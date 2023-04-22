Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid's chances to return for start of Second Round: Probably 50% at best

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Even with (at least) a week off, Doc Rivers estimated there’s a 50/50 chance “at best” that Joel Embiid will be ready for Game 1 of the second round. – 3:47 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Philly got the sweep, handled their business as they should’ve! But you know with Doc Rivers, it’s never enough. He would’ve needed to win 5-0 for anybody to be happy. SMDH! On to the next series. Carry on… – 3:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he is unsure of whether Joel Embiid will be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals, then said he felt it was “probably 50 percent, at best.”
The series will likely start next weekend. – 3:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
As soon as the Sixers heard Jacque Vaugh say the word “octagon” they shoulda just healthy scratched Joel Embiid and let Tobias Cook. – 3:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on his confidence level Joel Embiid will be available at the beginning of the next series: “Probably 50 percent at best.” – 3:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers just said Embiid being ready for the start of the second round was “50 percent at best” – 3:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“Probably 50% at best”, is how Doc Rivers described the odds that Joel Embiid will be ready to play by the start of the second round series. – 3:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers’ sense on chances of Joel Embiid being ready for start of Round 2: “Probably 50% at best.” – 3:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid and Harden combined for 38.7 FG% in the first round.
They still swept. pic.twitter.com/71V8AfL4yL – 3:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “I have a statement to start, my players clarified it: It’s playing with your food.”
Rivers replaced “meat” in food’s place yesterday. – 3:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Just a massively important win for the Sixers. Any extra time they can buy Embiid and Harden to rest and recuperate is big. – 3:24 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Sixers sweep Nets, win game 4 today 96-85 w/o Embiid (knee).
Sixers asst coach Sam Cassell has some extra time off now in b/w series to interview for HC openings. He’s scheduled to interview w/ #Rockets tomorrow, per @KellyIko – 3:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Doc Rivers just completed his 33rd series as a head coach.
This is only his 2nd sweep. The first was in 2011 with Celtics vs Knicks in quarterfinals. – 3:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris hits a corner 3 to give Philadelphia a 92-78 lead with 1:36 left, and this one is over.
With Joel Embiid out, Harris has been the best player on the court today, and is up to 25 and 11 in 36 minutes. – 3:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid isn’t out there and the Nets have gotten outscored 23-10 on second-chance points.
They play a lot of small ball, but at a certain point there’s an effort issue. – 3:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Doc Rivers was so excited that they got that offensive rebound just before the 3 minute mark – 3:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers “others” realize that Embiid is out and Harden isn’t gonna offer much of anything. Harris, Melton, Reed balling. – 3:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Couple of huge De’Anthony Melton 3s here in the fourth quarter have given Philadelphia some breathing room. Paul Reed, meanwhile, has given Philly really good production off the bench with Joel Embiid out. He’s up to 8 points and 15 rebounds in 27 minutes today. – 3:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale hits the first 3 by a Nets’ reserve tonight to tie the game at 70 with 9:30 left. Timeout Doc Rivers. – 2:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets trail Embiid-less Sixers, 68-63, after three. Will this be their last quarter of season? – 2:47 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
For Anal’s information (& dummies who repeat his rubbish) Kawhi, a 2-time champion, has played 628 games over 12 seasons. Embiid has played 394 over nine. Kawhi averages 52.3 games per season.
Embiid, yet to sniff a Finals, averages 43.77 games over 9 nine. – 2:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Stephen Anal Smith earned nickname 4 talking out of his ass. Recent blather re Kawhi Leonard is latest example. Anal is upset KL has missed hundreds of games (duh, due to surgeries). Thus Anal insists KL is a sham superstar & demands he retire. What, no call 4 Embiid 2 do same?! – 2:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Paul Reed has once again shifted the momentum in a game this series. Starting in place of Embiid, Reed has 6 points and 10 rebounds. He is outhustling everyone on the floor. Sixers lead, 63-57. – 2:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
big half for nic claxton, who’s enjoying this matchup against the embiid-less sixers: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/27/… – 2:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton – not having to face Joel Embiid – has 15 points, six boards and four blocks at halftime. He’s the first Net to ever hit those totals in a half of a playoff game. #Nets #76ers – 2:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets lead 48-40 against. Claxton, freed from Embiid duty, is having a big game with 15 points and 6 rebounds. – 2:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Sixers 48-40. Great halves from Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson. CJ has eight points, nine rebounds (a playoff career-high) and three assists. Sixers missing Embiid’s presence and playmaking from 3. Just 2-for-11. Nets’ bench 0-for-10 from 3 – 2:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Nets 48, Sixers 40.
Sixers have managed to hang around despite going 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
Nic Claxton has 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting inside for Brooklyn, as he’s taking advantage of the absence of Joel Embiid.
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are both 3-10. – 2:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 48, Sixers 40
Nic Claxton has been the beneficiary of Joel Embiid’s injury. Claxton has 15 points and 6 rebounds in the first half. Spencer Dinwiddie also has 11 and CamnJohnson has 8. – 2:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Nets are probably the better team without Embiid. Like I always say, Tobias Harris needs more help out there. – 1:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie went by James Harden and dished to a wide-open Nic Claxton for an and-one.
Nets should be isolating Dinwiddie on Harden. Without Embiid there’s much less threat at the rim. – 1:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Clax attack is real! He is taking advantage of the Sixers not having Joel Embiid. – 1:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers led the NBA in three-point percentage but are 0-of-5 so far. A byproduct of no Embiid doubles (and his passing) generating some of those looks. – 1:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey with a couple of big baskets early in 2nd, as Sixers trim Brooklyn’s lead to 1 with 10:01 left in half.
If Sixers are going to have a chance without Embiid, they’re probably going to need 25+ from Maxey. He was quiet — too quiet — to start, but getting going now. – 1:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead 29-22 on that Spencer Dinwiddie 3 to beat the first quarter buzzer. They’ve held the Embiid-less #76ers to just .375 from the floor and 0-of-4 from deep. #Sixers #NBA – 1:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Doc Rivers says he’s ‘not sure’ if 76ers star could return in first round
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 1:17 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets jump out to a 14-4 lead on Embiid-less Sixers. They need to keep foot on the gas as Sixers were 11-5 without the NBA scoring king this season. – 1:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Perfect start for the Nets, who are defending well (and without fouling) at the rim and knocking down shots. Brooklyn is out to a 14-4 lead four minutes in on the Embiid-less 76ers. – 1:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers offense without Embiid this series so far: 107.8 points per-100, which is below average.
They are 2-8 to start today and have dug themselves a 10-point hole early. – 1:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have jumped out to a 14-4 lead over the Joel Embiid-less 76ers here at Barclays Center. With Embiid’s status uncertain going forward, this has to be a confidence boost for a team down 0-3. – 1:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Allie LaForce on TNT says Doc Rivers said “it wasn’t a tear,” regarding Joel Embiid and that they’re “hopeful for a midweek return next week.”
(A potential game 6 Thursday would be Midweek I suppose.) – 1:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: As the 76ers try to close out the Nets without Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers said this was “another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers-Nets about to tip with Paul Reed starting at center for the Sixers. Will see what the Nets’ defense looks like without Embiid. – 1:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joel Embiid’s status for rest of #76ers–#Nets series uncertain after knee injury nypost.com/2023/04/22/joe… via @nypostsports – 1:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Sixers Game 4 is upon us. No Joel Embiid due to a knee sprain. Can the Nets force Game 5? Paul Reed is starting in place of Embiid. Nets nearly had Game 3, but couldn’t finish down the stretch. Is today any different? Updates to come. – 12:54 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/ErvnGOyKwC – 12:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia is starting Paul Reed in place of Joel Embiid in Game 4 of its first round series with Brooklyn today. – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Paul Reed will start at center in place of Joel Embiid. #Sixers – 12:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed will start at center for Joel Embiid in today’s Game 4 against the Nets. – 12:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed will start at center today in place of Embiid, Sixers say. – 12:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rivers on preventing Embiid from falling into the trap of feeling this is Groundhog Day all over again: “I talked to him last night. Obviously, clearly that’s on your mind. It is, but as I said, ‘This is about another obstacle in the story we are going to write this year. – 12:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs than
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Karl-Anthony Towns
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/CiSNi6I1Ax – 12:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/QL0efUEVlo – 12:14 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc Rivers not exactly painting an optimistic picture on Embiid’s knee 🤞 pic.twitter.com/LjOpsmIPl8 – 12:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers Rivers on what triggered Embiid’s MRI:
“Just the tests after the game in the locker room. You think about it, down the stretch he made two amazing plays. The block shot was huge. – 12:10 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
With Joel Embiid sitting out Game 4, the Nets have a great opportunity to extend their series vs. the 76ers. I joined @WagerTalk Last Call this AM to share my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/aI49uKxI3W – 12:05 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “…they checked his knee out right after the game because he was complaining about some soreness behind the knee which is always a scary thing…” #Sixers
sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/22/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had some swelling/discomfort in the back of his knee after Game 3, which triggered getting an MRI yesterday. – 12:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers on if Joel Embiid will be sidelines as long as their opening-round series with Brooklyn goes: “I don’t know. I can’t answer that. I’m not sure.” – 11:59 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s MRI “did not turn out well” after he had pain and swelling behind his knee:
“He was complaining about some soreness behind the knee, which is always a scary thing when it’s behind the knee. There was swelling already, which is way too early. So we… pic.twitter.com/OxmXOjK71n – 11:54 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said “I’m not sure” how long Joel Embiid will be out. – 11:50 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers said he had a conversation with Embiid last night after finding out about the injury, and acknowledged that this can feel like Groundhog’s Day with the injuries.
“Clearly that’s on your mind.,” Rivers said. “I’m sure. He’s human, and goodness, this happens again.” – 11:46 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Doc Rivers said Embiid had swelling in his knee quickly after Game 3, which led to concern and an MRI. Not sure if he’s out for however long this series lasts. – 11:46 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers suggests Joel Embiid could be out longer than just tonight. Said he doesn’t know for sure but also said he had a conversation with Embiid and said “it may take a minute” for him to get back on the floor. – 11:42 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid had knee soreness, swelling immediately after Game 3, which led to him getting an MRI.
Rivers says he’s unsure of when Embiid might return. – 11:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid was looked at after the game and his pain was coming from behind the knee, “which is always scary.” – 11:36 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers said Embiid was/is dealing with swelling in the knee and that there was pain “behind the knee” which set off alarm bells and triggered their desire to do an MRI – 11:36 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers facing the challenge of playing without MVP favorite Joel Embiid in Brooklyn today:
“We’ve had practice at this. We’ve got a confident group. We’ve got a deep basketball team.”
The team went 11-5 without Joel in the regular season. – 11:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers: “Obviously losing Joel (Embiid) takes away a lot of stuff. You know, it changes the way the game will be played. Tonight, I will invite them to trap all our fives tonight; I would be really appreciative.” #Nets #76ers – 11:35 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says that he isn’t sure whether Joel Embiid would be out for the remainder of the series against the Nets. “I’m not sure. I can’t answer that.” – 11:35 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers said he’d like to invite the Nets to continue trapping all Philly’s centers even though Joel Embiid is out today. Says he expects the Nets now to trap James Harden and Tyrese Maxey instead. – 11:34 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says with a laugh that he would be appreciative if Brooklyn continues to trap their centers all game today with Joel Embiid sidelined, but isn’t counting on that happening. Said he expects James Harden to get a ton of attention, instead. – 11:34 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said he was “not sure” whether Embiid would be available at some point the rest of this series (with the obvious caveats being we don’t know how long it will last) – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers jokes the Nets shouldn’t change their game plan despite the absence of Joel Embiid. “I would be delighted if they trap all of our fives.” – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said he isn’t sure of Joel Embiid’s status for however long this series goes, if it continues beyond today. – 11:33 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What I’m looking at today in terms of rotations:
How much do Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, Joe Harris play? If at all.
Nets can play straight-up defense with no Embiid. PHI’s only advantage is putting those 3 in P&R to force a switch onto Harden/Maxey.
Might be a Yuta/Sumner game. – 11:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pIQ566WQDX – 11:27 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Vaughn noted that while the absence of Embiid certainly impacts how they focus their resources on defense, but base level they’re still the same group: “We’re still a switching team” – 11:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Without Joel Embiid, Jacque Vaughn said guarding Tyrese Maxey “becomes the premium” in addition to James Harden. – 11:20 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed is always one of the first Sixers out for pregame individual work. With Embiid out, Sixers might need a big effort out of him today. pic.twitter.com/3es1eZeb7v – 10:46 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/dqU0PA3s1Z – 10:41 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/oEbBbTuWOE – 9:41 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/ountuwd38M – 9:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who has to take their game to another level today for the Sixers with Joel Embiid out? – 6:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @dannyleroux. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Who would you like to see start at center tomorrow for the Sixers with Joel Embiid out? – 10:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers star Joel Embiid to miss Game 4 against the Nets with a sprained right knee inquirer.com/sports/76ers-n… via @phillyinquirer – 10:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Do you still have faith in the Sixers closing out their first-round series game with Brooklyn Nets on Saturday now that Joel Embiid is sidelined with a sprained right knee? – 9:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Do you still have faith in the Sixers closing out their first-round series game with Brooklyn Nets tomorrow now the Joel Embiid is sidelined with a sprained right knee? – 9:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The officials not ejecting Embiid like they should have but ejecting Harden when they shouldn’t have blossoms into the Sixers annual nightmare. – 9:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Joel Embiid suffered sprained knee, out for Game 4 vs. Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/rep… – 9:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We could have a star missing in all four games tomorrow:
Nets-Sixers: Joel Embiid
Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard
Bucks-Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lakers-Grizzlies: Ja Morant – 9:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is out for Game 4. Cue the, “Aw shit, here we go again” meme
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-ne… – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid is out for Game 4. Cue the, “Aw shit, here we go again” meme
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is officially out for Sixers-Nets Game 4 with a right knee sprain.
Sixers were 11-5 this regular season without him, will hope that carries over to the playoffs. – 8:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star out for Game 4 vs. Nets due to sprained knee, per report
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star out for Game 4 vs. Nets due to sprained knee, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 8:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers have officially listed Joel Embiid as OUT for Game 4. Here’s what Doc Rivers had to say about Embiid this afternoon:
“I don’t think he’s feeling good. He’s on the floor as much as the floor. Every time I looked, he was getting up. I don’t know how he’s feeling yet.” pic.twitter.com/Wwf5XukkEy – 8:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s the play Joel Embiid hurt his knee in the 3rd quarter of Game 3 while defending a Cameron Johnson drive to the rim. pic.twitter.com/z06PNnlkgI – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A source confirmed that #Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss tomorrow’s Game 4 vs the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right knee. @Ramona Shelburne was first to report the news. – 8:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Joel Embiid queda fuera del cuarto partido de sus @Sixers mañana ante @BrooklynNets. Confían que estará listo para la semana entrante. pic.twitter.com/iCQEklifxY – 8:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh – 8:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Doc Rivers spoke about Draymond’s suspension when discussing Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
More: https://t.co/WXbxUWLnBS pic.twitter.com/Q6jkhAyJx0 – 8:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 4 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #BrooklynNets #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference first-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Mikal Bridges #PhilaUnite #Brooklyn – 7:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid won’t be suspended for “The Kick” in Game 3. James Harden will also be available for Game 4 following his ejection 👀
➡️ https://t.co/ASN1prDcTk pic.twitter.com/xNP2mL7RxK – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers sounds off after controversial fouls on James Harden, Joel Embiid: ‘We got a problem in this league’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Doc Rivers gave an impassioned defense of his star Joel Embiid Friday, saying that the NBA needs to protect it stars from being targeted by opposing teams in an attempt to cause them to retaliate. es.pn/3LiyGLk – 5:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/rep… – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid and James Harden incidents: Sixers stars to face no further punishment from the league
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 4:41 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
See you in Game 4! Philadelphia #76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden will NOT be suspended for cheap shots to Brooklyn #Nets players’ groins mol.im/a/12000583 via @MailSport – 4:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
NBA Head of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen broke down the controversial fouls by the Sixers in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
“Embiid’s was to the back of the leg and Harden’s was to the groin and there is the distinction.” pic.twitter.com/HEAcgPijU5 – 4:28 PM
Ky Carlin: Seth Curry on if he thinks Joel Embiid should be MVP: “Absolutely. For sure. He’s been dominating for a few years now, carrying the team. I feel like he should have one on his résumé.” #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / April 22, 2023
Rich Hoffman: Sixers beat Brooklyn, 96-88. They swept the Nets. It was not pretty, but Tobias Harris (11-19 FG), Paul Reed (15 rebounds) and De’Anthony Melton (15 points) made enough plays. The Sixers are 12-5 without Joel Embiid this year. They’re going to get a week off now. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / April 22, 2023