Confían que estará listo para la semana entrante. pic.twitter.com/iCQEklifxY – 8:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh – 8:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Doc Rivers spoke about Draymond’s suspension when discussing Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
More: https://t.co/WXbxUWLnBS pic.twitter.com/Q6jkhAyJx0 – 8:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 4 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #BrooklynNets #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference first-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Mikal Bridges #PhilaUnite #Brooklyn – 7:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid won’t be suspended for “The Kick” in Game 3. James Harden will also be available for Game 4 following his ejection 👀
➡️ https://t.co/ASN1prDcTk pic.twitter.com/xNP2mL7RxK – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers sounds off after controversial fouls on James Harden, Joel Embiid: ‘We got a problem in this league’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Doc Rivers gave an impassioned defense of his star Joel Embiid Friday, saying that the NBA needs to protect it stars from being targeted by opposing teams in an attempt to cause them to retaliate. es.pn/3LiyGLk – 5:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/rep… – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid and James Harden incidents: Sixers stars to face no further punishment from the league
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 4:41 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
See you in Game 4! Philadelphia #76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden will NOT be suspended for cheap shots to Brooklyn #Nets players’ groins mol.im/a/12000583 via @MailSport – 4:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
NBA Head of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen broke down the controversial fouls by the Sixers in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
“Embiid’s was to the back of the leg and Harden’s was to the groin and there is the distinction.” pic.twitter.com/HEAcgPijU5 – 4:28 PM
NBA Head of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen broke down the controversial fouls by the Sixers in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
“Embiid’s was to the back of the leg and Harden’s was to the groin and there is the distinction.” pic.twitter.com/HEAcgPijU5 – 4:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Both #Sixers fouls – Joel Embiid and James Harden’s – from last nights Game 3 win at the #Nets will stand as called after an #NBA review. – 3:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:28 PM
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
League spokesman confirms no further action will be taken on Embiid and Harden. – 3:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers defended Embiid and Draymond Green today in a lengthy rant:
“I didn’t grow up in the sticks and stones era, I grew up in the break the bones era. … I’m not picking on Claxton, but I don’t think at a park you’re standing over Joel.” #Sixers – 3:04 PM
Doc Rivers defended Embiid and Draymond Green today in a lengthy rant:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“We talk all year about fans not being happy about guys playing, and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs” phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-fla… – 2:57 PM
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“If we’re gonna start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem.”
Doc Rivers on NBA officiating and the league setting up “a very dangerous precedent”.
pic.twitter.com/vYnOZBNU2I – 2:49 PM
“If we’re gonna start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid possibly being suspended for kicking Nic Claxton: “I didn’t think Draymond should had got suspended, and I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent, right now. This is not me campaigning and I’m dead serious. – 2:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As promised, here is the full rant from Doc Rivers who addressed Jacque Vaughn, the Nets, the Draymond Green suspension, and James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-d… via @SixersWire – 2:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Rivers’ main point: “If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.” pic.twitter.com/61FxzI57Dj – 2:21 PM
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features Joel Embiid talk, figuring out Boston’s best lineup for rest of playoffs and what the ideal offseason may look like masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
His rookie year, @Tyrese Maxey didn’t play for a multi-week stretch. During that time, Doc Rivers called him into his office & told Tyrese he’d win a playoff game for the team that year (he did).
Tyrese called it the “turning point” of his career.
And last night, he won another. pic.twitter.com/ZD7MvECyuE – 2:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers: “As a coach, and I love Jacque, but I can’t believe we have coaches campaigning for guys not to play. That’s just nuts to me. Really. I’ve been a player, this is a player’s league, and I am 100 percent pro-player. I think players should play in games.” – 2:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
He made a quick detour to discuss Harden’s ejection: “The James thing is a joke” – 1:48 PM
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he and the 76ers will be prepared no matter what happens so far as availability for Game 4, saying the 76ers have won without both Joel Embiid and James Harden this season. – 1:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he believes the Joel Embiid play could have gone either way, in terms of whether he could have been ejected. But he said the 76ers have to handle everything better in Game 4. – 1:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn’t like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series. – 1:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he’s looking forward to hearing the league’s response to Joel Embiid remaining in last night’s game:
“I know my stance hasn’t changed. It is the same as yesterday… I’ll be tuned in and waiting for me email box to fill up for sure.”
Also said he was… pic.twitter.com/0rVsAYTUZt – 1:19 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he’s looking forward to hearing the league’s response to Joel Embiid remaining in last night’s game:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he’s going to get suspended for Game 4.”
@Frank Isola believes Sixers star Joel Embiid could be in line for a suspension after his kick to the groin of Nic Claxton last night
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wA8BFohwzQ – 1:16 PM
“I think he’s going to get suspended for Game 4.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Johnson on Joel Embiid remaining in the game:
“I don’t really get it. I thought precedent was set a day or so ago… I thought that was a surefire one. Literally exessive and unantural and not basketball-like. I thought it hit all those. I guess they saw it differently.” pic.twitter.com/OX7CI5mbrZ – 1:04 PM
Cam Johnson on Joel Embiid remaining in the game:
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers coverage since last night:
-Game 3 observations (tinyurl.com/2nxp98u6)
-Harden on his ejection (tinyurl.com/58vurwdc)
-Yet another strange Embiid evening (tinyurl.com/3yfdek3k)
-Column on Maxey, Melton thriving in chaos (tinyurl.com/328njbx8) – 1:03 PM
Sixers coverage since last night:
-Game 3 observations (tinyurl.com/2nxp98u6)
-Harden on his ejection (tinyurl.com/58vurwdc)
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Referring to Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis, Nets’ F Cam Johnson said he thought “there was precedent” for Joel Embiid to have been ejected from Game 3 for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin. – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers survive Joel Embiid injury, James Harden ejection to take 3-0 series lead inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:32 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:23 PM
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Recapping everything from an eventful night in Brooklyn: ridiculous calls from the refs, an uncharacteristically down night from Joel Embiid, the most ridiculous ejection I’ve ever seen and the heroics by PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 12:03 PM
Recapping everything from an eventful night in Brooklyn: ridiculous calls from the refs, an uncharacteristically down night from Joel Embiid, the most ridiculous ejection I’ve ever seen and the heroics by PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey.
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Without Joel Embiid, Jacque Vaughn said guarding Tyrese Maxey “becomes the premium” in addition to James Harden. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 22, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says with a laugh that he would be appreciative if Brooklyn continues to trap their centers all game today with Joel Embiid sidelined, but isn’t counting on that happening. Said he expects James Harden to get a ton of attention, instead. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 22, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting on Joel Embiid’s right knee sprain for ABC NBA Countdown pic.twitter.com/XNsywtwZoV -via Twitter @wojespn / April 21, 2023