Live stream: Suns 34, Clippers 36

The Phoenix Suns (2-1) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-2) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 22, 2023

Phoenix Suns 34, Los Angeles Clippers 36 (Q2 06:54)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Point God making an impact here in the 2Q. Scored or assisted on 3 straight possessions, then KD finds DA on the roll for an easy one. Suns on a 9-2 run to close the game again

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Clips have thoroughly worked the Suns and outplayed them. But the score is 36-34 midway through the second

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.

CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.

Huge spurt with Booker on the bench.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.

CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.

Huge spurt with Booker on the benhc.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Not a good start for Bones. Missed all 3 3s with a live ball turnover.

Not a good start for Bones. Missed all 3 3s with a live ball turnover.

Morris in for him already.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Suns not named Booker shooting 4-of-17 so far

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

3rd game in 4 that Clippers have a double digit lead in 1st half of series.

First time they have it at home.

3rd game in 4 that Clippers have a double digit lead in 1st half of series.

First time they have it at home.

Suns have missed 20 of first 27.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker 4-of-11 as he goes for what could be his lone rest of the game. Can't expect him to carry the offense every game. Someone else has to step up.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Not gonna win many games shooting 7-for-27! Booker is 4-for-11 and hasn't been able to bail out the Suns' stagnant offense

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig and Ayton start 2nd quarter for

Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig and Ayton start 2nd quarter for

Down 9 after Plumlee bucket.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Clippers weren't real happy about the Suns getting 46 free-throw attempts in Game 3. On pace for just 44 today.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue starts the second quarter by bringing in Batum and Powell to add to Hyland, Plumlee and Mann.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker starts the second quarter again and this time there's no ninth man. Starters with Okogie in there for Durant.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers lead 30-23 after the first quarter. They’ve been good in first quarters all series.

Westbrook 9 pts

Gordon 8

Powell 7

Clippers lead 30-23 after the first quarter. They've been good in first quarters all series.

Westbrook 9 pts

Gordon 8

Powell 7

PHX 8 second-chance points off of 18 rebounds.

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

People crowned the Suns waaaaaaaay too early. AK

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Suns STILL have not led at the end of a 1st quarter in this series.

LAC leads 30-23 at the end of 1st quarter of Game 4, ending period on 9-2 run.

Russell Westbrook in heavy usage role, team-high 9 points and 3 rebounds.

The Suns STILL have not led at the end of a 1st quarter in this series.

LAC leads 30-23 at the end of 1st quarter of Game 4, ending period on 9-2 run.

Russell Westbrook in heavy usage role, team-high 9 points and 3 rebounds.

Suns at 28% FGs.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Both Durant and Westbrook called for shooting fouls this quarter on plays that looked like pretty damn impressive blocks.

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

long live the los angeles clippers

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 30, Suns 23 | End 1

Clippers 30, Suns 23 | End 1

Suns shooting 28% (7 for 25), have four turnovers and Zu and Kawhi over there having a chuckle on the bench.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Durant/Mann getting interesting.

Durant called for 2nd foul in 1st quarter on Plumlee dunk attempt.

Durant/Mann getting interesting.

Durant called for 2nd foul in 1st quarter on Plumlee dunk attempt.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: LAC 30, PHX 23

Booker: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG

Durant: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1-3 FG

Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-6 FG

End of 1Q: LAC 30, PHX 23

Booker: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG

Durant: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1-3 FG

Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-6 FG

Westbrook: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kevin Durant called for his second foul just before the end of the 1st Q.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Durant called for his second personal and the first qtr isn't over.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kevin Durant is in foul trouble

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

For the SECOND STRAIGHT GAME we have a Plumlee backward over the head pass for a Westbrook catch-and-shoot 3!

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Clippers on a 19-7 run. Playing physical defense and making life tough on Kevin Durant, who could still be a little more aggressive

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

We'll see if the Suns' top-level talent ultimately prevails. But the Clippers are competing and leaving nothing unturned

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mason Plumlee lol

Mason Plumlee lol

He's like Luka with the over the head dishes

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton ended up getting an assist out of it on Booker bucket, but he was right underneath the basket.

#Suns

Ayton ended up getting an assist out of it on Booker bucket, but he was right underneath the basket.

Durant passed up a short shot to find Ayton, who kicked it to Booker, who was called for traveling.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers went on 12-3 run, game now tied at 21 after Booker travel. Booker didn’t have a single turnover in Game 3.

Fatigue seems to be hitting CP3, Ayton, Craig the most. Those 3 are 2/11 FGs. Monty already got Craig (Okogie) and Paul (Shamet) out.

Clippers went on 12-3 run, game now tied at 21 after Booker travel. Booker didn't have a single turnover in Game 3.

Fatigue seems to be hitting CP3, Ayton, Craig the most. Those 3 are 2/11 FGs. Monty already got Craig (Okogie) and Paul (Shamet) out.

T Mann in for Morris.

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

I’m not sure if Russell Westbrook’s long range shooting could’ve looked this efficient but I’m certain he could’ve been a better defender if he chose to, earlier in his carer.

I'm not sure if Russell Westbrook's long range shooting could've looked this efficient but I'm certain he could've been a better defender if he chose to, earlier in his carer.

He's been really, really good on D this series

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

More than a few Clippers were frustrated by the calls Phoenix got in Game 3 (46 FTs) because fear of the quick whistle changed the way they had prepped to play all series, namely physically on defense. Russ just was called for a foul on a contest from behind KD.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Westbrook called for foul on block from behind on Durant.

Didn’t go over well with

Westbrook called for foul on block from behind on Durant.

Didn't go over well with

Powell drive answer.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Westbrook almost got KD’s middy AGAIN.

Westbrook almost got KD's middy AGAIN.

But instead… Suns in bonus last 4:31 of 1st quarter.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are 6-for-19 from the floor, 1-for-3 from deep and 4-for-7 from the FT line. Very matinee start

Phoenix Suns @Suns

CP3 with the move 👀

CP3 with the move 👀

Book with the triple 👌

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers coaches were screaming at Tony Brothers for a travel on Kevin Durant when he was standing right in front of their bench. Instead of a turnover, KD drives and draws a foul.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Wisemanesque contest by Ayton on that Westbrook layin

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book high off the glass.

Book high off the glass.

9 early points for Book 🔥

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Crypto Arena is hosting six playoff games in 5 days. The cheapest ticket to each one via @TickkPick.

April 20:

Suns-Clippers: $52

April 21:

Oilers-Kings: $109

April 22:

Suns-Clippers: $54

Grizzlies-Lakers: $268

April 23:

Oilers-Kings: $112

April 24:

Grizzlies-Lakers: $247 – Crypto Arena is hosting six playoff games in 5 days. The cheapest ticket to each one via @TickkPick.April 20:Suns-Clippers: $52April 21:Oilers-Kings: $109April 22:Suns-Clippers: $54Grizzlies-Lakers: $268April 23:Oilers-Kings: $112April 24:Grizzlies-Lakers: $247 – 3:46 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Devin Booker has the hatchet out. 9 points already, as many as Clippers have.

Suns lead 16-9 with 6:53 left in 1st quarter. Offensive rebound battle is lopsided: Suns 7, LA 1. Already an 8-0 advantage on 2nd chance points for Suns. – Devin Booker has the hatchet out. 9 points already, as many as Clippers have.Suns lead 16-9 with 6:53 left in 1st quarter. Offensive rebound battle is lopsided: Suns 7, LA 1. Already an 8-0 advantage on 2nd chance points for Suns. – 3:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton with 4 offensive rebounds in the first 5 minutes of the game

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Devin Booker has 9 points in five minutes, matching the Clippers' point total all by himself. He's in an incredible shooting rhythm, and it's prevented the Clippers from getting the jump on Phoenix.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul does significant damage to Eric Gordon's ankles and don't look now but the Suns are threatening to have a good start to a game in this series.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul just wrecked Eric Gordon. My God

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Devin Booker is in such a rhythm right now. Can't remember him playing better. 9 quick ones here. Suns up 16-9

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton a little high on the cross court pass to Paul.

Booker answer, he and Westbrook having a little conversation.

Ayton a little high on the cross court pass to Paul.

Booker answer, he and Westbrook having a little conversation.

Booker again.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Great job by the Suns involving Ayton early to get him going

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Westbrook to rim.

Ayton getting to line as Powell picks up 2nd foul in less than two minutes.

Westbrook to rim.

Ayton getting to line as Powell picks up 2nd foul in less than two minutes.

Stays in.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton's missed two makable shots in the paint, but it's a good sign he's putting the ball down and closing the distance to the basket when he catches it in the short roll

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell is in foul trouble.

Norman Powell is in foul trouble.

90 seconds in.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Uh, oh: Norm Powell already has two fouls 90 seconds into Game 4.

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Have to miss Suns-Clippers for a very good reason. First Communion day for the little one. 3:38 PM Have to miss Suns-Clippers for a very good reason. First Communion day for the little one. pic.twitter.com/GBxdqK8vxE

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton gets first touch, misses inside on fader.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

does Ayton think you get extra points if you shoot while moving backwards?

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Nets have some decent talent in the remains of the Durant/Irving era, but there was pretty much no halfcourt offensive creation on that team beyond 1st half of Game 1.

Beyond that, they were out-worked, out-hustled, and out-coached comprehensively. A horrible showing from them. – Nets have some decent talent in the remains of the Durant/Irving era, but there was pretty much no halfcourt offensive creation on that team beyond 1st half of Game 1.Beyond that, they were out-worked, out-hustled, and out-coached comprehensively. A horrible showing from them. – 3:23 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

In the 4 years since the historic signing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – the Nets have been swept out of the playoffs in the first round 3 times in 4 years. 3:22 PM In the 4 years since the historic signing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – the Nets have been swept out of the playoffs in the first round 3 times in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/mUwJksXbPK

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker’s 2nd half minutes vs. #Clippers:

Game 1: 24 minutes.

Game 2: 23 minutes, 19 seconds (Checked out Game 2 with 41 seconds left in the 4th).

Game 3: 24 minutes.

So Booker has played all but 41 seconds in the 2nd half so far this postseason.

Devin Booker's 2nd half minutes vs. #Clippers:

Game 1: 24 minutes.

Game 2: 23 minutes, 19 seconds (Checked out Game 2 with 41 seconds left in the 4th).

Game 3: 24 minutes.

So Booker has played all but 41 seconds in the 2nd half so far this postseason.

Wow. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers second unit will be Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Mason Plumlee.

Clippers second unit will be Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Mason Plumlee.

The questions are how small the Clippers get, when do they shift there, and how expansive does rotation get (RoCo).

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Devin Booker has scored 26, 38 & 45 in the 1st round against the Clippers.

Justin shares his thoughts on the star guard’s exceptional play.

@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 |

Devin Booker has scored 26, 38 & 45 in the 1st round against the Clippers.

Justin shares his thoughts on the star guard's exceptional play.

@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 |

Hear Game 4 at 3:30p ET on Channel 86 or on the App 👉

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Clippers going back to Marcus Morris in the starting lineup. He held that spot for most of the season before Nic Batum got the nod for the last 3 weeks.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Marcus Morris is starting for the first time since March 25, replacing Nicolas Batum in the Game 4 lineup. I think it'll benefit Batum; he was not moving much offensively alongside the starters, and getting him more involved (handoffs/screens) could work to his benefit.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Marcus Morris getting the start over Nicolas Batum for Game 4 today

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 4/22

LAC

Eric Gordon

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell

Russell Westbrook

PHX

Torrey Craig

Kevin Durant

Deandre Ayton

Devin Booker

STARTERS 4/22

LAC

Eric Gordon

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell

Russell Westbrook

PHX

Torrey Craig

Kevin Durant

Deandre Ayton

Devin Booker

Chris Paul

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Lineup change for the Clippers in Game 4.

Russell Westbrook

Norman Powell

Eric Gordon

Marcus Morris

Lineup change for the Clippers in Game 4.

Russell Westbrook

Norman Powell

Eric Gordon

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers starting Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac in Game 4 vs Suns.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris saving the Sixers' bacon today. Bully ball, mid-post stuff back from his Clippers days.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers have not trailed at the end of either first quarter of this series. Asked Tyronn Lue about the key to maintaining that particular advantage vs Suns

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

For Anal’s information (& dummies who repeat his rubbish) Kawhi, a 2-time champion, has played 628 games over 12 seasons. Embiid has played 394 over nine. Kawhi averages 52.3 games per season.

Embiid, yet to sniff a Finals, averages 43.77 games over 9 nine. – For Anal’s information (& dummies who repeat his rubbish) Kawhi, a 2-time champion, has played 628 games over 12 seasons. Embiid has played 394 over nine. Kawhi averages 52.3 games per season.Embiid, yet to sniff a Finals, averages 43.77 games over 9 nine. – 2:45 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Stephen Anal Smith earned nickname 4 talking out of his ass. Recent blather re Kawhi Leonard is latest example. Anal is upset KL has missed hundreds of games (duh, due to surgeries). Thus Anal insists KL is a sham superstar & demands he retire. What, no call 4 Embiid 2 do same?! – Stephen Anal Smith earned nickname 4 talking out of his ass. Recent blather re Kawhi Leonard is latest example. Anal is upset KL has missed hundreds of games (duh, due to surgeries). Thus Anal insists KL is a sham superstar & demands he retire. What, no call 4 Embiid 2 do same?! – 2:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Tyrese Maxey hits a 3 to put the Sixers up six with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Nets struggling to score right now. This is where they miss Kyrie and KD the most. They lack that go-to scorer in times like this. Sixers on a 21-4 run. It’s 63-57. – Tyrese Maxey hits a 3 to put the Sixers up six with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Nets struggling to score right now. This is where they miss Kyrie and KD the most. They lack that go-to scorer in times like this. Sixers on a 21-4 run. It’s 63-57. – 2:35 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Back at The Crypt … playoff doubleheader today! Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 tips in an hour. 2:24 PM Back at The Crypt … playoff doubleheader today! Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 tips in an hour. pic.twitter.com/eNAXsR8hDW

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I don’t want to do what I did last game, but at the end of the day, the goal is to win the game.”

Monty Williams on starters playing major minutes in Game 3.

"I don't want to do what I did last game, but at the end of the day, the goal is to win the game."

Monty Williams on starters playing major minutes in Game 3.

Booker and Durant have played 40-plus minutes in each of the three games in this series. #Suns #Clippers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers went 7-5 in matinee games (afternoon starts) this season:

L vs Pelicans

L vs Nets

W vs Pacers

L vs Kings

W vs Wizards

L at Indiana

W vs Rockets

W at Dallas

W vs Knicks

L vs Magic

W vs Trail Blazers

Clippers went 7-5 in matinee games (afternoon starts) this season:

L vs Pelicans

L vs Nets

W vs Pacers

L vs Kings

W vs Wizards

L at Indiana

W vs Rockets

W at Dallas

W vs Knicks

L vs Magic

W vs Trail Blazers

W at Phoenix

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked Ty Lue about how the Clippers evaluated the trade-offs with the 5-guard lineup and the offensive benefits for both teams. He mentioned how a few switches ended with Hyland on Ayton. They liked the looks they got offensively.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns say Cam Payne is out for Game 4

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Take care of the basketball.

Take care of the basketball.

One of Ty Lue's point of emphasis going into Game 4. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs .

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue called upon @Kristina_Pink for the stat on Clippers in matinee games this season: 7-4.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue is here before Game 4 of Clippers/Phoenix. He said they'll throw fresh bodies at Phoenix in hopes they slow down. Suns have played about 6 guys heavy minutes through 3 games. Bones Hyland said yesterday the game plan involves trying to wear down Phoenix.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I don’t know about Saturday matinees…

But I was told that Los Angeles Kings refused to have Game 4 vs Oilers on Sunday afternoon at the arena so that Clippers could have Game 4 Sunday night.

NBA has Lakers and Warriors in marquee Saturday and Sunday TV spots

I don't know about Saturday matinees…

But I was told that Los Angeles Kings refused to have Game 4 vs Oilers on Sunday afternoon at the arena so that Clippers could have Game 4 Sunday night.

NBA has Lakers and Warriors in marquee Saturday and Sunday TV spots

So we're here.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Haven’t loved the playoff slate last few days, but I like an LA Home Doubleheader parlay. Think the Clips hang around in a desperation game — KD/Book/CP on 36 hrs rest already logging big mins.

So…

Clippers adjusted +11.5

Lakers to win -205

Haven't loved the playoff slate last few days, but I like an LA Home Doubleheader parlay. Think the Clips hang around in a desperation game — KD/Book/CP on 36 hrs rest already logging big mins.

So…

Clippers adjusted +11.5

Lakers to win -205

+123 parlay on

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

Does the NFL have a gambling problem? Are the Suns too thin to win a title? Bad NBA refs, Davis-Garcia preview & more! Guests: @MontePooleNBCS @AlBernstein

Does the NFL have a gambling problem? Are the Suns too thin to win a title? Bad NBA refs, Davis-Garcia preview & more! Guests: @MontePooleNBCS @AlBernstein

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers need to win to earn another game back here after today. 12:43 PM Clippers need to win to earn another game back here after today. pic.twitter.com/1HfVeZKIdr

StatMuse @statmuse

Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs than

Steph Curry

Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant

Donovan Mitchell

Jalen Brunson

Jaylen Brown

Joel Embiid

Jimmy Butler

Karl-Anthony Towns

De’Aaron Fox 12:17 PM Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs thanSteph CurryJayson TatumKevin DurantDonovan MitchellJalen BrunsonJaylen BrownJoel EmbiidJimmy ButlerKarl-Anthony TownsDe’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/CiSNi6I1Ax

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Today seems like the right time for a starting lineup change for the LA Clippers – Today seems like the right time for a starting lineup change for the LA Clippers – 12:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

ICYMIY, I wrote about the Suns’ adjustment process of integrating Kevin Durant, how Devin Booker is taking flight, and why I’m not worried about some of the offensive hiccups for a group that’s learning on the fly together in the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/c8R2TxMceT – 12:02 PM ICYMIY, I wrote about the Suns’ adjustment process of integrating Kevin Durant, how Devin Booker is taking flight, and why I’m not worried about some of the offensive hiccups for a group that’s learning on the fly together in the playoffs: bit.ly/3H35oxz

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBA

Join us:

duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pIQ566WQDX – 11:27 AM Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBAJoin us:

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s driving us right now.” Landry Shamet.

Devin Booker in zone, scoring 70 points for Suns in last six quarters of 1st round series vs. Clippers.

Game 4 Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles with Phoenix up 2-1 #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs “He’s driving us right now.” Landry Shamet.Devin Booker in zone, scoring 70 points for Suns in last six quarters of 1st round series vs. Clippers.Game 4 Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles with Phoenix up 2-1 #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:16 AM