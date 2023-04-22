Goran Dragic hoping for return to Miami Heat?

Goran Dragic hoping for return to Miami Heat?

Main Rumors

Goran Dragic hoping for return to Miami Heat?

April 22, 2023- by

By |

NBA Central: Goran Dragic admits that he’s always hoped to return to the Heat at some point “Deep down, you’re always hoping. It’s no secret what I feel toward the team and what they mean for me and my family.” (Via @MiamiHerald ) pic.twitter.com/kZ6wkiPIIf
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Goran Dragic returns to Miami as the playoff opponent, but says ‘it’s all love for Heat nation’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Dragic on why he hasn’t ended up back with the Heat despite there being a few opportunities, being part of another playoff game in Miami and more – 10:57 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic was informed about a trade on the plane: “The next day I was already playing against the New Jersey Nets” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…9:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s appearance, Duncan Robinson ties Goran Dragic and Shaquille O’Neal for 16th on the Heat all-time playoff-games list. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — A Heat reunion for Bucks’ Dragic, Leonard, Crowder, as Dragic mulls retirement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:01 PM

More on this storyline

And now this championship chase is as veteran depth on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. “I mean it’s part of the business,” Goran Dragic said of a post-Heat whirlwind that largely has been lean on playing time. “I know I’m not young anymore. I could have re-signed with Brooklyn, but I didn’t want to be in that situation, because it was a little bit crazy. I just tried to find a team that’s calmer and to be more stable. I thought that would be with Chicago.” That stability now comes with familiar faces, both in the Bucks’ locker room and the roster of the opposition in this opening-round series. “I still love basketball,” he said with another smile. “So that’s why I’m still here.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023
“It feels good to be with familiar faces,” Dragic said, with the Heat facing the Bucks in Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. “We spent a lot of time together that year. We played tremendously well. And we’re back together.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home