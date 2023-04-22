Jamal Murray: 'I haven't even hit my best'

“People say, ‘Oh, that’s like vintage [Murray],'” the Denver star told ESPN recently when asked about the moniker “Bubble Murray.” “It’s like, I haven’t even hit my best. … I feel like people are making that to be the best that’s been seen. And I’m thinking that was just the beginning.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nikola Jokic in the paint
Jamal Murray getting to his midrange
Michael Porter Jr. getting assisted 3s
That Nuggets offense is a problem.
And their bench isn’t even that strong, but Bruce Brown outscored the entire Minnesota bench by himself. – 12:17 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Already 32 minutes for Jamal Murray. And he looks exhausted.
15 points
5 rebounds
7 assists – 11:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wolves really didn’t know who was guarding Jamal Murray and give up a foul. I think it was supposed to be Edwards, doubt they’d have wanted Nowell or Conley on him. – 11:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Clear foul on Jamal Murray that wasn’t called. Had his arms way forward and there was contact on the arms. – 11:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray, Kenny Pope getting it done in the second quarter. #Nuggets threatening to take the crowd completely out of it. Wolves haven’t taken anything away defensively. – 10:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rudy Gobert just got his 3rd foul on what I’d call a shaky touch foul.
He goes to the bench, and Jamal Murray just starts cooking as I type this. – 10:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Timberwolves going back to starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker to guard Jamal Murray tonight. – 9:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As Jamal Murray enters Game 3 at Minnesota, he’s ready to show that “Bubble Murray” isn’t some mythological playoff figure.
Murray to ESPN: “I feel like people are making that to be the best that’s been seen. I’m thinking that was just the beginning.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Timberwolves are going back to their Game 1 starting lineup tonight. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in place of Taurean Prince. He’ll try and quiet Jamal Murray. – 9:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 3 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone shared that Jamal Murray will almost certainly see heightened defensive attention after last game. Said that if the T’Wolves blitz him, that Jamal has “done his job” and should allow the Nuggets to take advantage of the 4-on-3 he’s created. – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A deadpan Chris Finch, who used to coach Nikola Jokic in Denver, on Jokic’s screening ability to get guards like Jamal Murray open:
“He does a really good job of screening, and moving and screening at the same time, those types of things.” – 7:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray is determined to remind everyone what he can do and that “Bubble Murray” isn’t some mythological playoff figure.
Murray to ESPN: “I feel like people are making that to be the best that’s been seen. I’m thinking that was just the beginning.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray in the playoffs is special. pic.twitter.com/FzxRAbBebY – 10:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG this playoffs:
36.3 — Devin Booker
34.5 — Kawhi Leonard
32.0 — Jamal Murray
31.1 — Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/vUm46Dii8H – 9:35 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Devin Booker last night:
✅ 45 PTS
✅ 18-29 FG
✅ 6-7 FT
Booker is just the third guard in NBA history to score at least 35 points on 60% shooting from the field in back-to-back playoff games, joining Reggie Miller and Jamal Murray.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray all-time:
Playoffs — Regular season —
24.7 PPG 16.9 PPG
4.7 RPG 3.7 RPG
5.9 APG 4.2 APG
47/42/90% 45/37/87% pic.twitter.com/aiwHVPer9u – 8:46 AM
“An assassin,” Jackson, a former Clippers point guard and current Murray teammate, told ESPN. “… [Each time] I saw him, very military-like, locked in … he’s walking out of the tunnel, he doesn’t see anybody. He only has one thing locked on his mind. “Really locked in on the mission.” -via ESPN / April 22, 2023
Only a year ago, Murray sat on the bench watching the Golden State Warriors dispatch the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in five games in the first round after deciding he wasn’t ready to return to playoff basketball on his surgically repaired left ACL. Although some fans might’ve thought otherwise after he showed flashes during pregame warmups through the season, behind the scenes Murray had difficulty navigating steps, let alone being able to chase a Splash Brother all over the court. “What people don’t see is if I can’t go up and down the stairs, what makes you think I’m able to guard Stephen Curry?” Murray told ESPN recently after a Nuggets practice. -via ESPN / April 22, 2023
As he prepares to play in his first hostile playoff environment since the 2019 playoffs when Denver plays Game 3 at Minnesota (9:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN), Murray is ready to prove that “Bubble Murray” isn’t some mythological playoff figure and that he and two-time MVP Jokic can be a championship duo. “People say, ‘Oh, that’s like vintage [Murray],'” the Denver star told ESPN recently when asked about the moniker “Bubble Murray.” “It’s like, I haven’t even hit my best. … I feel like people are making that to be the best that’s been seen. And I’m thinking that was just the beginning.” -via ESPN / April 21, 2023