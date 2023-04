Jamal Murray: 'I haven't even hit my best'

Only a year ago, Murray sat on the bench watching the Golden State Warriors dispatch the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in five games in the first round after deciding he wasn’t ready to return to playoff basketball on his surgically repaired left ACL. Although some fans might’ve thought otherwise after he showed flashes during pregame warmups through the season, behind the scenes Murray had difficulty navigating steps, let alone being able to chase a Splash Brother all over the court. “What people don’t see is if I can’t go up and down the stairs, what makes you think I’m able to guard Stephen Curry?” Murray told ESPN recently after a Nuggets practice . -via ESPN / April 22, 2023