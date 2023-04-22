Ja Morant makes his return against Lakers after missing last game

Chris Haynes: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant to start vs. Lakers in critical Game 3 for Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/22/ja-… – 9:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies-Lakers series update from @FDSportsbook with Memphis star Ja Morant (hand) being cleared to play in Game 3 tonight: pic.twitter.com/VsDnNSyS8A – 9:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If I’m the Lakers, I’m glad Ja Morant is back in the mix. I’d much rather beat this Grizzlies team with their star, so there are no excuses (even know they are w/o Adams and Clarke).
Tonight will be interesting for sure! – 9:08 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 Ja Morant will start Game 3 tonight vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/vSVCtyr2jh – 9:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant will play in tonight’s Game 3 against the Lakers, the Grizz announce – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies say that Ja Morant will start in Game 3 tonight vs the Lakers – 9:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is active. The Grizzlies are getting their star point guard back for Game 3 vs the Lakers. Big news. We’ll see how the hand holds up throughout the game. – 9:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is available to return in Game 3 vs. Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
No hints from Taylor Jenkins, who repeats that Ja Morant will be a game-time decision. – 8:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Taylor Jenkins: Ja Morant remains a game-time decision.
How was shootaround? “Good.” – 8:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant remains a gametime decision, per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant remains a “game-time decision,” via Taylor Jenkins. No update just yet. – 8:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Ja Morant is getting closer and closer. pic.twitter.com/m5qOceR645 – 2:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant shooting with the right hand today at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/6XcjYbJd6k – 2:18 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
K sports fans, Ja Morant is on the floor with the Grizzlies for shootaround. Right hand still wrapped, still a game time decision against Lakers tonight. But he’s catching and shooting right in front of us. – 2:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant (game-time decision) had a pretty substantial wrap on his sore right hand at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/xRj5KUTli4 – 2:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It’s Game 3 roundtable time:
@DamichaelC and I riffed on some of the bigger storylines as Grizzlies-Lakers series hits Hollywood.
What was Dillon Brooks thinking? What happens if Ja Morant plays? What if he doesn’t? Are you ready for AD vs X round 3?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We could have a star missing in all four games tomorrow:
Nets-Sixers: Joel Embiid
Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard
Bucks-Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lakers-Grizzlies: Ja Morant – 9:19 PM
