Live stream: Suns 34, Clippers 36

The Phoenix Suns (2-1) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-2) at Crypto.com Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 22, 2023
Phoenix Suns 34, Los Angeles Clippers 36 (Q2 06:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Point God making an impact here in the 2Q. Scored or assisted on 3 straight possessions, then KD finds DA on the roll for an easy one. Suns on a 9-2 run to close the game again – 4:15 PM
Point God making an impact here in the 2Q. Scored or assisted on 3 straight possessions, then KD finds DA on the roll for an easy one. Suns on a 9-2 run to close the game again – 4:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Clips have thoroughly worked the Suns and outplayed them. But the score is 36-34 midway through the second – 4:15 PM
The Clips have thoroughly worked the Suns and outplayed them. But the score is 36-34 midway through the second – 4:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the bench. – 4:15 PM
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the bench. – 4:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the benhc. – 4:15 PM
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the benhc. – 4:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not a good start for Bones. Missed all 3 3s with a live ball turnover.
Morris in for him already. – 4:13 PM
Not a good start for Bones. Missed all 3 3s with a live ball turnover.
Morris in for him already. – 4:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee checks in, gets steal, assist on Craig transition dunk.
#Suns down nine. – 4:12 PM
Damion Lee checks in, gets steal, assist on Craig transition dunk.
#Suns down nine. – 4:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3rd game in 4 that Clippers have a double digit lead in 1st half of series.
First time they have it at home.
Suns have missed 20 of first 27. – 4:11 PM
3rd game in 4 that Clippers have a double digit lead in 1st half of series.
First time they have it at home.
Suns have missed 20 of first 27. – 4:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker 4-of-11 as he goes for what could be his lone rest of the game. Can’t expect him to carry the offense every game. Someone else has to step up. – 4:10 PM
Booker 4-of-11 as he goes for what could be his lone rest of the game. Can’t expect him to carry the offense every game. Someone else has to step up. – 4:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not gonna win many games shooting 7-for-27! Booker is 4-for-11 and hasn’t been able to bail out the Suns’ stagnant offense – 4:10 PM
Not gonna win many games shooting 7-for-27! Booker is 4-for-11 and hasn’t been able to bail out the Suns’ stagnant offense – 4:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig and Ayton start 2nd quarter for #Suns
Down 9 after Plumlee bucket. – 4:08 PM
Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig and Ayton start 2nd quarter for #Suns
Down 9 after Plumlee bucket. – 4:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers weren’t real happy about the Suns getting 46 free-throw attempts in Game 3. On pace for just 44 today. – 4:07 PM
Clippers weren’t real happy about the Suns getting 46 free-throw attempts in Game 3. On pace for just 44 today. – 4:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue starts the second quarter by bringing in Batum and Powell to add to Hyland, Plumlee and Mann. – 4:07 PM
Ty Lue starts the second quarter by bringing in Batum and Powell to add to Hyland, Plumlee and Mann. – 4:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker starts the second quarter again and this time there’s no ninth man. Starters with Okogie in there for Durant. – 4:07 PM
Booker starts the second quarter again and this time there’s no ninth man. Starters with Okogie in there for Durant. – 4:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers lead 30-23 after the first quarter. They’ve been good in first quarters all series.
Westbrook 9 pts
Gordon 8
Powell 7
PHX 8 second-chance points off of 18 rebounds. – 4:05 PM
Clippers lead 30-23 after the first quarter. They’ve been good in first quarters all series.
Westbrook 9 pts
Gordon 8
Powell 7
PHX 8 second-chance points off of 18 rebounds. – 4:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Suns STILL have not led at the end of a 1st quarter in this series.
LAC leads 30-23 at the end of 1st quarter of Game 4, ending period on 9-2 run.
Russell Westbrook in heavy usage role, team-high 9 points and 3 rebounds.
Suns at 28% FGs. – 4:05 PM
The Suns STILL have not led at the end of a 1st quarter in this series.
LAC leads 30-23 at the end of 1st quarter of Game 4, ending period on 9-2 run.
Russell Westbrook in heavy usage role, team-high 9 points and 3 rebounds.
Suns at 28% FGs. – 4:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Both Durant and Westbrook called for shooting fouls this quarter on plays that looked like pretty damn impressive blocks. – 4:04 PM
Both Durant and Westbrook called for shooting fouls this quarter on plays that looked like pretty damn impressive blocks. – 4:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 30, Suns 23 | End 1
Suns shooting 28% (7 for 25), have four turnovers and Zu and Kawhi over there having a chuckle on the bench. – 4:03 PM
Clippers 30, Suns 23 | End 1
Suns shooting 28% (7 for 25), have four turnovers and Zu and Kawhi over there having a chuckle on the bench. – 4:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant/Mann getting interesting.
Durant called for 2nd foul in 1st quarter on Plumlee dunk attempt.
#Suns down 7 after one. #NBAPlayoffs – 4:03 PM
Durant/Mann getting interesting.
Durant called for 2nd foul in 1st quarter on Plumlee dunk attempt.
#Suns down 7 after one. #NBAPlayoffs – 4:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAC 30, PHX 23
Booker: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG
Durant: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1-3 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-6 FG
Westbrook: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG – 4:03 PM
End of 1Q: LAC 30, PHX 23
Booker: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG
Durant: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1-3 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-6 FG
Westbrook: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG – 4:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant called for his second foul just before the end of the 1st Q. – 4:03 PM
Kevin Durant called for his second foul just before the end of the 1st Q. – 4:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
For the SECOND STRAIGHT GAME we have a Plumlee backward over the head pass for a Westbrook catch-and-shoot 3! – 4:01 PM
For the SECOND STRAIGHT GAME we have a Plumlee backward over the head pass for a Westbrook catch-and-shoot 3! – 4:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers on a 19-7 run. Playing physical defense and making life tough on Kevin Durant, who could still be a little more aggressive – 4:00 PM
Clippers on a 19-7 run. Playing physical defense and making life tough on Kevin Durant, who could still be a little more aggressive – 4:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
We’ll see if the Suns’ top-level talent ultimately prevails. But the Clippers are competing and leaving nothing unturned – 4:00 PM
We’ll see if the Suns’ top-level talent ultimately prevails. But the Clippers are competing and leaving nothing unturned – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook is at the point where he feel like he can take anyone from the #Suns off the bounce.
Gordon 3. #Suns down 7. – 3:59 PM
Westbrook is at the point where he feel like he can take anyone from the #Suns off the bounce.
Gordon 3. #Suns down 7. – 3:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton ended up getting an assist out of it on Booker bucket, but he was right underneath the basket.
#Suns #Clippers tied with 2:51 left in 1st.
Durant passed up a short shot to find Ayton, who kicked it to Booker, who was called for traveling. – 3:56 PM
Ayton ended up getting an assist out of it on Booker bucket, but he was right underneath the basket.
#Suns #Clippers tied with 2:51 left in 1st.
Durant passed up a short shot to find Ayton, who kicked it to Booker, who was called for traveling. – 3:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went on 12-3 run, game now tied at 21 after Booker travel. Booker didn’t have a single turnover in Game 3.
Fatigue seems to be hitting CP3, Ayton, Craig the most. Those 3 are 2/11 FGs. Monty already got Craig (Okogie) and Paul (Shamet) out.
T Mann in for Morris. – 3:56 PM
Clippers went on 12-3 run, game now tied at 21 after Booker travel. Booker didn’t have a single turnover in Game 3.
Fatigue seems to be hitting CP3, Ayton, Craig the most. Those 3 are 2/11 FGs. Monty already got Craig (Okogie) and Paul (Shamet) out.
T Mann in for Morris. – 3:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I’m not sure if Russell Westbrook’s long range shooting could’ve looked this efficient but I’m certain he could’ve been a better defender if he chose to, earlier in his carer.
He’s been really, really good on D this series – 3:54 PM
I’m not sure if Russell Westbrook’s long range shooting could’ve looked this efficient but I’m certain he could’ve been a better defender if he chose to, earlier in his carer.
He’s been really, really good on D this series – 3:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
More than a few Clippers were frustrated by the calls Phoenix got in Game 3 (46 FTs) because fear of the quick whistle changed the way they had prepped to play all series, namely physically on defense. Russ just was called for a foul on a contest from behind KD. – 3:53 PM
More than a few Clippers were frustrated by the calls Phoenix got in Game 3 (46 FTs) because fear of the quick whistle changed the way they had prepped to play all series, namely physically on defense. Russ just was called for a foul on a contest from behind KD. – 3:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook called for foul on block from behind on Durant.
Didn’t go over well with #Clippers fans or Westbrook.
Powell drive answer. #Suns up one. – 3:53 PM
Westbrook called for foul on block from behind on Durant.
Didn’t go over well with #Clippers fans or Westbrook.
Powell drive answer. #Suns up one. – 3:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook almost got KD’s middy AGAIN.
But instead… Suns in bonus last 4:31 of 1st quarter. – 3:52 PM
Westbrook almost got KD’s middy AGAIN.
But instead… Suns in bonus last 4:31 of 1st quarter. – 3:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are 6-for-19 from the floor, 1-for-3 from deep and 4-for-7 from the FT line. Very matinee start – 3:51 PM
Suns are 6-for-19 from the floor, 1-for-3 from deep and 4-for-7 from the FT line. Very matinee start – 3:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coaches were screaming at Tony Brothers for a travel on Kevin Durant when he was standing right in front of their bench. Instead of a turnover, KD drives and draws a foul. – 3:50 PM
Clippers coaches were screaming at Tony Brothers for a travel on Kevin Durant when he was standing right in front of their bench. Instead of a turnover, KD drives and draws a foul. – 3:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Russell Westbrook 🤝🔥❤️Clippers fans pic.twitter.com/ggwKD2okTl – 3:49 PM
Russell Westbrook 🤝🔥❤️Clippers fans pic.twitter.com/ggwKD2okTl – 3:49 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book high off the glass.
9 early points for Book 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qb5RMFFcTI – 3:49 PM
Book high off the glass.
9 early points for Book 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qb5RMFFcTI – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul shakes Gordon, who falls, then finds Booker for corner 3.
#Suns up 16-9. On 5-0 burst.
Timeout #Clippers with 6:53 left in the 1st quarter.
Booker has scored #Suns last seven points. Has 9 for the game. – 3:47 PM
Paul shakes Gordon, who falls, then finds Booker for corner 3.
#Suns up 16-9. On 5-0 burst.
Timeout #Clippers with 6:53 left in the 1st quarter.
Booker has scored #Suns last seven points. Has 9 for the game. – 3:47 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Crypto Arena is hosting six playoff games in 5 days. The cheapest ticket to each one via @TickkPick.
April 20:
Suns-Clippers: $52
April 21:
Oilers-Kings: $109
April 22:
Suns-Clippers: $54
Grizzlies-Lakers: $268
April 23:
Oilers-Kings: $112
April 24:
Grizzlies-Lakers: $247 – 3:46 PM
Crypto Arena is hosting six playoff games in 5 days. The cheapest ticket to each one via @TickkPick.
April 20:
Suns-Clippers: $52
April 21:
Oilers-Kings: $109
April 22:
Suns-Clippers: $54
Grizzlies-Lakers: $268
April 23:
Oilers-Kings: $112
April 24:
Grizzlies-Lakers: $247 – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Booker has the hatchet out. 9 points already, as many as Clippers have.
Suns lead 16-9 with 6:53 left in 1st quarter. Offensive rebound battle is lopsided: Suns 7, LA 1. Already an 8-0 advantage on 2nd chance points for Suns. – 3:46 PM
Devin Booker has the hatchet out. 9 points already, as many as Clippers have.
Suns lead 16-9 with 6:53 left in 1st quarter. Offensive rebound battle is lopsided: Suns 7, LA 1. Already an 8-0 advantage on 2nd chance points for Suns. – 3:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton with 4 offensive rebounds in the first 5 minutes of the game – 3:45 PM
Deandre Ayton with 4 offensive rebounds in the first 5 minutes of the game – 3:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Devin Booker has 9 points in five minutes, matching the Clippers’ point total all by himself. He’s in an incredible shooting rhythm, and it’s prevented the Clippers from getting the jump on Phoenix. – 3:45 PM
Devin Booker has 9 points in five minutes, matching the Clippers’ point total all by himself. He’s in an incredible shooting rhythm, and it’s prevented the Clippers from getting the jump on Phoenix. – 3:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul does significant damage to Eric Gordon’s ankles and don’t look now but the Suns are threatening to have a good start to a game in this series. – 3:44 PM
Chris Paul does significant damage to Eric Gordon’s ankles and don’t look now but the Suns are threatening to have a good start to a game in this series. – 3:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Devin Booker is in such a rhythm right now. Can’t remember him playing better. 9 quick ones here. Suns up 16-9 – 3:44 PM
Devin Booker is in such a rhythm right now. Can’t remember him playing better. 9 quick ones here. Suns up 16-9 – 3:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton a little high on the cross court pass to Paul.
Booker answer, he and Westbrook having a little conversation.
Booker again. #Suns up 13-9. – 3:43 PM
Ayton a little high on the cross court pass to Paul.
Booker answer, he and Westbrook having a little conversation.
Booker again. #Suns up 13-9. – 3:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook to rim.
Ayton getting to line as Powell picks up 2nd foul in less than two minutes.
Stays in. #Suns up one as Ayton splits FTs. – 3:39 PM
Westbrook to rim.
Ayton getting to line as Powell picks up 2nd foul in less than two minutes.
Stays in. #Suns up one as Ayton splits FTs. – 3:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s missed two makable shots in the paint, but it’s a good sign he’s putting the ball down and closing the distance to the basket when he catches it in the short roll – 3:39 PM
Deandre Ayton’s missed two makable shots in the paint, but it’s a good sign he’s putting the ball down and closing the distance to the basket when he catches it in the short roll – 3:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Uh, oh: Norm Powell already has two fouls 90 seconds into Game 4. – 3:39 PM
Uh, oh: Norm Powell already has two fouls 90 seconds into Game 4. – 3:39 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Have to miss Suns-Clippers for a very good reason. First Communion day for the little one. pic.twitter.com/GBxdqK8vxE – 3:38 PM
Have to miss Suns-Clippers for a very good reason. First Communion day for the little one. pic.twitter.com/GBxdqK8vxE – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton gets first touch, misses inside on fader. #Suns look to get on board 1st as Powell fouls Booker on 3. – 3:37 PM
Ayton gets first touch, misses inside on fader. #Suns look to get on board 1st as Powell fouls Booker on 3. – 3:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
does Ayton think you get extra points if you shoot while moving backwards? – 3:36 PM
does Ayton think you get extra points if you shoot while moving backwards? – 3:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Clippers starting Marcus Morris Sr. instead of Nicolas Batum. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs – 3:36 PM
#Clippers starting Marcus Morris Sr. instead of Nicolas Batum. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs – 3:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns team owner Mat Ishbia getting set for Game 4. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ex8Vp5LQpS – 3:31 PM
#Suns team owner Mat Ishbia getting set for Game 4. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ex8Vp5LQpS – 3:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We here.
#Suns at #Clippers.
#Grizzlies at #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/8M40uZZUXe – 3:29 PM
We here.
#Suns at #Clippers.
#Grizzlies at #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/8M40uZZUXe – 3:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nets have some decent talent in the remains of the Durant/Irving era, but there was pretty much no halfcourt offensive creation on that team beyond 1st half of Game 1.
Beyond that, they were out-worked, out-hustled, and out-coached comprehensively. A horrible showing from them. – 3:23 PM
Nets have some decent talent in the remains of the Durant/Irving era, but there was pretty much no halfcourt offensive creation on that team beyond 1st half of Game 1.
Beyond that, they were out-worked, out-hustled, and out-coached comprehensively. A horrible showing from them. – 3:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the 4 years since the historic signing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – the Nets have been swept out of the playoffs in the first round 3 times in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/mUwJksXbPK – 3:22 PM
In the 4 years since the historic signing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – the Nets have been swept out of the playoffs in the first round 3 times in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/mUwJksXbPK – 3:22 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Talked about what’s next for Brooklyn in yesterday’s Lowe Post podcast w/ @kirkgoldsberry — plus what to look for in tonight’s LAC-PHX and LAL-MEM games, Nick Nurse/Raptors, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/43Wd92c
Apple: apple.co/3oAMrMF – 3:21 PM
Talked about what’s next for Brooklyn in yesterday’s Lowe Post podcast w/ @kirkgoldsberry — plus what to look for in tonight’s LAC-PHX and LAL-MEM games, Nick Nurse/Raptors, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/43Wd92c
Apple: apple.co/3oAMrMF – 3:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker’s 2nd half minutes vs. #Clippers:
Game 1: 24 minutes.
Game 2: 23 minutes, 19 seconds (Checked out Game 2 with 41 seconds left in the 4th).
Game 3: 24 minutes.
So Booker has played all but 41 seconds in the 2nd half so far this postseason.
Wow. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2XfRyI3Nnk – 3:20 PM
Devin Booker’s 2nd half minutes vs. #Clippers:
Game 1: 24 minutes.
Game 2: 23 minutes, 19 seconds (Checked out Game 2 with 41 seconds left in the 4th).
Game 3: 24 minutes.
So Booker has played all but 41 seconds in the 2nd half so far this postseason.
Wow. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2XfRyI3Nnk – 3:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starter Game 4 vs. #Clippers:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 3:12 PM
#Suns starter Game 4 vs. #Clippers:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 3:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit will be Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Mason Plumlee.
The questions are how small the Clippers get, when do they shift there, and how expansive does rotation get (RoCo). – 3:11 PM
Clippers second unit will be Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Mason Plumlee.
The questions are how small the Clippers get, when do they shift there, and how expansive does rotation get (RoCo). – 3:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Devin Booker has scored 26, 38 & 45 in the 1st round against the Clippers.
Justin shares his thoughts on the star guard’s exceptional play.
@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 | #RallyTheValley
Hear Game 4 at 3:30p ET on Channel 86 or on the App 👉siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/XsWc8ViLvz – 3:10 PM
Devin Booker has scored 26, 38 & 45 in the 1st round against the Clippers.
Justin shares his thoughts on the star guard’s exceptional play.
@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 | #RallyTheValley
Hear Game 4 at 3:30p ET on Channel 86 or on the App 👉siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/XsWc8ViLvz – 3:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Clippers going back to Marcus Morris in the starting lineup. He held that spot for most of the season before Nic Batum got the nod for the last 3 weeks. – 3:07 PM
Clippers going back to Marcus Morris in the starting lineup. He held that spot for most of the season before Nic Batum got the nod for the last 3 weeks. – 3:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris is starting for the first time since March 25, replacing Nicolas Batum in the Game 4 lineup. I think it’ll benefit Batum; he was not moving much offensively alongside the starters, and getting him more involved (handoffs/screens) could work to his benefit. – 3:07 PM
Marcus Morris is starting for the first time since March 25, replacing Nicolas Batum in the Game 4 lineup. I think it’ll benefit Batum; he was not moving much offensively alongside the starters, and getting him more involved (handoffs/screens) could work to his benefit. – 3:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Marcus Morris getting the start over Nicolas Batum for Game 4 today – 3:05 PM
Marcus Morris getting the start over Nicolas Batum for Game 4 today – 3:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/22
LAC
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 3:04 PM
STARTERS 4/22
LAC
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 3:04 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Lineup change for the Clippers in Game 4.
Russell Westbrook
Norman Powell
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac – 3:03 PM
Lineup change for the Clippers in Game 4.
Russell Westbrook
Norman Powell
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac in Game 4 vs Suns. – 3:01 PM
Clippers starting Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac in Game 4 vs Suns. – 3:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris saving the Sixers’ bacon today. Bully ball, mid-post stuff back from his Clippers days. – 3:00 PM
Tobias Harris saving the Sixers’ bacon today. Bully ball, mid-post stuff back from his Clippers days. – 3:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have not trailed at the end of either first quarter of this series. Asked Tyronn Lue about the key to maintaining that particular advantage vs Suns pic.twitter.com/5SbTRmU0yv – 2:54 PM
The Clippers have not trailed at the end of either first quarter of this series. Asked Tyronn Lue about the key to maintaining that particular advantage vs Suns pic.twitter.com/5SbTRmU0yv – 2:54 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
For Anal’s information (& dummies who repeat his rubbish) Kawhi, a 2-time champion, has played 628 games over 12 seasons. Embiid has played 394 over nine. Kawhi averages 52.3 games per season.
Embiid, yet to sniff a Finals, averages 43.77 games over 9 nine. – 2:45 PM
For Anal’s information (& dummies who repeat his rubbish) Kawhi, a 2-time champion, has played 628 games over 12 seasons. Embiid has played 394 over nine. Kawhi averages 52.3 games per season.
Embiid, yet to sniff a Finals, averages 43.77 games over 9 nine. – 2:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Stephen Anal Smith earned nickname 4 talking out of his ass. Recent blather re Kawhi Leonard is latest example. Anal is upset KL has missed hundreds of games (duh, due to surgeries). Thus Anal insists KL is a sham superstar & demands he retire. What, no call 4 Embiid 2 do same?! – 2:38 PM
Stephen Anal Smith earned nickname 4 talking out of his ass. Recent blather re Kawhi Leonard is latest example. Anal is upset KL has missed hundreds of games (duh, due to surgeries). Thus Anal insists KL is a sham superstar & demands he retire. What, no call 4 Embiid 2 do same?! – 2:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tyrese Maxey hits a 3 to put the Sixers up six with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Nets struggling to score right now. This is where they miss Kyrie and KD the most. They lack that go-to scorer in times like this. Sixers on a 21-4 run. It’s 63-57. – 2:35 PM
Tyrese Maxey hits a 3 to put the Sixers up six with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Nets struggling to score right now. This is where they miss Kyrie and KD the most. They lack that go-to scorer in times like this. Sixers on a 21-4 run. It’s 63-57. – 2:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back at The Crypt … playoff doubleheader today! Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 tips in an hour. pic.twitter.com/eNAXsR8hDW – 2:24 PM
Back at The Crypt … playoff doubleheader today! Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 tips in an hour. pic.twitter.com/eNAXsR8hDW – 2:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kawhi Leonard (knee) out Game 4 for Clippers, Cameron Payne (back) out #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:22 PM
Suns update: Kawhi Leonard (knee) out Game 4 for Clippers, Cameron Payne (back) out #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/545scUXJtL – 2:21 PM
Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/545scUXJtL – 2:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t want to do what I did last game, but at the end of the day, the goal is to win the game.”
Monty Williams on starters playing major minutes in Game 3.
Booker and Durant have played 40-plus minutes in each of the three games in this series. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Clippers pic.twitter.com/2msRbeZwru – 2:13 PM
“I don’t want to do what I did last game, but at the end of the day, the goal is to win the game.”
Monty Williams on starters playing major minutes in Game 3.
Booker and Durant have played 40-plus minutes in each of the three games in this series. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Clippers pic.twitter.com/2msRbeZwru – 2:13 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
EARTH DAY the Kawhi way. 🌳 #NBAKicks #EarthDay #throwback pic.twitter.com/0WnbNKvE98 – 2:11 PM
EARTH DAY the Kawhi way. 🌳 #NBAKicks #EarthDay #throwback pic.twitter.com/0WnbNKvE98 – 2:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went 7-5 in matinee games (afternoon starts) this season:
L vs Pelicans
L vs Nets
W vs Pacers
L vs Kings
W vs Wizards
L at Indiana
W vs Rockets
W at Dallas
W vs Knicks
L vs Magic
W vs Trail Blazers
W at Phoenix – 2:07 PM
Clippers went 7-5 in matinee games (afternoon starts) this season:
L vs Pelicans
L vs Nets
W vs Pacers
L vs Kings
W vs Wizards
L at Indiana
W vs Rockets
W at Dallas
W vs Knicks
L vs Magic
W vs Trail Blazers
W at Phoenix – 2:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Ty Lue about how the Clippers evaluated the trade-offs with the 5-guard lineup and the offensive benefits for both teams. He mentioned how a few switches ended with Hyland on Ayton. They liked the looks they got offensively. – 1:57 PM
I asked Ty Lue about how the Clippers evaluated the trade-offs with the 5-guard lineup and the offensive benefits for both teams. He mentioned how a few switches ended with Hyland on Ayton. They liked the looks they got offensively. – 1:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Take care of the basketball.
One of Ty Lue’s point of emphasis going into Game 4. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/XfloVC0X6n – 1:53 PM
Take care of the basketball.
One of Ty Lue’s point of emphasis going into Game 4. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/XfloVC0X6n – 1:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue called upon @Kristina_Pink for the stat on Clippers in matinee games this season: 7-4. – 1:52 PM
Ty Lue called upon @Kristina_Pink for the stat on Clippers in matinee games this season: 7-4. – 1:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before Game 4 of Clippers/Phoenix. He said they’ll throw fresh bodies at Phoenix in hopes they slow down. Suns have played about 6 guys heavy minutes through 3 games. Bones Hyland said yesterday the game plan involves trying to wear down Phoenix. – 1:50 PM
Ty Lue is here before Game 4 of Clippers/Phoenix. He said they’ll throw fresh bodies at Phoenix in hopes they slow down. Suns have played about 6 guys heavy minutes through 3 games. Bones Hyland said yesterday the game plan involves trying to wear down Phoenix. – 1:50 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kevin Durant is in the building. 🎥 @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/XrkkSCrZ6P – 1:46 PM
Kevin Durant is in the building. 🎥 @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/XrkkSCrZ6P – 1:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I don’t know about Saturday matinees…
But I was told that Los Angeles Kings refused to have Game 4 vs Oilers on Sunday afternoon at the arena so that Clippers could have Game 4 Sunday night.
NBA has Lakers and Warriors in marquee Saturday and Sunday TV spots
So we’re here. pic.twitter.com/PnfwlCDHJP – 1:35 PM
I don’t know about Saturday matinees…
But I was told that Los Angeles Kings refused to have Game 4 vs Oilers on Sunday afternoon at the arena so that Clippers could have Game 4 Sunday night.
NBA has Lakers and Warriors in marquee Saturday and Sunday TV spots
So we’re here. pic.twitter.com/PnfwlCDHJP – 1:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Two hours ’til tip… Get dialed in for today’s matinee ⤵️
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 1:35 PM
Two hours ’til tip… Get dialed in for today’s matinee ⤵️
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 1:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton finding ways to impact games, Suns coach Monty Williams says (w/video) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:27 PM
Deandre Ayton finding ways to impact games, Suns coach Monty Williams says (w/video) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:27 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Haven’t loved the playoff slate last few days, but I like an LA Home Doubleheader parlay. Think the Clips hang around in a desperation game — KD/Book/CP on 36 hrs rest already logging big mins.
So…
Clippers adjusted +11.5
Lakers to win -205
+123 parlay on @FDSportsbook – 1:21 PM
Haven’t loved the playoff slate last few days, but I like an LA Home Doubleheader parlay. Think the Clips hang around in a desperation game — KD/Book/CP on 36 hrs rest already logging big mins.
So…
Clippers adjusted +11.5
Lakers to win -205
+123 parlay on @FDSportsbook – 1:21 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Does the NFL have a gambling problem? Are the Suns too thin to win a title? Bad NBA refs, Davis-Garcia preview & more! Guests: @MontePooleNBCS @AlBernstein
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:19 PM
Does the NFL have a gambling problem? Are the Suns too thin to win a title? Bad NBA refs, Davis-Garcia preview & more! Guests: @MontePooleNBCS @AlBernstein
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers need to win to earn another game back here after today. pic.twitter.com/1HfVeZKIdr – 12:43 PM
Clippers need to win to earn another game back here after today. pic.twitter.com/1HfVeZKIdr – 12:43 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/ErvnGOyKwC – 12:42 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/ErvnGOyKwC – 12:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs than
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Karl-Anthony Towns
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/CiSNi6I1Ax – 12:17 PM
Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs than
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Karl-Anthony Towns
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/CiSNi6I1Ax – 12:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/QL0efUEVlo – 12:14 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/QL0efUEVlo – 12:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today seems like the right time for a starting lineup change for the LA Clippers – 12:12 PM
Today seems like the right time for a starting lineup change for the LA Clippers – 12:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
ICYMIY, I wrote about the Suns’ adjustment process of integrating Kevin Durant, how Devin Booker is taking flight, and why I’m not worried about some of the offensive hiccups for a group that’s learning on the fly together in the playoffs: bit.ly/3H35oxz pic.twitter.com/c8R2TxMceT – 12:02 PM
ICYMIY, I wrote about the Suns’ adjustment process of integrating Kevin Durant, how Devin Booker is taking flight, and why I’m not worried about some of the offensive hiccups for a group that’s learning on the fly together in the playoffs: bit.ly/3H35oxz pic.twitter.com/c8R2TxMceT – 12:02 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
West 1st round follows @The Athletic
Nuggets (@Tony Jones) v. Timberwolves (@Jon Krawczynski)
Suns (@Doug Haller) v. Clippers (@LawMurrayTheNU)
Kings (@HuntPatterson_ ) v. Warriors (@anthonyVslater, @ThompsonScribe, @timkawakami)
Grizzlies (@joevardon) v. Lakers (@jovanbuha) – 12:01 PM
West 1st round follows @The Athletic
Nuggets (@Tony Jones) v. Timberwolves (@Jon Krawczynski)
Suns (@Doug Haller) v. Clippers (@LawMurrayTheNU)
Kings (@HuntPatterson_ ) v. Warriors (@anthonyVslater, @ThompsonScribe, @timkawakami)
Grizzlies (@joevardon) v. Lakers (@jovanbuha) – 12:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ Wake up! It’s Game Day!
🕖 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision, @NBAonTNT
📻 KEIB 1150, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/nlkVZIr9GD – 12:00 PM
🗣️ Wake up! It’s Game Day!
🕖 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision, @NBAonTNT
📻 KEIB 1150, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/nlkVZIr9GD – 12:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @Andrew Greif has #NBAPlayoff coverage in @latimessports: With Kawhi Leonard out, Norman Powell is ready for latest Clippers crisis latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:51 AM
The talented @Andrew Greif has #NBAPlayoff coverage in @latimessports: With Kawhi Leonard out, Norman Powell is ready for latest Clippers crisis latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:51 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
ROUND ONE: GAME 4
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
🕧 12:30PM | Pregame at 12
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/vehqIqIOTj – 11:42 AM
ROUND ONE: GAME 4
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
🕧 12:30PM | Pregame at 12
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/vehqIqIOTj – 11:42 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pIQ566WQDX – 11:27 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pIQ566WQDX – 11:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s driving us right now.” Landry Shamet.
Devin Booker in zone, scoring 70 points for Suns in last six quarters of 1st round series vs. Clippers.
Game 4 Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles with Phoenix up 2-1 #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:16 AM
“He’s driving us right now.” Landry Shamet.
Devin Booker in zone, scoring 70 points for Suns in last six quarters of 1st round series vs. Clippers.
Game 4 Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles with Phoenix up 2-1 #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:16 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/dqU0PA3s1Z – 10:41 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/dqU0PA3s1Z – 10:41 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/oEbBbTuWOE – 9:41 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Embiid and Kawhi; Nurse is Out; ATL/BOS, NYK/CLE, MIN/DEN Game 3s with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/oEbBbTuWOE – 9:41 AM