Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out for Game 3 against Miami

Adrian Wojnarowski: Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) for Game 3 vs. Heat tonight.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 3 vs. Heat. What Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about Giannis’ status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:56 PM
Bucks remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 3 vs. Heat. What Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about Giannis’ status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 3 vs. Heat with back injury theathletic.com/4440515/2023/0… – 6:47 PM
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 3 vs. Heat with back injury theathletic.com/4440515/2023/0… – 6:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks vs. #Heat in Game 3 of first-round NBA playoff series:
⛑️Giannis Antetokounmpo is out again
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 6:45 PM
#Bucks vs. #Heat in Game 3 of first-round NBA playoff series:
⛑️Giannis Antetokounmpo is out again
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 6:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo again ruled out vs. Heat due to back injury. Heat sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:44 PM
From earlier — Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo again ruled out vs. Heat due to back injury. Heat sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bucks rule Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 3 vs. Heat (from @AP) apnews.com/article/a86933… – 6:34 PM
Bucks rule Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 3 vs. Heat (from @AP) apnews.com/article/a86933… – 6:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Bucks are still three-point road favorites over the Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 6:23 PM
The Bucks are still three-point road favorites over the Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 6:23 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 Giannis (back) has been ruled out for Game 3 vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/lAFQRP6nUm – 6:12 PM
🚨 Giannis (back) has been ruled out for Game 3 vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/lAFQRP6nUm – 6:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat prepared for both scenarios (Giannis in/out) and so now we’ll see what the out scenario is.
Wrote about it below,but I think we’ll see more pressure on the ball to gum up MIL’s ball movement, help on Lopez in the paint, mixing up coverages/matchups
allucanheat.com/2023/04/21/mia… – 6:12 PM
Heat prepared for both scenarios (Giannis in/out) and so now we’ll see what the out scenario is.
Wrote about it below,but I think we’ll see more pressure on the ball to gum up MIL’s ball movement, help on Lopez in the paint, mixing up coverages/matchups
allucanheat.com/2023/04/21/mia… – 6:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bucks remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 3 vs. Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:11 PM
NEW: Bucks remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 3 vs. Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:11 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo is still making progress, but he’s not ready to go for Game 3 tonight:
“I don’t think it’s always a linear thing. He’s not in a place where he can go” – 6:10 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo is still making progress, but he’s not ready to go for Game 3 tonight:
“I don’t think it’s always a linear thing. He’s not in a place where he can go” – 6:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis not being able to play tonight and his status for the series. pic.twitter.com/vpJt8qwjP5 – 6:10 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis not being able to play tonight and his status for the series. pic.twitter.com/vpJt8qwjP5 – 6:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Giannis Antetokuonmpo (lower back contusion) will miss his second straight game, per Mike Budenholzer – 6:08 PM
Giannis Antetokuonmpo (lower back contusion) will miss his second straight game, per Mike Budenholzer – 6:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis Antetokounmpo again ruled out vs. Miami Heat due to back injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:07 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo again ruled out vs. Miami Heat due to back injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is out tonight for Game 3, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 6:05 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is out tonight for Game 3, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 6:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out tonight for game 3 against Heat
So now let’s see the Heat’s adjustments
Spo noted pregame Bucks got up 50+ triples in 3 games they played them without GA this season
Watching for them chasing off the 3 with more drop mixed in – 6:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out tonight for game 3 against Heat
So now let’s see the Heat’s adjustments
Spo noted pregame Bucks got up 50+ triples in 3 games they played them without GA this season
Watching for them chasing off the 3 with more drop mixed in – 6:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) for Game 3 vs. Heat tonight. – 6:04 PM
Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) for Game 3 vs. Heat tonight. – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Whether Giannis plays or not tonight, going back to starting frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love makes some sense for the Heat to size up while still keeping three-point shooting in the lineup. – 5:45 PM
Whether Giannis plays or not tonight, going back to starting frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love makes some sense for the Heat to size up while still keeping three-point shooting in the lineup. – 5:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Just wrapped up Bucks shootaround. (Reporters aren’t allowed in actual shootaround, just the shooting drills after it.)
Giannis Antetokounmpo was there and getting stretched out by trainers when we walked in. Once he completed that, he got iced up and walked to the team bus. – 11:44 AM
Just wrapped up Bucks shootaround. (Reporters aren’t allowed in actual shootaround, just the shooting drills after it.)
Giannis Antetokounmpo was there and getting stretched out by trainers when we walked in. Once he completed that, he got iced up and walked to the team bus. – 11:44 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
This kid online said I was trash so I brought the Bucks and spammed Giannis for 24 minutes.
Won by 54. GGs bro. pic.twitter.com/c5IvE9i87c – 12:35 AM
This kid online said I was trash so I brought the Bucks and spammed Giannis for 24 minutes.
Won by 54. GGs bro. pic.twitter.com/c5IvE9i87c – 12:35 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Antetokounmpo, Herro updates. And Barkley’s assertion on Heat. And more from practice today; miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:57 PM
Antetokounmpo, Herro updates. And Barkley’s assertion on Heat. And more from practice today; miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We could have a star missing in all four games tomorrow:
Nets-Sixers: Joel Embiid
Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard
Bucks-Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lakers-Grizzlies: Ja Morant – 9:19 PM
We could have a star missing in all four games tomorrow:
Nets-Sixers: Joel Embiid
Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard
Bucks-Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lakers-Grizzlies: Ja Morant – 9:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Giannis remains questionable on the 12:30 p.m. injury report for tonight’s Game 3 in Miami. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 22, 2023
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Game 3 tomorrow in Miami. Questionable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) OUT: Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 21, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Game 3 of Bucks-Heat. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 21, 2023