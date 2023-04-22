Nuggets win in Minnesota led by Nikola Jokic's triple-double

With their 120-111 victory at Target Center, the Nuggets took a 3-0 lead in this series and have all but made the Wolves a minor speed bump on their path to a potential championship. They can finish the job Sunday in Minnesota. The Wolves are now one game away from Denver putting them out of their misery in a trying, tumultuous season. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.
Nikola Jokic: “We give them so much respect. We know they are dangerous. We don’t want them to play freely. The focus that we’ve had and our discipline has been off the charts.” – 1:07 AM
Aaron Gordon, asked whether he was surprised that Nikola Jokic got a triple-double without getting to the free throw line.
Aaron Gordon, asked whether he was surprised that Nikola Jokic got a triple-double without getting to the free throw line.
Michael Malone makes a point to mention Nikola Jokic’s 20-11-12 triple-double despite not taking a free throw. He even threw a little 0 over his eye. – 12:21 AM
The Joker was dealing in Game 3 🃏
The Joker was dealing in Game 3 🃏
Nikola Jokic in the paint
A workman-like win for the #Nuggets, who take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Wolves. They can end it Sunday night.
A workman-like win for the #Nuggets, who take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Wolves. They can end it Sunday night.
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the T’Wolves 120-111 to pull ahead 3-0 in the series.
-Joker: 20-11-12 in 38 minutes. He was fantastic tonight.
-MPJ: 25 points on 10/17, 4/8 from 3, added 9 rebounds
-Murray: 18-6-9
Nuggets need just one more win to advance. pic.twitter.com/OtE5kO3YFj – 12:10 AM
Denver defeats Minnesota 120-111 to take a 3-0 lead in this best of seven….six in double figures for the nuggets. Jokic triple double…. – 12:10 AM
Joker tonight:
20 PTS
11 REB
12 AST
9-13 FG
Only Wilt has more triple-doubles in the playoffs as a center. pic.twitter.com/BSEgN93CyG – 12:09 AM
What a pass by Murray. The Murray-Joker 2-man game back to looking vintage.. – 12:06 AM
Kyle Anderson not being guarded at all, Ant double-teamed and turns it over. Murray finds Jokic behind the back, and we’re done here. – 12:05 AM
Even after a full season with him, second time tonight a Jokic pass has caught a Denver player totally by surprise – 12:05 AM
It’s the playoffs, and a 5-point game with 4:31 left in the 4th, and Nikola Jokic is throwing Aaron Gordon reverse alley-oops. – 11:58 PM
Nuggets are still in the danger zone here. Joker and Murray have to keep working for good value shots. Can’t be all middies. – 11:53 PM
Nikola Jokic has more playoff triple-doubles than the
Spurs
Suns
Bulls
Hawks
Knicks
Trail Blazers
Clippers
Bucks
Wizards
Pelicans
Timberwolves
Jazz
Mavericks
Pacers
Hornets
Pistons
Grizzlies
Only 8 franchises have more than Joker. pic.twitter.com/QNsZ9Bjsyb – 11:52 PM
Jokic got his triple-double, corralling a Kyle Anderson miss early in the fourth. That’s 16/10/10.
Not that it mattters. Denver’s eyeing a 3-0 lead. – 11:43 PM
Nuggets trying to do too much. Dribbling in traffic, trying random sideways bounce passes in the paint – just play. Come on guys. Let Jokic run the offense and do what you do instead. – 11:37 PM
Nikola Jokic picks up a triple-double with the Nuggets up 94-88 with 11:43 left in the game.
He has 16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 asssits. – 11:36 PM
Jokic needs to be in to start the 4th, and Murray needs to sit for 4 or 5 minutes for the final push. – 11:32 PM
Alright, 94-88 after 3. No change in the margin that quarter. Denver couldn’t quite break away.
Joker’s sat for 6 minutes. Gotta imagine he will be in the game very early in the 4th quarter. – 11:31 PM
DEN 94, MIN 88 after 3.
Wolves didn’t close the gap nearly enough with Jokic out. Death by Bruce Brown and Jeff Green stings a little extra – 11:30 PM
Regular season…
Jokic on the floor (2323 mins): +640
Jokic off the floor (1628 mins): -367
Game 1
Jokic ON (28 mins): +15
Jokic OFF (20 mins): +14
Game 2
Jokic ON (37 mins): +6
Jokic OFF (11 mins): +3
Game 3 through 3 quarters
Jokic ON (26 mins): +4
Jokic OFF (10 mins): +2 – 11:30 PM
Man, if Jeff Green is hitting 3-pointers against you while Joker’s on the bench, it’s gonna be tough … – 11:27 PM
The Wolves are making a push that felt kind of inevitable with Jokic on the bench….But it hasn’t been Jokic so much as disjointed possessions….The offense needs to go through Murray for these next possessions to end the third quarter – 11:25 PM
The Timberwolves have 21 free-throw attempts tonight.
Nuggets have attempted just five.
Nikola Jokic has attempted zero. – 11:25 PM
The Nuggets have a 10 point lead and have to survive at least the next three minutes without Jokic….
And Rudy Gobert just hit a jumper – 11:23 PM
Nuggets are a +4 when Jokic is on the floor, a +7 when he’s off it. – 11:18 PM
Nuggets +4 since Jokic went to the bench. Wolves have zero chance if that’s the way it’s going to go – 11:16 PM
Jokic is a rebound away from a triple double, which I’m just gonna go out on a limb and assume he gets….. – 11:12 PM
Nikola Jokic has zero free throws tonight, and every time he complains about it after another hack they blow the whistle on him on the other end.
That’s one way to keep Minnesota in this game with Denver, I guess. – 11:10 PM
Nikola Jokic just ran back on defense and slapped both arms, his chest and stomach in a hilarious effort to show where he’s getting hit. I’m sure it’ll be gif’d soon. I’ve never ever seen him be so demonstrative.
Joker hasn’t been to the FT line yet tonight. – 11:09 PM
Potentially important development as Towns draws Jokic’s 4th foul. Let’s see if he’s in the game after this timeout. Wolves hanging in there down 8. – 11:09 PM
Jokic just picked up his fourth foul…..Does Malone stick with him for the rotation or take him out? – 11:09 PM
Joker just picked up his 4th foul after complaining he didn’t get a call on the other end.
Them’s the breaks. – 11:08 PM
Tip for referees: if Jokic misses from two feet, he was fouled. Just blow the whistle. – 11:04 PM
National TV interview: MPJ is asked about what else their big 3 needs to do.
MPJ immediately after the recognition that he is in the group with Mal and Jokic that is key to Denver: “We have a big 10, a big 12.” 100% team guy. – 11:00 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the T’Wolves 61-55:
-Joker: 20 minutes, 11-7-5, think he needs to look for his own shot a bit more
-Murray: 11-4-4, 5/9 FG, 1/3 3P, 2 turnovers and a nice block on KAT
-KCP: 13 points, 5/8 FG, 3/4 3P
Nuggets gotta keep pedal down. pic.twitter.com/iRapy5HoqU – 10:43 PM
Gobert picks up his third foul reaching on Jokic….This has been a really good half of basketball from Denver….The Nuggets settled down and have imposed their will so far…They lead by 12 – 10:30 PM
Gobert with 3 fouls, all here in the second. Towns on Jokic now. – 10:29 PM
KAT makes another awful crosscourt pass and Brucey B picks it off and finishes on other end. #Nuggets up 42-33.
Denver shooting 58%, Wolves at 36%. Nugs also with a 20-11 rebounding advantage. And Joker’s back in. – 10:22 PM
One of the keys to this series so far has been just how well Denver has held up in the non-Jokic minutes…… – 10:19 PM
Wolves/KAT punishing the no Jokic minutes. That’s big; hasn’t happened in first two games. – 10:18 PM
I continue to really like these no-center Nuggets lineups. You can’t simulate the ball movement Jokic provides but putting the smaller guys in allows you to maintain a somewhat similar style with player-movement, pace and space. – 10:17 PM
Michael Porter Jr. took one shot through the first three quarters of Game 2. He’s already 3-5 tonight in his first 12 minutes — he played pretty much the entire 1st quarter, as did Nikola Jokic. Porter’s been aggressive. A couple nice finishes already through contact. – 10:12 PM
Nuggets not crisp in the first quarter, and Murray with some bad turnovers (including the one where he refused to get Jokic the ball in the paint for the 3-second) but tied after 1 is fine.
Just gotta fine-tune that approach. – 10:11 PM
A great first quarter for the #Nuggets. They took a punch, survived Wolves’ first run, endured a couple Ant momentum plays and hammered Minnesota inside.
Joker ends the first with 11, Denver poured in 22 (!) points in the paint. – 10:11 PM
Ant 1-5 to open the night, but did get to the line for 6 free throws. He has 7. Karl 2-6 for 4.
Jokic 5-7 for 11 points. – 10:11 PM
Tie score at 28-28 at the end of the first quarter….Jokic was impressive….11 points and 4 rebounds on 5-7 shooting from the field. MPJ with 7 and 5 rebounds….He was terrific as well….Gobert and Edwards carrying for the Timberwolves – 10:11 PM
11 points for Jokic in the first quarter. He sees what his team needs and he’s settled them right down – 10:07 PM
Jokic with a three and the Nuggets are within 21-20….Nikola has nine points in the first 8 minutes….Denver’s needed his scoring jolt to quell this crowd – 10:04 PM
Joker buried a 3-pointer to silence Target Center crowd, and Strahinja Jokic erupted out of his seat.
Surrounding Wolves fans are … shook. – 10:02 PM
Joker’s done a good job at the rim, but he just airballed a three. Hard to know how much he trusts the jumper. – 9:57 PM
Joker going right at Gobert. Playing through his chest. Already with three buckets in the teeth of Minny’s defense. – 9:56 PM
Jokic finishing over 2 seven-footers and MPJ’s hustle putback on AG’s miss are the kinds of things I wanna see. Gotta take it to Minnesota – can’t let them dictate anything to you. – 9:54 PM
Feels like this is going to have to be a Jokic/Murray game…..at least that’s the early feel…Target Center is poppin – 9:52 PM
Nuggets left their Jokic offense in Denver these first couple of minutes. Hope Malone resets that during this timeout. – 9:49 PM
Wolves with a 7-2 start and the crowd is into it. Gobert has been guarding Jokic to start the night. NAW on Murray, as expected. – 9:48 PM
Nuggets win the tip, and Nikola Jokic opens the scoring with a floater over Rudy Gobert. – 9:45 PM
Nikola Jokic has his right wrist taped again tonight for Game 3. – 9:34 PM
Nuggets Game 3 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:04 PM
A deadpan Chris Finch, who used to coach Nikola Jokic in Denver, on Jokic’s screening ability to get guards like Jamal Murray open:
“He does a really good job of screening, and moving and screening at the same time, those types of things.” – 7:58 PM
Kevon Looney is only the 2nd player in the last ten years and the 4th player since the NBA-ABA merger to have at least 9 assists and 9 offensive rebounds in a playoff game, joining Nikola Jokic, Charles Barkley, and Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/eqBgDdZRir – 11:32 AM
