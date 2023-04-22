What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “As long as they’re creating Draymond Rules, that means we’re winning.” – 4:46 PM
Draymond Green: “As long as they’re creating Draymond Rules, that means we’re winning.” – 4:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
🏀 @Eddie Johnson found nothing wrong with the play of Sabonis on Draymond Green…take a listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BrshjVsBqR – 11:53 AM
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
🏀 @Eddie Johnson found nothing wrong with the play of Sabonis on Draymond Green…take a listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BrshjVsBqR – 11:53 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Doc Rivers spoke about Draymond’s suspension when discussing Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
More: https://t.co/WXbxUWLnBS pic.twitter.com/Q6jkhAyJx0 – 8:07 PM
Doc Rivers spoke about Draymond’s suspension when discussing Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
More: https://t.co/WXbxUWLnBS pic.twitter.com/Q6jkhAyJx0 – 8:07 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“I also didn’t know you’d get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double birds.”
Draymond shares his thoughts on his suspension ⬇️
(via @TheVolumeSports)
pic.twitter.com/shJazqet17 – 7:44 PM
“I also didn’t know you’d get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double birds.”
Draymond shares his thoughts on his suspension ⬇️
(via @TheVolumeSports)
pic.twitter.com/shJazqet17 – 7:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“we’re asking our stars to turn their heads a whole bunch more than they can at times. So it’s a tough one for the league, I think they’re in a tough spot, but I do think…if you’re going to suspend Draymond, you should suspend the other guy too.”
libertyballers.com/2023/4/21/2369… – 7:13 PM
“we’re asking our stars to turn their heads a whole bunch more than they can at times. So it’s a tough one for the league, I think they’re in a tough spot, but I do think…if you’re going to suspend Draymond, you should suspend the other guy too.”
libertyballers.com/2023/4/21/2369… – 7:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “We saw NBA Finals Steph Curry, which was absolutely incredible.” – 5:32 PM
Draymond Green: “We saw NBA Finals Steph Curry, which was absolutely incredible.” – 5:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s expectations, Draymond Green’s stomp, popcorn on a plane and the blue check: Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_
Almost every sports media member in Oregon lost their blue check except Brenna. Hmm
Hear her side.
oregonlive.com/nba/2023/04/da… – 4:21 PM
Damian Lillard’s expectations, Draymond Green’s stomp, popcorn on a plane and the blue check: Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_
Almost every sports media member in Oregon lost their blue check except Brenna. Hmm
Hear her side.
oregonlive.com/nba/2023/04/da… – 4:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:28 PM
Doc Rivers with a ton to say today on Joel Embiid-Nic Claxton, Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incidents and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:28 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers defended Embiid and Draymond Green today in a lengthy rant:
“I didn’t grow up in the sticks and stones era, I grew up in the break the bones era. … I’m not picking on Claxton, but I don’t think at a park you’re standing over Joel.” #Sixers – 3:04 PM
Doc Rivers defended Embiid and Draymond Green today in a lengthy rant:
“I didn’t grow up in the sticks and stones era, I grew up in the break the bones era. … I’m not picking on Claxton, but I don’t think at a park you’re standing over Joel.” #Sixers – 3:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“We talk all year about fans not being happy about guys playing, and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs” phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-fla… – 2:57 PM
In a lengthy rant on flagrant fouls and rule enforcement, Doc Rivers defended Draymond and Embiid for responding to instigators this week:
“We talk all year about fans not being happy about guys playing, and now we’re taking guys out of the playoffs” phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-fla… – 2:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid possibly being suspended for kicking Nic Claxton: “I didn’t think Draymond should had got suspended, and I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent, right now. This is not me campaigning and I’m dead serious. – 2:42 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid possibly being suspended for kicking Nic Claxton: “I didn’t think Draymond should had got suspended, and I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent, right now. This is not me campaigning and I’m dead serious. – 2:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As promised, here is the full rant from Doc Rivers who addressed Jacque Vaughn, the Nets, the Draymond Green suspension, and James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-d… via @SixersWire – 2:30 PM
As promised, here is the full rant from Doc Rivers who addressed Jacque Vaughn, the Nets, the Draymond Green suspension, and James Harden’s ejection #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-d… via @SixersWire – 2:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Rivers’ main point: “If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.” pic.twitter.com/61FxzI57Dj – 2:21 PM
Doc Rivers had a lengthy answer on the Joel Embiid/Nic Claxton play, saying that he also thinks Draymond Green should not have been suspended.
Rivers’ main point: “If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we got a problem in this league.” pic.twitter.com/61FxzI57Dj – 2:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
He made a quick detour to discuss Harden’s ejection: “The James thing is a joke” – 1:48 PM
Doc Rivers just delivered a passionate rant saying the NBA needs to stop essentially favoring instigators with regards to the Embiid situation last night and Draymond suspension last night.
He made a quick detour to discuss Harden’s ejection: “The James thing is a joke” – 1:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn’t like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series. – 1:42 PM
Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn’t like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series. – 1:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Referring to Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis, Nets’ F Cam Johnson said he thought “there was precedent” for Joel Embiid to have been ejected from Game 3 for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin. – 12:33 PM
Referring to Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis, Nets’ F Cam Johnson said he thought “there was precedent” for Joel Embiid to have been ejected from Game 3 for kicking Nic Claxton in the groin. – 12:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!🗣️
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to Embiid & Harden’s flagrant fouls, Warriors Game 3 win without Draymond Green, and Devin Booker’s big night!
Hear The Starting Lineup on Ch. 86
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
or watch us on the NBA App!
📺app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/lLz5CH0Exm – 7:00 AM
Hello Friday!🗣️
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to Embiid & Harden’s flagrant fouls, Warriors Game 3 win without Draymond Green, and Devin Booker’s big night!
Hear The Starting Lineup on Ch. 86
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
or watch us on the NBA App!
📺app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/lLz5CH0Exm – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With Draymond Green already suspended for Game 3, the Warriors will also be without Gary Payton II on Thursday due to an illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/20/inj… – 4:00 AM
With Draymond Green already suspended for Game 3, the Warriors will also be without Gary Payton II on Thursday due to an illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/20/inj… – 4:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No one player can replace Draymond Green. No one player can replace Gary Payton II.
Many Warriors sure their absences didn’t put a deciding pitchfork into their season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:56 AM
No one player can replace Draymond Green. No one player can replace Gary Payton II.
Many Warriors sure their absences didn’t put a deciding pitchfork into their season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:56 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on dropping Game 3 to the Warriors 114-97, the physicality the Warriors employed without Draymond Green, the struggles of Keegan Murray and the being careless with the ball resulting in too many turnovers. pic.twitter.com/9mVpIdgHEp – 1:55 AM
De’Aaron Fox on dropping Game 3 to the Warriors 114-97, the physicality the Warriors employed without Draymond Green, the struggles of Keegan Murray and the being careless with the ball resulting in too many turnovers. pic.twitter.com/9mVpIdgHEp – 1:55 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
So the Warriors just stomped the Kings at home and they’re adding in 4X NBA all star Draymond Green and the team’s best perimeter defender GPII on Sunday? I predict a tied series heading back to Sacramento for game 5. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
So the Warriors just stomped the Kings at home and they’re adding in 4X NBA all star Draymond Green and the team’s best perimeter defender GPII on Sunday? I predict a tied series heading back to Sacramento for game 5. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors bounce back in Game 3, cruise to win vs. Kings without Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2023/04/20/war… – 12:40 AM
Warriors bounce back in Game 3, cruise to win vs. Kings without Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2023/04/20/war… – 12:40 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors 114, Kings 97. Without Draymond and GPII, Golden State delivers an a– whooping reminiscent of past Warriors teams. Curry, of course, led the charge with 36 points. – 12:36 AM
Warriors 114, Kings 97. Without Draymond and GPII, Golden State delivers an a– whooping reminiscent of past Warriors teams. Curry, of course, led the charge with 36 points. – 12:36 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history among players with at least 100 postseason games.
(No longer tied with Draymond Green now). – 12:36 AM
Klay Thompson has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history among players with at least 100 postseason games.
(No longer tied with Draymond Green now). – 12:36 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
REALLY Impressive response by the Warriors especially without GP2 and Draymond.
They were physical, killed the Kings on the glass, their small lineup hurt the Kings and Sacramento can’t make a three in this series.
Sets up a REALLY interesting Game 4 on Sunday. – 12:36 AM
REALLY Impressive response by the Warriors especially without GP2 and Draymond.
They were physical, killed the Kings on the glass, their small lineup hurt the Kings and Sacramento can’t make a three in this series.
Sets up a REALLY interesting Game 4 on Sunday. – 12:36 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win Game 3 114-97 without Draymond Green or Gary Payton II. We have a series, folks
Game 4 is a Sunday matinee at 12:30 – 12:35 AM
Warriors win Game 3 114-97 without Draymond Green or Gary Payton II. We have a series, folks
Game 4 is a Sunday matinee at 12:30 – 12:35 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Kings left the door open with this big L tonight. Draymond Green back in Game 4, Chase is gonna be rocking. I’d be shocked if the Warriors lose that one. I bet the series will be heading back to Sacramento tied 2-2. – 12:25 AM
The Kings left the door open with this big L tonight. Draymond Green back in Game 4, Chase is gonna be rocking. I’d be shocked if the Warriors lose that one. I bet the series will be heading back to Sacramento tied 2-2. – 12:25 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Of all the potential outcomes, the Draymond-less, Payton-less Warriors throttling Sacramento defensively and while battering them on the boards was not high among them. – 12:21 AM
Of all the potential outcomes, the Draymond-less, Payton-less Warriors throttling Sacramento defensively and while battering them on the boards was not high among them. – 12:21 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just an absolute legacy game for Kevon Looney in a Warriors jersey. To step up the way he has, without Draymond Green with him in the frontcourt, has been huge. 18 rebounds, has taken on a lot of the Dray playmaking role with eight assists, good post defense on Sabonis. – 12:19 AM
Just an absolute legacy game for Kevon Looney in a Warriors jersey. To step up the way he has, without Draymond Green with him in the frontcourt, has been huge. 18 rebounds, has taken on a lot of the Dray playmaking role with eight assists, good post defense on Sabonis. – 12:19 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Availability has been a problem for the Pelicans. Does Trae Young make sense as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans? Draymond Green instead?
youtube.com/watch?v=Of_5xy… pic.twitter.com/EGbbcOTadB – 11:24 PM
Availability has been a problem for the Pelicans. Does Trae Young make sense as a trade target for the New Orleans Pelicans? Draymond Green instead?
youtube.com/watch?v=Of_5xy… pic.twitter.com/EGbbcOTadB – 11:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Kings 53-41 at halftime with no Draymond or GPII. That’s the lowest amount of points Sacramento has scored in a half this season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
GSW controlled the pace – committed just six turnovers for three points, committed eight fouls. Big improvement – 11:16 PM
Warriors lead the Kings 53-41 at halftime with no Draymond or GPII. That’s the lowest amount of points Sacramento has scored in a half this season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
GSW controlled the pace – committed just six turnovers for three points, committed eight fouls. Big improvement – 11:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry with a 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Warriors are up 53-41 at halftime without Draymond and GP2
Curry: 18 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Each are a +15 – 11:14 PM
Steph Curry with a 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Warriors are up 53-41 at halftime without Draymond and GP2
Curry: 18 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Each are a +15 – 11:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr shifting to a Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb frontcourt early in this second quarter. He’s now gone 10 deep into his rotation even without Draymond/Payton. – 10:45 PM
Steve Kerr shifting to a Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb frontcourt early in this second quarter. He’s now gone 10 deep into his rotation even without Draymond/Payton. – 10:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
One of the Warriors’ biggest issues this series has been the lack of help from role players. With GPII and Draymond out, Golden State needs those role guys to step up. DiVincenzo and Moody are beginning to answer the call. – 10:41 PM
One of the Warriors’ biggest issues this series has been the lack of help from role players. With GPII and Draymond out, Golden State needs those role guys to step up. DiVincenzo and Moody are beginning to answer the call. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Even with Draymond out, no Kuminga for Kerr in the first quarter – 10:41 PM
Even with Draymond out, no Kuminga for Kerr in the first quarter – 10:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead 15-10 with six minutes left in the opening quarter. Golden State has already forced four turnovers and Sacramento isn’t getting easy looks. Great start on defense without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. – 10:24 PM
Warriors lead 15-10 with six minutes left in the opening quarter. Golden State has already forced four turnovers and Sacramento isn’t getting easy looks. Great start on defense without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. – 10:24 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/pQeDW5cizS – 10:00 PM
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/pQeDW5cizS – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Your quick newser on Gary Payton II being ruled OUT for Game 3 with an illness
No Draymond Green, no GP2 with the Warriors already down 0-2 to the Kings in the first round nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:45 PM
Your quick newser on Gary Payton II being ruled OUT for Game 3 with an illness
No Draymond Green, no GP2 with the Warriors already down 0-2 to the Kings in the first round nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole with Draymond Green out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/aGI6Y0XEyo – 9:37 PM
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole with Draymond Green out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/aGI6Y0XEyo – 9:37 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Draymond Green observando en casa los cobros por violencia excesiva en el partido de @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets… pic.twitter.com/Q2Tcq5mLSu – 9:30 PM
Draymond Green observando en casa los cobros por violencia excesiva en el partido de @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets… pic.twitter.com/Q2Tcq5mLSu – 9:30 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Draymond overplayed his hand absurdly. But it’s remarkable how many times the Warriors have bet on him, antics and all, and wound up right in the long run. This time? We’ll see.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 9:19 PM
Draymond overplayed his hand absurdly. But it’s remarkable how many times the Warriors have bet on him, antics and all, and wound up right in the long run. This time? We’ll see.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 9:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. – 9:16 PM
Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. – 9:16 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Bad news for the start GPII crowd – he’s now reportedly OUT due to illness. Tough break for the Dubs who are without Draymond Green. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jonathan Kuminga are the likely candidates to start. #dubnation – 9:13 PM
Bad news for the start GPII crowd – he’s now reportedly OUT due to illness. Tough break for the Dubs who are without Draymond Green. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jonathan Kuminga are the likely candidates to start. #dubnation – 9:13 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II tonight. – 9:12 PM
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II tonight. – 9:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green will watch the game tonight from home, Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Draymond Green will watch the game tonight from home, Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond certainly would get tossed for that. Other players wouldn’t. Kinda like Rodman toward the end. No benefit of doubt to fall on – 7:50 PM
Draymond certainly would get tossed for that. Other players wouldn’t. Kinda like Rodman toward the end. No benefit of doubt to fall on – 7:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kings-Warriors series update from @FDSportsbook with Domantas Sabonis set to play in Game 3 tonight and Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/1riZHjoEBk – 7:48 PM
Kings-Warriors series update from @FDSportsbook with Domantas Sabonis set to play in Game 3 tonight and Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/1riZHjoEBk – 7:48 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wherever you fall on the Draymond Green suspension, can we just all agree that the idea I’ve seen that the league is colluding in favor of the Kings is maybe the craziest thing people have ever said?
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
FULL WATCH: https://t.co/Inbe6kWrOt pic.twitter.com/YEUfS2ek6w – 7:38 PM
Wherever you fall on the Draymond Green suspension, can we just all agree that the idea I’ve seen that the league is colluding in favor of the Kings is maybe the craziest thing people have ever said?
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
FULL WATCH: https://t.co/Inbe6kWrOt pic.twitter.com/YEUfS2ek6w – 7:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Kawhi over Draymond for 2015 DPOY is mine. – 7:10 PM
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Kawhi over Draymond for 2015 DPOY is mine. – 7:10 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my latest unoriginal draymond green take it that, regardless of what the dubs do tonight, he’s going have an epic game 4 – 7:00 PM
my latest unoriginal draymond green take it that, regardless of what the dubs do tonight, he’s going have an epic game 4 – 7:00 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Tonight is a Golden opportunity for this Warriors player to step up when his team needs him the most, especially with Draymond out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mvACq2CMh – 6:46 PM
Tonight is a Golden opportunity for this Warriors player to step up when his team needs him the most, especially with Draymond out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mvACq2CMh – 6:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the news broke of Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings, NBA Twitter erupted with a wave of must-see reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
After the news broke of Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings, NBA Twitter erupted with a wave of must-see reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis feels bad about his incident with Draymond Green taking away from the Sacramento Kings’ success. pic.twitter.com/QoQeQQtpOQ – 3:29 PM
Domantas Sabonis feels bad about his incident with Draymond Green taking away from the Sacramento Kings’ success. pic.twitter.com/QoQeQQtpOQ – 3:29 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
This Draymond suspension has a bunch of media folks embarrassing themselves w/ hyperbole. The guy, who has a history of this, stomped on a guy. That’s an easy suspension, even without the ECW style cheap heat he was drawing afterwards. Obvious how many folks cape for the Dubs. – 3:09 PM
This Draymond suspension has a bunch of media folks embarrassing themselves w/ hyperbole. The guy, who has a history of this, stomped on a guy. That’s an easy suspension, even without the ECW style cheap heat he was drawing afterwards. Obvious how many folks cape for the Dubs. – 3:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis says he feels bad that the incident with Draymond has taken away from the Kings being up 2-0, Mike Brown winning Coach of the Year, and De’Aaron Fox winning Clutch Player of the Year. – 2:39 PM
Domantas Sabonis says he feels bad that the incident with Draymond has taken away from the Kings being up 2-0, Mike Brown winning Coach of the Year, and De’Aaron Fox winning Clutch Player of the Year. – 2:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors surprised, “livid” over Draymond Green one game suspension nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/war… – 1:21 PM
Warriors surprised, “livid” over Draymond Green one game suspension nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/war… – 1:21 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Wrote about Draymond Green and the bargain the Warriors have made. nytimes.com/2023/04/19/spo… – 12:29 PM
Wrote about Draymond Green and the bargain the Warriors have made. nytimes.com/2023/04/19/spo… – 12:29 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
In 2016 Warriors GM Bob Myers sat in a suite at the Oakland Coliseum with Draymond Green as he served his suspension in Game 5 of the Finals. “Just to support him,” Myers told ESPN. That support remains full-throated as Green serves his suspension tonight. espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 12:18 PM
In 2016 Warriors GM Bob Myers sat in a suite at the Oakland Coliseum with Draymond Green as he served his suspension in Game 5 of the Finals. “Just to support him,” Myers told ESPN. That support remains full-throated as Green serves his suspension tonight. espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 12:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would probably go with Kuminga”
🔊 @Rick Kamla and @Sam Mitchell break down how the Warriors will replace Draymond tonight #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/z0TmIpVTdL – 11:58 AM
“I would probably go with Kuminga”
🔊 @Rick Kamla and @Sam Mitchell break down how the Warriors will replace Draymond tonight #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/z0TmIpVTdL – 11:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA picks, best bets: Warriors-Kings should hit over without Draymond; home court won’t help Nets, Clippers
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 11:44 AM
NBA picks, best bets: Warriors-Kings should hit over without Draymond; home court won’t help Nets, Clippers
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 11:44 AM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Suspension, controversy and all, the Warriors have continuously bet on Draymond Green. They’ve usually been right.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 11:09 AM
Suspension, controversy and all, the Warriors have continuously bet on Draymond Green. They’ve usually been right.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 11:09 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
But why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates?
Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.
@VinceGoodwill writes ➡️ yhoo.it/3LirNd5 pic.twitter.com/bwMWuCEtjR – 11:00 AM
But why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates?
Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.
@VinceGoodwill writes ➡️ yhoo.it/3LirNd5 pic.twitter.com/bwMWuCEtjR – 11:00 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Latest #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering …
🏀 All things Draymond
🏀 What happens now in the Sacramento series
🏀 The Warriors’ future and why Last Dance is imprecise terminology
🏀 NBA notes, whispers and tales
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:00 AM
Latest #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering …
🏀 All things Draymond
🏀 What happens now in the Sacramento series
🏀 The Warriors’ future and why Last Dance is imprecise terminology
🏀 NBA notes, whispers and tales
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:00 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: it’s easy to point to Joe Dumars and his Bad Boys Days as a point of hypocrisy for Draymond Green. To quote the great philosopher Slim Charles though, “The thing about the old days, they the old days.” sports.yahoo.com/warriors-draym… – 10:46 AM
New for @YahooSports: it’s easy to point to Joe Dumars and his Bad Boys Days as a point of hypocrisy for Draymond Green. To quote the great philosopher Slim Charles though, “The thing about the old days, they the old days.” sports.yahoo.com/warriors-draym… – 10:46 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Brown asked about the impact of Draymond Green’s absence tonight: “We think they’re going to play more zone.”
More thoughts on Game 3 theathletic.com/4423158/2023/0… – 10:35 AM
Mike Brown asked about the impact of Draymond Green’s absence tonight: “We think they’re going to play more zone.”
More thoughts on Game 3 theathletic.com/4423158/2023/0… – 10:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension is an overreaction, and as usual, it’s the fans who end up paying the NBA’s price
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 9:59 AM
Draymond Green’s suspension is an overreaction, and as usual, it’s the fans who end up paying the NBA’s price
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 9:59 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET & live from NYC: They’ll come for LeBron, Dray’s suspension, Tua talks, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS’s Double WhatDecel, Scherzer’s sticky situation, Ohtani vs Judget, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@CBSSportsRadio
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:19 AM
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET & live from NYC: They’ll come for LeBron, Dray’s suspension, Tua talks, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS’s Double WhatDecel, Scherzer’s sticky situation, Ohtani vs Judget, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@CBSSportsRadio
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:19 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 AM
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We’re onto the Sacramento-Golden State series.
-The Draymond Green Stomp/Suspension
-The Kings’ success in the defensive backcourt
-WTF are the Warriors doing rotationally?
-All of that and more.
youtube.com/live/LgjYgpwdI… – 2:01 AM
We’re onto the Sacramento-Golden State series.
-The Draymond Green Stomp/Suspension
-The Kings’ success in the defensive backcourt
-WTF are the Warriors doing rotationally?
-All of that and more.
youtube.com/live/LgjYgpwdI… – 2:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Steve Kerr: “There’s no stopping Draymond, you’re not going to be able to put your arm around him and calm him down and say, ‘Ok, let’s move forward from here.” Doesn’t work that way. Like I said, it’s ok. We accept Draymond for who he is.” pic.twitter.com/Jayxd8SA3e – 12:43 AM
Steve Kerr: “There’s no stopping Draymond, you’re not going to be able to put your arm around him and calm him down and say, ‘Ok, let’s move forward from here.” Doesn’t work that way. Like I said, it’s ok. We accept Draymond for who he is.” pic.twitter.com/Jayxd8SA3e – 12:43 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What should we make of the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over the Lakers? Did the NBA make the right call w/ suspending Draymond Green? Breaking that down w/ @howaboutafresca & @SwollenDome on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:20 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 10:59 PM
What should we make of the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over the Lakers? Did the NBA make the right call w/ suspending Draymond Green? Breaking that down w/ @howaboutafresca & @SwollenDome on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:20 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 10:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on why it’s time for the Warriors to start preparing for life after Draymond Green: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:41 PM
I wrote on why it’s time for the Warriors to start preparing for life after Draymond Green: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“These are the decisions they made, we live with them.”
Joe Dumars and Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s Game 3 suspension.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/kd9quJ6Of4 – 9:32 PM
“These are the decisions they made, we live with them.”
Joe Dumars and Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s Game 3 suspension.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/kd9quJ6Of4 – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors facing new injury concerns and Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 3 vs. Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:23 PM
Warriors facing new injury concerns and Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 3 vs. Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:23 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Sacramento’s Mike Brown named NBA Coach of the Year
Now has his team up 2-0 on the Fighting Draymond Greens pic.twitter.com/6ta8L34u9P – 8:40 PM
Sacramento’s Mike Brown named NBA Coach of the Year
Now has his team up 2-0 on the Fighting Draymond Greens pic.twitter.com/6ta8L34u9P – 8:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Golden State Warriors are listing Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings due to right shoulder soreness. Jordan Poole is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Gary Payton II is questionable due to illness. Draymond Green (suspension) is out. – 8:34 PM
The Golden State Warriors are listing Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings due to right shoulder soreness. Jordan Poole is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Gary Payton II is questionable due to illness. Draymond Green (suspension) is out. – 8:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“We know what the league decided to do and now we have to respond accordingly.”
ESPN story on Bob Myers and Steve Kerr’s reaction to Draymond Green’s suspension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:30 PM
“We know what the league decided to do and now we have to respond accordingly.”
ESPN story on Bob Myers and Steve Kerr’s reaction to Draymond Green’s suspension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
This is the franchise that deployed Draymond Green, Andrew Bogut, and Zaza Pachulia to be on-court crane operators for Steph Curry.
Nobody wants to hear them complain about officiating. It’s comical. – 8:04 PM
This is the franchise that deployed Draymond Green, Andrew Bogut, and Zaza Pachulia to be on-court crane operators for Steph Curry.
Nobody wants to hear them complain about officiating. It’s comical. – 8:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
From late last night: All the ways the Warriors will miss Draymond Green in Game 3 against the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:50 PM
From late last night: All the ways the Warriors will miss Draymond Green in Game 3 against the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:50 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Domantas Sabonis goes down, grabs Draymond’s ankle, Dray stomps on him, Sabonis lies on the court for several mins wincing in pain. Plays the rest of the game, dunking & hanging on the rim. After the game it gets leaked to Woj that Sabonis has to undergo x-rays. (1/2) #dubnation – 7:36 PM
Domantas Sabonis goes down, grabs Draymond’s ankle, Dray stomps on him, Sabonis lies on the court for several mins wincing in pain. Plays the rest of the game, dunking & hanging on the rim. After the game it gets leaked to Woj that Sabonis has to undergo x-rays. (1/2) #dubnation – 7:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I tell them, ‘Look, it’s done. It’s done. It ain’t changing, we got a game.'”
The Warriors are doing what they can to keep the focus on winning Game 3, not Draymond Green’s suspension nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:31 PM
“I tell them, ‘Look, it’s done. It’s done. It ain’t changing, we got a game.'”
The Warriors are doing what they can to keep the focus on winning Game 3, not Draymond Green’s suspension nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne joins The Woj Pod to discuss the details inside the Draymond Green suspension, the Warriors dynasty and future, Clippers-Suns (17:53) and a looming Sixers-Celtics series (25:18).
ESPN: es.pn/3LefkXv
Apple: apple.co/3GTub7p – 7:27 PM
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne joins The Woj Pod to discuss the details inside the Draymond Green suspension, the Warriors dynasty and future, Clippers-Suns (17:53) and a looming Sixers-Celtics series (25:18).
ESPN: es.pn/3LefkXv
Apple: apple.co/3GTub7p – 7:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green suspension: Warriors coach Steve Kerr ‘extremely surprised’ at NBA’s decision
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 6:49 PM
Draymond Green suspension: Warriors coach Steve Kerr ‘extremely surprised’ at NBA’s decision
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 6:49 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“You’re basically daring the commissioner to do something about it.”
@YourManDevine and @Jake Fischer weigh in on Draymond’s suspension and more on a new episode of No Cap Room 👇
🍎: https://t.co/Q1xXpRzMRE
✳️: https://t.co/qO3Cl3oS6R
📺: https://t.co/UykEGHrIQ9 pic.twitter.com/pwhDKZOIdU – 6:47 PM
“You’re basically daring the commissioner to do something about it.”
@YourManDevine and @Jake Fischer weigh in on Draymond’s suspension and more on a new episode of No Cap Room 👇
🍎: https://t.co/Q1xXpRzMRE
✳️: https://t.co/qO3Cl3oS6R
📺: https://t.co/UykEGHrIQ9 pic.twitter.com/pwhDKZOIdU – 6:47 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
—Draymond suspension (1:35)
—Walker Kessler or Jaden McDaniels?
—Ja Morant (16:58)
—Playoff overreactions (19:57)
—Win-win trades (50:49)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx890
🍎 apple.co/3UQEwGJ
✳️ spoti.fi/3LcKU82
📺 bit.ly/hwdkx890
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3Rt3WH61YE – 6:23 PM
🗣NEW MAILBAG
—Draymond suspension (1:35)
—Walker Kessler or Jaden McDaniels?
—Ja Morant (16:58)
—Playoff overreactions (19:57)
—Win-win trades (50:49)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx890
🍎 apple.co/3UQEwGJ
✳️ spoti.fi/3LcKU82
📺 bit.ly/hwdkx890
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3Rt3WH61YE – 6:23 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
New episode of No Cap Room from @BallDontLie with @YourManDevine.
Lots of talk on the Draymond suspension heard round the internet, trust level in the Sixers, takes on playoff commercials, and @KDonhoops joins us!
APPLE: apple.co/41C0krU
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/41oT3fk – 6:22 PM
New episode of No Cap Room from @BallDontLie with @YourManDevine.
Lots of talk on the Draymond suspension heard round the internet, trust level in the Sixers, takes on playoff commercials, and @KDonhoops joins us!
APPLE: apple.co/41C0krU
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/41oT3fk – 6:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He just won’t shut up”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 says Draymond Green’s antics continues to hurt the Warriors…listen⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fZICX9FuyN – 6:14 PM
“He just won’t shut up”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 says Draymond Green’s antics continues to hurt the Warriors…listen⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fZICX9FuyN – 6:14 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on his thoughts about Draymond’s incident with Sabonis: “Um…no comment.” – 5:37 PM
Steve Kerr on his thoughts about Draymond’s incident with Sabonis: “Um…no comment.” – 5:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets beat writer for The Athletic @KellyIko joins #TheATeam LIVE (from MMP!!!) right now to talk about the ongoing head coaching search & maybe Draymond’s stomp!
💻sportstalk790.com/listen
📱@iHeartRadio app – 5:36 PM
#Rockets beat writer for The Athletic @KellyIko joins #TheATeam LIVE (from MMP!!!) right now to talk about the ongoing head coaching search & maybe Draymond’s stomp!
💻sportstalk790.com/listen
📱@iHeartRadio app – 5:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green was at practice today. He addressed the team and then they went through practice. – 5:32 PM
Draymond Green was at practice today. He addressed the team and then they went through practice. – 5:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green was at practice and addressed the Warriors about the suspension – 5:32 PM
Draymond Green was at practice and addressed the Warriors about the suspension – 5:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “Draymond was at practice. He addressed the team. … We spent about a minute on it, then moved on.” – 5:32 PM
Steve Kerr: “Draymond was at practice. He addressed the team. … We spent about a minute on it, then moved on.” – 5:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on talking to Draymond when Draymond’s heated: “It doesn’t seem to make much impact. … There’s no stopping Draymond. You’re not going to be able to put your arm around him and calm him down.” – 5:30 PM
Steve Kerr on talking to Draymond when Draymond’s heated: “It doesn’t seem to make much impact. … There’s no stopping Draymond. You’re not going to be able to put your arm around him and calm him down.” – 5:30 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Draymond:
“I’ve said many times we don’t have a single championship without Draymond Green. That’s the truth. He’s crossed the line over the years, and that’s part of it, you know. We will go to bat for Draymond, and go to battle with him every day of the week.” – 5:29 PM
Kerr on Draymond:
“I’ve said many times we don’t have a single championship without Draymond Green. That’s the truth. He’s crossed the line over the years, and that’s part of it, you know. We will go to bat for Draymond, and go to battle with him every day of the week.” – 5:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “He’s crossed the line over the years, and that’s part of it. … We will go to bat for Draymond, and go to battle with him every day of the week.” – 5:27 PM
Steve Kerr: “He’s crossed the line over the years, and that’s part of it. … We will go to bat for Draymond, and go to battle with him every day of the week.” – 5:27 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he was “extremely surprised” by Draymond Green’s suspension.
“There’s no time to spend worrying about it, thinking about it or complaining, it doesn’t matter. We know what the league decided to do and we have to respond accordingly.” – 5:26 PM
Steve Kerr said he was “extremely surprised” by Draymond Green’s suspension.
“There’s no time to spend worrying about it, thinking about it or complaining, it doesn’t matter. We know what the league decided to do and we have to respond accordingly.” – 5:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Draymond’s suspension: “I was extremely surprised.” – 5:26 PM
Steve Kerr on Draymond’s suspension: “I was extremely surprised.” – 5:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bob Myers on Draymond Green the person. pic.twitter.com/09nOqod8kr – 5:19 PM
Bob Myers on Draymond Green the person. pic.twitter.com/09nOqod8kr – 5:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers on Draymond: “Without him, we probably don’t have any of the championships. But he’s a complicated guy, for sure.” – 5:18 PM
Bob Myers on Draymond: “Without him, we probably don’t have any of the championships. But he’s a complicated guy, for sure.” – 5:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers on Draymond: “Without him, we probably don’t have any of the championships. But he’s a complicated guy, for sure. – 5:18 PM
Bob Myers on Draymond: “Without him, we probably don’t have any of the championships. But he’s a complicated guy, for sure. – 5:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers on Draymond: “Each time he’s messed up, my hope is he learns from it and becomes better.” – 5:12 PM
Bob Myers on Draymond: “Each time he’s messed up, my hope is he learns from it and becomes better.” – 5:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“We’ve been here before,” Bob Myers said of Draymond Green’s suspension. “Once these decisions are made, there’s no appellate court, it’s over. You can react however you want, but it doesn’t change the fact he’s not playing.” mercurynews.com/2023/04/19/war… – 5:09 PM
“We’ve been here before,” Bob Myers said of Draymond Green’s suspension. “Once these decisions are made, there’s no appellate court, it’s over. You can react however you want, but it doesn’t change the fact he’s not playing.” mercurynews.com/2023/04/19/war… – 5:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Myers said Draymond cannot be in the building tomorrow when he serves his suspension. – 5:09 PM
Myers said Draymond cannot be in the building tomorrow when he serves his suspension. – 5:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s suspension: “We’ve been here before … Once these decisions are made, there’s no appellate court. It’s over. You can react however you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s not playing … it doesn’t matter.” – 5:07 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s suspension: “We’ve been here before … Once these decisions are made, there’s no appellate court. It’s over. You can react however you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s not playing … it doesn’t matter.” – 5:07 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bob Myers said when he got the news about Draymond’s suspension, he told Draymond “whatever you have to say, don’t say tonight…I’m always one that would tell somebody to sleep on a reaction, and as far as I know, he hasn’t said any thing yet.” – 5:07 PM
Bob Myers said when he got the news about Draymond’s suspension, he told Draymond “whatever you have to say, don’t say tonight…I’m always one that would tell somebody to sleep on a reaction, and as far as I know, he hasn’t said any thing yet.” – 5:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors GM Bob Myers reacts to Draymond Green’s suspension
Myers talked with Draymond last night and told him his focus today has to be getting the Warriors ready to win, not whether he agreed with the suspension or not pic.twitter.com/kYhe58NNZo – 5:05 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers reacts to Draymond Green’s suspension
Myers talked with Draymond last night and told him his focus today has to be getting the Warriors ready to win, not whether he agreed with the suspension or not pic.twitter.com/kYhe58NNZo – 5:05 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers on Draymond’s suspension: “I spoke to Draymond last night about it. Told him that, when he shows up today, it’s got to be about the team.” – 5:04 PM
Bob Myers on Draymond’s suspension: “I spoke to Draymond last night about it. Told him that, when he shows up today, it’s got to be about the team.” – 5:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox says he was surprised that Draymond Green received a suspension from the NBA. pic.twitter.com/E0Qeav8qEq – 5:04 PM
De’Aaron Fox says he was surprised that Draymond Green received a suspension from the NBA. pic.twitter.com/E0Qeav8qEq – 5:04 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Zaza Pachulia said on @957thegame he’s not disappointed in Draymond: “Is everybody perfect? No, that’s not the case. I wish we weren’t talking about a suspension, I wish we were not dealing with this. But at the same time, I know his every move is to help the team.” #dubnation – 5:03 PM
Zaza Pachulia said on @957thegame he’s not disappointed in Draymond: “Is everybody perfect? No, that’s not the case. I wish we weren’t talking about a suspension, I wish we were not dealing with this. But at the same time, I know his every move is to help the team.” #dubnation – 5:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers is about to speak to media about the Draymond suspension. – 5:00 PM
Bob Myers is about to speak to media about the Draymond suspension. – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Draymond on if the league set a dangerous precedent with his suspension: “they created those rules before but it didn’t work. I’m still sitting here … I’ll continue to play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am because that leads to winning.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 22, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Draymond Green: “Being in a dog fight and not being able to participate, that’s tough … you come in here every day all year and prepare for battle. To know you’re ready to battle with our backs against the wall and to not be there for them, that’s a let down.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 22, 2023
“Winning is messy, if you want to be honest about it,” Myers said earlier this week at the news conference to discuss Draymond’s suspension. “The last 12 years are not perfect. Or 10 years or however long I’ve been doing this. There’s an edginess to it. There’s a tension. And certainly, he’s crossed that line. But he’s been punished for it. So the people that are wanting to see a punishment, he got one. Yeah, Draymond’s not perfect. But I haven’t met anybody that’s perfect. “Yeah, that’s part of the whole thing, but he’s been a big part of a lot of winning.” -via The Athletic / April 22, 2023