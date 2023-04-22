Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo's injury: I feel like throwing up right now

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo: “I feel like throwing up right now, but I don’t know what the diagnosis is. I want to stay positive on this.”
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Dan Favale @danfavale
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson: Bam Adebayo, on Victor Oladipo: “We haven’t heard from Vic yet. I think he’s good because he walked off on his own.” He needed help to walk off, but waved off the stretcher. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 22, 2023
Barry Jackson: Erik Spoelstra, on Victor Oladipo injury: “Vic, we don’t know right now. We’ll have him checked out tomorrow. I feel how everyone feels. Great win, but when you see a player go down like that – particularly a player like Vic, who has gone through so much. I don’t know what it is right now.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 22, 2023
Vince Carter: 🙏🏽🙏🏽Praying for you Vic damn!!! @Victor Oladipo -via Twitter @mrvincecarter15 / April 22, 2023