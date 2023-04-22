Nets fans chant 'go to Houston' to James Harden

Ky Carlin: Nets fans are chanting “go to Houston” at James Harden while he’s at the free throw line #Sixers
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers shoot 16 of 47 from the field, fortunate to be down just 48-40.
Need the “play better” adjustment: James Harden struggling to make layups. P.J. Tucker struggling to make corner 3s. De’Anthony Melton was unable to take advantage of poor defenders. Tyrese Maxey just 3-10. – 2:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nets lead 48-40 at the half. The Sixers are shooting 2-11 from three and 34% overall. Harris and Harden both have 11 points. Claxton leads all scorers with 15 points. Dinwiddie has 11. Bridges held to 3 points 1-3 shooting. – 2:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Despite shooting woes, the @Philadelphia 76ers are within 8 (48-40) at halftime in Brooklyn.
Harris: 11 PTS / 7 REB / 1 STL
Harden: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 6 PTS / 5 REB
Second half on deck. – 2:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lead 48-40 at the half. Nic Claxton has 15 and Dinwiddie 11, while they’ve held James Harden and Tyrese Maxey to a combined 6-of-20 shooting. #76ers – 2:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Nets 48, Sixers 40.
Sixers have managed to hang around despite going 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
Nic Claxton has 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting inside for Brooklyn, as he’s taking advantage of the absence of Joel Embiid.
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are both 3-10. – 2:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie went by James Harden and dished to a wide-open Nic Claxton for an and-one.
Nets should be isolating Dinwiddie on Harden. Without Embiid there’s much less threat at the rim. – 1:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is shockingly good at timing the toss up and winning jump balls. I believe that’s the second time this series he beat Nic Claxton clean this series. – 1:48 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
James Harden has entered the falling down stage of his career. Never a good sign. – 1:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
My man just took Harden’s legs out. Dude crashes to the court. No call. pic.twitter.com/I5nuZ17U5J – 1:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey started 0-for-4 from the floor but has made his last three shots: a tough driving finish inside, a floater after putting a move on Cam Johnson and that steal and bucket. He’s running the second unit at the top of this quarter while Harden rests. – 1:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
A Dinwiddie 3 at the buzzer gives the Nets a 29-22 lead after 1.
Sixers are shooting just 9-24 from field, with 0 made 3s and only 4 FTA (all from Harden).
Some nice post-ups from Tobias, Harden got downhill a bit and a nice move or two from McDaniels, but a struggle otherwise – 1:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets 29, Sixers 22 at the end first after Dinwidde buries a 3 at the buzzer. Sixers shot just 9-of-24 from the floor and trailed by as many as 11. Harden and Harris both have six points. – 1:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are shooting 6-for-18 – including missing all three of their 3s – and only trail 20-16 w/ 2:41 left in the first quarter. Harden is attacking and getting to the foul line. He and Tobias Harris lead the Sixers with six points each. Maxey has yet to score. – 1:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers have woke up a bit. Nets lead down to 20-16 with 2:41 left in the first quarter. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 1-for-7 from the field. Once again Tobias Harris (3-for-5) is keeping the offense afloat. – 1:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers have been a little fortunate that Dinwiddie has run into Kyle Kuzma’s free real estate a couple of times here. But good shotmaking from Harris and continued pressure on the rim from Harden are good signs. Hanging around despite not playing all that well – 1:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
this game is shaping up to be a fascinating test for james harden – 1:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden is 4-4 from the foul line this quarter after shooting a combined three free throws in the first three series games. – 1:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Royce O’Neal took a knee to the knee on that Harden drive. If Vaughn decided to review it maybe they’d eject Harden. – 1:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is heading to the locker room after bumping his right knee with James Harden’s. #Nets – 1:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is grabbing his knee after a hard collision with James Harden.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale appears to have knocked knees on that James Harden drive. – 1:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sharpness not there for the Sixers early — some botched switches, low pass turnover from Harden to an open Tucker in the corner. Harden creating dribble penetration the only real positive so far – 1:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden just missed a contested layup after getting by Dorian Finney-Smith.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers starters for Game 4 against Nets:
Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Reed – 12:31 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
James Harden’s Game 4 fit is ______ 🤨
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers said he’d like to invite the Nets to continue trapping all Philly’s centers even though Joel Embiid is out today. Says he expects the Nets now to trap James Harden and Tyrese Maxey instead. – 11:34 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What I’m looking at today in terms of rotations:
How much do Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, Joe Harris play? If at all.
Nets can play straight-up defense with no Embiid. PHI’s only advantage is putting those 3 in P&R to force a switch onto Harden/Maxey.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The officials not ejecting Embiid like they should have but ejecting Harden when they shouldn’t have blossoms into the Sixers annual nightmare. – 9:31 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid won’t be suspended for “The Kick” in Game 3. James Harden will also be available for Game 4 following his ejection 👀
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers sounds off after controversial fouls on James Harden, Joel Embiid: ‘We got a problem in this league’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/21/rep… – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid and James Harden incidents: Sixers stars to face no further punishment from the league
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
See you in Game 4! Philadelphia #76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden will NOT be suspended for cheap shots to Brooklyn #Nets players’ groins mol.im/a/12000583 via @MailSport – 4:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
NBA Head of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen broke down the controversial fouls by the Sixers in Game 3 vs. the Nets.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
League spokesman confirms no further action will be taken on Embiid and Harden. – 3:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New RNH episode w/ @BenDuBose:
-More Harden rumors
-2022-23 Rockets: success or failure?
-What should HOU look for in a new coach?
-Ranking candidates
-Why would TOR fire Nick Nurse? Should HOU go after him?
-Is Ime Udoka worth the risk?
+ more
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he and the 76ers will be prepared no matter what happens so far as availability for Game 4, saying the 76ers have won without both Joel Embiid and James Harden this season. – 1:47 PM
