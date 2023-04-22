Kawhi Leonard's sister sentenced to life for murder

Kimesha Williams, the sister of LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, was one of two women sentenced to life without parole for the murder of an elderly woman in a Temecula, California casino bathroom in 2019.
Source: ESPN
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 30, Suns 23 | End 1
Suns shooting 28% (7 for 25), have four turnovers and Zu and Kawhi over there having a chuckle on the bench. – 4:03 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
For Anal’s information (& dummies who repeat his rubbish) Kawhi, a 2-time champion, has played 628 games over 12 seasons. Embiid has played 394 over nine. Kawhi averages 52.3 games per season.
Embiid, yet to sniff a Finals, averages 43.77 games over 9 nine. – 2:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Stephen Anal Smith earned nickname 4 talking out of his ass. Recent blather re Kawhi Leonard is latest example. Anal is upset KL has missed hundreds of games (duh, due to surgeries). Thus Anal insists KL is a sham superstar & demands he retire. What, no call 4 Embiid 2 do same?! – 2:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kawhi Leonard (knee) out Game 4 for Clippers, Cameron Payne (back) out #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:22 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
EARTH DAY the Kawhi way. 🌳 #NBAKicks #EarthDay #throwback pic.twitter.com/0WnbNKvE98 – 2:11 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/ErvnGOyKwC – 12:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/QL0efUEVlo – 12:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @Andrew Greif has #NBAPlayoff coverage in @latimessports: With Kawhi Leonard out, Norman Powell is ready for latest Clippers crisis latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:51 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pIQ566WQDX – 11:27 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/dqU0PA3s1Z – 10:41 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/oEbBbTuWOE – 9:41 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/ountuwd38M – 9:21 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @dannyleroux. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:40 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George out?
Kawhi sidelined?
Enter Norm Powell, often the first Clipper in the gym, whose preparation has made him comfortable in a big spot.
“Adversity is like his superpower. It keeps him motivated and driven.” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 12:08 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We could have a star missing in all four games tomorrow:
Nets-Sixers: Joel Embiid
Clippers-Suns: Kawhi Leonard
Bucks-Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lakers-Grizzlies: Ja Morant – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Earlier today, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said “I got a little time now to do that” when asked about developing a game plan in case Kawhi Leonard is out.
That’s the game plan T Lue will have to go with, as Leonard will miss Game 4.
theathletic.com/4438403/2023/0… – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers’ list Kawhi Leonard as out for Game 4 with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/cli… – 9:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for a second straight game with a right knee sprain espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kawhi Leonard (knee) out Game 4 for Clippers, Cameron Payne (back) questionable (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PQYta2Ejrh – 8:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Make that Ja Morant (hand), Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and now Joel Embiid (knee) on a growing list of stars to miss playoff games due to injuries suffered during the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:22 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Ja Morant
Paul George
Tyler Herro – 8:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
OUT:
Paul George – sprained right knee
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee
Russell Westbrook last night sounding plenty bummed on Kawhi’s behalf: “I just feel sorry for him. He probably was playing his best basketball in a while – probably the best in the world, honestly.” – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is set to miss his first consecutive games since returning from ankle injury on December 5 at Charlotte. – 8:12 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Kawhi Leonard will be out for Game 4 vs. the Suns due to a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/k6TzFZmT1m – 8:12 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 4. Per the team, he is out again with that right knee sprain. PG also remains out with the same type of injury. – 8:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
sad trombones — Clippers Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 tomorrow. There had been some optimism that we might see him tomorrow. Will have two days off before Game 5 in Phoenix. – 8:07 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard will not play inn Game 4. Per the team, he is out with that right knee sprain. PG also remains out with the same type of injury.
Game 4: LAC vs PHX — Injury Report
OUT:
Paul George – sprained right knee
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee – 8:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (knee) will not play in Game 4 on Saturday versus the Phoenix Suns. – 8:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been ruled out for Saturday’s Game 4. – 8:06 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Clippers announced Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out tomorrow for Game 4 against Phoenix. – 8:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for Game 4 with a sprained right knee. – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (sprained right knee) is out again for Game 4 tomorrow. Paul George (sprained right knee) remains out. – 8:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Clippers list Kawhi Leonard (knee) as out for Game 4 vs. Suns. – 8:05 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If I’m Steve Ballmer and the front office of the Clippers I’m giving Kawhi and PG just 1 more year to make a title run. Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/hL0k66TlUd – 5:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard missed 30 games this regular season.
Let’s go through them:
1 b2b first weekend of season
12 games when knee that had torn ACL stiffened
6 games due to in-game ankle injury
8 more games (non-consecutive) due to b2bs
1 to illness
1 to rest
1 to personal – 4:18 PM
Williams and Candace Townsell were accused of following 84-year-old Afaf Assad into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, breaking her skull and stealing her purse. Assad died a few days after the incident. -via ESPN / April 22, 2023
Clutch Points: “The Clippers are still ruling him day-to-day with a right knee sprain… There is no timetable as of right now… It’s not looking good.” @ChrisBHaynes on the status of Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/bTyJAWWFW7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 22, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers availability report for Game 4 vs Suns – Paul George (out, right knee sprain) – Kawhi Leonard (out, right knee sprain) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 21, 2023