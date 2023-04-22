Goran Dragic hoping for return to Miami Heat?

NBA Central: Goran Dragic admits that he’s always hoped to return to the Heat at some point “Deep down, you’re always hoping. It’s no secret what I feel toward the team and what they mean for me and my family.” (Via @MiamiHerald ) pic.twitter.com/kZ6wkiPIIf
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Goran Dragic returns to Miami as the playoff opponent, but says ‘it’s all love for Heat nation’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Dragic on why he hasn’t ended up back with the Heat despite there being a few opportunities, being part of another playoff game in Miami and more – 10:57 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic was informed about a trade on the plane: “The next day I was already playing against the New Jersey Nets” #NBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s appearance, Duncan Robinson ties Goran Dragic and Shaquille O’Neal for 16th on the Heat all-time playoff-games list. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — A Heat reunion for Bucks’ Dragic, Leonard, Crowder, as Dragic mulls retirement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:01 PM
And now this championship chase is as veteran depth on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. “I mean it’s part of the business,” Goran Dragic said of a post-Heat whirlwind that largely has been lean on playing time. “I know I’m not young anymore. I could have re-signed with Brooklyn, but I didn’t want to be in that situation, because it was a little bit crazy. I just tried to find a team that’s calmer and to be more stable. I thought that would be with Chicago.” That stability now comes with familiar faces, both in the Bucks’ locker room and the roster of the opposition in this opening-round series. “I still love basketball,” he said with another smile. “So that’s why I’m still here.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023
But for Dragic, 36, it is all about the moment. “I don’t know what’s next,” he said as he sat on the Bucks’ bench during pregame warmups. “It’s gonna depend on what happens this year.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023
“It feels good to be with familiar faces,” Dragic said, with the Heat facing the Bucks in Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. “We spent a lot of time together that year. We played tremendously well. And we’re back together.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023