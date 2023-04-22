LeBron James has been super efficient when guarded by Dillon Brooks

Jovan Buha: Dillon Brooks’ comments about his defense on James aren’t based in reality. According to http://NBA.com , James has scored 26 of his 49 points against Brooks, shooting a sizzling 61.1% against him. Brooks has been more of a gnat than an agitator.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with more than three 30-point playoff games before turning 22:
— Kobe
— LeBron
And now, Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/NLO0JiiugZ – 11:43 PM
Players with more than three 30-point playoff games before turning 22:
— Kobe
— LeBron
And now, Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/NLO0JiiugZ – 11:43 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
First time I covered a game in the Garden (@LeBron James had a triple-double taken away) I was awestruck by the stars in the stands. Oddly, I most remember Connie Chung and Maury Povich and Mel B. But I’m not sure that’s the problem with #Cavs tonight. – 9:47 PM
First time I covered a game in the Garden (@LeBron James had a triple-double taken away) I was awestruck by the stars in the stands. Oddly, I most remember Connie Chung and Maury Povich and Mel B. But I’m not sure that’s the problem with #Cavs tonight. – 9:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James after a 4-minute interview, mostly about Dillon Brooks and his trash talk: “I don’t want to talk much more. Tomorrow is going to be a great game. I’m not here for the bull—. I’m ready to play. That’s it.” https://t.co/XQ5YwfEOgL pic.twitter.com/51O7SwudiM – 8:00 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James after a 4-minute interview, mostly about Dillon Brooks and his trash talk: “I don’t want to talk much more. Tomorrow is going to be a great game. I’m not here for the bull—. I’m ready to play. That’s it.” https://t.co/XQ5YwfEOgL pic.twitter.com/51O7SwudiM – 8:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James didn’t give any more oxygen to Dillon Brooks’ trash talk, focusing ahead to Saturday’s pivotal Game 3 es.pn/3mStBjm – 7:32 PM
New story: LeBron James didn’t give any more oxygen to Dillon Brooks’ trash talk, focusing ahead to Saturday’s pivotal Game 3 es.pn/3mStBjm – 7:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I bet @mcten wore designer shades, a la Dillon Brooks, while writing this story. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:15 PM
I bet @mcten wore designer shades, a la Dillon Brooks, while writing this story. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron isn’t with all the outside noise 👀
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/8MmNj1FCZu – 5:32 PM
LeBron isn’t with all the outside noise 👀
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/8MmNj1FCZu – 5:32 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
When the conversation turned to Dillon Brooks, LeBron turned towards the exit 😅
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/UC0HurplIY – 5:27 PM
When the conversation turned to Dillon Brooks, LeBron turned towards the exit 😅
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/UC0HurplIY – 5:27 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
It’s wild that Dillon Brooks instantly made himself the story of Game 3 instead of whether Ja Morant will play and what that will mean. – 5:25 PM
It’s wild that Dillon Brooks instantly made himself the story of Game 3 instead of whether Ja Morant will play and what that will mean. – 5:25 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
LeBron James is “not here for the bullshit.” Quick story on his comments about Dillon Brooks: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:23 PM
LeBron James is “not here for the bullshit.” Quick story on his comments about Dillon Brooks: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James ends his interview this way: “I don’t want to talk much more. Tomorrow is going to be a great game. I’m not here for the bull—. I’m ready to play. That’s it.” – 4:45 PM
LeBron James ends his interview this way: “I don’t want to talk much more. Tomorrow is going to be a great game. I’m not here for the bull—. I’m ready to play. That’s it.” – 4:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James cut off his presser with this message: pic.twitter.com/AODC9BsYBr – 4:37 PM
LeBron James cut off his presser with this message: pic.twitter.com/AODC9BsYBr – 4:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James old: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They just want to talk. We don’t really care. We’re just going to play our game and try to win the game.” pic.twitter.com/eGmxHQmqqj – 4:33 PM
Lakers’ Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James old: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They just want to talk. We don’t really care. We’re just going to play our game and try to win the game.” pic.twitter.com/eGmxHQmqqj – 4:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if he has any response to Dillon Brooks calling him old and saying he only has respect for a player who drops 40 on him:
“No.” – 4:32 PM
LeBron James on if he has any response to Dillon Brooks calling him old and saying he only has respect for a player who drops 40 on him:
“No.” – 4:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if he thinks you have to be a certain caliber player to engage in trash talk: pic.twitter.com/Kkt4VkiWeV – 4:26 PM
LeBron James on if he thinks you have to be a certain caliber player to engage in trash talk: pic.twitter.com/Kkt4VkiWeV – 4:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After generally side stepping questions about Dillon Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/yVcWNWf5g4 – 4:23 PM
After generally side stepping questions about Dillon Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/yVcWNWf5g4 – 4:23 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Asked if he had anything to say about Dillon Brooks, LeBron James said: “No.” – 4:22 PM
Asked if he had anything to say about Dillon Brooks, LeBron James said: “No.” – 4:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After generally side stepping questions about Dylan Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/Xq8Z9XOfvS – 4:21 PM
After generally side stepping questions about Dylan Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/Xq8Z9XOfvS – 4:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron at the end of his media availability: “I’m not here for the bullshit. I’m ready to play.” – 4:20 PM
LeBron at the end of his media availability: “I’m not here for the bullshit. I’m ready to play.” – 4:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James’ time and body language suggests he’s ready to unleash in Game 4 instead of contributing to the trash talk – 4:19 PM
LeBron James’ time and body language suggests he’s ready to unleash in Game 4 instead of contributing to the trash talk – 4:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron concluded his availability: “I’m not here for the B.S.; … I’m ready to play.” – 4:19 PM
LeBron concluded his availability: “I’m not here for the B.S.; … I’m ready to play.” – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James has little to say about Dillon Brooks’ trash talking pic.twitter.com/ZEjOsCBu6Z – 4:18 PM
LeBron James has little to say about Dillon Brooks’ trash talking pic.twitter.com/ZEjOsCBu6Z – 4:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
When asked if he had thoughts on the postgame comments from Grizzlies players after Game 2, LeBron said “no.”
He added that the game is “won between the four lines.” – 4:18 PM
When asked if he had thoughts on the postgame comments from Grizzlies players after Game 2, LeBron said “no.”
He added that the game is “won between the four lines.” – 4:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. Dillon Brooks calls out LeBron. Will he get a reaction? What can the Lakers fix in Game 3? Can D’Lo on track? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/dKNyZJaJwKI – 3:59 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. Dillon Brooks calls out LeBron. Will he get a reaction? What can the Lakers fix in Game 3? Can D’Lo on track? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/dKNyZJaJwKI – 3:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I spoke with Tristan Thompson about signing with the Lakers, mentoring the team’s younger players, holding LeBron and AD accountable, what he learned from Dahntay Jones, and his post-career TV ambitions.
“I want to be next Michael Strahan.”
theathletic.com/4426422/2023/0… – 1:40 PM
I spoke with Tristan Thompson about signing with the Lakers, mentoring the team’s younger players, holding LeBron and AD accountable, what he learned from Dahntay Jones, and his post-career TV ambitions.
“I want to be next Michael Strahan.”
theathletic.com/4426422/2023/0… – 1:40 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:23 PM
Can the Clippers count on Kawhi moving forward? Is Dillon Brooks trying to bait LeBron? Bad officiating in Brooklyn involving Harden, Claxton and Embiid & more! Guests: @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:23 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Pretty sure Elon Musk is paying for LeBron’s and my blue checkmark… pic.twitter.com/XqkcKoFocj – 12:19 PM
Pretty sure Elon Musk is paying for LeBron’s and my blue checkmark… pic.twitter.com/XqkcKoFocj – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We talk Dillon Brooks antagonizing LeBron (and whether the King will take the bait) and adjustments the Lakers can make during Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies. Plus, Reaves gets some 6MOY love. @LockedOnNetwork
@LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dil… – 12:09 PM
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We talk Dillon Brooks antagonizing LeBron (and whether the King will take the bait) and adjustments the Lakers can make during Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies. Plus, Reaves gets some 6MOY love. @LockedOnNetwork
@LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dil… – 12:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We talk Dillon Brooks antagonizing LeBron (and whether the Kings will react in kind) and adjustments the Lakers can make during Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies. Plus, Reaves gets some 6MOY love. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dil… – 12:08 PM
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We talk Dillon Brooks antagonizing LeBron (and whether the Kings will react in kind) and adjustments the Lakers can make during Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies. Plus, Reaves gets some 6MOY love. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dil… – 12:08 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Dillon Brooks is right. LeBron James is old. And the Grizzlies are still the youngest team in these playoffs. Dove into what that means in the context of this series. Sometimes we lose sight of that last part because of how good Memphis has been.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:01 PM
COLUMN: Dillon Brooks is right. LeBron James is old. And the Grizzlies are still the youngest team in these playoffs. Dove into what that means in the context of this series. Sometimes we lose sight of that last part because of how good Memphis has been.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A fun feature story:
– How Luke Kennard won an Xbox and loaded his closet at an amusement park
– Luke on the moment he passed LeBron James in career high school points
– How “Luke Mania” in Franklin changed the operation for one local pizza business.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:36 AM
A fun feature story:
– How Luke Kennard won an Xbox and loaded his closet at an amusement park
– Luke on the moment he passed LeBron James in career high school points
– How “Luke Mania” in Franklin changed the operation for one local pizza business.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:36 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A fun feature story:
– How Luke Kennard won an Xbox and loaded his closet at an amusement park
– Luek on the moment he passed LeBron James in career high school points
– How “Luke Mania” in Franklin changed the operation for one local pizza business.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:34 AM
A fun feature story:
– How Luke Kennard won an Xbox and loaded his closet at an amusement park
– Luek on the moment he passed LeBron James in career high school points
– How “Luke Mania” in Franklin changed the operation for one local pizza business.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:34 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Lakers-Grizzlies series is a referendum now, probably on the guy who called out LeBron James. Probably, @TheAthleticNBA
theathletic.com/4434140/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
The Lakers-Grizzlies series is a referendum now, probably on the guy who called out LeBron James. Probably, @TheAthleticNBA
theathletic.com/4434140/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
More on this storyline
In late March, Tristan Thompson, 32, was presented with an opportunity to work out for the Lakers. A couple of weeks later, he signed with them on the final day of the regular season. Los Angeles wanted an extra big man who could serve as a mentor to their younger bigs (Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel), hold their two superstars accountable and set a positive tone in the locker room. Thompson’s close relationship with LeBron James and championship experience were the cherries on top. “Whenever you’re adding a guy late season, it’s about high character and someone that can mesh a locker room,” Thompson told The Athletic. “Someone that’s not going to be a black plague or bring the morale down. It’s not about, ‘Hey, can you get the ball on the block and score 15 points?’ “No, the team dynamic is already set. Especially a team like this. They already have a foundation. It’s how can you be a valuable asset to this team to move forward?” -via The Athletic / April 21, 2023
Tristan Thompson heard positive feedback from the Lakers and was ready to sign immediately. But the Lakers weren’t in a rush to add another player, so Thompson had no choice but to remain patient. Thompson said he refrained from lobbying James or the Lakers’ key decision-makers for a spot on the team. “Me and LeBron have our own personal relationship for years — for over a decade,” Thompson said. “So we’d always get together and grab dinner. But it was always just, he’s my brother before anything else. He’s my brother before basketball. So I just always told him, ‘I’m gonna stay ready. And if the opportunity comes, I’m ready to go.’” -via The Athletic / April 21, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James on if he has a response to Dillon Brooks’ comments: “No.” James was asked if trash-talk has ever affected a series he’s been involved in: “The game is won in between the four lines. Always has. Always will be.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 21, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James at the end of his media availability: “I’m not here for the b*******. I’m ready to play.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 21, 2023
Dave McMenamin: After generally side stepping questions about Dillon Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/yVcWNWf5g4 -via Twitter @mcten / April 21, 2023